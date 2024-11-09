ADVERTISEMENT

Getting a tattoo can be a sort of leap of faith. As wonderful and clear as the drawing may be, it ultimately comes down to the tattoo artist’s ability to use their machines. Unfortunately, that means that some folks out there have ink that serves as a warning to always do your research beforehand.

This Instagram page is dedicated to some of the most questionable, bizarre and downright terrible tattoos out there. So get comfortable as you read through, prepare to be deeply confused by how someone could want that, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts below.

More info: Ignorantsheet

#1

ignorantsheet Report

#2

Oh.. No…

ignorantsheet Report

Nope, that's a nazi tramp stamp. Trashy and offensive all at once.

#3

Angel Wings?

Angel Wings?

ignorantsheet Report

Tattoos are evidence that no matter how long something has been around, ultimately it comes down to human artistic skill to make it look good. We have evidence that people had some sorts of tattoos over 5000 years ago, for example, “Ötzi” whose mummified remains were found in the Alps, had a number of simple, line tattoos on his corpse.

We have more evidence from the ancient Egyptians, who put in more work to preserve their bodies after they died. One example had multiple animals, a bull and sheep, showing that the ancients weren’t that different from us and liked modifying the way they looked.

#4

A Real Team Of Talents

A Real Team Of Talents

ignorantsheet Report

#5

Funny Tattoo By @mrjakeintheflesh

Funny Tattoo By @mrjakeintheflesh

ignorantsheet Report

#6

Can The Barber Cut His Hair?

Can The Barber Cut His Hair?

ignorantsheet Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He should have tattooed a rabbit on his head so it looks like hare from a distance.

This means that humans have been developing this skill for thousands of years, yet there are still tattoos being made in 2024 that are absolutely terrible. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but, importantly, the person requesting the tattoo is almost never the person making it, so there is always the question of if this was what they really wanted.

#7

ignorantsheet Report

#8

ignorantsheet Report

#9

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

ignorantsheet Report

This underscores just how important it is to do one’s research. Good tattoo artists tend to charge a lot of money, but it’s best to think twice before entrusting someone’s roommate who happens to have a tattoo machine. This list stands as a warning as to what can happen. Remember, getting it removed is not at all fun either.

#10

Which Car Brand Will You Choose? 🤔

Which Car Brand Will You Choose? 🤔

ignorantsheet Report

#11

🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧

🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧

ignorantsheet Report

#12

America, The Beautiful

America, The Beautiful

ignorantsheet Report

On the flip side, doing your research might take time and cost a bit more, but you can discover actually awesome artists who you maybe never would have known existed. Unless you have a very, very particular idea of what you want, it can be beneficial to explore some other art styles and see what a creative professional can suggest.

#13

Share Your Thoughts On This Tattoo? 🤔

Share Your Thoughts On This Tattoo? 🤔

ignorantsheet Report

#14

ignorantsheet Report

#15

No Pain No Gain 💪

No Pain No Gain 💪

ignorantsheet Report

#16

Patrick Star By @austinofthewell

Patrick Star By @austinofthewell

ignorantsheet Report

#17

ignorantsheet Report

#18

It's Not Me It's You

It’s Not Me It’s You

ignorantsheet Report

#19

Nice 😎

Nice 😎

ignorantsheet Report

#20

ignorantsheet Report

#21

ignorantsheet Report

#22

Eagle 🦅

Eagle 🦅

ignorantsheet Report

#23

ignorantsheet Report

#24

Chess Or Checkers?

Chess Or Checkers?

