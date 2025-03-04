Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Ride Of A Lifetime”: Demi Moore Breaks Silence On Oscars Loss With Emotional Message
Celebrities, News

“Ride Of A Lifetime”: Demi Moore Breaks Silence On Oscars Loss With Emotional Message

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her surprising Oscars loss, Demi Moore addressed her feelings about this awards season and congratulated Best Actress winner Mikey Madison in a newly shared emotional video. 

Calling the last few months’ award season “the ride of a lifetime,” Moore seemed to be in good spirits in the video. 

RELATED:

    Demi Moore spoke up for the first time after her Oscar loss to Mikey Madison, called the awards season “the ride of a lifetime”

    Elegant woman in sparkling dress, standing in a modern setting, as part of her "ride of a lifetime" experience.

    Image credits: demimoore

    Highlights
    • Demi Moore addressed her Oscars loss for the first time in a newly shared Instagram video.
    • An insider said Moore was "heartbroken" over losing the Best Actress award at the 2025 Academy Awards.
    • Demi Moore was predicted to win the Oscar after her previous wins at Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

    As her first Oscar nomination, Demi Moore, 62, was running for Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards for her critically acclaimed performance in The Substance when she lost to Anora star Mikey Madison, 25. 

    While the news came as a shock to critics and fans alike, Moore seemed to keep her chin up in a newly shared Instagram video showing the actress getting ready for the ceremony. Moore captioned the video she shared on Monday, March 3, by saying, “As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey.”

    “It’s been the ride of a lifetime, and we’re just getting started! So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light,” she added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress congratulated Best Actress winner Mikey Madison and praised The Substance cast

    Woman in blue dress blowing a kiss, symbolizing an emotional ride of a lifetime.

    Image credits: MUBI

    Demi Moore at the Oscars, surrounded by fellow nominees for Actress in a Leading Role.

    Image credits: ABC

    Moore also acknowledged the cast of her film The Substance. Praising director Coralie Fargeat and co-star Margaret Qualley, the actress expressed that it was an honor to have worked with them. 

    She explained, “Thank you to the cast, crew, and fans of @trythesubstance — @isimostar and @coralie_fargeat it’s been such an honor to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you. And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next.”

    The newly shared video shows Moore getting ready for the 2025 Oscars

    Person in a sparkling dress getting her hair styled, embodying the "Ride Of A Lifetime" theme.

    Image credits: demimoore

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the video, Moore is seen getting her hair and makeup done with her popular dog, Pilaf, on her lap. She then changes into her custom floor-length Giorgio Armani Privé crystal-embroidered gown with a plunging neckline and pleated hips for the night. Posing for the cameras, Moore then makes her way to the 2025 Oscars

    Next, Moore returns back to her room and changes into a bathrobe while indulging in some French fries with her family. Moore is then seen changing into a stunning floor-length gold dress from Gucci with a halter neckline, making her Vanity Fair After Party look. The actress attended the party with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis. 

    An insider said Moore “can’t help but feel heartbroken” over her Oscars loss
    Young woman holding an Oscar statue, wearing a pink and black gown, standing at a microphone on stage.

    Image credits: ABC

    Young woman with long hair, in a thoughtful pose, under subtle lighting, related to "Ride Of A Lifetime.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Since her role in The Substance garnered Moore multiple awards, including a Golden Globe and a SAG Award, the actress was largely predicted to win the Best Actress Oscar as well. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After losing the award, Moore was seen clapping and smiling at Madison’s win at the ceremony.

    However, according to an insider speaking to Page Six, the actress “can’t help but feel heartbroken” after losing the best actress award at the 2025 Oscars to Anora star Mikey Madison. Moore is reportedly ”thrilled for Mikey” and their fellow nominees, but losing the Oscar was a “huge disappointment.”

    The source added that the star “was really hopeful that she had secured this win.” “Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award,” the insider expressed.

    Fans likened the awards show results to the story of The Substance on social media

    Demi Moore at the Oscars, hands on chest, showing emotion during a heartfelt moment.

    Image credits: ABC

    As Madison is at the beginning of her career and quite younger than Moore, the fans likened the award ceremony results to the storyline of The Substance, saying, “life imitates art.” In the body horror movie, Moore portrays a fading Hollywood star who is replaced by her younger “other self”, played by Margaret Qualley. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans took to social media to comment on Moore’s loss. One user pointed to The Substance, saying, “wow Demi Moore getting passed up for a younger brighter star someone should make a movie about this.” 

    While another user wrote, “The layers of irony to this year’s race as it relates to The Substance with Demi Moore losing to a younger actress. It’s kinda sad. #Oscars.”

    ‘I’m not pitting women against each other i am a working writer and not a stan in case weirdos read this: Mikey winning best actress is such an interesting way to close out the Demi Moore press cycle for the substance. life imitates art etc.,” another user added.

    Online users were quick to comment on Moore’s new video

    Comment praising Demi Moore as a class act after Oscars loss.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Demi Moore's recognition despite Oscars loss, mentioning Golden Globe and SAG Award wins.

    Comment on Demi's Oscars reaction, stating "Demi was robbed" with user profile image.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment praising Demi Moore's performance, expressing hope to see her in more films.

    Comment praising Demi Moore's grace and composure at Oscars loss.

    Comment from Julie Byrne discussing Oscars nominations and talent.

    Comment on film performance related to Demi Moore's Oscars experience.

    Comment on Demi Moore’s Oscars loss, mentions lifetime achievement award.

    Comment on Demi Moore's Oscars loss, mentioning her emotional reaction.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    1

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So glad she broke her silence after those few hours, I was sweating it out and hoping that demi was okay. Thank goodness she said she was 😲disappointed she didn't win the award 🙄 BP you have a sad sick obsession with celebrities. I like to old BP when we got cut pictures of cats and nature. Now it is all celebs and regurgitated TikTok madames with stupid message.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So glad she broke her silence after those few hours, I was sweating it out and hoping that demi was okay. Thank goodness she said she was 😲disappointed she didn't win the award 🙄 BP you have a sad sick obsession with celebrities. I like to old BP when we got cut pictures of cats and nature. Now it is all celebs and regurgitated TikTok madames with stupid message.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda