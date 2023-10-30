Reddit users have recently been calling out the fashion and beauty trends they can’t stand, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts below. Taste is subjective, so you may feel that the hate on some of these fads is unwarranted, but we hope you enjoy channeling your inner Anna Wintour as you scroll through this list. Keep reading to find a conversation with Maria Juvakka, Founder and Chief Editor of Chic Pursuit , and be sure to upvote the trends you wish would die out too!

When I look back at photos of myself from middle school, I cringe for many reasons: my mouth full of metal, my awkwardness (which I'm still hoping to grow out of) and, of course, my questionable fashion choices. And while I can forgive myself for those looks because I was simply a child, there are plenty of adults today who continue to follow fashion trends that they’ll undoubtedly regret.

#1 Too long fake nails. You do you, obviously, but god dammit I hate seeing those everywhere. How do you even function with two inches of clicky clacky plastic on *your fingers*?



Doesn't it make everything you do a 100x harder? Eating a sandwich? Driving a car? Getting your phone out of your purse? Tying your shoes? Holding a spoon? Turning a doorknob? Sneezing?

#2 Fake pockets and zippers.

#3 Those fake eyelashes that make you look like you’re two blinks away from flying off.

To gain more insight on this topic from a style expert, we reached out to Maria Juvakka, Founder and Chief Editor of Chic Pursuit. Maria was kind enough to answer some questions for Bored Panda and reveal which fashion trends she's not necessarily a fan of. "I’m all for embracing what makes you feel your best, but when it comes to clogs, including the popular Birkenstock Boston clog, I can't quite wrap my head around the craze," the expert shared. "While I can appreciate the fact that they must be extremely comfortable, to me, they look like a cross between a shoe and a piece of garden equipment." ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The sharpie eyebrows. They are so horrible.

#5 Beige leggings

#6 Hideous clunky trainers with really thick, misshapen soles.



It's like they're as ugly as possible on purpose.

On the other hand, Maria also shared which trends she's loving at the moment. "I love the resurgence of UGG mini boots, especially the Tasman and Tazz slippers," she told Bored Panda. "Not only do they look great, but they are incredibly comfortable, reasonably priced, and versatile for indoor/outdoor wear." "I also love the move toward more sustainable clothing, which is somewhat tied to the rise of quiet luxury and recession core," Maria added. "It’s great to see consumers becoming more aware of fabrics and production processes that are gentler on the environment."

#7 When a dude wears a suit or a nice pair of slacks that show their ankles & they’re not wearing socks. It confuses me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 That weird super-clean cut beard/hair line look. Looks like someone cut their hair while thinking of how to calculate a hypotenuse

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Leggings that have the scrunched up crease into the buttcrack … it just looks like the outline of a weird b******e 😭

As far as why some of these questionable items become trendy, Maria says it's due to a variety of reasons. "To start with, celebrities and Instagram influencers of course have a lot to do with the popularity of a certain product, but it’s not the whole picture," she explained. "In my opinion, the product must also be reasonably priced (Adidas Samba, Ugg boots, etc.) or be easily dupable (e.g. trendy sunglasses, Bottega Veneta bags), and effortlessly fit into people’s lifestyles," Maria noted. "For example, many of the current it-items are extremely comfortable to wear, like ballet flats and sneakers. I do think that people who buy into these trends genuinely like them, especially if they’re opting in for the comfort!"

#10 Cropped everything

#11 Jeans with holes in them, especially those that pretty much show your entire leg and look like you are wearing rags.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 The literally 75% of summer dresses you can't wear any sort of bra with.

But if you're not a fan of what's trending, Maria says there's no pressure to jump on the bandwagon. "Having a sense of personal style is incredibly powerful, so there’s no need to shop for current trends if they’re not the right fit," she told Bored Panda. "I would recommend doing a seasonal color analysis, preferably in person, which is designed to help you recognize what colors complement your features the best. This analysis makes it much easier to shop with confidence, and you don’t need to rely on trends to make you feel great about your appearance." If you'd like to hear more from Maria and her team about fashion and beauty, be sure to visit Chic Pursuit!

#13 Black and grew up in the hood



Sagging is one of the stupidest and ugliest fashion trends to ever grace us

#14 Long fake nails that end in a point. I keep thinking that someone is going to lose an eye.