ignorantsheet Report

#25

Fixed 😂

Fixed 😂

ignorantsheet Report

#26

Look At His Tattoo

Look At His Tattoo

ignorantsheet Report

#27

Shrek By @tattoosbysav

Shrek By @tattoosbysav

ignorantsheet Report

#28

Omero Sinson

Omero Sinson

ignorantsheet Report

#29

Breakups Can Be Very, Very Emotionally Draining

Breakups Can Be Very, Very Emotionally Draining

ignorantsheet Report

#30

Sun 🌞 Clown 🤡 Done By @was.a.star

Sun 🌞 Clown 🤡 Done By @was.a.star

ignorantsheet Report

#31

ignorantsheet Report

#32

What Do You Think? 🤔 Done By @jonnisahlberg

What Do You Think? 🤔 Done By @jonnisahlberg

ignorantsheet Report

#33

ignorantsheet Report

#34

Dad Jokes Never Get Old

Dad Jokes Never Get Old

ignorantsheet Report

#35

The Tattoo Was Placed Perfectly 👍

The Tattoo Was Placed Perfectly 👍

ignorantsheet Report

#36

ignorantsheet Report

#37

Good Day ☀️

Good Day ☀️

ignorantsheet Report

#38

Done By @imbusy666

Done By @imbusy666

ignorantsheet Report

#39

Why Go To The Gym? If You Can Get A Tattoo Of A Beautiful Body

Why Go To The Gym? If You Can Get A Tattoo Of A Beautiful Body

ignorantsheet Report

#40

ignorantsheet Report

#41

Dude Got A Louis Vuitton Beard & Eyebrow Tattoos 😳😳

Dude Got A Louis Vuitton Beard & Eyebrow Tattoos 😳😳

ignorantsheet Report

#42

Cool Guy Alert

Cool Guy Alert

ignorantsheet Report

#43

Frankling

Frankling

ignorantsheet Report

#44

2.1% Neandertaler

2.1% Neandertaler

ignorantsheet Report

#45

ignorantsheet Report

Have a feeling that the guy that did this was really really angry with him?

#46

Done By @themojaveroom & @hairynscary

Done By @themojaveroom & @hairynscary

ignorantsheet Report

#47

Is This True Love?

Is This True Love?

ignorantsheet Report

#48

Caption This Ultraphoto 🤓

Caption This Ultraphoto 🤓

ignorantsheet Report

#49

ignorantsheet Report

#50

Happy Family 🤗

Happy Family 🤗

ignorantsheet Report

#51

ignorantsheet Report

#52

I Wonder If He Has Fries?

I Wonder If He Has Fries?

ignorantsheet Report

Actually kinda cool! Very well done... flame broiled, in fact.

#53

Thoughts? He Doesn't Need A Barbershop Anymore

Thoughts? He Doesn’t Need A Barbershop Anymore

ignorantsheet Report

#54

ignorantsheet Report

#55

Spotted In The Wild

Spotted In The Wild

ignorantsheet Report

#56

Eagle 🦅

Eagle 🦅

ignorantsheet Report

#57

Who's Jesus? Done By @iluvvvlife

Who’s Jesus? Done By @iluvvvlife

ignorantsheet Report

#58

Eminem&m

Eminem&m

ignorantsheet Report

#59

ignorantsheet Report

#60

ignorantsheet Report

#61

ignorantsheet Report

#62

Football Hooligan?

Football Hooligan?

ignorantsheet Report

#63

The Dude Loves Lettuce

The Dude Loves Lettuce

ignorantsheet Report

#64

Thoughts? 🤔

Thoughts? 🤔

ignorantsheet Report

#65

How Much Do You Like Hot Dogs? 🌭

How Much Do You Like Hot Dogs? 🌭

ignorantsheet Report

In the name of the holy trinity of fastfood - pizza, hamburgers and hotdogs?

#66

Wednesday Has Changed A Little

Wednesday Has Changed A Little

ignorantsheet Report

#67

ignorantsheet Report

#68

ignorantsheet Report

#69

What's Your Favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Character?

What’s Your Favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Character?

ignorantsheet Report

#70

Beautiful Eyebrows By @vidocorp

Beautiful Eyebrows By @vidocorp

ignorantsheet Report

#71

Lara Croft Tattoo

Lara Croft Tattoo

ignorantsheet Report

#72

Always Smile Widely

Always Smile Widely

ignorantsheet Report

#73

Yin Yang

Yin Yang

ignorantsheet Report

#74

Lion, Tiger Or Bear? Oh My

Lion, Tiger Or Bear? Oh My

ignorantsheet Report

#75

Are There Any One Piece Fans Here?

Are There Any One Piece Fans Here?

ignorantsheet Report

#76

What Are Your Thoughts On This? 🤔

What Are Your Thoughts On This? 🤔

ignorantsheet Report

#77

Sucky Reveals

Sucky Reveals

ignorantsheet Report

#78

Sucky Backwards Wolf 🐺

Sucky Backwards Wolf 🐺

ignorantsheet Report

#79

ignorantsheet Report

#80

Slag Tag

Slag Tag

ignorantsheet Report

