Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kylie Jenner’s Oscars Outfit Faces Backlash As People Question Her ‘Inappropriate’ Style
Kylie Jenner wearing a red dress and diamond jewelry, facing backlash over Oscars outfit and inappropriate style comments
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Kylie Jenner’s Oscars Outfit Faces Backlash As People Question Her ‘Inappropriate’ Style

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
0

25

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner revealed her 2026 Oscars outfit in a video posted to Instagram earlier today, modeling a shimmering red gown that divided viewers.

Jenner unveiled the look, which featured a dramatic halter neckline and a distinctive keyhole design at the center of the bodice, while walking toward the camera in a hallway, the glossy fabric reflecting light as the gown hugged her silhouette.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner revealed a shimmering red Schiaparelli gown on Instagram ahead of the 2026 Oscars, dividing viewers online.
  • Critics questioned whether the design was appropriate for the ceremony, while fans praised the ‘Jessica Rabbit’ inspiration.
  • Timothée Chalamet, Jenner’s partner, faces a tight Best Actor race for Marty Supreme amid controversy surrounding his awards season comments.

“Is she going to the club?” one commenter asked, questioning whether the outfit was appropriate for Hollywood’s most formal ceremony.

Fans, on the other hand, saw the look as a preemptive celebration ahead of Timothée Chalamet’s Best Actor nomination for Marty Supreme.

RELATED:

    Kylie Jenner unveiled her Jessica Rabbit-inspired outfit for the 2026 Oscars on Instagram

    Kylie Jenner wearing a red sequined Oscars outfit with a keyhole neckline, facing backlash over her style choice.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The beauty mogul credited the ensemble to French luxury fashion house Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry, while the jewelry came from celebrity favorite Lorraine Schwartz.

    Jenner’s fans argued the color and shape of the dress was exactly what the night called out for given the context.

    “Love how she went full bombshell for Timmy’s big night,” a viewer wrote. “The sequins are giving old Hollywood drama meets modern glam.”

    Image credits: Disney+

    The dress’ halter neckline framed Jenner’s shoulders and chest, while the keyhole cutout at the center of the bodice created a focal point that some viewers described as striking and others labeled excessive.

    “Jessica who?” Jenner captioned the post, referencing Roger Rabbit’s Jessica Rabbit, famous for wearing a shimmering, form-hugging red dress.

    While many fans praised the look as glamorous and confident, critics argued the styling clashed with the tone of the Academy Awards.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “C’mon Kylie, you look stunning,” a fan wrote. “Let’s go get the award!”

    Timothée Chalamet allegedly hurt his chances of winning an Oscar, as per an insider, due to his behavior in the lead-up to the ceremony

    Kylie Jenner in an orange cut-out dress at a red carpet event, sparking backlash over her Oscars outfit and style choices.

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty

    Jenner’s presence at the ceremony has drawn additional scrutiny because of her relationship with Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet.

    The actor is competing for his performance in Marty Supreme, where he portrays the eccentric table tennis prodigy Marty Reisman.

    However, as Bored Panda previously reported, Chalamet’s awards season campaign has not unfolded without controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Earlier this year, he faced backlash after seemingly dismissing ballet and opera while speaking with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas.

    “I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore,’” Chalamet said.

    The comment circulated widely online and fueled criticism that had already emerged following his speech at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

    Kylie Jenner wearing a red sequined dress with keyhole detail, styled with diamond jewelry, highlighting Oscars outfit backlash and style debate.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    During that speech, Chalamet openly described his ambitions.

    “I aspire to be one of the greats,” he said.

    Later, speaking about Marty Supreme, he described the role as his strongest performance yet.

    “I don’t want people to take it for granted,” he said. “This is really some top-level shi*t.”

    According to an Academy insider who spoke with The US Sun, these moments may have affected how voters view the actor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’ve been a member of the Academy for 12 years, and I’ve never seen someone throw away their chances of winning as brazenly as Timothée,” the source said.

    The same insider went on to claim that Chalamet’s relationship with Jenner has had a negative impact on his public perception

    Woman in a red sequin dress with long dark hair, posing indoors, highlighting Kylie Jenner Oscars outfit backlash and style debate.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    The insider went on to claim that Chalamet’s relationship with Jenner has shifted how some voters perceive him.

    “While I certainly would not place any blame on her — she’s done nothing wrong — it does shift the narrative when a leading Oscar nominee brings a Kardashian as their date,” the source said.

    “Many people have preconceived notions of what that means.”

    Despite the criticism, Chalamet has already secured major precursor victories.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    He won Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 4 for Marty Supreme. Accepting the award, he thanked his collaborators before addressing Jenner directly.

    “Thank you for our foundation,” he said to his partner of three years. “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

    He later repeated the sentiment during his Golden Globe acceptance speech on January 11.

    “I love you so much,” he said from the stage.

    Jenner’s growing presence at film industry events coincides with her own interest in pursuing an acting career

    Kylie Jenner wearing a provocative black outfit in a studio, sparking backlash over her Oscars style choices.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    In a recent Vanity Fair interview, the entrepreneur revealed that she has already begun exploring opportunities in Hollywood.

    “I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more,” Jenner said.

    “Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her first on-screen appearance came earlier this year with a cameo in The Moment, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

    Director Aidan Zamiri admitted he initially wasn’t sure whether Jenner was serious about acting.

    “I remember Kylie mentioning that she was interested in acting, and I wasn’t sure if she was being totally serious or not,” he said.

    “Too revealing.” Viewers shared their thoughts on the dress on social media

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit and its controversial style choice.

    Image credits: NoupebN

    Social media reaction to Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit sparks debate over her controversial style choices.

    Image credits: KhuboneLun93149

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacting to Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit, calling her dress look like a club outfit amid style backlash.

    Image credits: ChiLaHotie

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit, calling her dress cheap and sparking backlash over her style choice.

    Image credits: keylimecardigan

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit, discussing backlash over her style on the red carpet.

    Image credits: kaaego

    Twitter comment criticizing Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit as too revealing, sparking backlash over inappropriate style.

    Image credits: MsBeesKitchen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit, questioning her inappropriate style choice.

    Image credits: abriNotMe77

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit and the public backlash over its perceived inappropriate style.

    Image credits: sosanyayewande

    Tweet by Joseph criticizing Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit, sparking backlash over her inappropriate style at the event.

    Image credits: friezsnake

    Tweet praising Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit with keyhole design and diamonds, sparking discussion on her controversial style.

    Image credits: therealnino_k

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit, highlighting backlash over her inappropriate style choice.

    Image credits: WriteAsRae2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit, describing sequins and Hollywood drama in her controversial style.

    Image credits: therealnino_k

    Hulu tweet reacting to Kylie Jenner’s Oscars outfit, sparking discussion on her controversial style at the event.

    Image credits: hulu

    Kylie Jenner in a controversial Oscars outfit, sparking debate over her bold and questioned inappropriate style.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: VCOgbodo247

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    25

    0

    25

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Awards & Events
    Homepage
    Trending
    Awards & Events
    Homepage
    Next in Awards & Events
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT