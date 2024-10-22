These stories are sad and difficult to read—however, they also reflect resilience through mental struggles, which is admirable in itself.

It’s likely why this question recently made the rounds on Reddit: “What's the most hurtful thing someone has ever said to you?” People reopened deep wounds – some from decades ago – by sharing the harshest words they received from strangers, parents , siblings, and significant others.

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.” Here’s a rhyme we all grew up hearing and trying to embody. But as we realize, some words cut through like a knife and leave a lasting scar that may or may not heal through time and multiple therapy sessions.

#1 I have a daughter with an extremely complicated illness. Almost lost her to it twice when she was almost 3 and again 6 months later. In-between, this was 15 years ago, I broke down and wept, being so worried about her and also how distant my wife had become from me as well. After I settled down my wife told me that me crying like that had made me less attractive.



My daughter is very stable now and I've been divorced for several years.

#2 Locked in the bathroom, naked.



"Just look at you! You're fat and ugly. Nobody will ever love you the way I do." - ex-husband



He was right, I married someone who does love me, just not the way he 'loved' me. Thank God.

#3 When I was young, my mom said holidays are better without me.

#4 I had struggled with infertility for years. At my dad's funeral my step sister said "I bet you feel bad that you never gave him any grandkids."

#5 My mum once said to me "I love you, you're my daughter. But I don't like you. I would never seek you out as a friend." I was 21 and it was 40 years ago. I will never get over that, it hurt so much.

#6 I had a theatre teacher/“director” pull me aside after a show that I totally spaced a queue/line (it honestly was a super insignificant line, and the other actor improvised very well) and she straight up told me:



“Putting you in this show was the biggest mistake I’ve ever made. You’re a disappointment”



She got fired 2 years later and went to jail for a couple of years for banging my best friend's cousin who was a 15-year-old student.



I wonder if putting me in a play with one line was the biggest mistake she’s ever made.

#7 “It’s a boy or it’s abortion. I’m not raising a daughter.” I miscarried two days later.

#8 My stepmom wrote me a letter when I was in my mid 20s, had 2 kids and happily married saying I had the morals of a alley cat, I was an unfit parent and my husband should divorce me. I was literally Cinderella starting from age 5. She even locked me in a cage.

#9 "I cheated on you, and the only reason I'm telling you is because I'm pregnant."

#10 A teacher told me that with my poor handwriting, I should be working for a trash or waste disposal company.



I took that comment and ended up receiving consistent tutoring for my penmanship and reading comprehension, and I’m now an English/Language Arts teacher.

#11 My mom told me this when I was 14, and it led to my first s*icide attempt: "you are a disappointment to me, and everyone who knows you. I should've just given you up for adoption.".

#12 "No wonder your birth parents didn't want you" - my foster mother.

#13 “I can’t love you anymore. I don’t want to go to hell, like you.” My mom, after I came out. My dad agreed. Nothings ever been the same since.



Every day is a struggle to stay alive.

#14 I was in a car accident in 2014, my ex said to me “I just wish you died, it would be so much easier”.

#15 When I was younger, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. My siblings and I shaved our heads to support her. This kid told me that “he hopes my mom dies” and that I looked like I was in the holocaust. She has been cancer free for 13 years, but f**k that kid.

#16 "All I ever asked for was a son. You’re useless."



This was my dad to me. I’m the youngest kid - all girls. I was his last chance at a boy, so I failed at life the moment I was born. He never forgave me for not being the son he always wanted. That being said, I never forgave him for being an awful person, so I guess we were even ROFL. He died almost 30 years ago. Ta ta, m**********r….

#17 My “friend” to me not long after a childhood friend died (like days after):



“You’re like a black hole and spread depression everywhere you go”.

#18 When I was 10 my mom told me I was the reason my dad was dying of cancer… he died a few months after that. I am 31 now and suffer from death anxiety.. always thinking the ppl I love will die everyday. It's hard.

#19 My first kid has Down Syndrome. Some lady at work asked me when I was pregnant for number two if I would do prenatal testing this time around so I could get rid of it if it turns out like the first one. Exact words. Geez, I hated her.

#20 *You're still here? That fetus died hours ago.*.







From the doctor that delivered my daughter then deliberately k*lled her because "too much paperwork involved to send her to Loma Linda. I'm a busy man. You're young. Have another baby." He had shuttled me off to a closet-size storage area with a bed. Forgot about me for 12 hours.



On 50th anniversary of her murder, my ex-daughter in law sent me a text that said *"I hope you suffer."* My son and I celebrate that "ex" prefix at every opportunity.

