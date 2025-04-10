Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Demi Moore’s Daughter Makes Cryptic Comment About Ex-Stepdad Ashton Kutcher, Instantly Regrets It
Celebrities, News

Demi Moore’s Daughter Makes Cryptic Comment About Ex-Stepdad Ashton Kutcher, Instantly Regrets It

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

14

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, made a rare comment about her former stepdad Ashton Kutcher.

The 31-year-old said she had a lot to say on the subject of blended families and how to deal with someone turning into an “ex step-parent.”

“This maybe should have been a private message,” she said after posting her comment on social media.

Highlights
  • Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah made a rare comment about her former stepdad Ashton Kutcher.
  • The 31-year-old daughter said she had "a lot to say" about dealing with an “ex step-parent.”
  • Ashton and Demi, who have a 15-year age gap, tied the knot in 2005.
  • “I loved those kids like my own kids,” Ashton previously said about Demi and Bruce’s daughters.
RELATED:

    Tallulah Willis made a rare comment about her former stepdad Ashton Kutcher

    Young woman in red checkered shirt sitting outdoors with coffee and wine, suggesting a comment about Ashton Kutcher.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: buuski

    Tallulah shared her comments on a video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk.

    In the clip, Gwyneth said she and Brad were talking about the “missteps, the rituals, and the truths that helped us build a blended family” in the April 7 episode of her Goop podcast.

    Many commented on the video, including Tallulah, who was raised in a blended family.

    Demi Moore with a child and an adult in costume, featuring colorful attire and playful face paint.

    Image credits: buuski

    “I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex- step parent ❤️❤️,” she said in the comments.

    One social media user went on to ask whether she was referring to her relationship with her former stepfather, Ashton.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this,” Tallulah responded.

    Ashton Kutcher was Demi’s third husband after Freddy Moore and Bruce Willis

    Man in denim jacket gesturing, holding a tablet.

    Image credits: Esquire

    Tallulah went on to say that “it’s an important conversation tbh.”

    “Also. No one needs to be bad guy for a situation to be healed. there’s room for everyone,” she added.

    Tallulah has previously spoken about how her mother’s marriage to Ashton sent her “into a total dumpster fire.”

    Tallulah said she had a lot to say about someone turning into an “ex step-parent”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Demi Moore's daughter poses with family in front of a pink backdrop, smiling and casual.

    Image credits: buuski

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It was like, 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton, it was that moment,” she said in a June 2023 episode of Fox’s reality series Stars on Mars.

    “There was a lot going on. And I really went inside of myself … It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking.”

    Ashton was aged 25 when he married Demi, who was 15 years older than him, in 2005. Tallulah was 11 years old at the time.

    “I loved those kids like my own kids,” Ashton said about Demi and Bruce’s children

    Group photo including Demi Moore's daughter and Ashton Kutcher at a formal event.

    Image credits: JOE CORRIGAN/Patrick McMullan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their marriage ended in 2013 after reports of the Jobs actor’s infidelity and their experience with miscarriage.

    Demi also wrote in her Inside Out memoir that she struggled with a drinking problem while they were together.

    She further wrote that she felt pressured to have threesomes with him during their marriage to “show him how great and fun” she could be.

    Demi Moore's daughter discusses ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher in Instagram comments, mentioning personal experience.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    Since their divorce, Ashton has spoken about their relationship and how he took care of Demi’s three daughters while she was away shooting.

    “I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old,” he told Esquire in 2023. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ashton said he made a “conscious effort to stay in touch” with sisters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah

    Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore smiling at a public event in formal attire.

    Image credits: Amy Graves/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I loved those kids like my own kids” and “helped raise them” until Tallulah turned 18, he told Howard Stern in 2015.

    After their divorce, he said he made a “conscious effort to stay in touch” with Tallulah and her older sisters, Rumer, now 36, and Scout, now 33.

    Demi Moore with daughter and a man in a blue jacket smiling at a red carpet event.

    Image credits: SGranitz/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school,” he said in a 2020 episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence.”

    The actor went on to say that he never tried to be their father and “always had respect and honored Bruce.”

