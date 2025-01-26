ADVERTISEMENT

If you ask someone what they find attractive in the opposite sex, chances are, the answer won’t just be about looks. Let’s be honest—attraction isn’t just about a sharp jawline or great hair (though, sure, those don’t hurt). Sometimes, the most swoon-worthy qualities come from the little things people do every day.

When someone online asked, Ladies, what are some non-sexual things men do that are a mega turn-on? the responses came pouring in. Women are sharing the small but meaningful actions that make a man stand out—from simple acts of kindness to being a great listener. Keep reading to see what really makes hearts flutter beyond physical appearance. Who knows? You might just pick up a tip or two to impress your special someone!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bearded man in a black hoodie smiling, representing things men do that attract women. People like to talk about, how ‘women love bad boys’ etc, but honestly, there’s nothing sexier than a guy who is a genuinely good person.

Not someone who is trying to appear like a ‘nice guy’ or someone who is worried about being perceived as good, but someone who genuinely cares deeply about doing the right thing.

BigBAAAATTYcrease , Lance Reis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
michaellargey avatar
Michael Largey
Michael Largey
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you intersperse humor in your conversation, it's easier to hold someone's attention. If they're listening for the next joke, they're listening.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    A man comforted by a hand on his shoulder, showing empathy as a non-sexual thing that turns women on. Show a little vulnerability without being embarrassed.

    Remarkable-Band-8597 , Alex Green Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man holding a cat and using a phone, showcasing non-sexual things to turn women on. 1. Gentle

    Admittedly men are quite strong and can sometimes come off as a bull in a China shop. When a man is considerate and gentle, it genuinely makes my heart melt. Like men being very careful with delicate beings and objects like babies and kittens. Gentle affection from a man is god-tier. Combing your hair, caressing of the face, massages, helping you button something, hugs. Love itt

    2. Hobby

    When a man has hobbies he takes pride in, especially a bit niche ones, I find him so so attractive. When they explain their hobby or show me their crafts- omggg. I get to see how passionate they are about it it gives me butterflies. Seeing a guy so excited is so precious.

    anon , Deni's Fotografia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s only natural to wonder what catches someone’s eye when it comes to love and relationships.

    And while everyone has their own preferences, today we’re diving into what women generally look for in a guy. Spoiler alert: it’s not just about looks!
    #4

    Man giving a gift to a woman in a floral dress, illustrating non-sexual gestures that attract women. "I just saw that in a store and thought you might like it so i got it for you".

    Infamouscrow1 , Antoni Shkraba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Man sitting on a rock, smiling while wearing casual clothes and a backpack, outdoors under clear skies. Quiet confidence.

    anon , Stephanie Tuohy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Real confidence is not knowing things will work out the way you want. It's knowing you'll be all right even if they don't.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Man enjoying a refreshing shower surrounded by greenery, exemplifying non-sexual attraction. After shower - when they run their fingers through their wet/damp hair.

    1DespicableBanana , Antonio Araujo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Science has some interesting takes on attraction. According to studies, men who can crack a good joke come across as more intelligent.

    A great sense of humor doesn’t just make conversations fun—it can also be a major green flag for women. After all, who wouldn’t want a partner they can laugh with? 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Handing a mug of lemon tea, showcasing non-sexual gestures that can turn women on. Looking after me while I was sick with a fever and fussing over me until I was well again.

    Wishiap , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man in a red shirt making a funny expression, illustrating one of the non-sexual things men do that attract women. When they take a break from acting stoic and are silly and playful instead.

    wishiwasatthebeach2 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A man kisses a woman's cheek in a wooded area, both wearing hats, illustrating non-sexual acts that turn women on. The spontaneous kiss on the neck without the implication that they are fishing for more.

    NeighborhoodSuper592 , Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Kanan Gupta, an up-and-coming stand-up comedian from India, agrees. “Women love funny men. If you can make a girl laugh, you’re halfway there,” he says.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And honestly, he might be onto something. Being funny isn’t just entertaining—it also shows confidence and quick thinking, both attractive qualities.

    #10

    Couple holding hands, showcasing intimate connection, highlighting non-sexual attraction in relationships. Being thoughtful / caring, like putting their hands on corners when we pass by to make sure we don't get hurt, noticing things, making sure we are, and feel safe all the time (not just texting but also like offering to order a taxi or give us a ride).

    user030730 , Làura Ronchinni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man in suit using a smartphone and laptop at a desk, illustrating non-sexual things men do that turn women on. I have an ex who could call any customer service line usually about extra fees/messed up charges and calmly tell them exactly what he wanted done and usually got additional services/perks too. It was hot.

    Got an apartment to completely resurface the bathtub/shower in on of our bathrooms because it was slightly discolored when we moved in. Cable installation fees waved and a free month when they still charged it, etc.

    Alternative_Fun_5733 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Man holding jacket over woman's head in a field, illustrating a non-sexual gesture that appeals to women. Being considerate and thoughtful.

    Patient_Driver8857 , Josh Willink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    He adds, “It’s not about cracking the perfect joke, it’s about making her smile even on a bad day. If you can do that, you’re golden.”

    Kanan also points out, “The best part about being funny? It breaks the ice. Even if you don’t look like a movie star, a good sense of humor can make you unforgettable.”
    #13

    Man and woman smiling at each other outdoors, highlighting non-sexual attraction. Laughter is the best medicine. A man who can make you laugh until your sides hurt is a keeper.

    viralsumo1 , Daniel & Hannah Snipes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Man playing guitar, wearing a plaid shirt and jeans, smiling indoors; a non-sexual thing men do that attracts women. Being enthusiastic about a favorite thing or hobby. It's cute when you guys light up and are genuinely happy and enjoying yourself.

    justalittleparanoia , Blake Cheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man and woman sharing a coffee shop moment, illustrating non-sexual things men do that attract women. Remember random stories I tell and/or notice things about me (what I like/don’t like, etc) without my directly telling you the info.

    On my first date with the man who became my husband, I told some random stories from my childhood. On our second date, he brought up one of them and asked a follow-up question.

    I was blown away. He listened AND thought about it? Made me feel valued and heard.

    Women LOVE when you pay attention to who they are as a person.

    Sunshine_Chick , Eduardo Simões Neto Junior Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to physical appearance, things can get interesting. Research suggests that women tend to pick good-looking guys for short-term fun rather than long-term relationships.

    So, while abs might get attention, they don’t necessarily seal the deal in the long run.

    #16

    A man gently embraces a woman in a serene setting, highlighting affection and connection. The waist grab never ever ever gets old.

    goofy-username , Jonathan Goncalves Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Man lying in bed, casually holding a smartphone, exhibiting non-sexual behavior that attracts women. When my man talks to me in his I-just-woke-up, deep, raspy voice ♥️.

    No-Incident6452 , Victoria Romulo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Man doing dishes in a modern kitchen, a non-sexual action that turns women on. Awareness combined with handling things without being asked. A guy that can see what needs done & just does it w/o complaining makes me want to give him all the things.

    awakami , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For long-term commitment, kindness seems to be the real winner. Studies show that women are more drawn to men who are thoughtful, compassionate, and willing to help others.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A guy who is generous with his time and emotions? That’s the kind of energy many women are looking for.

    #19

    Man holding flowers behind his back, surprising woman, showcasing non-sexual gestures that attract women. My bf literally was cleaning up the yard and brought me some of the wildflowers from around the yard. It was just a sweet simple gesture. It was thoughtful.

    miss-angry , Vija Rindo Pratama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A man cleaning a car tire with a cloth, showcasing attention to detail. A good friend sneaked out of his job at 5AM to change my tire on the side of the road but he had just looked up a quick tutorial for the first time and finished the job in 10 minutes. he was dressed formally and when he rolled up his sleeves to get to work i just goddddd.

    yanieyanyan , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A person in a plaid shirt placing a chocolate in a gift bag with heart designs, illustrating non-sexual things that turn women on. He buys me choclate EVERY PERIOD he hasn't missed one and has memorized my schedule.

