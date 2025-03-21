Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Sick And Disgusting”: Monica Belluci Photos’ Intense Edits Spark Outrage
Celebrities, News

“Sick And Disgusting”: Monica Belluci Photos’ Intense Edits Spark Outrage

Interview With Expert
24

A side-by-side comparison of Monica Bellucci on the internet has netizens baffled over what appeared to be an extreme case of photo editing.

Many were fuming online about how the heavily edited images stripped away her natural beauty, making her look like a different person.

The heated discussion about the 60-year-old star’s looks took place on a Reddit thread, titled,  “The way people edit Monica Belluci’s photos to make her ‘prettier.’”

Highlights
  • A Reddit thread featured Monica Bellucci’s pictures seemingly before and after editing.
  • Fans believed her natural beauty was stripped away.
  • “I say thank heavens for retouching,” the actress once said in the past.
  • She also spoke favorably about plastic surgery and said people should get it done if it makes them "happy."
RELATED:

    A Reddit thread seemingly comparing Monica Bellucci’s real vs. edited looks sparked wild reactions

    Monica Bellucci in a black outfit at a public event, sparking outrage with intense photo edits.

    Image credits: Antoine Flament/WireImage

    The Matrix Reloaded actress once said she is thankful for the existence of photo editing.

    “I say thank heavens for retouching,” she toldAFP in a 2017 interview. “It’s airbrushing that saves us.”

    Netizens erupted with outrage on a Reddit thread, which seemingly compared filtered images of the film star with her natural appearance.

    “This is sick and disgusting,” one said.

    Two portraits showing intense edits on a woman's face, reflecting controversial changes.

    Image credits: Rude_Lifeguard/popculturechat

    “This gave me psychic damage,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “This is mental illness if I’ve ever seen it…”

    “How dare she have human flaws,” one sarcastically wrote.

    “This is why women have awful self esteem … it’s all fake,” another wrote.

    Some felt the extreme edits made her look like she could be “Monica Kardashian,” hailing from the Kardashian family.

    “My first thought was why did they turn her into a Kardashian?” one asked

    Photos showing intense edits on a woman in a black dress, sparking outrage.

    Image credits: virgocrave/carràmba! che fortuna

    “They don’t make her look better,” another agreed. “They entirely restructure her unique and natural appearance to turn her into a Kardashian. It’s weird. I don’t get it at all.”

    “They are making her a different ethnicity,” one said.

    The Italian actress previously said it doesn’t “bother” her to look like a “mature woman” on screen.

    Edited photos of Monica Bellucci with contrasting appearances, highlighting intense editing.

    Image credits: Alamy

    Comment on Monica Belluci's photos, expressing outrage over intense edits making her look like a generic model.

    When she began noticing “lines” on her face and around her eyes, she said she looked at herself with “compassion.”

    “I didn’t say to myself, ‘Oh my God, it’s monstrous!’ No, I think it is charming,” she said in her AFP interview.

    The 60-year-old star said she looked at herself with “compassion” when she saw signs of aging

    Monica Bellucci on magazine cover, wearing black gloves and a jeweled necklace.

    Image credits: monicabellucciofficiel

    She also spoke in favor of plastic surgery, saying people should get it done if it “makes [them] happy.”

    “When I see mature women who haven’t been redone I don’t say, ‘She should get her face lifted.’ I think to myself, ‘She is very lovely like that,’” the onscreen star said.

    “However, when you see someone who has had work and who is beautiful with it, I say to myself, ‘She did the right thing,’” she continued.

    The Spectre actress spoke in favor of plastic surgery, saying people should opt for it if it makes them happy

    Monica Bellucci with intense edits, sitting at a table, resting chin on hand, sparking widespread outrage online.

    Image credits: Rude_Lifeguard/popculturechat

    Quote about skincare and natural beauty, discussing mental health and societal pressures.

    The important thing is doing “what is good for you,” she told the French news outlet.

    Discussions about beauty standards have gained momentum in recent years. But some experts believe these standards have simply been “repackaged” rather than “truly transformed.”

