61 Women Who Decided To Get Bangs And As A Result, Looked Absolutely Bangin’
Jayne Matthews is a talented hairdresser with a knack for the retro styles of the 1960s and 1970s. Her transformative skills take clients on a journey from contemporary looks to vintage-inspired hippie vibes. A signature touch in Jayne's creations is the inclusion of bangs; they are a consistent feature in all her hairstyles.
For instance, one of her recent masterpieces showcases a woman with sleek, long black hair, accented by sharp and defined bangs. This look captures a timeless elegance, reminiscent of classic '60s fashion. In stark contrast, yet equally captivating, is another client with pink hair and a playful and edgy cut with wispy bangs, radiating '70s free spirit. These image examples not only spotlight Jayne's skillset but also her commitment to reviving the iconic aesthetics of past decades, with bangs taking center stage in every transformation.
More info: Instagram | jaynematthews.com
Wow! Huge difference for the better, even though she's gorgeous in both pix.
Again, two different beautiful looks for a beautiful woman.
Are the "before" and "after" reversed on these two pix?
The common denominator is a large forehead. they look great
None looks better or worse before than after, just different
Haircuts aside, I REALLY like the photography, makeup, model selection and everything else. But I love bangs too.
