ADVERTISEMENT

The 98th Academy Awards are right around the corner, but uncertainty still surrounds the frontrunners in the big four categories. 

An uneven awards season, with different winners across major precursors, has only added to the drama. Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael B. Jordan appear locked in a three-way battle for Best Actor

With a record-breaking sixteen nominations, Sinners leads the field, but the Best Picture race remains wide open. Meanwhile, the introduction of a new award for Best Casting has raised the stakes by expanding the event to 24 categories.

Final voting closed on March 5, 2026, ahead of the ceremony on March 15. But before the Academy announces the winners, BoredPanda readers can lock in their predictions for the biggest night of the awards season. 

Here are all the nominees across 24 categories for the 98th edition of the Oscars.

Image credits: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Best Visual Effects

A large dinosaur with its mouth wide open in a forest, illustrating trends in Oscar predictions.

Universal Pictures Report

0points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

    Two men in formal suits sitting in a dimly lit bar scene related to 2026 Oscar predictions and community trends.

    Sony Pictures Classics Report

    0points
    POST
    #3

    Best Actress In A Supporting Role

    Young woman in white shirt sitting in empty theater, reflecting on 2026 Oscar predictions based on community trends.

    NEON Report

    0points
    POST
    #4

    Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Benicio Del Toro

    Man with raised hands near red car, police car with flashing lights behind, scenic mountainous road, 2026 Oscar predictions scene.

    Warner Bros. Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Best Sound

    Actors in racing suits standing on a race track, a scene from a film related to 2026 Oscar predictions.

    FORMULA 1 Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Best Production Design

    Crowd scene in a historical theater with a central figure addressing the audience, inspired by 2026 Oscar predictions trends.

    Universal Pictures UK Report

    0points
    POST
    #7

    Best Music (Original Song)

    Person wearing a gray sweatshirt and polka dot scarf gesturing with arms in a studio for Oscar predictions and community trends.

    Greenwich Entertainment Report

    0points
    POST
    #8

    Best Music (Original Score)

    Woman in rustic clothing lying on forest floor, evoking themes for 2026 Oscar predictions and community trends.

    Focus Features Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Best Makeup And Hairstyling

    Man in a black suit with orange shirt speaking at a panel, related to 2026 Oscar predictions and community trends.

    A24 Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Best Live Action Short Film

    Elderly woman with curly white hair smiling gently during a relaxed conversation about Oscar predictions and community trends.

    Attitude Magazine Report

    0points
    POST
    #11

    Best Actress In A Leading Role

    Close-up of a thoughtful person with a shaved head, illustrating Bored Panda's crystal ball Oscar predictions trends for 2026.

    Focus Features Report

    0points
    POST
    #12

    Best Actor In A Leading Role

    Young man holding ping pong paddle in a retro game room scene related to Oscar predictions and community trends in 2026.

    A24 Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Best International Feature Film

    A group of four people closely examining a phone and laptop, representing community trends for Oscar predictions.

    TIFF Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Best Film Editing

    Man wearing sunglasses and a beanie using a payphone, representing 2026 Oscar predictions and community trends.

    Warner Bros. UK & Ireland Report

    0points
    POST
    #15

    Best Documentary Short Film

    Group of people outdoors holding posters with photos, representing community trends for 2026 Oscar predictions.

    Medalia Productions Report

    0points
    POST
    #16

    Best Documentary Feature Film

    A man filming students in a classroom setting, capturing moments for community trend-based Oscar predictions.

    Arte Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Best Directing

    Two people having a serious conversation outdoors surrounded by greenery, reflecting 2026 Oscar predictions community trends.

    NEON Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Best Costume Design

    Fantasy character with blue skin and red headdress stands before large skeletal structure in a dark, eerie setting for Oscar predictions.

    Avatar Report

    0points
    POST
    #19

    Best Cinematography

    Two people in water at dusk watching a figure engulfed in flames near a rustic cabin for Oscar predictions 2026.

    Proximity Media Report

    0points
    POST
    #20

    Best Casting

    Man with mustache in striped shirt looking down thoughtfully while a crowd gathers behind him indoors, Oscars prediction theme.

    NEON Report

    0points
    POST
    #21

    Best Picture

    Two men in vintage attire near an old car, representing 2026 Oscar predictions based on community trends.

    Proximity Media Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Best Animated Short Film

    Illustration of a man hiking through a dark forest, representing community trends in 2026 Oscar predictions.

    John Kelly/Youtube Report

    0points
    POST
    #23

    Best Animated Feature Film

    Mother and child hugging on a rainy wooden bridge, an emotional scene reflecting 2026 Oscar predictions community trends.

    GKIDS Films Report

    0points
    POST
    #24

    Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

    Bald fantasy character sitting in forest holding a skull, cinematic scene related to Oscar predictions community trends.

    Netflix Report

    0points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!