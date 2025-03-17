Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Telling People The Real Reason Why I Skipped My Friend’s Wedding?”
Friends, Relationships

“AITA For Telling People The Real Reason Why I Skipped My Friend’s Wedding?”

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all probably heard about how sticks and stones may break bones, but words could never hurt people. But that’s not entirely true, is it? Some words can be hurtful, especially when said about the people we love.

For this redditor, one mean word is all it took to end a long-standing friendship. It was something that her friend—a bride-to-be—said about her daughter, which became a turning point in the relationship and left the bride without not only a friend but a flower girl, too.

RELATED:

    Just like sticks and stones, some words may hurt us

    Image credits:  A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This woman didn’t hesitate to end a long-standing friendship over mean words

    Image credits: Justin Clark / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Complex_Anteater_607

    Fellow netizens seemingly sided with the mother who replied to some of their comments and questions

    Most people believed that the bride-to-be had no reason to talk about the woman’s child that way

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    6

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always think that if someone can say something cruel under pressure or while upset, then that thing was already in their repertoire. It's either been said behind your back or at the very least they've thought it about you. What kind of person would even think such a comment as "your whale daughter" about a 6 year old child, let alone say it? My guess is the "friend" has always been vile and the kid comment was the nail in the coffin.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would anyone get a dress for a 5 year old, and assume it would still fit a year later? Kids grow. Mum should have thought of it, but the bride should also have thought about it when she rescheduled the wedding. Calling her a whale was completely uncalled for. Any normal person would have fired back "Oh no, I forgot about her dress! Kids grow so fast. Let's go with option 1, good luck, and I love you - send me a pic, I bet she'll look adorable! Byeee"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many a true word said in jest/anger. Body shaming a child is really lower than shark s**t at the bottom of the ocean.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always think that if someone can say something cruel under pressure or while upset, then that thing was already in their repertoire. It's either been said behind your back or at the very least they've thought it about you. What kind of person would even think such a comment as "your whale daughter" about a 6 year old child, let alone say it? My guess is the "friend" has always been vile and the kid comment was the nail in the coffin.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would anyone get a dress for a 5 year old, and assume it would still fit a year later? Kids grow. Mum should have thought of it, but the bride should also have thought about it when she rescheduled the wedding. Calling her a whale was completely uncalled for. Any normal person would have fired back "Oh no, I forgot about her dress! Kids grow so fast. Let's go with option 1, good luck, and I love you - send me a pic, I bet she'll look adorable! Byeee"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many a true word said in jest/anger. Body shaming a child is really lower than shark s**t at the bottom of the ocean.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda