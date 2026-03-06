ADVERTISEMENT

The 98th Academy Awards are right around the corner, but uncertainty still surrounds the frontrunners in the big four categories.

An uneven awards season, with different winners across major precursors, has only added to the drama. Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael B. Jordan appear locked in a three-way battle for Best Actor.

With a record-breaking sixteen nominations, Sinners leads the field, but the Best Picture race remains wide open. Meanwhile, the introduction of a new award for Best Casting has raised the stakes by expanding the event to 24 categories.

Final voting closed on March 5, 2026, ahead of the ceremony on March 15. But before the Academy announces the winners, BoredPanda readers can lock in their predictions for the biggest night of the awards season.

Here are all the nominees across 24 categories for the 98th edition of the Oscars.

Image credits: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images