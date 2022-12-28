You can tell you are in a man’s dwelling if there's a 2-in-1 shampoo and body wash in their shower. Jokes aside, isn't it ironic that women can leave hundreds of dollars at a hair salon only to come back home and hear their hubby say, "I can't tell the difference," while men can get a $40 haircut and have a full glow-up transformation? Male haircuts are pretty much the equivalent of women's makeup. You sure looked good before, but damn, you look snatched now!

It's unfathomable how much men's haircuts can affect their appearance. This also goes for facial hair. A neatly groomed stache or a beard is often the key element of a makeover for men. Other than that, facial hair has always been attributed to masculinity and perceived as more attractive by female counterparts. If you have ever compared the features of a person before and after growing facial hair, a stache or stubble can make a man appear older, thus more mature, which is deemed attractive by women. Also, pardon us for disclosing your secret, but facial hair can neatly cover sagging jowls!

However, combine stylish haircuts for men, groomed and neat facial hair, and weight loss or weight gain (depending on your goals), and you get an ultimate glow-up. Hard work always pays off, and so does eating according to your goals, pushing yourself a little extra at the gym, and trusting the process. Whether it's amazing body transformations or a before and after weight loss transformation, any physical appearance changes that make us feel good about ourselves ultimately reflect in the face and lead to the best glow-ups.

Below, we've compiled a list of before and after photos of men who just went for the change and absolutely "ate it." So scroll down, look at the many handsome men and their transformations, and upvote the best ones! Have you ever gone through a glow-up or a transformation? How did it go? Share your experience in the comments!

#1

Anorexia, My Recovery

Anorexia, My Recovery

andrewg06 Report

#2

Started Because I Thought I Loved A Girl, Found Out I Love Myself Instead

Started Because I Thought I Loved A Girl, Found Out I Love Myself Instead

burrbit8b Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Keep loving yourself.. (Edit: however creepy that sounds now that I think of it, but nothing inappropriate was intended)

#3

Losing The Weight It Been Life Changing In So Many Ways

Losing The Weight It Been Life Changing In So Many Ways

mattboyslim29 Report

#4

I'm Officially Half The Man I Used To Be

I'm Officially Half The Man I Used To Be

Nogard87 Report

#5

Hair Gains! After A Year Of Cancer, We're In Remission!

Hair Gains! After A Year Of Cancer, We're In Remission!

LostInAbq Report

#6

Right Pic Is 3 Months After Chemotherapy, Cancer Free And Feeling Amazing Physically!

Right Pic Is 3 Months After Chemotherapy, Cancer Free And Feeling Amazing Physically!

waxeryboiliroo Report

#7

From Crappy Painted Trees At An Amusement Park To Real Trees Above Yosemite Falls During A 7 Hour Hike

From Crappy Painted Trees At An Amusement Park To Real Trees Above Yosemite Falls During A 7 Hour Hike

Slipperyfister Report

#8

Same Chair. 3 Years Later. Hoping For Skin Surgery Soon

Same Chair. 3 Years Later. Hoping For Skin Surgery Soon

dusty_lost_300lbs Report

#9

Maintained For 2.5 Years

Maintained For 2.5 Years

jjd67 Report

#10

Best Thing I Did With Myself

Best Thing I Did With Myself

reddit.com Report

#11

My Uncle And I Have A Yearly Tradition Of Going Out To A Fancy Steak House. He Could Barely Get His Arm Around Me Two Years Ago!

My Uncle And I Have A Yearly Tradition Of Going Out To A Fancy Steak House. He Could Barely Get His Arm Around Me Two Years Ago!

reddit.com Report

#12

Really Proud Of Myself

Really Proud Of Myself

Gravuerc Report

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
1 hour ago

And you should be 🤗. All you dudes should be proud of yourselves!

#13

This Week I Got Offered A Commercial Modeling Contract. Something I’ve Been Working Hard For

This Week I Got Offered A Commercial Modeling Contract. Something I've Been Working Hard For

slclgbt Report

#14

I Ran Into An Old College Friend Today Who Literally Refused To Believe It Was Me

I Ran Into An Old College Friend Today Who Literally Refused To Believe It Was Me

hunty_brown Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

The nose does look different 🙃

#15

A Few Years Passed Before I Finally Felt Confident Enough To Post My Own Progress

A Few Years Passed Before I Finally Felt Confident Enough To Post My Own Progress

gomizzy Report

#16

I'm Literally Half The Man I Used To Be!

I'm Literally Half The Man I Used To Be!

JayMunnie1 Report

#17

More Wild Face Gains!

More Wild Face Gains!

lukesbluemilk Report

#18

I Stopped Making Excuses And Started Making Gains

I Stopped Making Excuses And Started Making Gains

Strupnick Report

#19

Never Give Up On Yourself!

Never Give Up On Yourself!

FreethoughtChris Report

#20

It Takes A While But I Am Proud That I Stayed On Track!

