What I Found In Socotra Felt Like Stepping Into A Dream AI Could Never Create (40 Pics)
A friend showed me this island at the beginning of 2021. Until that moment, I knew nothing about it and had never seen it in books, magazines, or in the media. It’s strange that we hadn’t crossed paths before, even though I’d been working as a traveler for quite a while.
But when I saw the photos of this place, I immediately thought of Jurassic Park. At that time, Covid was still everywhere, and the island itself had been closed to tourists since around 2016 — until flights from Abu Dhabi were launched in April 2021.
We contacted a local travel agent there and transferred money into what felt like nowhere — it was honestly unclear where the money was going. As a result, we found ourselves on the second-ever flight to Socotra.
Views From The Tent In The Morning
It was very hot (April is already scorching on Socotra), but all the trees were in bloom — both the endemic dragon trees and the bottle trees. The water in the springs was an incredible emerald color (and when it rains, they turn brown from the mud flowing down from the mountains). The sea was like glass, a surreal shade of blue — perhaps the most beautiful I’ve ever seen. You could walk for kilometers along white-sand beaches or wander through forests of dragon and bottle trees, completely alone.
At that time, no one really knew about Socotra through social media, and we ended up playing a huge role in its sudden rise to fame on Instagram and across the modern internet. After our photos and videos were published, a huge number of people began traveling there.
View Down To Ocean From One Of The Archer Dunes
Zahek Dunes At Night And Tent
Getting there wasn’t difficult, though the planning was stressful. We were among the first modern travelers to visit, and there was almost no infrastructure for tourism on the island. We washed ourselves in lakes, and the toilet was literally a hole we dug in the sand. But that raw simplicity still warms my soul — we were truly alone out there, except for our small team and a few local drivers.
I’ll never forget that moment — a trip to the toilet under the Milky Way in the middle of the desert. It was absurdly wonderful.
Dragon's Blood Tree At Night
Archer Dunes
Socotra is astonishing from beginning to end. It’s so unlike any other place I’ve ever been that it’s hard to even describe. Now, of course, there are many tourists, with showers, hotels, proper toilets, and food. But back then, it was a challenge — living in a tent with all my gear, endlessly sweating, and yet constantly in awe.
The dragon trees with their red sap (used in cosmetics and medicine), the small bottle trees, the endless white-sand dunes swept by strong winds from Africa between May and October — all of it simply blows your mind.
Fallen Tree
Flowering Dragon Tree, Shot Through A Flowering Bottle Tree
I’ve been to Socotra countless times since, and each visit reveals something new and extraordinary. The island’s magic lies in its unique nature, its people, its winds, and its position between worlds. My favorite places remain the Arher dunes and the forest of dragon trees.
Socotra is not about comfort — it’s about adventure. It’s a place for those who love visual wonder. You spend a week there (the plane comes only once a week), and in those seven days, you never seem to sit still — there’s just too much beauty to take in.
A Local Girl In The Dragon Tree Forest
Archer Dunes
The people of Socotra are incredibly kind. Of course, there are challenges, especially with garbage in villages and towns, but local travel agencies are beginning to lead by example, showing how to protect and care for nature.
Socotra is accessible from October to May; during the rest of the year, the winds are far too strong.
Kaleesan Canyon Of Fresh Water
Archer Dunes
Dragon's Blood Trees And Our Tents
Tent In Zahek Dunes
Moon And Dragon Trees. These Trees Are Endemic To Socotra Because They Have Red Sap—Dragon Blood
Dragon Trees, Shot Through A Flowering Bottle Tree
Giant Bottle Tree
Crystal Clear Water In Socotra Island
Archer Dune's Beach And Crystal Clear Sea Water
Dragon's Blood Tree
Forest Of Bottle Trees
Forest Of Bottle Trees
Water Of Indian Ocean Around Socotra
Infinity Forest Of Dragon Trees (Fermhin Forest)
Homhil Garden With Thousands Of Bottle Trees
Dragon's Blood Trees At Night
Creative Shooting In Dragon's Blood Trees At Night. We Brought This Moon By Plane
Forest Of Bottle Trees
Mountain Of Bottle Trees
Bottle Trees
Creative Morning Shooting In Dragon Trees
A Local Girl In The Dragon Tree Forest
Local Girl On Background Of Dragon Trees
Flowering Bottle Tree
Archer Dunes
Dragon’s Blood Trees In Fermhin Forest
Zahek Dunes Sunset
Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach
Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach
Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach
Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach
