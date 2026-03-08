Private Chef Spills On Timothée Chalamet’s Bizarre Breakfast Demands

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet has found himself at the center of an online debate after a surprising behind-the-scenes revelation about his breakfast habits on a film set.

The Oscar-nominated actor, known for starring in major hits like Wonka and Dune: Part Two, reportedly had a personal chef and bizarre breakfast demands.

The unusual claim quickly sparked reactions online, with some fans amused by the story while others criticized the perceived excess. The discussion came just as Chalamet was already facing backlash for separate comments he made about ballet and opera.

Highlights Comedian Tom Davis revealed that while filming Wonka, Timothée Chalamet had a personal chef.

Fans reacted with a mix of hilarity and disbelief, with many joking about the actor's slender frame and questioning how he could possibly eat that much.

The breakfast reveal followed a separate wave of backlash after Chalamet joked that "no one cares" about ballet and opera anymore.

A comedian who worked with Chalamet revealed the unusual breakfast routine

Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The claim about Chalamet’s breakfast routine came from comedian Tom Davis, who worked alongside the actor on the 2023 film Wonka.

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast, Davis said Chalamet had a personal chef on set who prepared multiple meal options each morning.

“One thing that ground my gears – he had a personal chef,” Davis said.

According to Davis, the chef explained the daily routine when asked about the meals he prepared.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

“I do three different things for Tim, and he’ll have one thing.”

Davis recalled that Chalamet later overheard the conversation and responded in a friendly way, suggesting that the extra food shouldn’t go to waste.

“Hey, man, why don’t you have the other two things?”

The story quickly circulated online, with many people reacting to the unusual setup.

Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Some comments mocked the idea of multiple breakfasts.

“What is he, a hobbit?” one user joked.

Another added, “Hard to believe he has ever finished a single entire breakfast in his life. The man is structurally 70% cheekbone and 30% espresso.”

Others were more critical. “I never knew he was this insufferable,” one commenter wrote.

Chalamet’s remarks about ballet and opera also sparked criticism online

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

The breakfast story surfaced just days after Chalamet faced backlash over remarks about ballet and opera.

During a Variety/CNN town hall conversation with Matthew McConaughey on February 21, the actor discussed the future of movie theaters and how audiences choose entertainment.

At one point, he joked that he didn’t want to be working in art forms that constantly struggle to attract audiences.

Image credits: Parenting Hell | S12 EP16: Tom Davis (The Return)

“I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’”

Although he quickly added that he meant “all respect to the ballet and opera people,” the comment still triggered strong reactions.

Major institutions responded publicly. Teatro alla Scala in Milan wrote on social media, “Someone cares. And if you visit us, you might too.”

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Paris Opera also posted a response video referencing his comment.

The backlash surprised some observers, especially because Chalamet’s mother and sister studied at the School of American Ballet, and he has previously spoken about growing up backstage at Lincoln Center’s Koch Theater.

Moreover, online reactions were sharply divided. “His words make sense for him. His fans are younger people,” one person wrote.

Image credits: Variety

Another commenter was less forgiving: “I’d rather see a ballet or an opera than Marty Supreme.”

Some users also brought up his relationship with Kylie Jenner, part of the Kardashian family.

“He is dating a Kardashian. What did y’all expect?” one person wrote.

Beyond current criticism, Chalamet has been busy with major film projects and award nominations

Image credits: Variety

Chalamet has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors in recent years.

After starring as the younger version of Willy Wonka in 2023’s Wonka, he returned to the big screen with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two and later appeared in Marty Supreme, which earned several award nominations.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor described playing Wonka as his most enjoyable role so far.

“I am proud of all the films I have done, but this is my favourite. It is the most fun I’ve had working on anything ever.”

He also said filming the movie in the UK left a strong impression on him.

“After spending five months here, I feel like an honorary Brit — it was joyous.”

“So overrated this spoiled brat,” one user wrote

