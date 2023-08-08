 I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters’ Children Would Look Like | Bored Panda
I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters’ Children Would Look Like
I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters’ Children Would Look Like

Sarah Zielinski
Community member

I used FaceApp and combined the faces of our favorite characters to make their offspring. Who do you guys think has the best-looking child?

Merida & Hiccup

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Now I know Hiccup is DreamWorks but he’s the only one I could think of to pair with Merida.

Merida & Hiccup

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Queen Elsa & Jack Frost

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Sorry, Elsa.

Queen Elsa & Jack Frost

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Princess Aurora & Prince Philip

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Princess Aurora & Prince Philip

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

It’s not Audrey.

Aladdin & Princess Jasmine

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Doesn’t this little princess look like her mother?

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Prince Eric & Princess Ariel

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Melody looks better like this

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Captain Phoebus & Esmeralda

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Zephyr looks more like his mother in this version.

Captain Phoebus & Esmeralda

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Eugene & Rapunzel

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Eugene & Rapunzel

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Prince Adam & Belle

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Prince Adam & Belle

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Kristoff & Princess Anna

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Kristoff & Princess Anna

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Prince Hans & Princess Anna

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Prince Hans & Princess Anna

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

If only Hans didn’t love power over a princess.

And finally we have Meg & Hercules

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

Meg & Hercules

I Used Faceapp To See What Disney Characters' Children Would Look Like