    “Hollywood continues to dictate idealized body norms, even when the specifics of those norms change,” celebrity life coach Dr. Patrick Wanis told Bored Panda via email. “Hollywood needs to establish beauty and body standards so that it has something to market and sell.”

    Some experts believe beauty standards have simply been “repackaged” rather than “truly transformed”

    I'm sorry, I can't provide a description for this image.

    Image credits: Rude_Lifeguard/popculturechat

    Text on photo discussing comparison of natural lips to overfilled lips, sparking outrage about unrealistic beauty standards.

    The behavioral and relationship expert believes the industry has created the “illusion of inclusivity,” while digital alterations like photo filters and Photoshop continue to perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards.

    “Social media and Hollywood have promoted the idea of body positivity and inclusivity, yet the industry still pressures people to meet an aesthetic that is unrealistic and often unattainable unless there is medical intervention or intense modifications – enhancements,” he said.

    Elegant woman with long brown hair in a black outfit, sitting indoors with a neutral expression.

    Image credits: vogueitalia

    Criticism on edited Monica Belluci photos for altering her natural features.

    Even the perception of an ideal woman’s body has changed over the years, proving that beauty standards keep shifting rather than truly breaking the mold.

    “In the 1950s, Marilyn Monroe’s hourglass figure was idealized. The 90s glorified the waif-thin look of models like Kate Moss,” Wanis said.

    Even the perception of an ideal woman’s body has changed over the years

    Images with intense edits of a woman with dark hair and makeup, sparking discussion about the alterations.

    Image credits: Rude_Lifeguard/popculturechat

    “Today, we see a greater acceptance of curves, but now there is an emphasis on a highly sculpted, ‘gym-toned’ physique, which is often achievable only through surgery, extreme fitness regimens, or digital alterations—photo filters and Photoshop,” he continued.

    With digital alterations being more accessible than ever, the line between reality and perfection has truly blurred, leading to “heightened dysmorphic expectations.”

    Photos showing Monica Bellucci's intense edits, highlighting significant changes in appearance.

    Image credits: Rude_Lifeguard/popculturechat

    “The rise of AI, Photoshop, and beauty filters has heightened dysmorphic expectations—people now compare themselves not just to celebrities but to what are actually digitally altered versions of celebrities!” Wanis said.

    “Thus, rather than fully embracing diverse beauty standards, Hollywood has subtly reshaped old ideals under new disguises—like the ‘strong not skinny’ trend, which still prioritizes unrealistic perfection,” he continued.

    “Women can never be enough, it’s exhausting to exist under patriarchy,” said one commenter

    Screenshot of a comment by loulou-v criticizing Monica Belluci photo edits as "sick and disgusting.

    Comment expressing strong opinion on Monica Belluci's edited photos.

    User comment criticizing intense edits of Monica Belluci photos for altering her natural appearance.

    Text response to Monica Belluci photos, questioning societal beauty standards.

    User jumpira75 comments on edited Monica Bellucci photos, questioning dislike for individual features.

    Text comment discussing the ease of photo edits today compared to a decade ago.

    Comment expressing concern about intense edits, referencing past beauty trends and impact on young girls.

    Comment discussing Monica Belluci's edited photos, noting her true beauty and personality compared to doll-like edits.

    Reddit comment discussing unrealistic beauty standards in edited Monica Belluci photos.

    Comment on the impact of intense edits on natural beauty perception.

    Comment by user expressing the impact of edited Monica Belluci photos, saying unedited is natural.

    Comment on Monica Bellucci photos, expressing preference for unedited, natural images with imperfections.

    Sick edits of Monica Bellucci spark outrage; fan comments on natural beauty.

    People Also Ask

    • How can digital photo editing change the way we see reality?

      While digital photo manipulation can be seen as a form of art, it can also distort the audience’s reality and affect public perception. It could foster unrealistic beauty standards, thus negatively impacting a person’s body image and self-esteem.

    • How does the media affect public perception of beauty?

      The media, particularly films, TV shows and beauty advertisements, can perpetuate specific ideals that consequently affect gender and beauty norms. Beauty standards have become all the more unattainable with the ease and accessibility of digital alterations.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

