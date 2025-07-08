Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Horrified After Botching Her Plastic Surgery By Ignoring Recovery Instructions
Woman showing horror after botching plastic surgery, highlighting consequences of ignoring recovery instructions.
Health & Wellness

Woman Horrified After Botching Her Plastic Surgery By Ignoring Recovery Instructions

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
28

A woman experienced a rare complication when one of her breast implants shifted to her armpit after she failed to follow her surgeon’s post-op instructions.

Influencer Maddison Steiner chose to undergo breast augmentation surgery last year because she no longer felt confident about her chest following the birth of her child.

The 25-year-old told People magazine that she opted for 360cc implants placed over the muscle to “refresh” the way she felt about her body.

  • Maddison Steiner experienced a complication after ignoring her surgeon's post-op instructions following breast augmentation.
  • Maddison's implant shifted into her armpit weeks after surgery due to lifting her toddler.
  • The influencer underwent painful revision surgery to repair stretched implant pockets.

Maddison selected a surgeon in Seattle who had previously worked with other content creators.

The surgeon told her the procedure would involve a “48-hour rapid recovery” with minimal pain and a quick healing process.

    Influencer Maddison Steiner experienced a complication after undergoing breast augmentation surgery
    Woman in a pink robe sharing experience about plastic surgery recovery, looking concerned and explaining in a room with curtains.

    Image credits: Maddison Steiner

    “By 72 hours post-op, I felt great — like I was ready to get back to everyday life,” the young woman shared.

    Despite being billed as a “rapid recovery” procedure, the operation wasn’t a magical fix,  and Maddison still had to follow strict instructions to support the healing process.

    That’s when she made her “big mistake,” she told the magazine.

    Woman with styled blonde hair wearing a pink silk robe, sharing her experience with plastic surgery recovery mistakes.

    Image credits: Maddison Steiner

    @maddisonsteiner oops 😭 #botched#plasticsurgery♬ Idyllic jazz bossa nova with piano and guitar(1298871) – TAKANORI ONDA


    “I started lifting my toddler, even though my surgeon had specifically advised against lifting anything — including children — for six weeks.

    “I misunderstood the instructions and thought it only applied to lifting things above my head, not to all lifting in general.” 

    The 25-year-old ignored her surgeon’s post-op instructions and watched as one of her implants slid into her armpit

    Woman with styled hair and makeup wearing a vintage green lace dress, reflecting plastic surgery and recovery concerns.

    Image credits: Maddison Steiner

    After four or five weeks, she noticed a slight change in the positioning of her implants.

    The shift became more apparent one day when she removed her corset and saw that one implant was no longer positioned as it had been right after the operation.

    Young woman posing in a pink outfit, reflecting on plastic surgery and recovery instructions in an outdoor patio setting.

    Image credits: Maddison Steiner

    “That night, when I lay down, I saw my implant slide into my armpit — it was visibly moving under my skin,” she shared. 

    “I immediately contacted my surgeon, and he confirmed that the pocket on my left side had stretched.”

    “I started lifting my toddler, even though my surgeon had specifically advised against lifting anything, including children, for six weeks,” she shared

    Woman outdoors in winter attire near wooden cabin, illustrating plastic surgery recovery care importance.

    Image credits: Maddison Steiner

    Maddison quickly sent photos to her nurse, who forwarded them to her surgeon. After a few weeks, she underwent another surgery to correct the issue.

    The influencer said the revision surgery was more painful than the original.

    “My surgeon had to manually stitch the implant pockets to tighten them and prevent further shifting.”

    Woman with child in cozy kitchen, showing concern and tenderness after botching plastic surgery recovery instructions.

    Image credits: Maddison Steiner

    To make matters worse, Maddison didn’t like her appearance following the revision surgery, explaining that she was “honestly horrified” a day after the procedure and thought she looked “botched.”

    She recalled: “I started crying because the way he had tucked my breast to help the pocket heal made everything look very strange.

    “He told me to trust the process and give it time, and he was right. After a few weeks of healing, everything settled perfectly, and I’m happy with the results.”

    Maddison had to undergo revision surgery after the issue and was ultimately pleased with the results

    Woman with glamorous makeup and earrings sitting in car after plastic surgery, showing concern and discomfort

    Image credits: Maddison Steiner

    Maddison believes some people tend to downplay post-op instructions from plastic surgeons because cosmetic procedures are elective, and therefore perceived as less serious than urgent medical interventions.

    Plus, many patients prioritize their busy schedules or parental responsibilities—such as caring for a toddler—over their health.

    Now, she says she’s learned her lesson. “Six weeks of being careful can feel like a long time, especially if you’re a busy parent like me, but it’s nothing compared to a lifetime of results.”

    Young woman looking out airplane window, reflecting on plastic surgery recovery and its complications.

    Image credits: Maddison Steiner

    The 25-year-old advised people to contact their doctors immediately if they experience any complications after plastic surgery and emphasized the importance of choosing “responsive” professionals who will answer the phone if anything unexpected happens.

    Maddison said she wanted to share her story to help people “take their recovery more seriously or feel less alone” in their experiences with breast augmentation.

    Maddison opted for the surgery to “refresh” the way she felt about her body after welcoming her child

    Woman with styled blonde hair wrapped in a towel, showing a shocked expression related to plastic surgery recovery.

    Image credits: Maddison Steiner

    Celebrity surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar, who has not treated Maddison, explained that he recommends “limited motion and limited lifting of usually anything over 10lbs [approx. 4.5 kg]” in the first few weeks after breast surgery.

    The surgeon said that lifting anything heavy “causes strain on the muscles and tissues which have been recently manipulated during surgery, therefore increasing the risk of bleeding or pulling of the sutures.”

    Additionally, Dr. Dugar—who has worked with Sami Sheen and Dayna Kathlan— recommends always consulting with a surgeon for post-op advice rather than relying on social media or online forums.

    Some people left harsh comments for Maddison after she “botched” her surgery

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Against doctor's orders, my husband hung sheetrock the day after he had a vasectomy because he felt "fine." The results were rather astonishing. (Lots of swelling - and pain.) Post-op instructions are meant to be followed for a reason!!