Cooking videos where the person wears rings and bracelets while mixing something (usually dough) with their hands. I’m grossed out by the hygiene aspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Eyebrows brushed upwards . So weird looking

#16 Maybe not a "fashion trend" but the new trend of face tattoos. I can't help but think people are going to majorly regret them.

#17 Putting lipstick over your cupid's bow. It's obvious and looks bad. You aren't a Bratz doll.



Also: over lining lips and putting lipstick in the corners of your mouth, you look like the Joker.

#18 Mullets.

#19 I'm not mad at trends, Im mostly mad that the s**t I like isn't as easily available because those trends take over.

#20 Over lining lips, people can tell and they just look stupid and clownish

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I will die before I wear anything low rise ever again

#22 Low rise jeans. I’m all for people wearing what they want but if you’re midsize or above they’re very challenging and almost guaranteed to fall down/show buttcrack/give muffin top and affect the way your shirts fall. All for what, to look like you have a super long torso? No thanks.

#23 I've never liked the trend of men's suits being cut "skinny" where they look just a shade on the too-small side. Especially the pants. It reminds me of wearing my suit to church on Sunday when I was going through my teenage growth spurt. (My parents didn't want to waste money on a new suit until I'd finished growing. Can't blame them.)



I've always thought a leisure suit should look loose and "leisurely." I go for the more baggy look whether it's in style or not. (A formal suit, of course, should be tailored.)

#24 The cop mustache’s. Why are dudes rolling with cop stashes?

#25 Most trendy clothes don't look good unless you have an 'ideal' body type (crop tops, baggy dad jeans, etc).

#26 I don't understand beanies as a fashion thing. If it's cold, then f**k yeah, beanies. But the height of summer, with half the thing hanging off the back of your head? I don't get it.

#27 I utterly refuse to get mad about fashion trends. Everyone, at some point in their life, has seen some bitter old a*****e complaining about "the kids these days", and I f*****g *will not do it*. I will not be that guy. If there's a dumb fashion trend, you know what? I love it. Love that people are having fun. You can't make me get angry about shoes, it's just not f*****g worth it.

#28 I’m just glad Target finally stopped selling those weird pioneer-woman dresses like they did in 2020. I really thought they were signaling the end of the fashion industry with those and I was like “welp, I guess society had a good run. Off to my bunker for the rest of my days, I suppose”

#29 back in my day having a wedgie was not a flex that's all ima say about that.

#30 Do the broccoli haircuts count?

#31 High waisted jeans. Makes me feel like I'm wearing a diaper and I can't find regular jeans in the mall anymore.



Even more infuriating are those bikini bottoms that go up over your hips and up your butt crack.

#32 Long denim skirts. They’re so trendy right now and I’m not sure why. Not flattering at all.

#33 Womens shirts with holes in the shoulders. LIke, shoulder windows? I dont get it. I dont like it.

#34 Skintight body suits. I never saw anyone wear these until I moved to Florida, and people wear them all the time down here. Onesie bodysuits that look like singlets. They give instant camel toe and don't look good on anyone.

#35 Eyebrow lamination where people pay to look like werewolves

#36 Crocs.



I dont care if theyre apparently comfy. Fashion-wise, a huge no.



Edit: wear whatever you want around home or whatever, its them being worn out and about, people matching their crocs to their outfits very intentionally, etc. that's questionable to me.

#37 Women fake tan specially in UK…

#38 Those stupid a*s slides that look like prison shoes

#39 Acid washed mom jeans. I lived in those in the 80’s and 90’s, why on earth would anyone bring them back now? They look terrible on most people that wear them.

#40 that f*****g mushroom haircut

#41 Men’s dress slacks are too tight and they look like high waters. Looks like their pants are too small. Also I’m not going sockless in my $250 loafers. They’d be ruined by sweat in a few outings.

#42 The fake freckles across the cheeks and bridge of the nose and the fake red nose. So stupid looking.

#43 Kids wearing hoodies ALL THE TIME. I live in FL and was driving by the local high school the other day. It was 93 degrees and sunny outside. Nearly every kid was in dark jeans and a dark hoodie.



Edit: Yes, it gets cold in class. I’m taking long breaks or waking home in obnoxiously hot weather, or just wearing those clothes in the middle of summer.

#44 Skin tight flesh tone shorts, and severe crop tops

#45 Those clear glass frames that look like safety glasses.

#46 Those weird half-cut tops. Excuse me Target, some of us are not teenagers. I'd like to cover my midriff.

#47 Middle parts. Not every face can pull them off.