20 Normal People Who Shot To Fame After Getting Extreme Plastic Surgery
Some people get famous for their talents. Others become household names by turning themselves into living dolls or surreal art projects. These 20 individuals took cosmetic surgery to jaw-dropping extremes, crafting appearances so unique they couldn’t help but go viral.
Whether motivated by identity, obsession, or art, each story reveals the power and risks of altering one’s appearance through surgery. Here, then, are 20 of the most unforgettable cases of extreme plastic transformation.
Mary Magdalene
Mary is known for her extreme body modifications, including multiple breast enlargements, oversized lip fillers, and tattooed skin. Originally from Mexico, she has amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram and gained notoriety through her striking appearance and content on OF, according to the Daily Mail.
While her fans were used to her extreme body modifications, some expressed a lot of concern when Mary revealed she had tattooed the whites of her eyes black. Mary has also opened up about the dangers of plastic surgery, stating that her addiction to cosmetic procedures almost got her k*lled.
Sahar Tabar
Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, shocked the internet with images resembling a zombified Angelina Jolie. Though her viral fame was fueled by digital editing and filters, many assumed she’d undergone dozens of surgeries.
In reality, Tabar is believed to have done just a few cosmetic procedures, such as lip fillers and a nose job, according to Unilad. She was arrested by Iranian authorities in October 2019 as part of the government’s crackdown on social media influencers. She was later charged with blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means, and encouraging youth corruption.
Pixee Fox
Pixee Fox, a Swedish model and influencer, stunned the world by removing six ribs to achieve a 14-inch waist inspired by Jessica Rabbit from the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Tinkerbell from Disney’s Peter Pan, according to People magazine. Her surgeries include jaw contouring, elvish ear enhancements, and multiple breast augmentations. Reports have indicated that Pixee has had about 200 cosmetic procedures.
She calls herself “The Living Cartoon" and shares her transformation journey online. She currently has over 435,000 followers on Instagram, which features snaps from her daily life.
Anella (Polish Barbie)
Anella calls herself the “first Polish Barbie.” She drew massive attention for her hyper-feminine appearance and bold cosmetic choices, which made her resemble the iconic toy. Anella had had several cosmetic procedures, such as lip augmentation and breast enhancement, according to a report from The Sun.
Interestingly enough, Anella stated that she was actually not planning on looking like a Barbie doll when she started changing her appearance. "It came about very spontaneously. It was not planned at all,” she told a local TV station. Despite her extreme looks, Anella told the publication that she still works full-time as an architect.
Jessica Alves
Jessica initially rose to fame through surgeries that gave her a Ken Doll appearance. After transitioning, Jessica Alves underwent several more cosmetic procedures, including jaw reshaping, breast augmentation, and voice feminization, to align her body with her gender identity.
This made Jessica’s journey quite unique, as she effectively transformed herself from a human Ken doll to a human Barbie doll.
Now a TV personality, Jessica embraces her transformation as both personal and empowering. She has openly supported the LGBTQIA+ community, according to the Daily Mail, so much so that she canceled all TV appearances in the United States following President Donald Trump’s implementation of strict immigration policies.
Andrea Ivanova
Andrea Ivanova, a 22-year-old from Bulgaria, has undergone 17 cosmetic procedures in her quest to look like Barbie and achieve the world’s biggest lips. Since childhood, she’s been fixated on the doll-like aesthetic and has already received 17 lip injections, 15 of them with hyaluronic acid.
Her lips are now reportedly three times larger than before, and she says she’ll continue the procedures whenever the volume starts to fade. Andrea insists her transformation is entirely her own, not inspired by any celebrity. “I like my lips now more than ever, I feel good and I am happy with them,” she said.
Leo Blanco
Argentinian performer Leo Blanco underwent at least 13 surgeries in an attempt to resemble his idol, king of pop, Michael Jackson. His procedures included rhinoplasty, cheek and jaw contouring, and skin bleaching, among others. Blanco began his transformation in his teens and quickly gained notoriety both online and in Latin American media.
He regularly performs as a Michael Jackson impersonator and views his surgeries as part of his artistic persona. “I don’t go home and say, ‘I’m done,’” he told the New York Times. “It’s a lifestyle. And in this way, life becomes a show.”
