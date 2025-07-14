Plastic Surgeon Who Fixes “Botched” Operations Goes Viral After Netizens Discover Before-And-After Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif have stunned the internet with the results of their life-changing surgeries, correcting botched cosmetic procedures, accidents, and congenital conditions.

The renowned surgeons have showcased their work on the E! reality show Botched for eight seasons.

Each episode focuses on a group of patients who have undergone poorly executed procedures, including everything from nose jobs to fillers and breast augmentations gone wrong. Others seek to remove facial tumors or severe scarring.

Since its premiere in 2014, Botched has become one of E!’s most popular and longest-running reality series.

Yamille—facial tumor

One of the most talked-about cases on the show was Yamille, a woman with a facial tumor and excess skin hanging from her left cheek.

Dr. Nassif removed the tumor before removing the excess skin and performing a facelift. He also did a canthoplasty to lift her drooping left eyelid.

Joshua—scarring after heart surgery

Joshua, another patient who appeared on the show, had undergone four surgeries as a child to treat his rare heart disease. The operations left him with scarring on his chest and stomach.

Dr. Dubrow made an incision to remove the keloid scar tissue on his chest and added sutures.

Andy—Rhinophyma

Among the most impressive cases of corrective surgery was Andy’s, whose nose nearly doubled in size over two years after he was diagnosed with rhinophyma, a disfiguring condition affecting the skin tissue of the nose.

Dr. Nassif removed the excess sebaceous tissue and then used a J-plasma device to smooth the skin and correct Andy’s deviated septum.

Tanna—breast augmentation

Tanna regretted her breast augmentation surgery after she left the operating room with holes in one breast—one of which was where her n*pple had been—and an off-center n*pple on the other.

Dr. Dubrow released the scar tissue on her right breast and reshaped it by repositioning the existing breast tissue. The doctors also used tattooing technology to recreate the areola of her missing n*pple.

Jannie—chemical accident

Jannie knocked on the doctors’ door carrying an insecurity she had felt since her childhood, when a chemical accident left her with disfigured lips. The severe injury to her mouth made it difficult for her to eat and drink.

Dr. Nassif came to the rescue, removing scar tissue and relocating her lip mucosa to give Jannie’s lips a fuller, more natural appearance.

Jennifer—breast augmentation

Jennifer underwent a breast lift and augmentation, but the botched procedure left her with vertically positioned breasts that extended toward her armpits.

Dr. Dubrow corrected the issue by removing the implants, reconstructing the implant pockets, and inserting a new set while also tightening the surrounding skin.

Chase—gender-affirming surgery

Chase, a trans man, sought gender-affirming surgery to feel more confident in his body but was left with sagging skin on his n*pples and on the sides of his stomach.

The Botched team remedied the procedure, tightening his chest skin and reducing the size of his areolas.

Morgyn—skin removal

Morgyn underwent skin removal surgery to fix the sagging skin under her arms after she shed 120 pounds (approx. 55 kg). However, the surgeon left her with noticeably red scars.

To correct the issue, Dr. Dubrow removed the scar tissue and carefully closed the wounds. The result was smoother skin on her arms, with minimal evidence of the previously botched procedure.

Jalissa—cleft palate

Jalissa was born with a cleft palate and underwent multiple surgeries throughout her childhood to correct it. But during her final procedure, something went wrong, leaving her with a deep crease in her nose.

To fix it, Dr. Nassif added inner tip support, repositioned the nostril skin for better symmetry, and used cartilage to fill in the crease.

Monica—lip fillers

Image credits: E! Online

Monica contracted an infection after getting lip fillers when she was in her 20s. The adverse reaction resulted in her getting two-thirds of her lips removed. Despite undergoing over 20 additional surgeries, her smile couldn’t be fully restored—until she met Dr. Nassif.

The surgeon placed a buccal mucosal graft under her upper lip, used a scapular skin graft to add fullness, and treated the scarring around her chin.

Shekea—buttock injections removal

An exotic dancer, Shekea received 15 to 20 buttock injections in hopes of advancing her career. Years later, she underwent a procedure to remove the unknown substance, but it triggered a serious infection that left her hips and buttocks severely deformed.

Dr. Dubrow reconstructed her shape by creating buttock pockets, transferring fat into the area, and removing the damaged, scarred tissue.

Jo Anna—facelift

Jo Anna was left with visible scarring and discoloration along her jowls and neck after a botched facelift.

Dr. Nassif removed as much of the damaged skin as possible, then used medical tattooing to camouflage the discolored skin.

Speaking with Hollywood Life, the doctors issued a warning about the dangers of trendy cosmetic treatments: “A lot of these things are irreversible. Today’s trends are tomorrow’s disasters, so you guys have just got to be really careful. Don’t try anything you’ve seen on TikTok.

“Make sure you go to a board-certified plastic surgeon or dermatologist where you’re having things done, and be really careful because you don’t want to kind of have to come to a Botched doctor. You know you’ve got a problem when you’ve got to come to us to fix you.”

In some cases, the surgeons have had to turn some people down either because the risks of putting them through another surgery were too high, or because they couldn’t handle the procedure emotionally.

“You turn them down if psychologically they’re not in a stable situation where they can handle some of the problems you’re going to face when you attempt to fix their desperate plastic surgery situation,” said Dr. Dubrow. “Or, in the case where too much tissue has been taken, too much has been injected into the area, too little blood supply — when the risks are just too high.”

People praised the surgeons for the impressive before-and-after transformations

