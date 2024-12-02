Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
A Humble Post From A Transgender Person
Lgbtq+

A Humble Post From A Transgender Person

Adrienn Zám
Community member
Dear Family, Friends, and Supporters,

After much thought and reflection, today I am sharing something deeply personal and incredibly important to me. Over the past months, I have been on a journey of self-discovery, and now I feel ready to speak openly about my identity as a transgender person.

Finding myself has not been easy—it has been a path full of challenges. But through it all, I have come to know who I truly am and what I need to live a fulfilling and authentic life. That is why I have made the decision to pursue a life-changing surgery that will help me align my body with my true self. To make this dream a reality, I have created a fundraising profile to raise the necessary funds to travel to Turkey for the procedure.

This surgery is not just a medical step for me; it is the key to living in a body that feels like home, to improving my mental health, and to finally finding the happiness I’ve been longing for.

I cannot do this alone, and I am humbly asking for your help. Whether it’s through a donation, sharing my story, offering advice, or simply standing by my side with your support, every little bit makes a difference. Together, I believe we can make this dream come true.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to me, and I am so grateful for your support. Please find the link below to learn more and contribute. Together, we can make a lasting impact on my life.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

More info: 4fund.com

Adrienn Zám

Adrienn Zám

Author, Community member

Adrienn Zám

Adrienn Zám

Author, Community member

