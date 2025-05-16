Yet, some plastic surgeons don't think all of the procedures are worth it. Or at least they wouldn't ever do them themselves for various reasons, most commonly associated with the risks that they pose. So, let's take a look at what these not-recommended surgeries are, shall we?

There are many ways to enhance your appearance. From interesting and fashionable outfits, makeup, to even surgery. And while for some it might seem rather taboo, for others it's not, making plastic surgery procedures quite popular nowadays.

#1 BBLs carry a surprisingly high mortality rate and the recovery is brutal.

#2 Beverly Hills Plastic surgeon awake and present. I would say fox eye lift, threads lifts and rib removal. The rest: when done on the right patient by the right surgeon are reasonable surgeries.

#3 Iris depigmentation laser surgery. The risks of blindness or complications are quite high.

And it looks s**t.

It can be said that the fact that plastic surgery is highly normalized in our society is kind of a public secret. What we mean by that is that quite a lot of people decide to go under the knife for appearance tweaks, but not all of them like to talk about it publicly. Well, not talking about it, we can understand, but lying that you achieved such results with diet, workouts, or any other “normal” way is rather foul. But why do so many people decide to get plastic surgery? Well, as with basically everything else, there are plenty of underlying causes for that, all depending on each person and their context.

#4 Obligatory…oh no wait, I AM an actual surgeon!



I would never get a “nonsurgical” or “liquid” rhinoplasty. Most of the time that’s just filler injected into the nose. There is a risk of filler in this location causing you to go blind.



In general I would never get any facial fillers. They tend to look worse over time and migrate.



And then of course what everyone else said about BBLs. Why risk your life to look like you have a full diaper under your shorts?

#5 A coworker had a tummy tuck/abdominoplasty in Mexico - healing didn’t go as planned, so she ended up having to go to a wound care specialist to try to get it fixed. She ended up having to have a plastic surgeon fix everything.



She tried to save $30K by having the surgery in Mexico, but ended up spending over $45K because of complications and having to had the surgery completely re-done in the US.

#6 Buccal fat removal. It ages everyone.

Overall, these days people are less anxious to get these procedures done because with modern medicine and technology, surgery is now safer, less invasive, has a faster recovery time, and lower costs. So, it’s accessible to a broader scope of people. ADVERTISEMENT These folks might choose to go under the knife because they want to adhere to social beauty standards, for example, changing the shape, size, or symmetry of certain body parts.

#7 Obligatory not a surgeon, but I recently saw a post about “hunter eye” surgery that had gone wrong and looked terrible. Basically it’s trending with incel types that alpha men should have smaller eyes that slant upwards so they look like hunters and not prey, so they’re getting this surgery to alter the slant of their eyes AND DECREASE THE VOLUME OF THEIR EYEBALLS to get smaller eyes. It’s exactly as horrific as it sounds and there are some incredibly questionable results from it.



Some of them looked okay after but it’s a crazy reason to let someone ~~suck the juice from your eyeballs~~ (eta correction) slice through the conjunctiva, slice through the outer corner of the eye, and remove a portion of eye socket (either side and/or underneath the eye) from around the eye.



The reason I thought that decompression involved the eyeball is because in the pics I saw the man was actively bleeding from his eyeballs. :).

#8 I'm just a nurse but I'll say liposuction is a popular answer.



There's a ton of plastic surgeons in Houston too! To the one saying they're all in LA. People need reconstruction everywhere! Not just eyelid lifts.

#9 Not a surgeon, but my husband is an ICU nurse and sees men with penile implant infections all the time. He says the guys (and their SO’s) regret them in later years since they’re in and out of the hospital all the time.

For others, it’s not only about the experience but the function too. Like they might have some birth defects, scars after accidents, or severe injuries that require reconstructive surgery to make an individual’s life at least a tad easier. ADVERTISEMENT With such a long list of reasons why people choose plastic surgery, there's an equally long list of possible procedures. From the kind of mainstream ones like liposuction to lesser-known ones like palm line surgery (yes, you read that right, it exists).

#10 360 lifts and abdominoplasty, basically anything that involves removing large amounts of skin and tissue. It's even worse if they combine it with liposuction.



Edit: To the people getting defensive in the replies, I gave this answer because I think the complications are serious enough to warrant very careful consideration from people that do need it. Just because a surgery can improve a person's quality of life doesn't mean we should ignore the potential risks.

#11 My cousin is a surgeon and he said "don't ever get a nose job unless you've got at least $30,000 ready in case you need a revision".

#12 Med Tech here, Botox in any form unless medically necessary.



You are injecting a paralytic toxin from bacteria which along of the desired effects of smoothing out wrinkles can also lead to a host of neurological issues that far outweigh the perceived benefit

Yet, despite plastic surgery being rather common among people, the surgeons themselves have opinions about each procedure. And apparently, there are some that they don’t view in such a positive light and would never choose for themselves under any circumstances. As you can see in our list, there are quite a few of them. One of them is the popular Brazilian butt lift, or as it is better known, the BBL. Turns out, despite it being rather a common procedure, it’s a pretty risky one, as it has a rather high mortality rate. In fact, some even dub it “the deadliest aesthetic procedure ever performed.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Sister is an opthalmic surgeon, and her take on LASIK is terrifying.

#14 Hair Implants. If you know what's up, the implants are def. visible, the donor area always gets rare, and if you don't take Finasteride (a d**g that has Impotence as a possible side effect), the hair between the plugs WILL fall.



It may be a good procedure for some, and I know many people who are happy with the results, but I d rather keep my pee pee than my hair. And yes, I know.. not everyone gets those side effects. But many do, and in some cases, they are permanent.

#15 I’m not a surgeon, but I work in surgery and tbh I would basically not get anything done unless it’s medically necessary or going to significantly improve my quality of life after exhausting all other options (like to relieve pain, make breathing easier, etc).

So, it’s not surprising that experts, who are well-versed about the risks, wouldn't want to do it themselves. Yet, the BBL remains pretty popular – people are ready to face the risks for the enhancement of their buttocks. ADVERTISEMENT Besides the Brazilian butt lift, there are other fairly popular procedures named in this list, but we’re going to leave you to find out about them yourself. Just don’t forget to upvote when you do that. And even better – share your opinions about the topic of plastic surgery in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Kind of answering the reverse question, but since trans rights and healthcare are under attack, I want to take this opportunity to point out that gender affirming surgeries have some of the lowest regret rates of all surgeries.

#17 Not a plastic surgeon, but limb lengthening surgery. Permanently disabled to be a few inches taller? No thanks.

#18 I'm late to the party, so my comment probably won't be seen, but I saw an advertisement on a web page for clavicle shortening surgery. I was really confused and read a bit more - it's a procedure to make your shoulders broader. I'm still a bit baffled, as it seems like a really extensive surgery for a not very noticeable result.

#19 Never getting extreme facial fillers—overdone look, high risk of complications.

#20 I’d stay away from anything that involves going to another country to get something discount. One of the issues with surgery, any surgery, is that they often have complications. Good luck finding a surgeon to touch you when it isn’t his/her work, let alone it being done at some shady center outside the country. You could either find yourself paying insanity level money for correction or simply live as whatever monster a shady butcher leaves you as. .

#21 I want to know how they feel about doing implants now that we have all this evidence that implants cause autoimmune disorders.