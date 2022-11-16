Love Science: 24 Signs Someone Likes You
Often, body language says a lot more about a person's feelings towards someone than the tongue does. While (in most scenarios) we can control the content coming from our mouths, it can be challenging to hush our bodily response. Thus, our body is often our worst traitor, revealing our crush on somebody. Yet, sometimes these physical signs of attraction are not so obvious and might be mistaken for other reasons. For example, them having sweaty palms around you could mean they have a soft spot for you. However, it could also mean that they have hyperhidrosis.
Okay, that's not as likely, but still, to confirm your gut feeling or for extra evidence, you might have to look for more signs that someone likes you. Luckily, there are heaps of psychological signs someone likes you that often manifest physically that you might have heard about, such as being all touchy, mushy, keen-eyed, or laughing at anything and everything you say. These are the more obvious signs someone likes you. However, if you’re wondering how can you tell if somebody likes you, there are plenty of ways, from how they are saying things to what they are saying or asking you. And interestingly, many of these signs someone secretly likes you have scientific proof and background.
Below, we've compiled the many science-based signals and often involuntary signs of attraction and how to tell that someone might be having butterflies in their stomach around you. Would you add any more signs of sexual attraction to the list? Also, should we do a post on signs someone doesn't like you? Let us know!
This post may include affiliate links.
They Won't Miss An Opportunity To Spend Time Together
People who like you won't often decline invitations to hang out. They'll even try to set up opportunities to spend time with you. Actually, they might change their own plans to fit with yours.
They Remember The Most Random Things About You
You’d better realize you are important to them if they show up with a gift or symbol of appreciation to mark a specific time, date, or event. Someone who likes you will unavoidably take in all the details that may appear trivial to you. Your crush might show up with a goodie for your dog if you explain that your dog's birthday is the following week. Or, at the very least, text you to wish your dog a happy birthday. Bizarre or not, but cute in our opinion, it clearly indicates someone's interest in you.
They Will Start To Reveal Their Quirky Side Around You
Someone will reveal more of who they really are when they feel more at ease around you. Most people value first impressions and initially seek to conceal their quirky side. If they show you their weird or nerdy side, this signals that they are comfortable around you and are confident that you will accept them for who they are. This does not automatically imply that they like you, as a friend may also feel at ease around you. However, if you two have yet to become close friends, this is a positive indication that they are attracted to you.
Their Voice Changes Around You
Children often cushion their voices when asking for something from their parents, hoping for a higher success rate with their request. Interestingly, adults follow a similar pattern. Both men and women often alter their voices during conversations with someone they have a soft spot for. In response to sexual attraction, men may deepen their voices to sound more powerful, while women may raise their pitch. Consider the attraction mutual if you see that you behave this way around one another.
They Become Little Copycats
People who are drawn to you may unconsciously imitate some of your behaviors and demeanors. They may hold their coffee mug similarly to you, copy some expressions, or even try your hobbies or interests to establish a stronger connection.
They Always Find Ways To Be Close To You
It's not called an attraction for no reason. When someone likes or is drawn to you, they will unintentionally enter your personal space. They may want to sit next to you, walk right next to you, or just be around you at all times, preferably no further than at an arm's distance. Even if there are always lots of comfortable spaces around, it's a positive indicator if the person you like always sits next to you or makes an effort to get close to you while in a group setting.
They're Acting... Strange
They may fumble their sentences, get tense or anxious, or even abruptly and unexpectedly withdraw from the conversation. Actually, these are counterintuitive indications that someone likes you. In fact, males are more likely than women to exhibit strange behavior like this when they like someone. This is due to the biological differences between men's and women's brains. For instance, the limbic system, the brain's center for processing emotions, is significantly larger in a woman's brain than in a man's. Because of this, women are more emotionally aware. This may also be why men sometimes struggle to express their emotions.
They’re Asking Personal Questions
These questions aren't your typical "get to know me" questions. No, it's not asking what your favorite color is. These are inquiries that genuinely want to understand you for who you are. There may even be an emotional bent to the questions. For instance, they might inquire about your motivations for doing what you do rather than your job description. You'll be asked questions that you're probably not used to. After all, they are interested in you and like you. Therefore, they want to get to know you on a deeper level.
They Are Always Present And Fully Engaged
Someone will let you know how much they like you by keeping their phone inside their pocket. Nowadays, we are available around the clock, so if someone has been staring into your eyes all night and hasn't answered their phone once in the past ten minutes or opened Instagram to check on their following, they are seriously breaking a world record. People who glance up from their phones and engage in genuine conversation are worth getting married to (no kidding).
Their Pupils Dilate When They Look At You
People frequently link dilated pupils to drug or alcohol use, as well as the visit to the optometrist. Still, they can also be a potent indicator of attraction when someone’s pupils dilate when they look at you. The release of oxytocin and dopamine, aka the happy or the love hormones, into your brain during physiological reactions like attraction or sexual excitement can also change the size of one’s pupils.
Their Body Language Says A Lot
Body language can be a potent indicator of attraction if you know how to read people. Men may exhibit the following body language clues as signs of physical attraction. These may include: stroking across your skin as you two talk, having their pelvis angled towards you, fumbling nervously with their words, and stealing glances at you when you are not looking.
