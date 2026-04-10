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The Rumored Plastic Surgery Secrets of the Original Charlie’s Angels After Fans Called Them ‘Unrecognizable’
Original Charlieu2019s Angels cast posing at an event, highlighting rumored plastic surgery changes noted by fans.
Celebrities, Entertainment

The Rumored Plastic Surgery Secrets of the Original Charlie’s Angels After Fans Called Them ‘Unrecognizable’

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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On Monday, April 6, the stars of the original Charlie’s Angels TV show, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd, reunited at PaleyFest’s 50th anniversary celebration of the show in Los Angeles.

Jackson, 77; Smith, 80; and Ladd, 74, who played detectives Sabrina Duncan, Kelly Garrett, and Kristine Munroe on the show, all appeared in business-chic attire and posed for photos on the red carpet.

Highlights
  • Original 'Charlie’s Angels' lead cast members Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd recently came together for a 50th anniversary celebration of the show.
  • Their reunion photos made netizens believe that the three stars, who have all battled cancer in the past, have undergone plastic surgery.
  • Cosmetology experts hypothesized about the alleged procedures that the actresses might have gone through to achieve their current looks.

While most fans celebrated their groundbreaking contribution toward normalizing an all-female lead in television, a few were shocked by their appearances. Some even theorized that they had cosmetic enhancements done to their faces.

Plastic surgery experts weighed in on the outrage, breaking down the alleged procedures the actresses underwent and the socio-cultural reasons behind getting such work done.

“How could anyone think this looks better than aging gracefully?” one user commented on the actresses’ photos.

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    Original Charlie’s Angels trio smiling in vintage attire, linked to rumored plastic surgery secrets after fan reactions.

    Image credits: ABC Television

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    For the special occasion, Jackson stepped out in a black suit with a white t-shirt and black-and-white sneakers, Smith went for a pink satin suit, and Ladd wore a coral peach blazer with white pants and high heels. They all wore their hair down and kept their jewelry to a minimum.

    After their red carpet photos were shared on social media, a section of netizens speculated that they had undergone plastic surgery to the point where they were not “recognizable” and expressly disapproved of it.

    “OMG, I can’t tell them apart,” one user wrote. A second said, “There is some bad plastic surgery right there.”

    Tweet discussing the rumored plastic surgery secrets of the original Charlies Angels after fans called them unrecognizable.

    Image credits: lovvaloba

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    “It’s just sad, honestly,” another person said. “Every time I see women getting plastic surgery this extreme, it makes me more committed to aging naturally.”

    “Kate has a cat look and looks weird, Cheryl got the Joker’s mouth and cheeks look, Jaclyn has enlarged lips with high cheeks,” one more pointed out. “I believe they should have just aged naturally.”

    “I had assumed they’d aged gracefully and not fought it with all means at their disposal,” one wrote.

    Another user said, “It’s like something from a horror movie. Such an unfortunate trend.”

    Original Charlie’s Angels cast posing together, rumored plastic surgery secrets sparking fan discussions on changes and appearances.

    Image credits: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

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    A few netizens came to the actresses’ defense.

    “The celebrity worshippers insult them for looking like normal elderly women,” one said. “They’re insulted either way.”

    Another commented, “Hollywood is especially brutal and cruel to aging women. It’s sexist and ageist.”

    “It’s so sad that there’s so much pressure on women’s looks,” a third wrote.

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    Plastic surgeons explained the cosmetic procedures the Charlie’s Angels actresses have allegedly gone through

    Three original Charlie's Angels actresses posing on red carpet amid rumored plastic surgery speculation from fans.

    Image credits: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

    Dr. Ramtin Kassir, a triple board-certified celebrity facial plastic surgeon, hypothesized in a conversation with the Daily Mail that Jackson, Smith, and Ladd have had Botox to soften movement and conservative fillers to maintain facial structure.

    Dr. Kassir himself has not treated any of the actresses.

    “The moment you overfill, you lose identity, and that’s when faces start to look artificial,” he explained.

    Tweet by Carefree responding with the word goodness, featuring a profile picture of a black dog, posted on April 8, 2026.

    Image credits: ZeroTemptations

    Original Charlie’s Angels cast posing together, highlighting rumored plastic surgery secrets and fans calling them unrecognizable.

    Image credits: ABC Television

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    Observing the photo of the trio at the event, he opined that Smith has been “exceptionally controlled,” if she has had any work done: “It’s incremental, layered, and disciplined. That’s why she’s often perceived as aging the best [of the three].”

    Jackson, he said, looked “far less intervened,” but that it was “not a flaw, but simply a different philosophy.”

    “Cheryl Ladd sits somewhere in the middle, likely combining surgical work with ongoing non-invasive treatments to maintain skin quality and contour,” Dr. Kassir concluded.

    Tweet praising original Charlie’s Angels actress Sabrina with a nostalgic mention of rumored plastic surgery secrets.

    Image credits: GillDoc5

    Side-by-side images showing the original Charlie’s Angels actress before and after rumored plastic surgery.

    Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images | Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    However, he also acknowledged that the public’s reaction to the actresses’ looks was “predictable” and that the underlying expectations from an aging actor in the industry were: “There’s pressure to look youthful, but also criticism when people achieve it.”

    As for the common public sentiment that celebrities often look the same after going under the knife, Dr. Kassir said the “modern aesthetic blueprint,” in which the goal is mostly to have tighter jawlines, smoother skin, and controlled volume, is to blame.

    Tweet by user Gregster56 posted on April 7, 2026, discussing rumored plastic surgery secrets of original Charlie's Angels.

