Kylie Jenner’s Oscars Outfit Faces Backlash As People Question Her ‘Inappropriate’ Style

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Kylie Jenner revealed her 2026 Oscars outfit in a video posted to Instagram earlier today, modeling a shimmering red gown that divided viewers.

Jenner unveiled the look, which featured a dramatic halter neckline and a distinctive keyhole design at the center of the bodice, while walking toward the camera in a hallway, the glossy fabric reflecting light as the gown hugged her silhouette.

Highlights Kylie Jenner revealed a shimmering red Schiaparelli gown on Instagram ahead of the 2026 Oscars, dividing viewers online.

Critics questioned whether the design was appropriate for the ceremony, while fans praised the ‘Jessica Rabbit’ inspiration.

Timothée Chalamet, Jenner’s partner, faces a tight Best Actor race for Marty Supreme amid controversy surrounding his awards season comments.

“Is she going to the club?” one commenter asked, questioning whether the outfit was appropriate for Hollywood’s most formal ceremony.

Fans, on the other hand, saw the look as a preemptive celebration ahead of Timothée Chalamet’s Best Actor nomination for Marty Supreme.

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Kylie Jenner unveiled her Jessica Rabbit-inspired outfit for the 2026 Oscars on Instagram

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The beauty mogul credited the ensemble to French luxury fashion house Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry, while the jewelry came from celebrity favorite Lorraine Schwartz.

Jenner’s fans argued the color and shape of the dress was exactly what the night called out for given the context.

“Love how she went full bombshell for Timmy’s big night,” a viewer wrote. “The sequins are giving old Hollywood drama meets modern glam.”

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The dress’ halter neckline framed Jenner’s shoulders and chest, while the keyhole cutout at the center of the bodice created a focal point that some viewers described as striking and others labeled excessive.

“Jessica who?” Jenner captioned the post, referencing Roger Rabbit’s Jessica Rabbit, famous for wearing a shimmering, form-hugging red dress.

While many fans praised the look as glamorous and confident, critics argued the styling clashed with the tone of the Academy Awards.

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“C’mon Kylie, you look stunning,” a fan wrote. “Let’s go get the award!”

Timothée Chalamet allegedly hurt his chances of winning an Oscar, as per an insider, due to his behavior in the lead-up to the ceremony

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty

Jenner’s presence at the ceremony has drawn additional scrutiny because of her relationship with Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet.

The actor is competing for his performance in Marty Supreme, where he portrays the eccentric table tennis prodigy Marty Reisman.

However, as Bored Panda previously reported, Chalamet’s awards season campaign has not unfolded without controversy.

timothée chalamet & kylie jenner backstage the oscars pic.twitter.com/pPFpLiHtDX — pop backup ꧂ (@favsbackupp) March 15, 2026

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Earlier this year, he faced backlash after seemingly dismissing ballet and opera while speaking with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas.

“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore,’” Chalamet said.

The comment circulated widely online and fueled criticism that had already emerged following his speech at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

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During that speech, Chalamet openly described his ambitions.

“I aspire to be one of the greats,” he said.

Later, speaking about Marty Supreme, he described the role as his strongest performance yet.

“I don’t want people to take it for granted,” he said. “This is really some top-level shi*t.”

According to an Academy insider who spoke with The US Sun, these moments may have affected how voters view the actor.

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“I’ve been a member of the Academy for 12 years, and I’ve never seen someone throw away their chances of winning as brazenly as Timothée,” the source said.

The same insider went on to claim that Chalamet’s relationship with Jenner has had a negative impact on his public perception

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The insider went on to claim that Chalamet’s relationship with Jenner has shifted how some voters perceive him.

“While I certainly would not place any blame on her — she’s done nothing wrong — it does shift the narrative when a leading Oscar nominee brings a Kardashian as their date,” the source said.

“Many people have preconceived notions of what that means.”

Despite the criticism, Chalamet has already secured major precursor victories.

Kylie Jenner ready for the Oscars wearing Schiaparelli ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/hCwv2flFgo — eitakylie (@eitakyliie) March 15, 2026

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He won Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 4 for Marty Supreme. Accepting the award, he thanked his collaborators before addressing Jenner directly.

“Thank you for our foundation,” he said to his partner of three years. “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

He later repeated the sentiment during his Golden Globe acceptance speech on January 11.

“I love you so much,” he said from the stage.

Jenner’s growing presence at film industry events coincides with her own interest in pursuing an acting career

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In a recent Vanity Fair interview, the entrepreneur revealed that she has already begun exploring opportunities in Hollywood.

“I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more,” Jenner said.

“Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”

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Her first on-screen appearance came earlier this year with a cameo in The Moment, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

Director Aidan Zamiri admitted he initially wasn’t sure whether Jenner was serious about acting.

“I remember Kylie mentioning that she was interested in acting, and I wasn’t sure if she was being totally serious or not,” he said.

“Too revealing.” Viewers shared their thoughts on the dress on social media

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