It Takes A While But I Am Proud That I Stayed On Track!

DavidEntertains Report

#21

I'm 55 Years Old And I Weigh 105 Lbs Less Than I Did Last Year. My Wife Lost 61 Lbs. No Tricks, Just Ate Better And Exercised

I'm 55 Years Old And I Weigh 105 Lbs Less Than I Did Last Year. My Wife Lost 61 Lbs. No Tricks, Just Ate Better And Exercised

Slipperyfister Report

#22

A Year In Comparison

A Year In Comparison

obvnotlupus Report

#23

Before I Joined The Military 2 Years Ago And After

Before I Joined The Military 2 Years Ago And After

DolantheJew Report

#24

From Depressed And Struggling, Back To The Sports I Love And Loving Life. You Can Make The Change

From Depressed And Struggling, Back To The Sports I Love And Loving Life. You Can Make The Change

pamm7315 Report

#25

Severely Scarred Accutane Poster Skin Update And New Routine

Severely Scarred Accutane Poster Skin Update And New Routine

Brumfieldhm Report

#26

Salesman Grows Ginger Beard And Becomes GQ Model

Salesman Grows Ginger Beard And Becomes GQ Model

GwilymCPugh Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

How does one get the brows to look so much different?

#27

Trying To Remember I'm More Than A Number On The Scale

Trying To Remember I'm More Than A Number On The Scale

Hellsing_37 Report

#28

Not Your Typical Post But I’m Pretty Proud Of It

Not Your Typical Post But I'm Pretty Proud Of It

Madhouse221 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
44 minutes ago

This takes years to fix, got to admire the determination against inconvenience of braces

#29

Still Working On Me

Still Working On Me

culberson Report

#30

Have You Ever Said Any The Following?? “I’ll Just Start On Monday…”

Have You Ever Said Any The Following?? "I'll Just Start On Monday…"

kevingendreau Report

#31

I Like Myself More Now

I Like Myself More Now

kungidris Report

#32

My Friend And I Said We Were Going To Lose Weight. Guess We Actually Did It

My Friend And I Said We Were Going To Lose Weight. Guess We Actually Did It

shrekrepublic Report

#33

This Is One Of The Proudest Accomplishments Of My Life!

This Is One Of The Proudest Accomplishments Of My Life!

Flgyuy157 Report

#34

Weight Loss Progress

Weight Loss Progress

Joshthom36 Report

#35

Father/Son

Father/Son

Ten2sweep Report

#36

Please Trust The Process! Best Thing I Ever Did!

Please Trust The Process! Best Thing I Ever Did!

hectorh60 Report

#37

Can't Wait To See Where I Get After 1 Year

Can't Wait To See Where I Get After 1 Year

sin686 Report

#38

Loving Life Now!

Loving Life Now!

FFPJeff Report

#39

Working On Hitting My Big Goal Of 200lbs Down So 40 More To Go

Working On Hitting My Big Goal Of 200lbs Down So 40 More To Go

noternielemon Report

#40

170lbs Down (One Year Progress)

170lbs Down (One Year Progress)

smnelson Report

#41

Struggled With An Eating Disorder For Years But Powerlifting Saved Me

Struggled With An Eating Disorder For Years But Powerlifting Saved Me

UchihaXVX Report

#42

Me Before And After My Hair Transplant

Me Before And After My Hair Transplant

zane Report

#43

Lost Weight, Grew Beard And Started Doing Modeling In My 30s. Not Much Success But Is Nice To Be Skinny And Relatively Fit

Lost Weight, Grew Beard And Started Doing Modeling In My 30s. Not Much Success But Is Nice To Be Skinny And Relatively Fit

johnnyzli Report

#44

I Now Realise There Is No Secret To Weight Loss. Lower Calories And Do Some Physical Activity

I Now Realise There Is No Secret To Weight Loss. Lower Calories And Do Some Physical Activity

thatimer Report

#45

Joined Slimming World

Joined Slimming World

kayeso1138 Report

#46

The Difference A Year Makes

The Difference A Year Makes

kellyagallagher Report

#47

Only 25 To Go To Reach My Goal!

Only 25 To Go To Reach My Goal!

Kier68 Report

#48

Yes!

Yes!

Uncovering_Amer Report

#49

From The Blob To Spider-Man

From The Blob To Spider-Man

drumjohndavid Report

#50

Year And A Half Of Hitting The Gym Daily And Eating Right

Year And A Half Of Hitting The Gym Daily And Eating Right

reddit.com Report

#51

One Year Update After Losing All The Weight! Been Hitting The Gym Regularly Even Though Pandemic

One Year Update After Losing All The Weight! Been Hitting The Gym Regularly Even Though Pandemic

stellarforce5 Report

#52

9 Month Progress. Weight Down, Confidence Up!

9 Month Progress. Weight Down, Confidence Up!

cjfw29 Report

#53

Hope I Can Hit A Pool Next Summer With My Shirt Off For The First Time Since I Was 12

