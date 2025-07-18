ADVERTISEMENT

Some people get famous for their talents. Others become household names by turning themselves into living dolls or surreal art projects. These 20 individuals took cosmetic surgery to jaw-dropping extremes, crafting appearances so unique they couldn’t help but go viral.

Whether motivated by identity, obsession, or art, each story reveals the power and risks of altering one’s appearance through surgery. Here, then, are 20 of the most unforgettable cases of extreme plastic transformation.