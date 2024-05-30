Viral Twitter Vid Shows Dad Shaving His Son’s Head After He Bullied A Kid With Cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, a video saw a young boy sitting in a barber’s chair screaming in total panic as his dreadlocks were being shaved off. Apparently, this was forced as a punishment for bullying his schoolmate with cancer. The video has resurfaced this week, prompting debates on parenting and appropriate punishment.

In 2023, people on social media were stunned to see an out-of-control boy forced to see his hair being cut. Nevertheless, many viewers seemed to support the punishment upon learning that the boy had bullied a sick peer at his school.

While some have said the father penalized his son, others have said it was the mother who punished the boy. Either way, it was clear that this wasn’t the schoolboy’s decision.

Since the video began circulating last year, there has been no update on the kid or his parents. As a result, it has been difficult to track down the identity of those involved.

In February, Uchendi Nwani, who runs the popular Millionaire Barber Instagram page, uploaded the viral clip.

He wrote in the caption: “This dad cut his son’s locs because he bullied a kid with cancer at school.”

After asking his followers, “What would you have done?” a person replied: “Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes. Good Job Dad.”

A viewer commented: “A haircut isn’t humiliating, the Kid humiliated himself by screaming like that.”

Someone penned: “I agree this is reasonable punishment. I see comments about his dad publicly humiliating him, it’s a barbershop…lol.”

The video resurfaced this week, as the X user (formerly known as Twitter) Alphafox78 also shared the video showcasing the little boy whose haircut sent him into a frenzy.

Millions of people have seen the clip, sparking heated debates on parenting.

An X user noted: “That father is teaching his son a valuable life lesson…not to bully but have compassion for others.

“His hair will grow back and hopefully, he will think and have some compassion before he bullies someone else.”

FadeHubb also shared the clip on X, asking their followers for their “thoughts.”

“The father did the right thing. Stop bullying,” a netizen responded.

A separate individual chimed in: “Life is about learning from your mistakes. I hope he did.”

However, other observers questioned the punishment, as a person wrote: “I don’t understand why the father is just letting him squeal.

“Sit him down and talk to him.

“Then cut his hair.

“The kid has to accept that what he did was wrong.”

An additional viewer stated: “I think humiliating and bullying your child to teach them not to humiliate and bully other people makes no sense.”

A viewer added: “That’s one parent method.

“Mine would be for him to apologize to the cancer kid and then spend the week helping him so that he could see what the kid was going through.

“Understanding not resentment.”

Assuming the context given for the video is accurate, it is possible that the boy bullied a kid with cancer who suffered from hair loss during his chemotherapy treatment.

Chemotherapy rapidly targets growing cells, which damages hair follicles and makes hair fall out, MD Anderson Cancer Center explains.

But radiation therapy can also sometimes cause hair loss when it’s used to treat head and neck cancers.

Cutting a child’s hair as a form of punishment is generally considered inappropriate and potentially harmful, according to Hair Care Addiction.

Experts have argued that such actions can lead to emotional distress and a sense of humiliation for the child.

Hair is often closely tied to an individual’s identity and self-esteem, and forcibly altering it can cause significant psychological damage.

Moreover, using humiliation as a disciplinary tactic is not recommended, as it can damage the child’s trust and respect for their parents, leading to long-term negative effects on their mental health and the parent-child relationship.

Despite experts advising against it, hair-cutting punishments have become a growing parenting trend, so much so that some have made a business out of it.

Russell Fredrick ran the A-1 Kutz barbershop in Atlanta, USA, which specialized in haircut shaming.

In a 2015 interview with ABC 7, Russell said his team asked parents to bring in their misbehaving children to receive the free “Benjamin Button Special.”

The cut reportedly involved shaving hair off the child’s crown until they began to resemble a balding senior citizen, inviting that unique brand of adolescent humiliation that can only come from teasing classmates and unwanted attention.

Hair-shaming punishments continue to ignite divided opinions