    Glittering-Ice2888 , Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And it’s not just a small trend. A massive global survey from 2019, which included 68,000 people from 180 countries, revealed that nearly 89% of women ranked kindness as one of the most important traits in a partner. Basically, being a good human never goes out of style.

    #22

    A man playfully dancing with a woman on a city street, showcasing non-sexual things men do that attract women. Being a good dancer, playing a musical instrument.

    Beruthiel999 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Man in white shirt grooming in front of mirror, emphasizing personal care, one of the non-sexual things that turn women on. TAKE CARE OF THEMSELVES. and putting the socks in the hamper.

    H1ghwayun1corn , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man cleaning glass window outdoors, surrounded by plants; showing non-sexual things men do. Not adding more mental load to me. If they see something needing done they don't ask me if it needs to be done, they just do it.

    ImagineTheMonsters , Nathan Cowley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I promise to do something, I'll do it. There's no need to keep reminding me every six months.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, while charm and looks might get initial attention, kindness and humor seem to be the real deal-breakers. Being genuinely caring and knowing how to lighten the mood go a long way in impressing someone.

    #25

    Man and woman sitting on a bed in conversation, focusing on connection and understanding, highlighting non-sexual attraction. Dont talk about sex.

    Tbh i think it is a big turn on when he is just able to wait until i am ready to get intimate without talking about it beforehand all the time.

    littlexurchin , August de Richelieu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Man preparing a meal in a modern kitchen, showcasing one of the non-sexual things that turn women on. Get me food after a long day without me asking for it or drive to wherever I am simply because 'he wants to see me' or 'misses me'. Another thing I love is the fact that my boyfriend will send me pictures of random things he does/saw throughout the day. Like how heartwarming that you thought of me throughout the day 😭 COME HEREE!!

    Unlucky-Macaroon-124 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Man in white shirt, driving, looking back. Engaging non-sexual action. Reverse parking with one arm.

    cocacola919 , senivpetro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jaaleezee avatar
    HardBoiledBlonde
    HardBoiledBlonde
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can do this and drive a stick shift, does this "turn on" men? I have been told it does.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the end of the day, attraction is complex, and everyone has their own unique preferences. But these studies give us a fun insight into what women tend to appreciate in a partner.  

    Which one of these qualities do you think is the most attractive? Share this with a guy friend who might need a little insight into what really makes a lasting impression!
    #28

    Do the dishes .

    miss-baddie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Being gentle. Truly wants me to be fine and not to hurt my Feelings. Helping Others. Standing up for those less privileged, speaking up, being a true ally ❤️.

    expressionandlove Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Man in a green shirt and beige pants leans casually, showcasing non-sexual charm. Rolling their sleeves up to their elbows when they're wearing a dress shirt.

    One_Perspective_3074 , BD Jewel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Man writing in a notebook, illustrating things men do that can turn women on. Thinking ahead and planning in anticipation of something.

    ohsnapTMESS , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Man reading on smartphone, demonstrating one of the things that turn women on, while sitting on a green carpet. When a guy told me he had a Goodreads account I immediately texted two of my closest friends that I thought I found my soulmate

    flootytootybri , Masjid Pogung Dalangan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Being protective.

    Potential-Pomelo-446 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    ...
    1). By intelligence of course I mean, quantifiably and demonstrably so. None of the red-pill, low-quality discourse nonsense. Being articulate in thought and expression is a rarity these days which is to be expected given the visual media slops being forcefed to us in the name of short form content. So, yeah.. And not just in men but people generally.


    2). I love laughing and rarely, if ever, do I take myself so seriously. I love to laugh. I will find the humour in any and every single thing... It is what it is. People who can find the humour in life's many MANY absurdities have my heart.