Valeria Lukyanova
Valeria Lukyanova, a Ukrainian model, gained international fame for her shockingly doll-like appearance. Her appearance is so notable that she was dubbed the “Human Barbie Doll.” Though she claims to have only undergone breast augmentation, Valeria uses extreme makeup, contact lenses, corseting, and strict dieting to maintain her surreal look.
According to All That Is Interesting, however, plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Rizk noted that she likely has had more work done. Also interesting was that in 2013, she met Human Ken Doll Justin Jedlica, who openly admits to all his cosmetic surgeries. Valeria noted that Justin’s approach was too extreme, since she claims her body is largely natural.
Amber Luke
Australian tattoo model Amber Luke earned her nickname after tattooing her eyeballs blue, splitting her tongue, and covering nearly the entire surface of her body in ink. Her transformation also includes cheek fillers, breast augmentation, and other body modifications. Amber’s look is extreme, but she seems to be very happy with her current appearance, as noted in a report from The Mirror.
“I am now titled on Google as ‘Australia’s Most Tattooed Woman’ – with 98% of my body tattooed and modified. Through the best and worst times of my life and career - I remain thankful. Blessings,” she noted on social media.
Nikki Exotika
Trans influencer, TV star, singer-songwriter, and makeup artist Nikki Exotika spent years modifying her appearance to achieve a plastic, doll-like look. Known as the “million-dollar Barbie,” Nikki’s doll-like appearance is inspired by her idols, which include Pamela Anderson, Madonna, and Barbie herself, according to Distractify.
Her surgeries included nose jobs, breast augmentation, voice therapy, and the removal of her Adam's apple. Her TV career took off when she was featured in Season 10 of the popular reality show 90 Day Fiancé. She also has a YouTube channel, which features some of her work in music.
Justin Jedlica
Justin Jedlica began his transformation at 18 and has since undergone over 150 cosmetic procedures. Known as the "Human Ken Doll," he has practically modified every inch of his body, including his chest, abs, and face, in pursuit of his ideal image, according to the Huffington Post.
“Ever since I was in my teens, I wanted to have plastic surgery. To me, it meant luxury and it meant wealth, and that was something I wanted in my life,” he told Oprah in a previous interview.
Unlike many who hide their surgeries, Justin openly embraced them. He now works as a body modification consultant, helping others explore surgical self-expression. While some admire his artistic approach, others see his transformations as excessive.
Joselyn Cano
Joselyn Cano was a popular social media influencer and swimwear designer often referred to as “The Mexican Kim Kardashian” due to her curvaceous figure. She reportedly passed away at age 30 due to complications from a Brazilian butt lift (BBL).
With almost 12 million Instagram followers, she was known for her modeling career and her successful brand, Joselyn Cano Swimwear. Cano's modeling résumé included features in Lowrider magazine, along with a spotlight on the Sports Illustrated website in 2016. Before rising to online fame, she studied microbiology at San Diego State University, according to the New York Post.
Chloe Khan
Chloe Khan, 34, rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2010 and has since transformed her life and appearance through an extensive cosmetic journey. Raised in a modest council house, she’s now reportedly worth £12 million, thanks largely to her success on OF. Chloe has spoken openly about her many procedures, including breast augmentations, nose jobs, lip fillers, Botox, and hair extensions, according to The Sun.
In interviews, Chloe estimated she’s spent over £1 million on surgeries and upkeep, from facials to cosmetic enhancements. Her transformation includes veneers, multiple butt procedures, a Brazilian Bum Lift, and even a “designer v*gina,” which she cheekily noted was very important.
Toby Sheldon
Toby made headlines when he spent over $100,000 on plastic surgery to look like pop star Justin Bieber. He gained public attention in 2014 through appearances on reality shows like Botched and My Strange Addiction, where he discussed his obsession with resembling the pop star. To achieve his look, Toby underwent numerous cosmetic procedures, including hair transplants, eyelid surgery, lip work, and a chin reduction.
