Do we have any tattoo fans out there? Whether you’re into the art of ink or not, you will likely find a lot to admire in the work of Dasol Kim, which we’re excited to present to you today. The tattoo designs created by this artist truly stand out from the rest. What makes them special is their incredible detail. In some cases, it’s hard to believe that they could be ‘drawn’ on human skin, looking so realistic.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the astonishing collection of artwork created by the Korean artist. We’re also curious—which group are you in? Do you already have tattoos, or are you planning to get one? Let us know in the comments below!

More info: Instagram | vismstudio.com

#1

#1

soltattoo

#2

#2

soltattoo

#3

#3

soltattoo

#4

#4

soltattoo

#5

#5

soltattoo

#6

#6

soltattoo

#7

#7

soltattoo

#8

#8

soltattoo

#9

#9

soltattoo

#10

#10

soltattoo

#11

#11

soltattoo

#12

#12

soltattoo

#13

#13

soltattoo

#14

#14

soltattoo

#15

#15

soltattoo

#16

#16

soltattoo

#17

#17

soltattoo

#18

#18

soltattoo

#19

#19

soltattoo

#20

#20

soltattoo

#21

#21

soltattoo

#22

#22

soltattoo

#23

#23

soltattoo

#24

#24

soltattoo

#25

#25

soltattoo

#26

#26

soltattoo

#27

#27

soltattoo

#28

#28

soltattoo

#29

#29

soltattoo

#30

#30

soltattoo

#31

#31

soltattoo

#32

#32

soltattoo

#33

#33

soltattoo

#34

#34

soltattoo

#35

#35

soltattoo

#36

#36

soltattoo

#37

#37

soltattoo

#38

#38

soltattoo

#39

#39

soltattoo

#40

#40

soltattoo

#41

#41

soltattoo

#42

#42

soltattoo

#43

#43

soltattoo

#44

#44

soltattoo

#45

#45

soltattoo

#46

#46

soltattoo

#47

#47

soltattoo

#48

#48

soltattoo

#49

#49

soltattoo

#50

#50

soltattoo

#51

#51

soltattoo

#52

#52

soltattoo

#53

#53

soltattoo

#54

#54

soltattoo

#55

#55

soltattoo

#56

#56

soltattoo

#57

#57

soltattoo

#58

#58

soltattoo

#59

#59

soltattoo

#60

#60

soltattoo

#61

#61

soltattoo

#62

#62

soltattoo

#63

#63

soltattoo

#64

#64

soltattoo

#65

#65

soltattoo

#66

#66

soltattoo

#67

#67

soltattoo

#68

#68

soltattoo

#69

#69

soltattoo

#70

#70

soltattoo

#71

#71

soltattoo

#72

#72

soltattoo

#73

#73

soltattoo

#74

#74

soltattoo

#75

#75

soltattoo

#76

#76

soltattoo

#77

#77

soltattoo

#78

#78

soltattoo

#79

#79

soltattoo

#80

#80

soltattoo

