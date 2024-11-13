But no matter how trendy something becomes, you don’t actually have to like it. In fact, if you reveal that you’re not a fan, there are probably plenty of other people who would agree with you. Redditors have recently been discussing popular things that they couldn’t care less about, so we’ve gathered some of their unpopular opinions below. Enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find a conversation with the person who started this thread in the first place!

If something is popular , you have to assume it’s for a reason, right? That artist that everyone is thrilled to go see in concert must have released a great album this year. And if everyone you know is wearing the same pair of shoes , well, they must be incredibly comfortable!

#1 Celebrity podcasts. Just because someone’s famous doesn’t mean they have anything interesting to say.

#2 Honestly, the endless cycle of reboots and remakes. Feels like every other movie or show is just a recycled version of something from 20 years ago. Can we get some new ideas, please?

#3 Vaping. It's f*****g idiotic.

To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user Routine-Award-3382, who posed the question, "What's popular right now that you have zero interest in?” They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, revealing that they always see people follow trends, but recently, they stopped caring about what is popular. "Don't get me wrong, I like a lot of popular things, but there is just so much out there that bores me. So I was curious if anyone felt the same way," the OP explained. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Cyber trucks



Ih8Hondas: I have absolutely no idea how they've sold a single one. They're ugly as s**t and they are garbage as an actual truck.

#5 Any reality or dating shows. Bachelor/ette, golden whatever, love island, Real housewives of some s****y place, I don't give a s**t about any of them. I don't enjoy watching trashy people yell at each other or try to hook up. Competitive reality shows like Crime Scene kitchen, great British bake off, Amazing Race are exceptions.



Oh and I f*****g hate Survivor and Big Brother.

#6 Influencers/YouTubers. I don't have the time to watch other people live their lives.

We were also curious about some of the popular things that Routine-Award-3382 couldn't care less about. "Donald Trump, politics overall, trendy clothing, [and] liking stuff just because it is retro," they said. But why do so many people care about these things? "I think most people just want to be part of the popular crowd. A lot of people weren't popular growing up, and this may be the only way they can be," the author explained. "I think it is a little bit of wanting to and being obligated to like these things. People don't wanna be left behind, and people always want to be a part of something."

#7 Botox



DramaticBucket: My colleague gets botox in 4 different parts of his face apparently and told me I need to start preventative botox before I hit thirty so I won't get wrinkles. I thought it was a him thing but turns out half of my coworkers under 45 are getting it? Why are people suddenly so afraid of looking slightly older? You're going to age anyway! My dad says looking older is the best thing about aging because random people will help you if you're confused instead of giving you the side eye.

#8 Celebrity worship… it’s such a weird parasocial way of thinking and it’s immensely popular

#9 I saw a bunch of people say Stanley cups and I being not with it thought they meant the Hockey championship. So then I had to ask myself if the hockey finals were happening or something. Then I realized clearly my zero interest thing is Stanley cups because that took me too long to figure out.

Finally, we asked the OP what they thought of the replies to their post. "I was surprised when so many people responded. It was hard to read them all, but at this moment, it's over 12,000 responses. It actually made me feel popular!" they said with a laugh. "Most of the answers were what I expected from politics to certain music artists, and more. I think what stood out to me the most was when people said they have no idea what is popular right now," the author continued. "I totally get that, but at the same time, how can you not? Especially when there is so much content coming at us from all directions." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The trending page of youtube. I literally only check my home page and subscriptions.

#11 Streamer/twitch culture

#12 Mental health. Hear me out



I think there are lots of companies trying to sell you the idea that you're damaged. You need therapy, you need calming candles, you need to self-care to the extreme. Yes we should all take care of our mental health, but I have no interest in companies trying to convince me that I'm a delicate flower that needs to spend my way to wellbeing.

#13 Watching other people play video games. The actual f**k?

#14 Broccoli hair cuts



diablette: It’s the evolution of 90s ramen noodle hair. Kids are more health conscious today.

#15 Posting my life on social media

#16 Sabrina Carpenter



chenobble: She has been so massively artificially pushed on social media algorithms that she keeps showing up on my fb/youtube shorts list despite her being nothing to do with any of my interests.

#17 Celebrities/athletes opinions on politics. How tone deaf the 1% is, is wildddd

#18 Kombucha



thatpaulbloke: Damn right. That stuff is nasty.

#19 Those ugly shoes that people keep wearing. I forget the name but I think they are made of rubber and they have those holes in the front with a strap in the back. Just ruins a great outfit.

#20 Using Twitter



honorificabilidude: I used to have twitter for checking real time events like a fires or traffic jams. It’s useless now that people don’t use it except to boast or complain.

#21 Trading & Crypto

#22 "Comedian" podcasts.



saddingtonbear: I used to be into it, but now all the popular ones have gotten rich and/or completely out of touch with reality. It's not even relatable anymore.

#23 Hawk Tuah anything

#24 Idk what a Skibibi toilet is and I have no wish to find out



My step kids play Roblox and I refuse to learn what that is



Tiktok , Facebook etc.

#25 Being a Christian Nationalist

#26 Influencers. I can't stand them. If you've got a channel where you make content that's original and would be worthwhile on other platforms (e.g., comedy, storytelling, cooking episodes, etc.), then yeah. If I see a post or video recommended by someone who clearly has no talent and is a means to advertise with a pretty face, I actively try to not use the product LOL.

#27 The Wicked movie. 1) I f*****g hate Ariana Grande 2) I'm just not super into musicals

#28 Going to concerts. Ridiculously expensive, too crowded and would rather watch a previous/similar show on YouTube for free.

#29 Sports betting

#30 All this hugely overhyped "Generative AI" garbage. Like to the point that adding "AI" to the name of your product is pretty much a one way ticket to "I don't care about anything else you're about to say".



Of note, that's specifically "Generative AI", I'm all for the stuff that actually makes life better. It's sad that at this point most people don't even realize there's a difference. That's pure dystopia in a nutshell.

#31 Anime. I really can't see how people are getting so into this

#32 Super hero movies. If I wanted to watch grown men in tights throwing each other around and not getting hurt, I'd watch professional wrestling.

#33 Podcasts. I just can't. I always get bored, or somewhere in between distracted and focused, to a point where I can't pay attention to either the podcast or my work. I'd rather read a book when I get free time.





And Marvel. F**k Marvel.

#34 Zyn nicotine pouch thing: i genuinely dont understand how everyone uses these

#35 Videos with clicky/tapping sounds from people’s nails or opening things. I wanna see your recipe sis, I do! But…you gotta go on mute

#36 Pickleball



StrigiStockBacking: I call it "whiffle tennis" just to irk the people who are into it ha

#37 I don't get Chappelle Roan. I am 40, however, I can understand some music that is of the younger generation even if I don't personally like it. I can get it, feel why it is popular. But I don't undestand the Chappelle Roan hype.

#38 Fantasy football and sports betting in general. I enjoy watching sports but I don’t feel like investing that much time in it

#39 those weird underwear looking shorts celebs/women are wearing.

#40 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and as an honorable mention

#41 Lash extensions. I’m old enough to remember all the older women wearing false lashes when I was a child, so to me they feel like something older women do. Not that they can’t look nice, I just don’t understand the heavy, obviously fake lashes look. I felt the same way a few years ago when the top bun was a trend. My elementary school librarian wore her grey hair in a top bun with her reading glasses with chains on them, so to me it was a look for older women.

#42 Being against having kids



I love my kids