Hope I Can Hit A Pool Next Summer With My Shirt Off For The First Time Since I Was 12

picandprocess Report

#54

These Are Two Completely Different Men, Physically And Mentally. Life Truly Begins At 40 For Me! I Feel Amazing

These Are Two Completely Different Men, Physically And Mentally. Life Truly Begins At 40 For Me! I Feel Amazing

sundrain Report

#55

4 Years Clean!

4 Years Clean!

ryanatlive Report

#56

Recovering Alcoholic. Recently Achieved 11 Months Sober. Im A New Man

Recovering Alcoholic. Recently Achieved 11 Months Sober. Im A New Man

sleepyboyhomeless Report

#57

Now I'm On A Cut But Haven't Taken A Rest Day From The Gym Since August

Now I'm On A Cut But Haven't Taken A Rest Day From The Gym Since August

wasting-_-light Report

#58

Hitting The Gym Pretty Hard

Hitting The Gym Pretty Hard

SKTLZ Report

#59

Finally Hit My First Goal - 200+ Lbs Lost

Finally Hit My First Goal - 200+ Lbs Lost

Mithic Report

#60

I Still Struggle With Body Image And Disordered Eating But Today? Today, I’m Proud

I Still Struggle With Body Image And Disordered Eating But Today? Today, I'm Proud

Merlyn67420 Report

#61

Started Counting Calories And Working Out

Started Counting Calories And Working Out

reddit.com Report

#62

The Best Desicion I've Ever Made

The Best Desicion I've Ever Made

huntroy Report

#63

Face Change After Loosing Weight

Face Change After Loosing Weight

thephatdosser Report

#64

On The Left I Was A Junkie And An Alcoholic, Lots Of Changes In Less Than Two Years

On The Left I Was A Junkie And An Alcoholic, Lots Of Changes In Less Than Two Years

RichHomieRyne Report

#65

Got My First Pupper Right Before I Started, We’ve Both Changed Quite A Bit

Got My First Pupper Right Before I Started, We've Both Changed Quite A Bit

Judahlogan Report

#66

1 Year After Decided Change My Life

1 Year After Decided Change My Life

drizzith Report

#67

After A Lengthy Unexpected Stay In Hospital, I Decided To Change My Life

After A Lengthy Unexpected Stay In Hospital, I Decided To Change My Life

BigBenHH Report

#68

Decided To Change My Life After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes And High Blood Pressure

Decided To Change My Life After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes And High Blood Pressure

JCP5887 Report

#69

Two Completely Different Men! They Not Only Look Different, But More Importantly They Live Differently!

Two Completely Different Men! They Not Only Look Different, But More Importantly They Live Differently!

reddit.com Report

#70

I’ve Been Growing Out My Hair For 3 Years After I First Heard You Can Give Them To A Charity That Makes Wigs For Children With Cancer

I've Been Growing Out My Hair For 3 Years After I First Heard You Can Give Them To A Charity That Makes Wigs For Children With Cancer

kostilicious42 Report

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thats a very kind thing to do ❣️

#71

Hard Work Pays Off

Hard Work Pays Off

GingerNewsNetwork Report

#72

6 Years Difference

6 Years Difference

husky10- Report

#73

Next Stop Is Getting Back Into Some Old Jeans From High School/College

Next Stop Is Getting Back Into Some Old Jeans From High School/College

FSBlueApocalypse Report

#74

First Picture Is A Mugshot Before I Was Sentenced To Prison In 2011. 8 Years Later I’m Sober And Happy

First Picture Is A Mugshot Before I Was Sentenced To Prison In 2011. 8 Years Later I'm Sober And Happy

reddit.com Report

#75

Weight Loss Progress

Weight Loss Progress

Tanatox_ Report

#76

Adopted New Lifestyle Hobbies And The Weight Has Begun To Shed Off. So Excited For What The Future Holds!

Adopted New Lifestyle Hobbies And The Weight Has Begun To Shed Off. So Excited For What The Future Holds!

Bmonty96 Report

#77

Scary To Post, But I Started Last Sept. 5th And Promised Myself I Would Post At The 1 Year Mark

Scary To Post, But I Started Last Sept. 5th And Promised Myself I Would Post At The 1 Year Mark

hyperice Report

#78

6 Years Clean Today

6 Years Clean Today

Mpiro13 Report

#79

Similar Shirt, Completely Different Face. Really Amazing What The Human Body Is Capable Of!

Similar Shirt, Completely Different Face. Really Amazing What The Human Body Is Capable Of!

radiant-pickle Report

#80

Face Gains!

Face Gains!

YodasTinyGreenPenis Report

#81

17 Months

17 Months

BigLark Report

#82

Gym Has Not Only Helped Me Physically But Mentally As Well! I Hope This Gives Motivation, You Can Do It!

Gym Has Not Only Helped Me Physically But Mentally As Well! I Hope This Gives Motivation, You Can Do It!

RoonSwanson Report

