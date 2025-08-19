Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Cher’s ‘Melting’ Appearance Sparks Concern As Her Friends Break Silence On Her Plastic Surgery ‘Indulgence’
Cher with long black hair and makeup, sparking concern over her plastic surgery indulgence and melting appearance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Cher’s ‘Melting’ Appearance Sparks Concern As Her Friends Break Silence On Her Plastic Surgery ‘Indulgence’

Music legend Cher is facing fresh scrutiny over her appearance as friends reportedly fear her latest cosmetic procedures have gone too far

The 79-year-old star has long been open about her history with plastic surgery, but insiders have claimed that her face now appears strained and altered

Some have pointed to her romance with a much younger partner as fueling her desire to keep going under the knife.

Highlights
  • Cher’s friends have stated that her latest cosmetic work has gone too far, leaving her face looking “pulled” and “stretched.”
  • Many have linked her appearance changes to insecurities over her relationship with 38-year-old Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.
  • The music icon has openly admitted to facelifts and other procedures, while doctors have credited a mix of lifestyle habits and subtle tweaks.
RELATED:

    Cher’s friends are worried plastic surgery may be changing her face too much

    Cher at an event wearing a black fur coat and glittering top, sparking concern over her plastic surgery indulgence.

    Image credits: Getty / Taylor Hill

    According toRadarOnline, friends are concerned that Cher’s features no longer carry the natural softness that made her a timeless icon. 

    Instead, they describe an overly altered look marked by a strained expression, exaggerated lips, taut skin, and what some called a “melting” effect. 

    “She’s been indulging for years, but it’s really catching up to her,” one insider claimed, adding that the star’s appearance now looks “pulled” and “stretched.”

    The whispers aren’t just about the music legend’s appearance. Some friends have suggested that Cher’s insecurities have deepened since she started dating 38-year-old Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. 

    Cher with long black hair and a black quilted jacket, highlighting her melting appearance and plastic surgery concerns.

    Image credits: Getty / Gilbert Flores

    With their decades-wide age gap, the publication’s sources claimed that Cher has been pushed to keep altering her look.

    According to a report fromThe Blast, those around Cher are worried that she has not noticed just how much her appearance has shifted as of late.

    Her appearance has reportedly become quite similar to a wax figure.

    Doctors have stated that lifestyle choices played a role in Cher’s iconic look

    @drgarynyc Did Cher have plastic surgery? #plasticsurgery#celebrityplasticsurgery#plasticsurgeon#cher#plasticsurgeonexplains♬ original sound – DrGary – DrGary | +1 347 535 1193

    Not everyone believes cosmetic surgery alone is behind Cher’s youthful imageDr. Robert H. Cohen told outlets that her glow is more likely the result of a “regimented exercise, diet, and skin care routine with subtle cosmetic surgery procedures.” 

    Dr. Cohen stated that these likely include a strict diet, consistent workouts, skin care routines, and non-invasive procedures like Botox and fillers. 

    He suggested that Cher began these treatments early in her career, making regular upkeep part of her lifestyle. Cohen also pointed to subtle details, like her proportionally youthful smile. 

    Normally, the space between the nose and lip lengthens with age, but Cher’s has remained consistent, hinting at cosmetic interventions over the years. 

    Woman in black dress and fur shrug indoors, reflecting Cher's melting appearance and plastic surgery indulgence concerns.

    Image credits: Instagram / Cher

    Cher has never shied away from talking about her surgeries

    Unlike many celebrities, Cher has often confronted rumors about her cosmetic history head-on. 

    In the 1980s, Cher confirmed with British broadcaster Terry Wogan that she had undergone one cosmetic procedure, and she had no problem with getting more work done.

    Four years later, Cher confirmed that she had work done on her nose and chest. She also wore braces.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Cher (@cher)

    Interestingly enough, Cher also debunked rumors that she had ribs removed at the time, stating that her stage outfits and workout commercials would have made it impossible to hide any scars from such procedures.

    Cher has consistently denied speculation about cheek implants or more extreme procedures, though in 2018, she confirmed that she had had a facelift.

    Cher even joked at the time that facelifts had become so commonplace. “Yes, I’ve had a facelift, but who hasn’t?” she said.

    Her relationship with Alexander Edwards has been both a spark and a struggle

    Cher performing on stage with long blonde hair, wearing a studded outfit amid concerns about her plastic surgery indulgence.

    Image credits: Instagram / Cher

    Cher’s romance with music executive Alexander “A.E.” Edwards almost didn’t happen. 

    The two met in 2022, and Cher admitted that she tried to talk herself out of dating him because of their age difference

    “I kept saying, ‘I’m not the right woman for you. I’m 100 years older than you,’” she joked, adding that she was worried Edwards’ friends might not think it was “cool” for him to date her. 

    But Edwards persisted, telling her: “Why don’t you let me be the judge of that?” 

    @hollyweirdxxx Cher shut down haters’ claim that she’s gone too far with plastic surgery #fyp#bcaxyz#hollyweird#cher♬ original sound – Hollyweird

    From then on, their relationship has blossomed, though recent reports of Cher reportedly feeling insecure about her look suggest that their 30-year age gap may still be a notable factor in their relationship.

    Grief may also explain the changes friends are noticing

    Those who know Cher well have suggested that the changes in her look might not only be about procedures, but about the toll of stress and grief. 

    Since her mother Georgia’s passing in 2022, Cher has admitted to speaking with her daily, often through mediums, as a way to feel connected to her mother. 

    Cher signing a photograph at an event, highlighting concern over her melting appearance and plastic surgery indulgence.

    Image credits: Instagram / Cher

    Friends stated that the supernatural routine comforts the music legend, though others have raised eyebrows.

    “She feels her mom’s presence and knows Georgia is still with her,” one insider explained, adding that Cher is not at all concerned about how others think.

    “Cher doesn’t care if people think she’s crazy. She talks to her mom every day and can feel her mom’s empathy and understanding from the world beyond,” an insider noted. 

    Netizens weighed in on Cher’s look on social media

    Comment expressing concern over Cher's melting appearance and numerous plastic surgeries affecting her smile.

    Text conversation highlighting concern over Cher's melting appearance linked to plastic surgery indulgence.

    Comment expressing concern about Cher’s plastic surgery indulgence and her altered melting appearance.

    Comment expressing concern about plastic surgery indulgence and its effects on celebrity appearance and aging.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Cher's melting appearance and concerns over her plastic surgery indulgence.

    Online comment discussing Cher’s melting appearance and concern over her plastic surgery indulgence.

    Comment expressing concern over Cher's plastic surgery indulgence causing aging and worsening appearance.

    User comment criticizing plastic surgery trends, fillers, and Botox, expressing concern over unnatural appearances.

    Comment about Cher's melting appearance and friends breaking silence on her plastic surgery indulgence in an online discussion.

    Cher with a noticeably altered appearance, sparking concern and discussion about her plastic surgery indulgence.

    Cher with a noticeably altered appearance, sparking concern and discussion about her plastic surgery indulgence among friends.

    Comment expressing concern about Cher's melting appearance and plastic surgery indulgence as friends break silence.

    Celebrities
    health
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cher's gonna do Cher and our opinions won't change that one little bit. It's not for me, but it's not my business, either.