    “I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” he continued. “If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”

    Ashton said he would never stop loving and rooting for Demi’s three daughters

    Demi Moore's daughter in a teal dress, standing in a room with a bookshelf and bed in the background.

    Image credits: buuski

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As their former stepfather, he said on the podcast that he loves them and would never stop loving them.

    “I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing,” he said.

    Man in a denim jacket discussing a topic, related to Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher situation.

    Image credits: Esquire

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bruce and Demi’s firstborn daughter, Rumer, said it was “definitely weird for a minute” when her mother first started dating Ashton, her early 2000s crush.

    But nevertheless, she said, “I have to commend him.”

    “He was a really great stepfather. The perspective switched quickly,” Rumer told Howard Stern in 2015.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rumer said it was initially “weird” when her mother first started dating Ashton, her early 2000s crush

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Esquire (@esquire)

    “That’s when you open up your Teen Beat, you take him down and put somebody else up,” she went on to say. “I feel like I told my sister that at some point, ‘Gotta cross him off the list.’”

    After the end of Ashton and Demi’s union, he went on to marry his That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis and share two children with her.

    A man in a tuxedo and a woman in a black outfit pose closely together at a formal event.

    Image credits: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, Demi stayed unmarried following the end of her third marriage to Ashton.

    Her first marriage was at the age of 18 with musician Freddy Moore, and her second marriage was with action hero Bruce.

    The Die Hard star went on to marry Emma Heming Willis in 2009 and welcomed two daughters with her.

    His blended family bond continues amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition revealed in 2023.

    Bruce married Emma Heming Willis following the end of his marriage to Demi

    Demi Moore's daughter in a navy sweater with "HEY," standing with eyes closed, someone behind her indoors.

    Image credits: buuski

    “I love my parents, all three of them! @emmahemingwillis @demimoore,” Tallulah said on social media, sharing a picture of herself with her parents and stepmother Emma.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tallulah has also been open about autism diagnosis in the past.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Tallulah’s statements about step-parenting, with one saying, “we divorce spouses not children.”

    “The dude literally raised them then abandoned them,” one said, while another wrote, “A man that bailed when he was needed.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Those girls loved Ashton and he loved them,” one social media user said.

    Comment mentioning baggage about Demi Moore's ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher.

    Comment by Donna Gilbert expressing sympathy, related to Demi Moore's daughter and Ashton Kutcher situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discusses ex-stepdad roles and rights, reflecting Demi Moore's daughter's view.

    Comment about Demi Moore's marriage and Ashton Kutcher's family obligation from Andrea Strong Christensen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reacting to Demi Moore's daughter's statement about ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment about Demi Moore's daughters and their lifestyle choices, referencing Ashton Kutcher.

    Sarah Elkerdi comments on Demi Moore's daughter's cryptic remark about Ashton Kutcher.

    Debbie Meadows quote on divorce and children in relation to Moore's daughter and stepdad topic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment referencing Ashton Kutcher as a man who bailed when needed.

    Demi Moore's daughter comments on ex-stepdad, text about bravery in public relationships.

    Comment on Demi Moore's daughter discussing ex-stepdad's age difference.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Demi Moore's daughter and Ashton Kutcher, mentioning past relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A Facebook comment discussing Ashton Kutcher's relationship with Demi Moore's daughters, expressing positive sentiments.

    Comment mentioning Demi Moore's daughter and Ashton Kutcher, reflecting on growing up in a loving home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment about step-parent relationships, possibly linked to Ashton Kutcher.

    Comment about ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher, mentioning remarriage, with a shrug emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Demi Moore's daughter and Ashton Kutcher, mentioning family secrets and relevance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher being more like a friend and not knowing what being a dad is like.

    People Also Ask

    • How did Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher meet?

      Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher met at a casual dinner with friends in 2003 and soon began dating. They were seen on a double date with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter in Miami in May 2023. They tied the knot in 2005 and separated after six years in 2011. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

    • How did Demi Moore and Bruce Willis manage co-parenting?

      Demi Moore, who is still actively involved in Bruce Willis’ life, previously said they put their three daughters first. “[Bruce] and Ashton have a mutual respect for one another and we approach it really as a team,” she told Access Hollywood in 2006. “We're a team and we want the best for our children.”
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    14

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    14

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda