This Instagram Page Showcases Incredible Design Solutions And Their 397k Followers Love It (New Pics)
If you’re a fellow interior design aficionado who gets their blood pumping just by looking at pics of whimsical structures, innovative designs and sleek solutions, pull your seat closer.
Welcome to the Instagram page “Topdezigners”, a real treasure box dedicated to modern architecture, art and design. The pics that get shared here are both mesmerizing and inspiring, whether you’re thinking of a quick remodeling project, or simply daydreaming of your dream home.
We wrapped up some of the most stunning designs below so don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones as you go. Also, when you’re done, be sure to check out our previous feature on Topdezigners right here.
Mountain House
Dragon LEGO Table By Ogilvy
Zhongshuge Bookstore By Li Xiang
Do You Love Winter Holidays? – Design: Selami Bektas
Beautiful design. Glass isn't the best material for heat retention though, and I'm curious about how this particular design addresses the issue. Understand the owner may not be too concerned about energy bills but from environmental perspective, it should be considered
At One With Nature – Architecture: Yodezeen Architects
Underwater Restaurant By Snøhetta
Restaurant By Paul Milinski
I'd eat there at night, too much direct sun in the day and I'm a delicate petal lol