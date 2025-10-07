ADVERTISEMENT

A friend showed me this island at the beginning of 2021. Until that moment, I knew nothing about it and had never seen it in books, magazines, or in the media. It’s strange that we hadn’t crossed paths before, even though I’d been working as a traveler for quite a while.

But when I saw the photos of this place, I immediately thought of Jurassic Park. At that time, Covid was still everywhere, and the island itself had been closed to tourists since around 2016 — until flights from Abu Dhabi were launched in April 2021.

We contacted a local travel agent there and transferred money into what felt like nowhere — it was honestly unclear where the money was going. As a result, we found ourselves on the second-ever flight to Socotra.

