155 Awesome Before And After Photos Of Men Who Underwent Full-On Makeovers
You can tell you are in a man’s dwelling if there's a 2-in-1 shampoo and body wash in their shower. Jokes aside, isn't it ironic that women can leave hundreds of dollars at a hair salon only to come back home and hear their hubby say, "I can't tell the difference," while men can get a $40 haircut and have a full glow-up transformation? Male haircuts are pretty much the equivalent of women's makeup. You sure looked good before, but damn, you look snatched now!
It's unfathomable how much men's haircuts can affect their appearance. This also goes for facial hair. A neatly groomed stache or a beard is often the key element of a makeover for men. Other than that, facial hair has always been attributed to masculinity and perceived as more attractive by female counterparts. If you have ever compared the features of a person before and after growing facial hair, a stache or stubble can make a man appear older, thus more mature, which is deemed attractive by women. Also, pardon us for disclosing your secret, but facial hair can neatly cover sagging jowls!
However, combine stylish haircuts for men, groomed and neat facial hair, and weight loss or weight gain (depending on your goals), and you get an ultimate glow-up. Hard work always pays off, and so does eating according to your goals, pushing yourself a little extra at the gym, and trusting the process. Whether it's amazing body transformations or a before and after weight loss transformation, any physical appearance changes that make us feel good about ourselves ultimately reflect in the face and lead to the best glow-ups.
Below, we've compiled a list of before and after photos of men who just went for the change and absolutely "ate it." So scroll down, look at the many handsome men and their transformations, and upvote the best ones! Have you ever gone through a glow-up or a transformation? How did it go? Share your experience in the comments!
This post may include affiliate links.
Anorexia, My Recovery
Started Because I Thought I Loved A Girl, Found Out I Love Myself Instead
Keep loving yourself.. (Edit: however creepy that sounds now that I think of it, but nothing inappropriate was intended)
Losing The Weight It Been Life Changing In So Many Ways
I'm Officially Half The Man I Used To Be
Hair Gains! After A Year Of Cancer, We're In Remission!
Right Pic Is 3 Months After Chemotherapy, Cancer Free And Feeling Amazing Physically!
From Crappy Painted Trees At An Amusement Park To Real Trees Above Yosemite Falls During A 7 Hour Hike
Same Chair. 3 Years Later. Hoping For Skin Surgery Soon
Maintained For 2.5 Years
Best Thing I Did With Myself
My Uncle And I Have A Yearly Tradition Of Going Out To A Fancy Steak House. He Could Barely Get His Arm Around Me Two Years Ago!
Really Proud Of Myself
And you should be 🤗. All you dudes should be proud of yourselves!
This Week I Got Offered A Commercial Modeling Contract. Something I’ve Been Working Hard For
I Ran Into An Old College Friend Today Who Literally Refused To Believe It Was Me
A Few Years Passed Before I Finally Felt Confident Enough To Post My Own Progress
I'm Literally Half The Man I Used To Be!
More Wild Face Gains!
I Stopped Making Excuses And Started Making Gains
Never Give Up On Yourself!
It Takes A While But I Am Proud That I Stayed On Track!
I'm 55 Years Old And I Weigh 105 Lbs Less Than I Did Last Year. My Wife Lost 61 Lbs. No Tricks, Just Ate Better And Exercised
A Year In Comparison
Before I Joined The Military 2 Years Ago And After
From Depressed And Struggling, Back To The Sports I Love And Loving Life. You Can Make The Change
Severely Scarred Accutane Poster Skin Update And New Routine
Salesman Grows Ginger Beard And Becomes GQ Model
Trying To Remember I'm More Than A Number On The Scale
Not Your Typical Post But I’m Pretty Proud Of It
This takes years to fix, got to admire the determination against inconvenience of braces