You can tell you are in a man’s dwelling if there's a 2-in-1 shampoo and body wash in their shower. Jokes aside, isn't it ironic that women can leave hundreds of dollars at a hair salon only to come back home and hear their hubby say, "I can't tell the difference," while men can get a $40 haircut and have a full glow-up transformation? Male haircuts are pretty much the equivalent of women's makeup. You sure looked good before, but damn, you look snatched now!

It's unfathomable how much men's haircuts can affect their appearance. This also goes for facial hair. A neatly groomed stache or a beard is often the key element of a makeover for men. Other than that, facial hair has always been attributed to masculinity and perceived as more attractive by female counterparts. If you have ever compared the features of a person before and after growing facial hair, a stache or stubble can make a man appear older, thus more mature, which is deemed attractive by women. Also, pardon us for disclosing your secret, but facial hair can neatly cover sagging jowls!

However, combine stylish haircuts for men, groomed and neat facial hair, and weight loss or weight gain (depending on your goals), and you get an ultimate glow-up. Hard work always pays off, and so does eating according to your goals, pushing yourself a little extra at the gym, and trusting the process. Whether it's amazing body transformations or a before and after weight loss transformation, any physical appearance changes that make us feel good about ourselves ultimately reflect in the face and lead to the best glow-ups.

Below, we've compiled a list of before and after photos of men who just went for the change and absolutely "ate it." So scroll down, look at the many handsome men and their transformations, and upvote the best ones! Have you ever gone through a glow-up or a transformation? How did it go? Share your experience in the comments!