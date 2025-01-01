Hairdresser Creates Safe Space For Inclusive Cuts After Being “Treated Differently” In Salons

ADVERTISEMENT

Jules Heron has been working as a hairdresser since 2018. Their salon, Hair for Humans, specializes in gender-affirming cuts and has amassed over 170,000 followers on social media.

Jules’ videos showcase the entire process, from consultations to the before-and-after reveals culminating in a satisfied client’s smile.

The idea to fund the salon stemmed from the 35-year-old’s personal experience of feeling like they didn’t “fit in” at either traditional barbershops or salons.

At the barbershop, they were “treated differently” than other clients. At the salon, they often left with a haircut that was more feminine than what they had in mind.

“I just didn’t feel seen, ever,” Jules told People Magazine. “So I decided to cut my own hair for 10 years. And then after I had top surgery, I felt like myself for the first time ever.”

The term gender-affirming is an umbrella term that describes the process of living as your authentic gender, which may not align with the sex you were assigned at birth.

As noted by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), this identity can run anywhere along a continuum that includes man, woman, a combination of those, neither of those, and fluid.

Gender-affirming care can include any single or combination of a number of social, psychological, behavioral, or medical (including hormonal treatment or surgery) interventions designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity, as per the World Health Organization.

“I started Hair For Humans to help my community feel supported, heard, and taken care of in one of the most important aspects of your expression,” Jules’ bio reads. The motto of Hair for Humans: Come as you are, leave who you want to be.

The 35-year-old is the owner and founder of Hair for Humans, located in Portland, Oregon

While the term is often associated with the LGBTQ+ communities, the licensed stylist also has cisgender clients (a person whose gender identity corresponds to their sex assigned at birth.)

“I have a ton of cis male clients. I have a ton of cis women clients. Gender-affirming just means that it makes you feel good in the way that you wanna present to the world,” they told People.

“If you’re a cis man going to an ultra-masculine barbershop, you’re getting a gender-affirming cut.”

Jules stresses that many people find it challenging to know or explain what they want and end up walking out with a haircut they don’t feel confident in. Also, many hairdressers don’t know how to interpret their clients’ instructions.

“The whole goal of me doing hair was to not only provide my community with haircuts that feel good to them, but as I’ve done hair more and more throughout the years, I’ve noticed there’s a lot of people outside of the queer community that also have a hard time getting gender-affirming cuts.”

They continued: “There’s not a lot of education for gender-affirming cuts. There’s not a lot of education on how to do consultations.

“And even now, with the internet and TikTok and all of the resources that we have, people still don’t know how to get a haircut — people still don’t know what to ask for, and people still don’t know what to ask the client.”

“People have a hard time getting a haircut that feels good to them, and I think it’s partially that people don’t do their continued education — but even in the continued education, there’s not a lot of education on how to do the consultation.”

Jules’ goal is to provide clarity and minimize misunderstandings that often arise during the experience at the salon.

“I want to teach people how to do the consultation and how to show what the client is getting because the reason people are coming to me so often is because they know what to expect.

“They know what to expect when they come in my chair because they see it every single day when I post.”

Their videos have amassed millions of views on TikTok

They have also started offering online appointments to teach people how to cut their own hair, which they plan to share on their page as video tutorials.

“I want you to feel good in your hair — I don’t care what it looks like. I’m gonna do the best version of whatever you want. And that’s just meeting people where they’re at.”

The hairdresser opened up about their personal experience of feeling more confident after receiving gender-affirming care

Jules’ care for their clients extends beyond trying to make them pleased with their new look. As shown in the videos, the hairdresser asks them what pronouns they go by to ensure they feel comfortable throughout the entire process.

Since going viral, their salon, located in Portland, Oregon, is now quite busy. Some clients even travel from other states or countries to have their hair cut by Jules.

“The magic that happens to people when they feel like themselves after is lovely to see,” commented a viewer

