Naturally, we had to round up some of the weirdest, silliest, and most wonderfully goofy dog photos people have shared online .

Because somewhere out there, someone’s dog is doing something ridiculous, and their human has thoughtfully decided that the rest of us deserve to see it too.

You can probably picture all of these scenes pretty easily. But you really don’t need to.

A fluffy Golden Retriever running on the beach with its ears flapping. A sleepy Dachshund passed out in the weirdest position imaginable. A Beagle staring at a sandwich like it’s planning a serious heist.

#1 This Is Hank, We Just Adopted Him. Occasionally, He Stops What He's Doing And Just Inspects Me

RELATED:

#2 This Is Sadie, On The Right, Kinda Missing The Point

#3 He Actually Woke Up Like This

Let's take a quick trip back in time to understand why dogs are such lovable goofballs and why we can’t get enough of them. Researchers, who studied dog and wolf DNA, say it started when wolves realized that hanging around human camps meant free food — likely between 20,000 and 22,000 years ago. ADVERTISEMENT The braver wolves got closer to people over time and became calmer and friendlier.

#4 Captured This Screenshot Of My Dog Running On The Beach

#5 Watching Me Eat The Last Five Nuggets On My Plate With Ever-Increasing Dispair

ADVERTISEMENT

Our ancestors then realized that these freeloaders could help them with hunting and keeping watch around camps. Archaeologists have even found dog bones at old mammoth hunting sites, which hints that early humans and their four-legged partners were teaming up on big hunts thousands of years ago. The first dog identified is a 14,000-year-old pup found in Bonn-Oberkassel, Germany.

#6 He Doesn’t Know What To Do With His Tongue

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 She Started Heartworm Treatment And The Gabapentin Just Kicked In

#8 My Dogs Favorite Way To Stretch

People also quickly became attached to these furry babies, and an ancient burial ground shows that. Discovered near Lake Baikal in Siberia, experts found that dogs from 5,000 to 8,000 years ago were laid to rest right next to their humans. “You get dog burials, which show there was a lot of care and attention paid to the burial. And they include grave goods (valuable items placed in the grave for use in the afterlife), which really seems like there was a strong indication of affection,” says Clive Wynne, director of the Canine Science Collaboratory at Arizona State University. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#9 He Wants My Mac N Cheese… But Does Not Approve Of My “Clip One Claw, Get One Noodle” Deal

#10 I Know It’s Hot But You Can’t Stay There

#11 I Thought We Had A Dog

There have been several studies to figure out why so many of us are smitten with dogs. Over many generations, we kept breeding dogs that were easier to live with, smarter, gentler, and a bit more affectionate. Some physical traits started becoming more common, too — big eyes, button noses, floppy ears, and playful energy. These features naturally make them look harmless, as well as appealing to us. ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Toby The 80-Year-Man Trapped In A Chihuahua Body

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 He's Very Scared Of The Thunder So We're Hanging Out In The Closet

#14 Just Trying To Enjoy My Sandwich In Peace…

Another research says that puppies share many of the same physical characteristics as human babies. We see their tiny noses, round eyes, and clumsy moves as something that deserves our care and affection. This makes us naturally feel the urge to cuddle and protect them. Basically, dogs have the same effect on us as babies, kittens, stuffed toys, or those big-eyed cartoon characters. The moment we see them, something in our brain just lights up. ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Even Good Boys Need A Baby

But dogs don’t rely on looks alone; their behavior plays a big role, too. They’re expressive in ways that we can easily understand — tilting their head while we talk, or bouncing around when we grab a leash. Then there are the everyday classics that always get us. Falling asleep in the most ridiculous twisted positions or stretching dramatically like they’ve just finished a 12-hour shift. Even their chaotic bursts of energy, the sudden zoomies around the house, somehow feel more funny than annoying. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Dog Has So Many Emotions About Her Bailey Chair

#17 I Took A Picture Of Our Dog Dolly Because I Thought It Was Funny How She Had Her Back Leg Out. A Little While Later, She Had Reversed Course With The Same Pose

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Assembly Instructions Unclear

The emotional support our canine companions offer is undeniable, and several studies show just how important dogs really are to our health and well-being. They have been proven to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, ease loneliness, encourage exercise, and improve our overall health. More than 60% of dog owners reach the recommended weekly exercise levels, meaning they get at least 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes or more of intense exercise every week. People who have pets also have a lower resting blood pressure than people who don’t have one. Older adults who share a close bond with their pets often report lower levels of depression. A study shows that dogs can also help manage long‑term diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

#19 I Convinced Them That They're Twins

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 When You Have Squirrel Duty But It’s Raining

#21 Max Rocks A Top Knot To Keep His Ears Out Of His Meals

It’s no wonder then that dogs are the most popular pet in the US, the UK, and several other countries. Around 65 million households in the US have at least one dog, while in the UK, around 36% of households report having a dog. According to a recent survey in the UK, 99% of people said they see their dog as part of the family, and 89% consider them a best friend.

#22 Took A Road Trip With Our New Rescue Pup This Weekend. We Were Slightly Worried That He Would Be Too Hyper In The Car But This Was Him 20 Minutes In

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 He Ate Like 4lbs Of Zucchini And Two Cucumbers I feel like it's kind of my fault because he is a known food theif, but this is a new low for him. Yes he ate the stem, yes it was raw, yes it was that big.