#21 My husband just tonight told me he doesn’t love me and Im a f*****g idiot. Its not the first time and likely wont be the last.

#22 "you're going to have to marry someone tall so they can get their arms around you" thanks mom.

#23 "You'll never be loved or cherished because you look like me. You will never belong anywhere, no one cares about you enough to actually be there for you. You will be a burden to everyone else." - From Dad to 11 year old me after we argued about how he missed my birthday(again).





But looking back, I laugh because.... it seemed like he was projecting his own insecurities onto me.

#24 "You're a stupid diaper wearing cripple and the world would be better off without you." - my middle school bully.





For context I have spina bifida and suffer from total incontinence due the nerves not working right.

#25 "Despite not being good-looking, you are so good at studies". I don't know whether I must feel hurtful or not.

#26 My mom told me it was my fault after SA.

#27 I’m meant to be alone.

#28 "You don't know trauma. You're making it up." Mom mocked me, because I thought I had PTSD from childhood trauma. Turns out, I was right.

#29 Apart from my mom calling me autistic, clumsy, and useless, the thing that hurt the most was when she’d call me “two-ton bessy” or “Hagrid’s daughter.” She encouraged me to take seconds and thirds of her cooking, but on the same note, coaxed me to starve myself and try other harmful tactics to lose weight. If I ate a snack that was bought for me, she’d tell me I was going to k*ll myself with food.

#30 My dad told me on my way to school that I was the responsible one for ruining his marriage. Y’all should know that I was clinically depressed by then. A shot would hurt less.

#31 Took my math book up to the teacher's desk with a question. I wasn’t grasping it. He slams my book on his desk and asked me if I was stupid or what.



Small town school about 30 years ago. If I ever run into that prick I have a few things to show and tell him.

#32 My dad one time told my mom over the phone while I could hear that he didn’t want a relationship with me anymore.



Well, we had a big argument and my mom called him while I was sitting on the couch listening and she had him on speaker because she wanted us to talk it through but before she could tell him that he was on speaker he said he didn’t want a relationship with me or the person I was becoming. My dad and I have had issues over the years because we butt heads and it’s gotten better since my parents got divorced but yeah. That’s the whole story.

#33 The night before my wedding my mother drunkly told me ‘what a horrible, selfish daughter I was. That my wedding was a f*****g circus (it was tented with cafe lights) and she can’t believe what an awful selfish person I am.” Because I had my wedding in the state I had lived in for 6 years and none of her friends/family decided to travel to it. Oh and she decided she would throw her own reception the next week (the reason no one decided to come to the actual wedding) which forced me to forgo a honeymoon and instead travel to my hometown to attend her second reception.



Followed closely for when I tried to hang myself at 11 in my closet and the rack and shelf fell instead and she told me “you are too fat to hang yourself.”.

#34 "You look like you've gained 30 pounds since you moved out." This was a month after said move. And it was only 5 pounds.

#35 My father had dementia due to diabetic strokes. I went to visit him 6 days a week.



A co-worker said, "I don't know why you go so often...he's not going to remember you were there."

#36 “I don’t think you have ADHD, you aren’t hyperactive, I think you’re just lazy, unmotivated, and you don’t care.”



My ex when I brought up thinking I had it. Years later, guess what I was diagnosed with.

#37 Did poor at Physics once and the teacher said, “Such a tall boy, no wonder his brain is in his knees.”

#38 Ι was in love with a girl in uni. We had casual s*x for some years but she wouldn't commit to me because she said she wasn't into me. After I confessed my feelings she told me she sees me as her old car. Still doing the job but not what she really needs. It's a matter of time before she throws it away but as long as it's convenient it's still around. Broke my heart in a million pieces.

#39 "I'm glad we never had kids. I wouldn't want them to inherit your mental problems." - my ex-wife while I was in treatment for severe depression.



EDIT: For context. We were already breaking up after 13 years together. I'd always wanted to be a father because my own had passed away when i was very young from cancer. We spoke about having children for years.



I had been struggling with depression for a few years before I started treatment, but I was attacked randomly by 4 men on the street and run over by their getaway car which left me with acute PTSD and anxiety. During this time, my ex-wife cheated on me because I was no longer able to emotionally support her.



Her saying that was in the final days of our divorce. It was only meant to hurt me because she knew how badly I wanted a family. I'm glad to be rid of her.

#40 When I was about 7, one of the kids in my class was teasing me because “you have a fat mum”. I was so upset that someone could say something hurtful about the best person in my world. I convinced myself that they must just be jealous because getting cuddles from someone skinny must be difficult because of their pointy elbows, whereas cuddles from my mum where like cuddling an amazing powdery smelling cloud. They still are.