He was found unresponsive in a San Fernando Valley motel in August, a week after being reported missing in West Hollywood in 2015. His cause of d*ath was from an apparent d*ug overdose, according to The Independent. He was only 35 years old.
Blondie Bennett
According to a Huffpost report, Blondie Bennett is so obsessed with transforming herself into a living Barbie doll, she has taken her plastic surgery journey to an unusual new level. After undergoing several breast augmentations and numerous cosmetic procedures, she stated that she’s also using hypnotherapy to intentionally lower her IQ.
“I just want to be the ultimate Barbie. I actually want to be brainless. I don't like being human, if that makes sense... Natural is boring... I would love to be like, completely plastic,” she told Barcroft TV. After 20 hypnosis sessions, she told the Daily Mail that she was already starting to feel ditzy and confused all the time.
Hang Mioku
Hang Mioku was a South Korean model whose addiction to cosmetic procedures spiraled out of control. After doctors refused to operate further, she began injecting cooking oil into her face at home. The results were devastating, leaving her face permanently swollen and disfigured. Hang’s tragic story became national news in South Korea.
She had her first plastic surgery at 28, and she became obsessed with the procedure, according to the International Business Times. Surgeons later removed 60 grams of silicone, oil and other foreign substances from her face and 200 grams of substances from her neck, but a good amount of the damage she caused from her DIY treatments proved irreversible.
Lacey Wildd
Lacey Wildd, a model and mother of six, dramatically altered her figure by increasing her breast size from an A to a QQQ cup. According to The U.S. Sun, as of April 2023, Lacey has gone under the knife to increase her breast size more than 30 times. Her QQQ cups, which are among the largest in the world, weigh 40 pounds.
Lacey has also had at least 12 procedures on her lips, several nose jobs, Brazilian butt lifts, brow lifts, among others. Overall, she has spent over £800,000 ($1 million) to achieve her look.
Yvonne Bar
Yvonne Bar, a 30-year-old model originally from Germany, has spent over £50,000 ($67,000) on cosmetic procedures to achieve her H-cup breasts, which she now considers a lucrative asset. Once an investment banker, Yvonne now lives in Dubai and has built a massive online following, earning millions by posting playful and unusual photos balancing everyday items on her chest, according to the Daily Mail.
She currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram, and despite the physical strain of carrying 4.4-pound implants, Yvonne says the surgeries have paid off. After four breast augmentations, a BBL, and a nose job, she’s finally content with her curvier appearance.
Vanilla Chamu
Japanese model Vanilla Chamu has reportedly undergone over 100 cosmetic procedures, spending more than $2 million in her lifelong quest to transform herself into a living French doll. Her fascination with French dolls began in early childhood after seeing one at her grandmother’s house.
Inspired by its beauty, she adopted Lolita fashion but soon realized clothing alone couldn’t fulfill her vision. By elementary school, she already dreamed of altering her face and body through surgery. In a recent interview with Asian Boss, Vanilla shared that she never felt surgery was driven by bullying or insecurity. Instead, she described it as a way of returning to her “original form.”
Daisy & Dolly Simpson
UK twins Daisy and Dolly Simpson have spent over $200,000 on cosmetic surgery to transform themselves into living Barbie dolls. According to the New York Post, the sisters stated that they once felt “basic” and insecure, but their extensive cosmetic procedures helped boost their confidence.
The twins have undergone breast augmentations, labiaplasty, rhinoplasty, BBLs, and more, all in an attempt to look like Barbie. Other procedures included Botox, veneers, butt fillers, and procedures on their lips, cheeks, chins, and jaws.
The duo stated that their extreme look reflects their true selves, and they’ve never felt more confident or aligned with their identity. “We’re so happy with how we have managed to achieve our looks,” Dolly said.
So an article about people with severe mental health and body dismorphia issues
I can't help but think that a good therapist might be cheaper and less damaging than extensive modification surgery, especially when it gets to the extremes (and you know there's plenty of that when a big eyed anime girl and a Michael Jackson impersonator look almost normal in comparison to the rest).
Can you be "normal" and want to do this to yourself? Most look grotesque to me. I don't understand their obsession with their looks or the obsession of their fans.
Where are they getting the money from, tho?Load More Replies...