Pictures of the cucumbers not included because they were never seen again, but we grew them at work at The Boys and Girls Club and the kids were so proud of them. I was going to make zucchini bread for the kids to try....

Shame him. He really deserves it.

Photo of the guilty party included and his traumatized brother who had to watch him devour a whole raw zucchini. He was hiding in his crate when I got home and needed consoling.

(seriously it was a lot of zucchini, should I call the vet? his stomach is hard and bloated)



ADVERTISEMENT

We all know the internet can be a pretty chaotic place, but posts about pets almost always cut through the noise. And social media has played a huge role in turning dogs into internet stars. ADVERTISEMENT As of writing this article, for example, the hashtag #dogpics alone had over 1.2 million posts on Instagram, and honestly, we wouldn’t mind if there were a million more pics and videos.

#24 He Thinks He's The Most Regal, Majestic Show Dog Of All Time, And Nobody Can Convince Him Otherwise. You Go, Oogie. Good Boy!

#25 This Is What Happens When You Don’t Read Instructions White doggie and human “enhancing” hair conditioner. Yeah, she didn’t care but it lasted for months so it got tiring answering “no, it’s not real” after the umpteenth time.



#26 My Wife Wanted To Get The -20% Off At A Newly Opened Dog Spa

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 She's An Elephant

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Help Me Describe This Face?

#29 Why Does He Fold His Paws Like This?

#30 Kevin Is Not Happy That I've Had To Throw Away The Stuffed Toy He Obliterated Into Pieces And Has Been Just Staring At Me Like This For 20 Minutes Now

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My 23lb Dog Doesn't Fit On An Extra Large Dog Bed

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I Guess He Was Really Excited About The Fig Trees! Found On Fb Marketplace

#33 I Heard A Crash In The Next Room And Found This

#34 Just Sat Down To Game After 2 Hours Of Fetch

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 He Learned This From The Cats

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 He Just Really Likes Carrots

#37 My Pups First Time At The Park And He Was Just Obsessed With This Bench

#38 Walking To The Kitchen, I See This Through The Living Room Window

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 This Is Moe. Moe Is A Doofus!

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 One Nose-Hold Per Hour While I’m Working

#41 She Smiles When I Have To Scold Her For Being Naughty, Which Makes Me Laugh And Stop Scolding Her

#42 Dog Did This

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 A Dog I Never Saw Before Jumped On My Lap And Gave Me This Smile

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Say Hey To Nismo. He Is Electrified For Today

#45 I Think The Hat Grandma Made For Him Turned Off His One Braincell

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Where She Goes To Do Her Deep Thinking

#47 He Hangs Out In The Cat Perch Every Day

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 The Way My Dog Looks At Me When Im Leaving To Work

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Proper Ventilation Will Prevent Your Dog From Overheating

#50 A Special Snoot To Brighten Your Day!

#51 Caught Him Mid-Derp

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 The Lights Are On. Absolutely No One Is Home

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Why Can’t She Lay Down Like A Normal Dog?

#54 When I First Got Iliana She'd Steal A Sock Or Two Out Of The Hamper When I Wasn't Looking... She's Gotten Bolder Over The Years

#55 Caught My Dog Sitting Like This (He’s Fine I Promise)

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 I Thought It Would Be Cute To Get Him In The Background Of My Sandwich

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 His Face Falls Apart When He Runs

#58 The Dog Who Cracked My Tibia With Her Skull Has Decided To Be My Emotional Support Pillow

#59 I Spent Thanksgiving Taking Bad Screenshots Of The National Dog Show

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Creatch’s First Snow (She’s Not A Fan)

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 I Taught Her To Pick Things Up For Me, But Now She's A Thief Who Tries To Barter For Treats

#62 My Dog Doesn’t Understand Tennis Balls. He Skins Them And Then Cracks Them Open Like A Coconut

#63 Yes, It's Alive. No, I'm Not Waking It

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 This Is Bilbo. I Moved To A Tiny, Beautiful Equatorial African Island The Majority Of The World Has Never Heard Of. Dogs Aren't Used To Being Domesticated. Bilbo Is Sticking To His Heritage

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Why Does He Look Like A Tiny Man In A Tiny Dog Suit?

#66 He Likes The Cat Bed More

#67 Did We Accidentally Adopt A Skinwalker?

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 He's 15, Arthritic, And Still Managing To Find Ways To Escape

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Prefers Shopping Bags To His Actual Bed

#70 Eddie Spaghetti Just Stares At Me Like A Weirdo

#71 Friend Watching My Dog Says She Won’t #2 In The Snow LOL

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 She Hides Her Ears For Fuss

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Don’t Think My Dog Is Impressed With The New Puppy

#74 Whipped Cream.exe Has Overridden All Functions. Remove Can To Restore Sanity

#75 I Took Her Rubber Fishy Toy (That She Asked Me To Throw For Her)

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 He Only Wants His Ball If I Hold It With Him

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 How You Gonna Do Me Like That…

#78 Mystery - Who Dug In The Trash?

#79 My 12 Week Old Puppy Hasn't Quite Figured Out How To Use Dog Beds Yet

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 He Has 2 Brain Cells, And They Are Both On Vacation

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Luke Doesn’t Understand Personal Space