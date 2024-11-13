ADVERTISEMENT

If something is popular, you have to assume it’s for a reason, right? That artist that everyone is thrilled to go see in concert must have released a great album this year. And if everyone you know is wearing the same pair of shoes, well, they must be incredibly comfortable!

But no matter how trendy something becomes, you don’t actually have to like it. In fact, if you reveal that you’re not a fan, there are probably plenty of other people who would agree with you. Redditors have recently been discussing popular things that they couldn’t care less about, so we’ve gathered some of their unpopular opinions below. Enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find a conversation with the person who started this thread in the first place! 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Celebrity podcasts. Just because someone’s famous doesn’t mean they have anything interesting to say.

Zestyclose-Donut3738 , Stephanie Berbec / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trying to think of the worst example... Gwyneth Paltrow has to be pretty bad. Shaquille O'Neil has a podcast?!? Why? Daniel Radcliffe has a podcast. Kim Kardashian has one. Again, why? For me the absolute worst is Dr. Phil. His advice is BAD and his show is bad. No idea why anybody bought into this charlatan.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Honestly, the endless cycle of reboots and remakes. Feels like every other movie or show is just a recycled version of something from 20 years ago. Can we get some new ideas, please?

Lovely-Lady3 , Krists Luhaers / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, come on. It's not *all* reboots and remakes!! There are loads of sequels as well.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Vaping. It's f*****g idiotic.

HarvesterOfSorrow_88 , Pablo Merchán Montes / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
melelliott avatar
Ripley
Ripley
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At first it seemed like a "healthier" way of smoking, and potentially a way to step away from a dangerous and disgusting habit. But now we know better.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user Routine-Award-3382, who posed the question, "What's popular right now that you have zero interest in?”

They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, revealing that they always see people follow trends, but recently, they stopped caring about what is popular. "Don't get me wrong, I like a lot of popular things, but there is just so much out there that bores me. So I was curious if anyone felt the same way," the OP explained.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Cyber trucks

Ih8Hondas: I have absolutely no idea how they've sold a single one. They're ugly as s**t and they are garbage as an actual truck.

Aggravating_Bear8552 , Mylo Kaye / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
beth38 avatar
Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That monstrosity is NOT a truck, do not insult real trucks by calling it one.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Any reality or dating shows. Bachelor/ette, golden whatever, love island, Real housewives of some s****y place, I don't give a s**t about any of them. I don't enjoy watching trashy people yell at each other or try to hook up. Competitive reality shows like Crime Scene kitchen, great British bake off, Amazing Race are exceptions.

Oh and I f*****g hate Survivor and Big Brother.

sweets4n6 , Love Island / ITV2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
Premium 43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't care to watch shows of people behaving badly. I can talk to my family for that.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Influencers/YouTubers. I don't have the time to watch other people live their lives.

SpartyMcParty , Ave Calvar / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only ones I'll watch are like Splitsie (Space Engineers for build ideas and info) and Oxhorn (For Fallout Lore)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

We were also curious about some of the popular things that Routine-Award-3382 couldn't care less about. "Donald Trump, politics overall, trendy clothing, [and] liking stuff just because it is retro," they said.

But why do so many people care about these things? "I think most people just want to be part of the popular crowd. A lot of people weren't popular growing up, and this may be the only way they can be," the author explained. "I think it is a little bit of wanting to and being obligated to like these things. People don't wanna be left behind, and people always want to be a part of something."
#7

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Botox

DramaticBucket: My colleague gets botox in 4 different parts of his face apparently and told me I need to start preventative botox before I hit thirty so I won't get wrinkles. I thought it was a him thing but turns out half of my coworkers under 45 are getting it? Why are people suddenly so afraid of looking slightly older? You're going to age anyway! My dad says looking older is the best thing about aging because random people will help you if you're confused instead of giving you the side eye.

JustALittleCooler , Getty Images / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Celebrity worship… it’s such a weird parasocial way of thinking and it’s immensely popular

Lizardbros , Getty Images / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, BP certainly worships at the altar of Taylor Swift, Beyonce et al despite our repeated downvotes

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In I saw a bunch of people say Stanley cups and I being not with it thought they meant the Hockey championship. So then I had to ask myself if the hockey finals were happening or something. Then I realized clearly my zero interest thing is Stanley cups because that took me too long to figure out.

cirignanon , Natilyn Photography / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
melelliott avatar
Ripley
Ripley
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you can buy knockoffs that work just as well for a tiny fraction of the price.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Finally, we asked the OP what they thought of the replies to their post. "I was surprised when so many people responded. It was hard to read them all, but at this moment, it's over 12,000 responses. It actually made me feel popular!" they said with a laugh.

