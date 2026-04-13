“Puts Things Into Perspective”: Influencer Reveals The Botched Plastic Surgery She Had Been Hiding With Photoshop For Years

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“My story challenges everything you’ve been led to believe is perfect,” influencer Mariana Tavares told her 4 million followers in a candid video. “My dream turned into a nightmare, the consequences of which I’m still facing today.”

Feeling insecure about her postpartum body, Mariana went to JK Estética Avançada, which she described as a renowned, high-end plastic surgery clinic in Brazil trusted by many celebrities.

Highlights Mariana Tavares admitted to Photoshopping her social media pictures for years after multiple botched procedures.

The influencer underwent liposuction on her arms, stomach, and back, as well as breast surgery.

She accused the clinic, JK Estética Avançada, of discouraging her from taking legal action and lying about the expected results.

She underwent a number of procedures, including liposuction on her arms, stomach, and back area, as well as a breast lift.

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An influencer explained why she has been editing her social media photos for three years



Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

Instead of leaving the operating room with a boost in confidence, Mariana became the victim of botched procedures.

The internet star had to undergo two corrective surgeries, which did little to fix the damage.

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In a video posted over the weekend, Mariana revealed that she has been taking medication to manage her pain for three years and has developed panic attacks.

Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

She also admitted to editing her social media posts to hide the damage caused by the surgeries.

“Don’t believe everything you see online,” she warned.

“What you see could have been altered or Photoshopped, as were all the photos that I’ve been posting of my ‘perfect’ body. They always had a filter, something to hide marks and scars and everything that went wrong with me.”



Mariana Tavares suffered multiple botched procedures, including lipo on her stomach and back

Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

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Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

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Mariana apologized to her millions of followers for editing her appearance, explaining, “I’m a woman, and I wanted to feel good about myself. I didn’t want people to know what happened to me, but I’m tired of hiding.”

When she voiced her complaints about the botched procedures, surgeons told her she had to wait six months to see the final results and that she was not being “patient.”

After her final surgery, however, doctors confirmed that her chest showed signs of necrosis.



Mariana underwent two corrective surgeries but was still left with necrosis

Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

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Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

Mariana spent approximately R$500,000 (about $95,000) on surgeries, medications, and various specialists to fix the damage.

In an audio recording shared in the same post, a doctor can be heard telling the Brazilian influencer that he had removed too much blood from her body during an operation.

“I’m sad that I didn’t identify this in your body. It was my mistake,” he admitted.

Mariana shared the damage caused by the botched surgeries on social media



Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

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Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

Photos posted on social media show deep scars across Mariana’s ribs and armpits, as well as bruising on her stomach and redness on her chest.

“I stayed silent all these years because I was indirectly ‘coached’ by the surgeon, who told me I could seek justice but that it would go nowhere,” Mariana wrote on Instagram.

“But now I’ve woken up and realized it’s not my fault, I’m a victim. And they did absolutely nothing to help me.”

The Brazilian influencer boasts over 4 million followers on Instagram

Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

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Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

“I’m tired of only seeing perfect results on the internet, of only seeing a fairytale. The reality is that no one has the courage to post or expose themselves. Do you think it’s normal to go into a surgical center 4 months postpartum and come out with a deformed body?”

According to Mariana, her surgeon admitted that the clinic had to implement new care protocols after her botched procedures. She described herself as the clinic’s “guinea pig.”



“My body and the traumas I was left with will never be reversed,” she said



Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

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Her motivation for finally sharing her case is to warn others against blindly trusting clinics based on their positive reputation, as well as believing in the “perfect” lives and bodies seen on social media.

“My body and the traumas I was left with will never be reversed,” she wrote. “But justice will be served.”

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Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

In the comments of her post, another woman shared her own negative experience at the clinic, writing, “Hey girl, in 2024 I had surgery with them. I got an infection, almost d*ed, and begged for days for the doctor who operated on me to come see me, because no other doctor wanted to take my case.

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Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

“I was hospitalized for 20 days, had to be opened up twice, spent more than 180K on the surgery and another 80K on hospitalization, and they DIDN’T CARE ABOUT ME AT ALL! I’ve already taken legal action against them.”

Another user wrote, “I’m so sorry you went through that. I admire your courage in speaking out and sharing your experience so other women don’t have to go through the same thing.”

“Nothing worth my health, fvck perfect body shape, everything comes with a cost,” shared a third user.

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As a result of complications from her aesthetic surgeries, Mariana said she will not be able to breastfeed her future children.

In her post, the mom tagged her lawyer and suggested she will take legal action against JK Estética Avançada.

In a statement shared with Bored Panda, a lawyer representing JK Estética Avançada wrote that Mariana “was never left without assistance at any time.”

“On the contrary, all necessary post-operative follow-ups were carried out, including two corrective surgeries performed at no cost, as part of the comprehensive medical support provided.

Mariana suggested she would take legal action against the plastic surgery clinic

Image credits: Instagram/maari.tavares

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“Complications such as necrosis are events described in medical literature and are not entirely under the professional’s control, as each body responds individually to surgical procedures and the healing process, even when all appropriate techniques and safety protocols are followed.”

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The clinic also noted that, to date, Mariana has not filed a civil lawsuit for alleged malpractice.

Additionally, it stated that a thorough review of the case was conducted by a specialized team at the institution, resulting in the dismissal of the professional involved, “with the aim of preserving standards of care quality, patient safety, and the integrity of the brand.”

“The clinic emphasizes that the so-called ‘court of the internet’ does not constitute a legitimate or appropriate means to determine facts of this nature, which require technical and expert analysis and adherence to due legal process. “

“File the lawsuit today,” one viewer advised, as others warned against idolizing strangers on social media

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