“Toby The 80-Year-Man Trapped In A Chihuahua Body”: 81 Hilarious Dogs Being Their Goofy Selves
A fluffy Golden Retriever running on the beach with its ears flapping. A sleepy Dachshund passed out in the weirdest position imaginable. A Beagle staring at a sandwich like it’s planning a serious heist.
You can probably picture all of these scenes pretty easily. But you really don’t need to.
Because somewhere out there, someone’s dog is doing something ridiculous, and their human has thoughtfully decided that the rest of us deserve to see it too.
Naturally, we had to round up some of the weirdest, silliest, and most wonderfully goofy dog photos people have shared online.
This Is Hank, We Just Adopted Him. Occasionally, He Stops What He's Doing And Just Inspects Me
He has so much to process while he gets used to his surroundings, and his new family is the most interesting and challenging!
This Is Sadie, On The Right, Kinda Missing The Point
The driving's so bad I don't want to look but something smells good. You got pizza there?
Let's take a quick trip back in time to understand why dogs are such lovable goofballs and why we can’t get enough of them.
Researchers, who studied dog and wolf DNA, say it started when wolves realized that hanging around human camps meant free food — likely between 20,000 and 22,000 years ago.
The braver wolves got closer to people over time and became calmer and friendlier.
Captured This Screenshot Of My Dog Running On The Beach
Watching Me Eat The Last Five Nuggets On My Plate With Ever-Increasing Dispair
Our ancestors then realized that these freeloaders could help them with hunting and keeping watch around camps.
Archaeologists have even found dog bones at old mammoth hunting sites, which hints that early humans and their four-legged partners were teaming up on big hunts thousands of years ago.
The first dog identified is a 14,000-year-old pup found in Bonn-Oberkassel, Germany.
He Doesn’t Know What To Do With His Tongue
She Started Heartworm Treatment And The Gabapentin Just Kicked In
My Dogs Favorite Way To Stretch
People also quickly became attached to these furry babies, and an ancient burial ground shows that. Discovered near Lake Baikal in Siberia, experts found that dogs from 5,000 to 8,000 years ago were laid to rest right next to their humans.
“You get dog burials, which show there was a lot of care and attention paid to the burial. And they include grave goods (valuable items placed in the grave for use in the afterlife), which really seems like there was a strong indication of affection,” says Clive Wynne, director of the Canine Science Collaboratory at Arizona State University.
He Wants My Mac N Cheese… But Does Not Approve Of My “Clip One Claw, Get One Noodle” Deal
I Know It’s Hot But You Can’t Stay There
I Thought We Had A Dog
There have been several studies to figure out why so many of us are smitten with dogs.
Over many generations, we kept breeding dogs that were easier to live with, smarter, gentler, and a bit more affectionate.
Some physical traits started becoming more common, too — big eyes, button noses, floppy ears, and playful energy. These features naturally make them look harmless, as well as appealing to us.
Toby The 80-Year-Man Trapped In A Chihuahua Body
He's Very Scared Of The Thunder So We're Hanging Out In The Closet
Another research says that puppies share many of the same physical characteristics as human babies.
We see their tiny noses, round eyes, and clumsy moves as something that deserves our care and affection. This makes us naturally feel the urge to cuddle and protect them.
Basically, dogs have the same effect on us as babies, kittens, stuffed toys, or those big-eyed cartoon characters. The moment we see them, something in our brain just lights up.
Even Good Boys Need A Baby
I wish it was considered normal for us humans to carry our security lovies around. It might make a lot of difference.
But dogs don’t rely on looks alone; their behavior plays a big role, too.
They’re expressive in ways that we can easily understand — tilting their head while we talk, or bouncing around when we grab a leash.
Then there are the everyday classics that always get us. Falling asleep in the most ridiculous twisted positions or stretching dramatically like they’ve just finished a 12-hour shift.
Even their chaotic bursts of energy, the sudden zoomies around the house, somehow feel more funny than annoying.
My Dog Has So Many Emotions About Her Bailey Chair
I Took A Picture Of Our Dog Dolly Because I Thought It Was Funny How She Had Her Back Leg Out. A Little While Later, She Had Reversed Course With The Same Pose
Assembly Instructions Unclear
The emotional support our canine companions offer is undeniable, and several studies show just how important dogs really are to our health and well-being.
They have been proven to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, ease loneliness, encourage exercise, and improve our overall health.
More than 60% of dog owners reach the recommended weekly exercise levels, meaning they get at least 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes or more of intense exercise every week.
People who have pets also have a lower resting blood pressure than people who don’t have one.
Older adults who share a close bond with their pets often report lower levels of depression.
A study shows that dogs can also help manage long‑term diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.
I Convinced Them That They're Twins
When You Have Squirrel Duty But It’s Raining
Max Rocks A Top Knot To Keep His Ears Out Of His Meals
It’s no wonder then that dogs are the most popular pet in the US, the UK, and several other countries.
Around 65 million households in the US have at least one dog, while in the UK, around 36% of households report having a dog.
According to a recent survey in the UK, 99% of people said they see their dog as part of the family, and 89% consider them a best friend.
Took A Road Trip With Our New Rescue Pup This Weekend. We Were Slightly Worried That He Would Be Too Hyper In The Car But This Was Him 20 Minutes In
He Ate Like 4lbs Of Zucchini And Two Cucumbers
I feel like it's kind of my fault because he is a known food theif, but this is a new low for him. Yes he ate the stem, yes it was raw, yes it was that big.
Pictures of the cucumbers not included because they were never seen again, but we grew them at work at The Boys and Girls Club and the kids were so proud of them. I was going to make zucchini bread for the kids to try....
Shame him. He really deserves it.
Photo of the guilty party included and his traumatized brother who had to watch him devour a whole raw zucchini. He was hiding in his crate when I got home and needed consoling.
(seriously it was a lot of zucchini, should I call the vet? his stomach is hard and bloated)
We all know the internet can be a pretty chaotic place, but posts about pets almost always cut through the noise. And social media has played a huge role in turning dogs into internet stars.
As of writing this article, for example, the hashtag #dogpics alone had over 1.2 million posts on Instagram, and honestly, we wouldn’t mind if there were a million more pics and videos.
He Thinks He's The Most Regal, Majestic Show Dog Of All Time, And Nobody Can Convince Him Otherwise. You Go, Oogie. Good Boy!
This Is What Happens When You Don’t Read Instructions
White doggie and human “enhancing” hair conditioner. Yeah, she didn’t care but it lasted for months so it got tiring answering “no, it’s not real” after the umpteenth time.
My Wife Wanted To Get The -20% Off At A Newly Opened Dog Spa
It's the famous dog you've seen drawings of everywhere.