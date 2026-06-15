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Traditional tattoo art has been shaped for centuries through the organic and matte texture of ink. However, with the rise of futuristic aesthetics, cyberpunk culture, and digital reality, this ancient art form has begun to shed its skin. One of the most striking and visionary examples of this transformation is exhibited by Arda Kaplan, who infuses the skin with a smooth metallic fluidity and crisp reflections.

Continuing his work in Cologne, Germany, successful tattoo artist Arda Kaplan has been pushing the boundaries of tattoo art for the past six years. The artist began his professional journey in Istanbul’s dynamic and competitive tattoo scene, where he developed his foundational skills before taking his talent to an international level.

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