    Image credits: Gregster56

    Side-by-side images of the original Charlie’s Angels star, highlighting rumored plastic surgery transformations.

    Image credits: Film Favorites/Getty Images  |  Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    Dr. Rachel Mason, the founder of La Femme Plastic Surgery, speculated that Jackson and Ladd had undergone brow lifts.

    “In particular, Smith’s results reflect a modern aesthetic philosophy centered on restoring youthful structure while preserving natural proportions and facial identity, rather than dramatically altering features,”  she said. “The work appears exceptionally well executed.”

    Jackson, Smith, and Ladd spoke about battling cancer

    Screenshot of a social media reply about the rumored plastic surgery secrets of the original Charlie’s Angels.

    Image credits: LongingDelonghi

    Side-by-side images of the original Charlie’s Angels actress before and after rumored plastic surgery changes.

    Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images  | Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    At the reunion panel, Ladd opened up about her past battle with breast cancer, which is something Jackson and Smith also went through. Their journeys brought the three of them together, they said.

    Revealing that she was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of the condition, Ladd reflected on losing her hair and being “humbled” by the experience.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing rumored plastic surgery secrets of the original Charlie’s Angels after fans’ reactions.

    Image credits: 1DinoDS

    Original Charlie’s Angels cast members in a scene, spotlighting rumored plastic surgery secrets and fan reactions.

    Image credits: ABC Television

    “I have a wonderful husband…he was there for me at every turn,” she said. “Eventually, I started to get little sprouts of hair. It was a long, long, hard road, but you just get on with it.”

    Ladd has been married to music producer and author Brian Russell since 1981. She underwent lumpectomy and radiation and has been cancer-free ever since.

    The original Charlie’s Angels actresses posing together, highlighting rumored plastic surgery secrets discussed by fans.

    Image credits: ABC Television

    Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and is now cancer-free after undergoing the same treatments as Ladd.

    Jackson was diagnosed in 1987 and underwent similar treatments, but the disease returned in 1989. This time, she treated it with a partial mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

    After Ladd spoke up at the reunion, Smith revealed that she sent over her wigs when she found out. “She was so brave,” Smith said.

    Farrah Fawcett, who played Kris’ elder sister, Jill Munroe, in the first season of the show before dropping out, was diagnosed with an*l cancer in 2006 and passed away from it three years later.

    “A collection of plastic surgery mishaps.” The internet reacted to “Charlie’s Angels” Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd’s new photos

    Tweet about preferring natural aging over rumored plastic surgery secrets of the original Charlie’s Angels after fan reactions.

    Image credits: SB_42o

    Tweet praising the original Charlie’s Angels star’s beauty amid rumored plastic surgery secrets discussed by fans.

    Image credits: jaja_007_7

    Twitter user reacting to rumored plastic surgery secrets of original Charlie’s Angels, discussing changes in appearance.

    Image credits: Nvr2L82shred

    Tweet about rumored plastic surgery secrets of original Charlie’s Angels, with laughing emojis and a comment about a shared surgeon.

    Image credits: Hunter_Eagleman

    Social media comment discussing rumored plastic surgery secrets of the original Charlie’s Angels after fans called them unrecognizable.

    Image credits: holdsecrets

    Tweet text discussing rumored plastic surgery secrets of the original Charlie’s Angels after fans said they are unrecognizable.

    Image credits: KevinBKloth

    Tweet text on a social media platform discussing wealthy people and the topic of plastic surgery in a casual tone.

    Image credits: louern

    Tweet discussing Hollywood’s obsession with plastic surgery and aging gracefully of original Charlie’s Angels stars.

    Image credits: nopoliticaltalk

    Social media comment discussing rumored plastic surgery secrets of the original Charlie’s Angels after fan reactions.

    Image credits: blond31436

    Fan tweet discussing rumored plastic surgery secrets of the original Charlie’s Angels after being called unrecognizable online.

    Image credits: AngelaV98224231

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing rumored plastic surgery secrets of the original Charlie’s Angels.

    Image credits: RicardoInAZ

    Social media reply discussing rumored plastic surgery secrets of original Charlies Angels after fans called them unrecognizable.

    Image credits: SaltyTucson11

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

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    PunchinelloTX
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    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP: “NEVER look at or comment on other people’s bodies, ESPECIALLY women!!!!!” ALSO BP: “Look at these women’s bodies!!!!! Aren’t they laughable?!?!?!” Pick a lane, Bored Panda “writers” and swing by the thesaurus shop on the way.

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    Binky Melnik
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    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I hadn’t seen Kate Jackson; I had a crush on her when she was on “Dark Shadows.” What plastic surgery does skull-lengthening? The purported “Cheryl Ladd” is obviously AI using an AI that doesn’t know what Cheryl Ladd looks like. 😰

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    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey BP I'd love to see you all f**k off with these grossly misogynistic articles. It's quite repulsive to give light to this kind of vile garbage. Anwesha, you should be ashamed.

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    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
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    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP: “NEVER look at or comment on other people’s bodies, ESPECIALLY women!!!!!” ALSO BP: “Look at these women’s bodies!!!!! Aren’t they laughable?!?!?!” Pick a lane, Bored Panda “writers” and swing by the thesaurus shop on the way.

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    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
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    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I hadn’t seen Kate Jackson; I had a crush on her when she was on “Dark Shadows.” What plastic surgery does skull-lengthening? The purported “Cheryl Ladd” is obviously AI using an AI that doesn’t know what Cheryl Ladd looks like. 😰

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    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey BP I'd love to see you all f**k off with these grossly misogynistic articles. It's quite repulsive to give light to this kind of vile garbage. Anwesha, you should be ashamed.

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