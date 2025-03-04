“Ride Of A Lifetime”: Demi Moore Breaks Silence On Oscars Loss With Emotional Message

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her surprising Oscars loss, Demi Moore addressed her feelings about this awards season and congratulated Best Actress winner Mikey Madison in a newly shared emotional video.

Calling the last few months’ award season “the ride of a lifetime,” Moore seemed to be in good spirits in the video.

Highlights Demi Moore addressed her Oscars loss for the first time in a newly shared Instagram video.

An insider said Moore was "heartbroken" over losing the Best Actress award at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Demi Moore was predicted to win the Oscar after her previous wins at Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

As her first Oscar nomination, Demi Moore, 62, was running for Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards for her critically acclaimed performance in The Substance when she lost to Anora star Mikey Madison, 25.

While the news came as a shock to critics and fans alike, Moore seemed to keep her chin up in a newly shared Instagram video showing the actress getting ready for the ceremony. Moore captioned the video she shared on Monday, March 3, by saying, “As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey.”

“It’s been the ride of a lifetime, and we’re just getting started! So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light,” she added.

The actress congratulated Best Actress winner Mikey Madison and praised The Substance cast

Moore also acknowledged the cast of her film The Substance. Praising director Coralie Fargeat and co-star Margaret Qualley, the actress expressed that it was an honor to have worked with them.

She explained, “Thank you to the cast, crew, and fans of @trythesubstance — @isimostar and @coralie_fargeat it’s been such an honor to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you. And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next.”

The newly shared video shows Moore getting ready for the 2025 Oscars

In the video, Moore is seen getting her hair and makeup done with her popular dog, Pilaf, on her lap. She then changes into her custom floor-length Giorgio Armani Privé crystal-embroidered gown with a plunging neckline and pleated hips for the night. Posing for the cameras, Moore then makes her way to the 2025 Oscars.

Next, Moore returns back to her room and changes into a bathrobe while indulging in some French fries with her family. Moore is then seen changing into a stunning floor-length gold dress from Gucci with a halter neckline, making her Vanity Fair After Party look. The actress attended the party with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis.

An insider said Moore "can't help but feel heartbroken" over her Oscars loss



Since her role in The Substance garnered Moore multiple awards, including a Golden Globe and a SAG Award, the actress was largely predicted to win the Best Actress Oscar as well.

After losing the award, Moore was seen clapping and smiling at Madison’s win at the ceremony.



However, according to an insider speaking to Page Six, the actress “can’t help but feel heartbroken” after losing the best actress award at the 2025 Oscars to Anora star Mikey Madison. Moore is reportedly ”thrilled for Mikey” and their fellow nominees, but losing the Oscar was a “huge disappointment.”

The source added that the star “was really hopeful that she had secured this win.” “Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award,” the insider expressed.

Fans likened the awards show results to the story of The Substance on social media

As Madison is at the beginning of her career and quite younger than Moore, the fans likened the award ceremony results to the storyline of The Substance, saying, “life imitates art.” In the body horror movie, Moore portrays a fading Hollywood star who is replaced by her younger “other self”, played by Margaret Qualley.

Fans took to social media to comment on Moore’s loss. One user pointed to The Substance, saying, “wow Demi Moore getting passed up for a younger brighter star someone should make a movie about this.”

While another user wrote, “The layers of irony to this year’s race as it relates to The Substance with Demi Moore losing to a younger actress. It’s kinda sad. #Oscars.”

‘I’m not pitting women against each other i am a working writer and not a stan in case weirdos read this: Mikey winning best actress is such an interesting way to close out the Demi Moore press cycle for the substance. life imitates art etc.,” another user added.

Online users were quick to comment on Moore’s new video