They Ask You A Bunch Of Questions And Show Interest In You
Someone who is attracted to you wants to get to know you better by asking you personal questions. This obvious indication of attraction is simple to spot because the degree to which your crush shows interest in you is reflected in the questions they pose to you about yourself and your thoughts. Do they ask you another question after you respond to theirs? Do they return your question after responding if you ask them? While the person might be just being friendly or, referring to dating apps, bored, it's very much about what and how they ask.
They Seem Happy Or Excited Around You
This is definitely among the most reliable methods to determine if someone likes you. If they are, then they will undoubtedly like your company. They will converse with you with enthusiasm and lots of smiles and giggles.
They Are Blushing Around You
Context is important here because people frequently flush out anger or embarrassment. However, an overwhelming emotional reaction might also signify that someone finds you attractive. According to clinical psychologist Mary C. Lamia, Ph.D., our faces flush from an adrenaline or excitement rush, such as after an orgasm.
They Get A Little Sweaty
There's a logical explanation for why the body temperature rises when talking with someone attractive. This phenomenon is often referred to by popular expressions like "the heat of passion" or "warm embrace." In fact, an increase in body temperature creates the same physical reaction as when one blushes or flushes. However, because of your quick heartbeat (must cope with all the excitement), don't be surprised that your armpits may get a little stained.
They Seek Eye Contact
A person attracted to you may stare into your eyes aimlessly or maintain eye contact longer than they would with their friends or other people. Any extended eye contact, whether in a crowd of people or over a candlelight supper, is a tell-tale clue they are into you. In most cases, maintaining eye contact with someone can seem pretty intimidating, so you might quickly break the gaze and shift your attention away after a few seconds. Nevertheless, when done with a suitable candidate, eye contact can create a powerful emotional connection between the two.
They Fidget A Little More Than Usual In Your Presence
A person’s body may fidget or act awkwardly while speaking due to excitement or nervousness around their crush. A fidgety person may stroke their arm, play with their earrings, or even repeatedly turn the same shirt button. Of course, jitteriness could also be a symptom of disinterest. If they avoid making eye contact with you and frequently check their watch, phone, or whatever else on the table, it may be a sign that they are uncomfortable, uninterested, or want to leave.
They Get Touchy
One of the love languages is physical touch. Psst, it's a great book; give it a read. Suppose you notice someone always finds opportunities to touch you as you engage with each other. In that case, that's often a sign of attraction. These "subtle" touches often occur under the guise of an "accident." For example, they often brush up against you or accidentally touch your hand while walking. Or they might playfully hit you when you make them laugh. All seemingly innocent actions, yes, but if you notice it's recurring, take it personally. But in a good way.
They Do The Eyebrow Flash
Pay particular attention to their brows. If they raise their eyebrows for even a little moment, they are likely interested in you. A flash is the name given to this brief eyebrow uplift. Apparently, dopamine, a hormone released when you see someone desirable or attractive in your environment, is responsible for this uncontrollable movement. This exact hormone also causes butterflies in your tummy when you gaze at someone you like.
They Are Extra Teasy
Banter is standard in friendly relationships. However, if they seem to tease you excessively, and even your buddies or the other members of your friend group feel that way, they might be more into you than you think. They will likely tease you more often than anyone else, but they don't enjoy it when other people start to make fun of you.
They Laugh At Everything And Anything You Say
Even if you aren't the funniest person in the world, someone who likes you will think you are. For them, you will be the funniest person in the room, considering you are the only person in the room. That's a bad joke, yet nevertheless, if you're unsure whether your crush feels the same way, just crack a lousy joke and watch their reaction. When we like someone, our need to make them feel significant and appreciated is so strong that we would go to great lengths. Even if we make ourselves look foolish, such as by laughing inappropriately.
They Are Obviously Trying To Stand Or Sit Next To You
You know when you are on a bus, and there are plenty of seats available, yet someone sits next to you. Like, excuse me, sir, are you in love with me or something?? Anyhow, no matter how busy the bar is or if it's just the two of you, if they still make it clear that they want to sit next to you, especially if they ask someone to relocate to take the seat next to you, this is a clear tell-tale sign.
They Always Try To Lean Closer To You
If you’ve ever had a crush on someone, you know the feeling when all you want is to be around them at all times. In fact, the way someone sits or stands in your presence, for example, if they lean or tilt their body toward you or slant their chair closer to yours over dinner, is a powerful indicator of attraction.
Sweaty Palms
The same burst of adrenaline that makes you blush at the sight of someone you find attractive can also make your palms sweat. So if they offer you their hand and it feels a little warm and sticky, buddy, they are very much likely into you. Or it may be a scorching day outside, so evaluate the rest of their body. What we meant is to look for sweat stains, you dirty mind!
I always find it amusing when they have these lists of 'signs someone likes you", as soon as you factor in you not being attracted to this person, a lot these behaviours are actually creepy and uncomfortable
I always find it amusing when they have these lists of 'signs someone likes you", as soon as you factor in you not being attracted to this person, a lot these behaviours are actually creepy and uncomfortable