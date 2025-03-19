35 Celebrities Who Have Netizens Obsessed And Drooling, As Shared Online
When someone asks you to name the most attractive celebrity, you’re basically being asked to pick the one person who could make you question all of your life choices in a single glance.
So, when someone asked netizens to name their most attractive celebrity, the answers were as varied as they were passionate. And let’s be real, these picks might just make you rethink everything you thought you knew about attraction. Ready to dive in? Let’s see who’s making hearts race and jaws drop.
Henry Cavill.
Emily Blunt.
She's just...so quality. Beautiful, funny, talented, charismatic, lovely singer...I'm a pretty straight woman but, d**n, I'd love to love her.
Matt Bomer. He is the most beautiful man I have ever seen.
Here Magazine explains attraction as a complex interplay of psychological, biological, and social factors that influence how we perceive others. They state that it is shaped by both personal perceptions and external influences.
They acknowledge the idea that "beauty is in the eye of the beholder", especially when considering how different cultures and individuals define attractiveness in unique ways. However, this diversity shows that there is no universal standard of beauty, as preferences vary widely across the world.
Margot Robbie.
Mila Kunis. Beautiful, smart, funny.
And that f*****g voice.
James McAvoy - he’s not just good looking but has an awesome sense of humour and seems like a real fun guy. Bonus for that accent 👀.
According to Psychowellness Center where the attraction of celebrities is concerned, the mere exposure effect suggests that repeated exposure to a person increases familiarity and can enhance their attractiveness over time.
They add that attraction can be strongly influenced by personality traits such as kindness, confidence, and humor, and that these qualities create a sense of compatibility and emotional connection, making individuals more appealing beyond just physical appearance.
Cillian Murphy is the sole reason as to why i am not completely straight.
Keanu Reeves because he is incredibly down to earth.
Ana de Armas.
Faster Capital also adds that celebrity attraction is influenced by social comparison, as people admire and aspire to celebrities’ success, beauty, or lifestyle. This upward comparison fuels how people consider certain celebrities attractive.
Furthermore, celebrities often hold values, ideals, or cultural movements, which could make them more appealing to people who share similar beliefs. Their symbolic significance enhances their attractiveness, as people are naturally drawn to individuals who represent qualities they admire or aspire to embody in their own lives.
Monica Bellucci.
Idris Elba.
Notebook era Rachel McAdams.
New insight is provided by Calm and Caring as they explain that this attraction often leads to something called the halo effect for celebrities. The halo effect refers to the tendency for people to make broader judgments based on initial impressions.
For instance, celebrities who are perceived as attractive are often assumed to possess other positive traits, such as intelligence, sociability, and success. This cognitive bias means that physical attractiveness can influence how we perceive someone's overall abilities or personality, creating a more favorable impression of them beyond their looks.
Kate Beckinsale
edit: as a gay man, I would be straight for her.
Timothy Olyphant.
RIP HEATH LEDGER.
At the core of these celebrity crushes, it’s clear that attraction isn’t just about looks. It just might be about that certain something that makes someone unforgettable. Whether it's a magnetic smile, a killer sense of humor, or a charm that just can’t be ignored, these 35 picks show us that everyone has their own idea of what makes someone truly captivating.
But not everyone is drawn to the same qualities. Some go for the timeless heartthrobs, while others lean toward the mysterious and unconventional. Wondering where your celebrity preferences fit in? Keep reading to see who’s setting hearts on fire and maybe discover a few new crushes along the way!
Charlize Theron.
Jennifer Connelly.
Marisa Tomei.
Edit: Everyone is bringing up "My cousin Vinny" and her as Aunt May, but let's not forget how hot she was a teacher in "Crazy, Stupid, love " she plays a crazy hottie well lol.
Linda Cardellini.
Lee Pace.
Karen Gillan. The accent is a bonus in my book.
Alison Brie.
Yvonne Strahovski - she put the a*s in mass effect.
Audrey Hepburn.
Salma Hayek.
Catherine Zeta Jones.
How has no one said Oscar Isaac-- that head of hair!
Morena Baccarin.
Natalie Portman.
Elizabeth Olsen.
Alexander Skarsgård.
Chris Hemsworth.
Paul Newman.
Elizabeth Hurley. Utterly stunning woman.
Eva Green.