#41 I had someone at work tell me that having breast cancer wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world because I would get a free b**b job. This was about two weeks before I had an excisional biopsy to find out if I did have breast cancer. F**k you, Nicole!

#42 My dad once said he wished he was working late the night I was conceived.



I told him mom said he was.

#43 "I should have sold you to a slave camp." -my mom when I was about 7 years old.



I used to get sad remembering this but now it just fills me with immense anger.

#44 "You are nice but damn, I have rarely seen someone as ugly as you".



For context, teenagers summer camp, I was 17. This guy was supposed to be someone I was getting along with quite well (the whole group but we were a few being always together).



I was seated chatting with the whole groupe and he came to say that randomly.



I wasn't even interacting with him. Like, he said my name so he could have my attention.



Its like he NEEDED to say it in front of everyone and he didn't feel like he was saying something wrong.



What was weird is that, he wasn't even laughing. Its not like someone or some people were trying to make fun of me.



It was so harsh that people were speechless. No one laughed. At all. I think they were as much confused as I was.



I appreciate no one jumped on that after those "wtf" 20 seconds, they all went like nothing happened.



I am 35 and still remember this. Knowing how teenagers can be cruel, I hate this had a huge impact on me but I remember people really tried to not make it a big deal. The group didn't fall into that s**t and they were between 15-17 years old.



I think someone even said to the guy "are you being serious right now??".



But I am not sure. I was really trying to swallow the humiliation.

#45 From my boss from my previous job: "You're a headache to deal with, and I regret hiring you. I wouldn't surprise you don't give your girlfriend, friends, and family a headache"



I was hired with this guy fully knowing I had little experience with the position I was hired for. I didn't lie during the interview.

#46 'People like you are a statistic. Once you fail once you'll keep on failing': head of school when I had to repeat a year in undergrad, consequence of being naive and finding myself in a s****y abusive relationship.



I refused to shake hands with him after my final performance and told him that no, I wouldn't go to graduation because I'd have to shake his hand, when he asked if I was attending. Also quite enjoyed sending copies of my 3 following degree certificates, and signing the letter Dr ... . Prick.

#47 Saw a FB post from my dad and step mom referring to their son as their favorite. My dad and I don’t have a relationship (my choosing after he was a a*s my whole childhood). It still hurt seeing that. Especially since he is pretty much father of the year to my stepsister and half brother.

#48 After what I thought was a good relationship in my 30's with my dad, I was having trouble accommodating his wife's son's wedding and my lifelong friends wedding in the same week in two different states in the northeast (I'm on the west coast). I brought up the fact that I was having trouble and my dad tried to fight me (has never in my life been physical before), called me a narcissist, that I'm a piece of s**t since I was 17, and that I'm not to talk to him ever again and if he ever sees me again, he will kill me. I didn't even meet my "step-bro" until my 30's and spoke to him previously about my difficulty finding flights. Anyway, at the time of the fight I was still trying to find flights to accommodate both, but my dad telling me those things made up my mind for me. It's a shame, he's 71 and I probably will not talk to him ever again. I'm willing, but he is not. His white knight meter is out of calibration to say the least. So dumb...

#49 My mom denying her abuse towards me even almost a decade later has f****d me up more than I thought. She's way better nowadays, but she's still a narcissist.

#50 "You're too ugly for this industry" - when I tried to be a hairdresser.

#51 During a fight my mother called me an "unwanted bastard child" because I calmly asked her why she thought it was okay to scream at me in public. The whole neighbourhood probably heard.

#52 Probably the first time my mom said “have a nice life.” Took about 10 more disownings before I said enough’s enough and cut ties. I’m still kind of bitter but have come to terms with it. She still doesn’t understand why I don’t wanna let her back in. Last I heard she disowned my sister (again) too.

#53 “You’re annoying” - my best friend (at the time) told me this in middle school and it was her only reason for bullying me. Those words were the end of our friendship and the beginning of my many current insecurities 🙃.

#54 As the love of my life was walking away, i said i love you.



she said - i know you do.



and she was gone.



30 years ago and she still pops up in my dreams a few times a year. love stinks. :).

#55 "I'm not your mother and I don't want this (a piece of art I spent a month making just for her just for her to throw it back in my, then 8 year old, face) Now go away."



~My birth-giver the day I first met her.

#56 To this day, they do not realize how hurtful what they said to me was or how it impacted my whole life. "It was just luck." When I fixed a stereo system my dad was trying to fix. It wasn't luck...but from that point on I felt so stupid. I quit school in the 6th grade and was self taught on everything so that made it worse.



I went to college and got an Associate's. Now, 15 years later, I'm returning to college at 35 to get an (unrelated) bachelor's degree. I start in September. I am not stupid and it's not just luck...

#57 "Where are your friends? You don't have any friends" - My Father.

#58 It was the truth, but it was that I was an alcoholic. Hurt bad.

#59 My dad has been dead for five years, the “damn your lucky” or “I wish my dad was dead too” is some of the most insensitive thing to ever say to a person right after they let you know their dad is dead.

#60 I had an old “friend” tell me that I could never be a teacher because I wasn’t charismatic enough. I’m now graduated with my credential and masters in education and been teaching for over 4 years. So she can kindly suck it.

#61 "She's a fat lazy cow." Said by step brother and agreed on by full brother.

#62 My mom telling me she'd be embarrassed to be seen in public with me if I got a buzz cut. She convinced all of my family to agree with the sentiment too.



I have intense sensory issues with my hair, it wasn't just an aesthetic choice. Way to make my life harder.

#63 “You’d be really pretty if you weren’t fat” - random youtube comment left on a vid i made when i was 12. I was 5’6 and maybe 160lbs-170lbs.



I am now 26, 178lbs, and just happy I’m here and healthy.

#64 I told my mom in an argument that she should’ve had me aborted… she agreed with me… I was 16-17.

#65 My ex boyfriend told me I “used to be hotter” while we were having s*x.

#66 Not necessarily to me, but to my parents about me. I have a disability and several years ago a doctor tried to convince my parents that it would be best to put me in a group home and forget about me. Luckily my parents, with the counsel of my step-grandfather. decided to go against the doctor's advice.

#67 I can’t even remember some of the things said to me but probably my “dad” telling me “I don’t have to take care of you, you are not my child, not my responsibility, I gave you up, stop trying to get to know me” as he’s raising his other children with another woman and has never once gotten to know me.

#68 My husband (now ex) called me "big and loose" when resuming intimacy after the birth of our child.

#69 My fiancé of 36 hours passed away on June 21st of 2009. She suffered a pulmonary embolism from her birth control Yaz



She didn’t die well… she was scared and panicked and all I could do was help, hold hand, call 911 and start CPR. In between seizing she said “oh god please don’t let me die.” I said you aren’t dying, just be cool and I hear ambulance. She passed 1 hour and 48 minutes later



She was very kind and that wasn’t meant to be hurtful at all. That comment caused me much hurt and anguish over last 14 years.



I love you Lindsay. I know I will see you again but have more life to live first.

#70 I had an ex tell me it was a good thing my parents were dead. That was the last day I ever saw her.

#71 My ex husband told me once that he hoped our daughters didn’t turn out anything like me. This was 8+ years ago and they’re both exactly like me so.

#72 "Hope your plane crashes on the way home." I work out of town to provide for my family. "I don't love you anymore." "I want a 3rd child just not by you". All from my spouse.

#73 If you weren’t my daughter I would’ve given up on you a long time ago.

#74 My dad called me worthless at one point and some other choice words. Then later on in life my mom said, "I love you, but I don't like you".





I adored my parents my whole life and those two bullets have never stopped hurting.

#75 “I won’t be surprised if you shoot up the school”



I did absolutely nothing to prompt that remark. I’ve also gotten a lot of negative remarks from my mom and grandma but i’m used to them so it didn’t really affect me as much.

#76 "You're ugly and under developed." I was 10 years old and to this day it still gets to me.

This was said to me by a family friend's daughter, she was like 14.

#77 Dad to 12 year old me for forgetting to close a gate at the end of a 12 hour work day, "YOU ARE A WORTHLESS PIECE OF S**T".

#78 Ok so I’ve actually never told anyone this but here goes.



When I was younger my parents were going through a very rough custody battle with me right in the middle of it. I lived with my mom and My dad was very emotionally and verbally abusive, he would literally interrogate me so he could have something to take my mom to court with. My mom fought like hell to keep me and I wanted to be with her my dad however thought otherwise. He would take her to court so many times (I’ve only ever been present once at these court sessions) but this one day ( I forget what exactly was going on ) but we were at home and my mom was venting and she said “I won’t deal with this again (talking about court) I’ll just pack your bags for you and you can go live with him.” I remember being very hurt but I didn’t show it. I felt like she didn’t care what she would be sending me too, that I wasn’t worth all the time she spent trying to keep me away from him. I questioned her love for me and if that love had faded, I remember it but we haven’t talked about it since, I don’t even know if I want to talk about it.



Edit: she never actually followed through with what she said.

