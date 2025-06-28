ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner’s grasps for media relevance may have taken her a step too far as she came close to breaking an unwritten rule at Amazon Mogul Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s matrimonial ceremony.

The paparazzi spotted the 27-year-old reality TV icon in a dress that initially appeared white–a color not to be worn by anyone other than the bride at a wedding.

Social media and the press are now speculating about the probability of her stirring up Sanchez’s wrath.

Kylie Jenner wore a corseted number that advertised her abundant cleavage

Image credits: kyliejenner

Images of Jenner depict her being helped into a waiting water taxi in a strappy light-colored dress that advertises her abundant cleavage.

But this was not what got the whispers going. The corseted number appeared white.

Closer scrutiny of the garment revealed that it was actually silvery blue, with bows on the straps and a laced-up seam on its front.

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

Social media was quick on the uptake and immediately critical.

Some think that she was warned against it

“She is so used to it being about her, wearing white as a wedding guest is the closest she is getting to her own wedding,” wrote one netizen.

Image credits: Luigi Iorio / Getty

The internet did not let the fact that the dress only appeared white serve as a defense, and another netizen wrote, “She knew better, it was too close to white.”

One person voiced the belief Jenner had been warned against the faux pas: “I 100% believe that someone told her this may be a bad idea and she ignored it,” they wrote.

Lauren Sánchez said that her trip to space influenced her decisions about her wedding gown

Image credits: Luigi Iorio / Getty

In the context of what went into Sánchez’s gown, the idea that she would be peeved at Jenner is perhaps not so far-fetched.

On July 28, Bored Pandareported on an interview with the 55-year-old former journalist.

Speaking about her dress, Sánchez said: “It went from ‘I want a simple, s*xy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now.”

She motivated the decision with: “I am a different person than I was five years ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner | Fan Page (@photoskyliej)

She went on to say that her trip to space with five other notable figures, including CBS Anchor Gayle King and US pop icon Katy Perry, played a central role in her change of heart, and she opted instead for a Dolce & Gabbana number that took 900 hours to put together.

Kylie Jenner has since posted her own version of events in Venice

Kylie Jenner has not been camera shy since her arrival in the city of love. Bored Panda reported on snaps of her and her sister Kendall dressed for the occasion and placing themselves in plain view of the paparazzi.

Just in case the press did not do her justice, she has since taken to Instagram to show off her life as an A-lister invitee.

Image credits: kyliejenner

A photo dump on June 28, depicts ab-bearing Kylie dressed in a black slacks and bra. Another shows off the interior of presumably, her hotel room and an accessorized bathroom.

She also posted images and footage with her sister and child and captioned the slide show “feels like summer.”

Jenner donned a black-on-black ensemble after the wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kylieditx

She was later snapped outdoors in the sun, on a boat in the same black get-up rumored to be from her Turkish-English Dilara Findikoglu collection.

“She is so hot this summer. She’s so hot,” she said of the aesthetic in an interview with fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar in May this year.

Image credits: kyliejenner

“I think last summer I had fun in Italy and I was wearing like flowy dresses and cute little tops. Now I’m like, no, no, no. It’s fun, colorful, hot, s*xy; that is my vibe.”

Unlike the responses to photographs of the inflammatory white-appearing, bluish gray dress, the black-on-black ensemble that followed attracted over 3 million likes and an overwhelmingly positive response on Instagram.

Social media changed their tune when she swapped the dress for a black outfit

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

“I hope you’re having a good time in Venice!” wrote one fan.

“Thanks for sharing such beautiful summer style vibes best wishes from Sicily,” wrote another, supposedly based in Italy.

But there was also veiled criticism in the thread when someone wrote: “You look good but I can imagine taking hours a day to look like someone different.”

