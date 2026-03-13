ADVERTISEMENT

For nearly a century, the Academy Awards have presented themselves as Hollywood’s most polished night. Designers spend months preparing gowns, actors rehearse acceptance speeches, and producers script nearly every second of the broadcast.

Even the guests, as Bored Panda previously reported, are carefully choreographed extras invited to make the show look as enticing as possible.

Yet the Oscars have also produced some of the most uncomfortable moments ever seen on live television. When something goes wrong in front of millions of viewers, the awkwardness becomes part of the ceremony’s legacy.

From wardrobe malfunctions to career-ending disasters, these are some of the most embarrassing Oscars moments.