When someone online asked, “Ladies, what are some non-sexual things men do that are a mega turn-on?” the responses came pouring in. Women are sharing the small but meaningful actions that make a man stand out—from simple acts of kindness to being a great listener. Keep reading to see what really makes hearts flutter beyond physical appearance. Who knows? You might just pick up a tip or two to impress your special someone!

If you ask someone what they find attractive in the opposite sex, chances are, the answer won’t just be about looks. Let’s be honest—attraction isn’t just about a sharp jawline or great hair (though, sure, those don’t hurt). Sometimes, the most swoon-worthy qualities come from the little things people do every day.

#1 People like to talk about, how ‘women love bad boys’ etc, but honestly, there’s nothing sexier than a guy who is a genuinely good person.



Not someone who is trying to appear like a ‘nice guy’ or someone who is worried about being perceived as good, but someone who genuinely cares deeply about doing the right thing.

#2 Show a little vulnerability without being embarrassed.

#3 1. Gentle



Admittedly men are quite strong and can sometimes come off as a bull in a China shop. When a man is considerate and gentle, it genuinely makes my heart melt. Like men being very careful with delicate beings and objects like babies and kittens. Gentle affection from a man is god-tier. Combing your hair, caressing of the face, massages, helping you button something, hugs. Love itt



2. Hobby



When a man has hobbies he takes pride in, especially a bit niche ones, I find him so so attractive. When they explain their hobby or show me their crafts- omggg. I get to see how passionate they are about it it gives me butterflies. Seeing a guy so excited is so precious.

It’s only natural to wonder what catches someone’s eye when it comes to love and relationships. And while everyone has their own preferences, today we’re diving into what women generally look for in a guy. Spoiler alert: it’s not just about looks!

#4 "I just saw that in a store and thought you might like it so i got it for you".

#5 Quiet confidence.

#6 After shower - when they run their fingers through their wet/damp hair.

Science has some interesting takes on attraction. According to studies, men who can crack a good joke come across as more intelligent. A great sense of humor doesn’t just make conversations fun—it can also be a major green flag for women. After all, who wouldn’t want a partner they can laugh with? ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Looking after me while I was sick with a fever and fussing over me until I was well again.

#8 When they take a break from acting stoic and are silly and playful instead.

#9 The spontaneous kiss on the neck without the implication that they are fishing for more.

Kanan Gupta, an up-and-coming stand-up comedian from India, agrees. “Women love funny men. If you can make a girl laugh, you’re halfway there,” he says. ADVERTISEMENT And honestly, he might be onto something. Being funny isn’t just entertaining—it also shows confidence and quick thinking, both attractive qualities.

#10 Being thoughtful / caring, like putting their hands on corners when we pass by to make sure we don't get hurt, noticing things, making sure we are, and feel safe all the time (not just texting but also like offering to order a taxi or give us a ride).

#11 I have an ex who could call any customer service line usually about extra fees/messed up charges and calmly tell them exactly what he wanted done and usually got additional services/perks too. It was hot.



Got an apartment to completely resurface the bathtub/shower in on of our bathrooms because it was slightly discolored when we moved in. Cable installation fees waved and a free month when they still charged it, etc.

#12 Being considerate and thoughtful.

He adds, “It’s not about cracking the perfect joke, it’s about making her smile even on a bad day. If you can do that, you’re golden.” Kanan also points out, “The best part about being funny? It breaks the ice. Even if you don’t look like a movie star, a good sense of humor can make you unforgettable.”

#13 Laughter is the best medicine. A man who can make you laugh until your sides hurt is a keeper.

#14 Being enthusiastic about a favorite thing or hobby. It's cute when you guys light up and are genuinely happy and enjoying yourself.

#15 Remember random stories I tell and/or notice things about me (what I like/don’t like, etc) without my directly telling you the info.



On my first date with the man who became my husband, I told some random stories from my childhood. On our second date, he brought up one of them and asked a follow-up question.



I was blown away. He listened AND thought about it? Made me feel valued and heard.



Women LOVE when you pay attention to who they are as a person.

When it comes to physical appearance, things can get interesting. Research suggests that women tend to pick good-looking guys for short-term fun rather than long-term relationships. So, while abs might get attention, they don’t necessarily seal the deal in the long run.

#16 The waist grab never ever ever gets old.

#17 When my man talks to me in his I-just-woke-up, deep, raspy voice ♥️.

#18 Awareness combined with handling things without being asked. A guy that can see what needs done & just does it w/o complaining makes me want to give him all the things.

For long-term commitment, kindness seems to be the real winner. Studies show that women are more drawn to men who are thoughtful, compassionate, and willing to help others. ADVERTISEMENT A guy who is generous with his time and emotions? That’s the kind of energy many women are looking for.

#19 My bf literally was cleaning up the yard and brought me some of the wildflowers from around the yard. It was just a sweet simple gesture. It was thoughtful.

#20 A good friend sneaked out of his job at 5AM to change my tire on the side of the road but he had just looked up a quick tutorial for the first time and finished the job in 10 minutes. he was dressed formally and when he rolled up his sleeves to get to work i just goddddd.

#21 He buys me choclate EVERY PERIOD he hasn't missed one and has memorized my schedule.

And it’s not just a small trend. A massive global survey from 2019, which included 68,000 people from 180 countries, revealed that nearly 89% of women ranked kindness as one of the most important traits in a partner. Basically, being a good human never goes out of style.