    3). I am in awe of people who are capable of whipping up greatness in the kitchen. They're nothing short of alchemists I tell ya!

    4). Being responsible.

    Lerishu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    My ex boyfriend/childhood sweetheart snuck out of his house, and walked 3 miles to the local science museum, bought a ticket with half his 3rd grade life savings, attempted to purchase the *pink prince Rupert glass droplet earrings with the other half of his savings for the year, found out they ran out of the pink ones, karen-ed his way to the equivalent of the CEO of the museum to demand they restock the pink ones ASAP because my birthday was in a month, and ended up, of course, having his parents called on him to pick him up after getting a glassworking lesson and making a custom, barbie pink set for me instead of the normal hot pink. 
    This stunt was entirely because my mom insisted I get the orange earrings to match my complexion, but he knew that I needed the pink for my personality at the end of a nerdy kid science playdate. Mind you, this is a 10yo boy who is disgusted by romance at this point. He did this all in the name of autistic rules of friendship.
    He dumped me in highschool after his dad took away his autism & PTSD meds, in which he decided to self medicate with meth as a last resort and not involve me. 
    When he had $10 to his name, he figured out how to give me $20.
    Dude, if you see this, I still wear those earrings. I hope, wherever you are, that you are loved.

    EnvironmentalGap7138 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    This may sound stupid, but when they're good at catching. You throw something at them, and they catch it so casually, with minimal effort.😅.

    lorena_winchester Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    When talks about his passions and when he solves math problems like they’re nothing.

    Far-Grapefruit764 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    When he pays attention and puts in effort.

    psychotic_iconic11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This will probably sound a bit weird, if not immature, but I love just listening to him talk. Talk about so much stuff. The majority of what he talks about is interesting to me, and it involves everything from music to d***s to religion to other ancient cultures who inadvertently contributed to the bible as we know it today, etc. and I’m not a religious person. But our nights together generally consist of sitting on the patio talking for hours while smoking weed, followed by laying in bed watching music videos and playing around with each others bodies. It all leads to mind-blowing sex, and the reminder that it’s even better in your 40’s than it was in your 20’s!

    Stupidass666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Reading books for pleasure!

    Ok_Vegetable2271 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    When a man smiles or laughs.

    Numerous_Fox_2909 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    When they’re gentle. Gentle-men.

    SeasonGlum2097 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Loving his kids/pets dearly. Emotional intelligence. Talking about our future together and looking forward to it (once we’re committed to each other, not in the beginning). Wanting to cuddle without the expectation of sex. Speaking out about social injustices. A straight man that defends another man who is being picked on (like gay men/trans people) is just… wow. What a man.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    If a man is a fast typist

    Edit: lots of talk here but I want receipts. Show me your monkey type scores!

    Phoebereads_1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Intelligence.

    aerinom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Mechanic working on a car in a garage, showcasing non-sexual skills that can be attractive to women. Manual labor 😩 working on a car, building something, etc.

    HonestDescription344 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Said this many times before. Cooking real food. I dont care about instant ramen or a boiled egg. But if i see a guy cooking a proper dish and knows what hes doing, its very hot.

    marcheurdenuitnsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Doing things without having to be asked. Simple mundane house chores. No one wants to be with an adult child. Mummy isn’t here to pick up your s**t and I shouldn’t have to ask you. Sweeping once in a while, help clean the dishes, cook. Stuff like that, it really makes a huge difference and mentally just lifts a load off.

    RefrigeratorOk5465 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    When they look after their bodies.

    tinkywinkles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Have nice looking, manly hands.

    MoneyAd0618 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Cooking.

    pHlevel9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Licking off their beard after eating something.

    Rare-Cartographer743 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    When they put one arm behind the passenger seat and reverse the car omg.

    pinkflamingo1331 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Hugging from behind, talking in their morning voices, making the effort to not only make a reservation for a restaurant or cook, but also buy flowers or light candles and have rose petals around, etc.

    Xx_Pr1nc3ss_xX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!