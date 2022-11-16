Often, body language says a lot more about a person's feelings towards someone than the tongue does. While (in most scenarios) we can control the content coming from our mouths, it can be challenging to hush our bodily response. Thus, our body is often our worst traitor, revealing our crush on somebody. Yet, sometimes these physical signs of attraction are not so obvious and might be mistaken for other reasons. For example, them having sweaty palms around you could mean they have a soft spot for you. However, it could also mean that they have hyperhidrosis.

Okay, that's not as likely, but still, to confirm your gut feeling or for extra evidence, you might have to look for more signs that someone likes you. Luckily, there are heaps of psychological signs someone likes you that often manifest physically that you might have heard about, such as being all touchy, mushy, keen-eyed, or laughing at anything and everything you say. These are the more obvious signs someone likes you. However, if you’re wondering how can you tell if somebody likes you, there are plenty of ways, from how they are saying things to what they are saying or asking you. And interestingly, many of these signs someone secretly likes you have scientific proof and background.

Below, we've compiled the many science-based signals and often involuntary signs of attraction and how to tell that someone might be having butterflies in their stomach around you. Would you add any more signs of sexual attraction to the list? Also, should we do a post on signs someone doesn't like you? Let us know!