#22 Being a good dancer, playing a musical instrument.

#23 TAKE CARE OF THEMSELVES. and putting the socks in the hamper.

#24 Not adding more mental load to me. If they see something needing done they don't ask me if it needs to be done, they just do it.

So, while charm and looks might get initial attention, kindness and humor seem to be the real deal-breakers. Being genuinely caring and knowing how to lighten the mood go a long way in impressing someone.

#25 Dont talk about sex.



Tbh i think it is a big turn on when he is just able to wait until i am ready to get intimate without talking about it beforehand all the time.

#26 Get me food after a long day without me asking for it or drive to wherever I am simply because 'he wants to see me' or 'misses me'. Another thing I love is the fact that my boyfriend will send me pictures of random things he does/saw throughout the day. Like how heartwarming that you thought of me throughout the day 😭 COME HEREE!!

#27 Reverse parking with one arm.

At the end of the day, attraction is complex, and everyone has their own unique preferences. But these studies give us a fun insight into what women tend to appreciate in a partner. Which one of these qualities do you think is the most attractive? Share this with a guy friend who might need a little insight into what really makes a lasting impression!

#28 Do the dishes .

#29 Being gentle. Truly wants me to be fine and not to hurt my Feelings. Helping Others. Standing up for those less privileged, speaking up, being a true ally ❤️.

#30 Rolling their sleeves up to their elbows when they're wearing a dress shirt.

#31 Thinking ahead and planning in anticipation of something.

#32 When a guy told me he had a Goodreads account I immediately texted two of my closest friends that I thought I found my soulmate

#33 Being protective.

1). By intelligence of course I mean, quantifiably and demonstrably so. None of the red-pill, low-quality discourse nonsense. Being articulate in thought and expression is a rarity these days which is to be expected given the visual media slops being forcefed to us in the name of short form content. So, yeah.. And not just in men but people generally.





2). I love laughing and rarely, if ever, do I take myself so seriously. I love to laugh. I will find the humour in any and every single thing... It is what it is. People who can find the humour in life's many MANY absurdities have my heart.



3). I am in awe of people who are capable of whipping up greatness in the kitchen. They're nothing short of alchemists I tell ya!



4). Being responsible.

#35 My ex boyfriend/childhood sweetheart snuck out of his house, and walked 3 miles to the local science museum, bought a ticket with half his 3rd grade life savings, attempted to purchase the *pink prince Rupert glass droplet earrings with the other half of his savings for the year, found out they ran out of the pink ones, karen-ed his way to the equivalent of the CEO of the museum to demand they restock the pink ones ASAP because my birthday was in a month, and ended up, of course, having his parents called on him to pick him up after getting a glassworking lesson and making a custom, barbie pink set for me instead of the normal hot pink.

This stunt was entirely because my mom insisted I get the orange earrings to match my complexion, but he knew that I needed the pink for my personality at the end of a nerdy kid science playdate. Mind you, this is a 10yo boy who is disgusted by romance at this point. He did this all in the name of autistic rules of friendship.

He dumped me in highschool after his dad took away his autism & PTSD meds, in which he decided to self medicate with meth as a last resort and not involve me.

When he had $10 to his name, he figured out how to give me $20.

Dude, if you see this, I still wear those earrings. I hope, wherever you are, that you are loved.

#36 This may sound stupid, but when they're good at catching. You throw something at them, and they catch it so casually, with minimal effort.😅.

#37 When talks about his passions and when he solves math problems like they’re nothing.

#38 When he pays attention and puts in effort.

#39 This will probably sound a bit weird, if not immature, but I love just listening to him talk. Talk about so much stuff. The majority of what he talks about is interesting to me, and it involves everything from music to d***s to religion to other ancient cultures who inadvertently contributed to the bible as we know it today, etc. and I’m not a religious person. But our nights together generally consist of sitting on the patio talking for hours while smoking weed, followed by laying in bed watching music videos and playing around with each others bodies. It all leads to mind-blowing sex, and the reminder that it’s even better in your 40’s than it was in your 20’s!

#40 Reading books for pleasure!

#41 When a man smiles or laughs.

#42 When they’re gentle. Gentle-men.

#43 Loving his kids/pets dearly. Emotional intelligence. Talking about our future together and looking forward to it (once we’re committed to each other, not in the beginning). Wanting to cuddle without the expectation of sex. Speaking out about social injustices. A straight man that defends another man who is being picked on (like gay men/trans people) is just… wow. What a man.

#44 If a man is a fast typist



Edit: lots of talk here but I want receipts. Show me your monkey type scores!

#45 Intelligence.

#46 Manual labor 😩 working on a car, building something, etc.

#47 Said this many times before. Cooking real food. I dont care about instant ramen or a boiled egg. But if i see a guy cooking a proper dish and knows what hes doing, its very hot.

#48 Doing things without having to be asked. Simple mundane house chores. No one wants to be with an adult child. Mummy isn’t here to pick up your s**t and I shouldn’t have to ask you. Sweeping once in a while, help clean the dishes, cook. Stuff like that, it really makes a huge difference and mentally just lifts a load off.

#49 When they look after their bodies.

#50 Have nice looking, manly hands.

#51 Cooking.

#52 Licking off their beard after eating something.

#53 When they put one arm behind the passenger seat and reverse the car omg.