“AITA For Telling People The Real Reason Why I Skipped My Friend’s Wedding?”
We’ve all probably heard about how sticks and stones may break bones, but words could never hurt people. But that’s not entirely true, is it? Some words can be hurtful, especially when said about the people we love.
For this redditor, one mean word is all it took to end a long-standing friendship. It was something that her friend—a bride-to-be—said about her daughter, which became a turning point in the relationship and left the bride without not only a friend but a flower girl, too.
Just like sticks and stones, some words may hurt us
Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
This woman didn’t hesitate to end a long-standing friendship over mean words
Image credits: Justin Clark / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Complex_Anteater_607
Fellow netizens seemingly sided with the mother who replied to some of their comments and questions
Most people believed that the bride-to-be had no reason to talk about the woman’s child that way
I always think that if someone can say something cruel under pressure or while upset, then that thing was already in their repertoire. It's either been said behind your back or at the very least they've thought it about you. What kind of person would even think such a comment as "your whale daughter" about a 6 year old child, let alone say it? My guess is the "friend" has always been vile and the kid comment was the nail in the coffin.
Why would anyone get a dress for a 5 year old, and assume it would still fit a year later? Kids grow. Mum should have thought of it, but the bride should also have thought about it when she rescheduled the wedding. Calling her a whale was completely uncalled for. Any normal person would have fired back "Oh no, I forgot about her dress! Kids grow so fast. Let's go with option 1, good luck, and I love you - send me a pic, I bet she'll look adorable! Byeee"
Such a happy answer. I like you 🙂
Many a true word said in jest/anger. Body shaming a child is really lower than shark s**t at the bottom of the ocean.
I always think that if someone can say something cruel under pressure or while upset, then that thing was already in their repertoire. It's either been said behind your back or at the very least they've thought it about you. What kind of person would even think such a comment as "your whale daughter" about a 6 year old child, let alone say it? My guess is the "friend" has always been vile and the kid comment was the nail in the coffin.
Why would anyone get a dress for a 5 year old, and assume it would still fit a year later? Kids grow. Mum should have thought of it, but the bride should also have thought about it when she rescheduled the wedding. Calling her a whale was completely uncalled for. Any normal person would have fired back "Oh no, I forgot about her dress! Kids grow so fast. Let's go with option 1, good luck, and I love you - send me a pic, I bet she'll look adorable! Byeee"
Such a happy answer. I like you 🙂
Many a true word said in jest/anger. Body shaming a child is really lower than shark s**t at the bottom of the ocean.
28
6