Demi Moore’s Daughter Makes Cryptic Comment About Ex-Stepdad Ashton Kutcher, Instantly Regrets It

ADVERTISEMENT

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, made a rare comment about her former stepdad Ashton Kutcher.

The 31-year-old said she had a lot to say on the subject of blended families and how to deal with someone turning into an “ex step-parent.”

“This maybe should have been a private message,” she said after posting her comment on social media.

Highlights Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah made a rare comment about her former stepdad Ashton Kutcher.

The 31-year-old daughter said she had "a lot to say" about dealing with an “ex step-parent.”

Ashton and Demi, who have a 15-year age gap, tied the knot in 2005.

“I loved those kids like my own kids,” Ashton previously said about Demi and Bruce’s daughters.

RELATED:

Tallulah Willis made a rare comment about her former stepdad Ashton Kutcher

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: buuski

Tallulah shared her comments on a video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk.

In the clip, Gwyneth said she and Brad were talking about the “missteps, the rituals, and the truths that helped us build a blended family” in the April 7 episode of her Goop podcast.

Many commented on the video, including Tallulah, who was raised in a blended family.

Share icon

Image credits: buuski

“I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex- step parent ❤️❤️,” she said in the comments.

One social media user went on to ask whether she was referring to her relationship with her former stepfather, Ashton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this,” Tallulah responded.

Ashton Kutcher was Demi’s third husband after Freddy Moore and Bruce Willis



Share icon

Image credits: Esquire

Tallulah went on to say that “it’s an important conversation tbh.”

“Also. No one needs to be bad guy for a situation to be healed. there’s room for everyone,” she added.

Tallulah has previously spoken about how her mother’s marriage to Ashton sent her “into a total dumpster fire.”

Tallulah said she had a lot to say about someone turning into an “ex step-parent”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: buuski

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was like, 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton, it was that moment,” she said in a June 2023 episode of Fox’s reality series Stars on Mars.

“There was a lot going on. And I really went inside of myself … It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking.”

Ashton was aged 25 when he married Demi, who was 15 years older than him, in 2005. Tallulah was 11 years old at the time.

“I loved those kids like my own kids,” Ashton said about Demi and Bruce’s children

Share icon

Image credits: JOE CORRIGAN/Patrick McMullan

ADVERTISEMENT

Their marriage ended in 2013 after reports of the Jobs actor’s infidelity and their experience with miscarriage.

Demi also wrote in her Inside Out memoir that she struggled with a drinking problem while they were together.

She further wrote that she felt pressured to have threesomes with him during their marriage to “show him how great and fun” she could be.

Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

Since their divorce, Ashton has spoken about their relationship and how he took care of Demi’s three daughters while she was away shooting.

“I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old,” he told Esquire in 2023. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashton said he made a “conscious effort to stay in touch” with sisters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah

Share icon

Image credits: Amy Graves/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT

“I loved those kids like my own kids” and “helped raise them” until Tallulah turned 18, he told Howard Stern in 2015.

After their divorce, he said he made a “conscious effort to stay in touch” with Tallulah and her older sisters, Rumer, now 36, and Scout, now 33.

Share icon

Image credits: SGranitz/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school,” he said in a 2020 episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence.”

The actor went on to say that he never tried to be their father and “always had respect and honored Bruce.”

“I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” he continued. “If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”

Ashton said he would never stop loving and rooting for Demi’s three daughters

Share icon

Image credits: buuski

ADVERTISEMENT

As their former stepfather, he said on the podcast that he loves them and would never stop loving them.

“I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing,” he said.

Share icon

Image credits: Esquire

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce and Demi’s firstborn daughter, Rumer, said it was “definitely weird for a minute” when her mother first started dating Ashton, her early 2000s crush.

But nevertheless, she said, “I have to commend him.”

“He was a really great stepfather. The perspective switched quickly,” Rumer told Howard Stern in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumer said it was initially “weird” when her mother first started dating Ashton, her early 2000s crush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esquire (@esquire)

“That’s when you open up your Teen Beat, you take him down and put somebody else up,” she went on to say. “I feel like I told my sister that at some point, ‘Gotta cross him off the list.’”

After the end of Ashton and Demi’s union, he went on to marry his That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis and share two children with her.

Share icon

Image credits: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Demi stayed unmarried following the end of her third marriage to Ashton.

Her first marriage was at the age of 18 with musician Freddy Moore, and her second marriage was with action hero Bruce.

The Die Hard star went on to marry Emma Heming Willis in 2009 and welcomed two daughters with her.

His blended family bond continues amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition revealed in 2023.

Bruce married Emma Heming Willis following the end of his marriage to Demi

Share icon

Image credits: buuski

“I love my parents, all three of them! @emmahemingwillis @demimoore,” Tallulah said on social media, sharing a picture of herself with her parents and stepmother Emma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tallulah has also been open about autism diagnosis in the past.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Tallulah’s statements about step-parenting, with one saying, “we divorce spouses not children.”

“The dude literally raised them then abandoned them,” one said, while another wrote, “A man that bailed when he was needed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those girls loved Ashton and he loved them,” one social media user said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

People Also Ask How did Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher meet? Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher met at a casual dinner with friends in 2003 and soon began dating. They were seen on a double date with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter in Miami in May 2023. They tied the knot in 2005 and separated after six years in 2011. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

How did Demi Moore and Bruce Willis manage co-parenting? Demi Moore, who is still actively involved in Bruce Willis’ life, previously said they put their three daughters first. “[Bruce] and Ashton have a mutual respect for one another and we approach it really as a team,” she told Access Hollywood in 2006. “We're a team and we want the best for our children.”