"Most of the answers were what I expected from politics to certain music artists, and more. I think what stood out to me the most was when people said they have no idea what is popular right now," the author continued. "I totally get that, but at the same time, how can you not? Especially when there is so much content coming at us from all directions."

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In The trending page of youtube. I literally only check my home page and subscriptions.

bubblyblondiexx , Rashidul Islam / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Youtube suggested videos recently invited me over to the dark side. I watched a suggested video and it turned out to be a pirated children's movie. Now it keeps suggesting more and more pirated content. Movies, collections of adult cartoons like Robot Chicken, Family Guy, American Dad and so on. They seem to have some interesting techniques for at least temporarily avoiding the copyright bot.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#11

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Streamer/twitch culture

RoyaleWhiskey , Ron Lach / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
medium-landfall309 avatar
Abe Hartman
Abe Hartman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not something that would interest me but how is is different than watching sports?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Mental health. Hear me out

I think there are lots of companies trying to sell you the idea that you're damaged. You need therapy, you need calming candles, you need to self-care to the extreme. Yes we should all take care of our mental health, but I have no interest in companies trying to convince me that I'm a delicate flower that needs to spend my way to wellbeing.

GunstarGreen , Daiga Ellaby / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They found a way to monetize it, and they took it. And now it's to the point that everyone thinks they have something. Don't get me wrong, I'm all for taking care of yourself as well as your demons, but it seems to have turned into a contest/excuse with most people.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Watching other people play video games. The actual f**k?

Significant_Hat_2693 , Jordan González / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Broccoli hair cuts

diablette: It’s the evolution of 90s ramen noodle hair. Kids are more health conscious today.

Creative_Can_2051 , Adrian Newell / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Posting my life on social media

PaperLazy8619 , June Aye / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(reads thread title) (reads post) (rereads thread title) DUDE! If you have zero interest in posting YOUR life on social media then stop posting it. Problem solved. But kudos to you for having the self confidence to think your life postings are super popular. /j "People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Sabrina Carpenter

chenobble: She has been so massively artificially pushed on social media algorithms that she keeps showing up on my fb/youtube shorts list despite her being nothing to do with any of my interests.

EddySmurfy , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Celebrities/athletes opinions on politics. How tone deaf the 1% is, is wildddd

Fraize7 , slgckgc / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's only the ones that disagree with me that are tone deaf. Funny, that...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Kombucha

thatpaulbloke: Damn right. That stuff is nasty.

Throatyleopard , Lucile Haute / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Those ugly shoes that people keep wearing. I forget the name but I think they are made of rubber and they have those holes in the front with a strap in the back. Just ruins a great outfit.

LivingPrivately , Melike Benli / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
chi-weishen avatar
chi-wei shen
chi-wei shen
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you mean Crocs, I agree, they really don't look pretty. However, I received Crocs as a gift some time ago and wear them around the house. They provide a secure grip and are non-slip, which is important at my age when I go down the stairs. Looks aren't everything.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Using Twitter

honorificabilidude: I used to have twitter for checking real time events like a fires or traffic jams. It’s useless now that people don’t use it except to boast or complain.

ThePoopSommelier , Mati Mango / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Trading & Crypto

Timely_Bike7087 , Brian J. Tromp / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Crypto I get but "trading"? Some version of the stock market and trading have been around forever and will continue to. Investing in stocks is a more modern approach but trading goods has likely been around since the first humans.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In "Comedian" podcasts.

saddingtonbear: I used to be into it, but now all the popular ones have gotten rich and/or completely out of touch with reality. It's not even relatable anymore.

alienanimal , Vinicius "amnx" Amano / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of enjoy "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade Podcast" They interview SNL alumni and guests and tell backstage stories and memories. And they are kind about it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Hawk Tuah anything

yaredw , Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Idk what a Skibibi toilet is and I have no wish to find out

My step kids play Roblox and I refuse to learn what that is

Tiktok , Facebook etc.

wildcharmander1992 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is so stereotype it seems like a troll. It might as well include "You kids get off my lawn!"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Being a Christian Nationalist

Odd-Psychology-7899 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Influencers. I can't stand them. If you've got a channel where you make content that's original and would be worthwhile on other platforms (e.g., comedy, storytelling, cooking episodes, etc.), then yeah. If I see a post or video recommended by someone who clearly has no talent and is a means to advertise with a pretty face, I actively try to not use the product LOL.

Mrsericmatthews Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

The Wicked movie. 1) I f*****g hate Ariana Grande 2) I'm just not super into musicals

Square-Caterpillar38 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a feeling it is going to ruin the actual story... My kids want to see it, I don't want to see how they massacre it

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Going to concerts. Ridiculously expensive, too crowded and would rather watch a previous/similar show on YouTube for free.

TheOraphus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
chrapchrap avatar
Nathan Mickay
Nathan Mickay
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't go to stadiums and visit festivals/small clubs instead. Better sound, better price

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Sports betting

Goatgamer1016 , Tahir osman / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In All this hugely overhyped "Generative AI" garbage. Like to the point that adding "AI" to the name of your product is pretty much a one way ticket to "I don't care about anything else you're about to say".

Of note, that's specifically "Generative AI", I'm all for the stuff that actually makes life better. It's sad that at this point most people don't even realize there's a difference. That's pure dystopia in a nutshell.

xoagray , Solen Feyissa / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP has such a good point about how much the hype over generative AI has taken all the air in the room. When I started writing about advances in machine learning a few years ago the attention was on a far broader range of applications. The work is still going on ofc (from medical diagnostics to smart weapons) but the conversation is all about the chat bots and fake artists.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Anime. I really can't see how people are getting so into this

InspectorGadget76 , GoToVan / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
jackieporter avatar
Poppy
Poppy
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the only one I'll disagree with on this list so far. I enjoy anime, however I don't use it as my entire personality.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Super hero movies. If I wanted to watch grown men in tights throwing each other around and not getting hurt, I'd watch professional wrestling.

Norbert_The_Great Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Podcasts. I just can't. I always get bored, or somewhere in between distracted and focused, to a point where I can't pay attention to either the podcast or my work. I'd rather read a book when I get free time.


And Marvel. F**k Marvel.

anon , Massimo Virgilio / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like you just haven't found the right podcast yet - there's a seemingly infinite amount and variety (unless this is an attention issue that also affects OP's ability to enjoy films, TV, etc.).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#34

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Zyn nicotine pouch thing: i genuinely dont understand how everyone uses these

abluyrsnseall , Matthew Blaine / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Videos with clicky/tapping sounds from people’s nails or opening things. I wanna see your recipe sis, I do! But…you gotta go on mute

weddinglandia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Pickleball

StrigiStockBacking: I call it "whiffle tennis" just to irk the people who are into it ha

DropTheRobeats , Fellipe Ditadi / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I don't get Chappelle Roan. I am 40, however, I can understand some music that is of the younger generation even if I don't personally like it. I can get it, feel why it is popular. But I don't undestand the Chappelle Roan hype.

Traditional_Golf_221 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Fantasy football and sports betting in general. I enjoy watching sports but I don’t feel like investing that much time in it

Smooth_Beginning_540 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

those weird underwear looking shorts celebs/women are wearing.

basketcasey87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and as an honorable mention

WebRepresentative158 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Lash extensions. I’m old enough to remember all the older women wearing false lashes when I was a child, so to me they feel like something older women do. Not that they can’t look nice, I just don’t understand the heavy, obviously fake lashes look. I felt the same way a few years ago when the top bun was a trend. My elementary school librarian wore her grey hair in a top bun with her reading glasses with chains on them, so to me it was a look for older women.

Mammoth-Captain1308 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#42

People Share 43 Things That Are Super Popular Right Now That They Have Zero Interest In Being against having kids

I love my kids

Primary_Afternoon_46 , Getty Images / unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

LQBTQ+ being poorly forced into every piece of media

knee-gore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-4points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Live and let live on all spectrums. You do you, I'll do me, and we can be a big ol' happy family.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!