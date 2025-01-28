ADVERTISEMENT

Kendall Jenner’s runway moment at Paris Fashion Week sent the internet into a riot of hilarious reactions.

The model, 29, wore an illusion gown as she walked in Schiaparelli’s spring 2025 haute couture fashion show in Paris on Monday. Celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Regina King, Lynda Carter, Carla Bruni, and others sat front row during the show.

Jenner walked the runway in a sculptural beige corset gown with pale blue accents, featuring a floral print around the top half and bust. It also featured protruding hips and an oversized bow at the back.

Kendall Jenner kicked off Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 on the Schiaparelli runway

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

The strapless look was complete with dewy makeup and a slicked-back bun.

“Gown of dreams @schiaparelli @danielroseberry you outdid yourself,” she wrote in an Instagram caption with pictures in the gown from the Petit Palais museum.

“This entire show took my breath away. Thank you for having me. I’ll never forget it,” she added.

The internet couldn’t contain itself and unleashed a barrage of comments about the look.

The runway queen triggered mixed opinions about her sculptural beige dress that featured protruding hips

Image credits: kendalljenner

“Looks like she forgot to pull up her undies after she pooped,” one said while another wrote, “That dress looks like her trousers have fallen down and it’s round her knees.”

“That is the most hideous looking ish I’ve ever seen. Whoever think this looks good needs their head examined,” another said.

One wrote, “Never seen something that obnoxious before. Attention seekers!”

“Looks like she forgot to pull up her undies after she pooped,” joked one social media user

Image credits: kendalljenner

“It’s a diaper, wrapped in a paper bag with a bow tie slapped on it. No one would wear this willingly,” one harshly said. “I can’t sew and I could have slapped together something better than this.”

“What the hell is this?” one asked. “It looks like she got off the toilet and it got stuck to her behind with all the toilet paper attached.”

On the other hand, fans showed support and called her a “real supermodel.”

“You are a goddess,” said one fan.

“I love this look. She definitely pivoted to a classier style,” read another comment.

Image credits: kardashian__jenner__

“She looks absolutely gorgeous I’m not even that crazy about the dress but she is a real supermodel,” said another fan.

“Unpopular opinion but I quite like the dress – not for me – but as a fashion statement I think it’s rather creative. Looks like what would be under a Victorian dress,” one said.

“Let’s just listen to the music,” another suggested. “It’s actually perfect. Kendall looks absolutely perfect. Like she was made for that moment.”

Jenner’s loved ones also swooned over the look.

Several fans defended the look and said, “She definitely pivoted to a classier style”

Image credits: kendalljenner

“You are not human. Wow just wow,” said Khloé Kardashian as she shared an Instagram story of her sister’s walk down the runway.

“Wait why am I crying?” commented bestie Hailey Bieber.

Following the runway show, Jenner was pictured in an off-duty look, wearing a brown leather blazer by The Row and black knee-high stiletto boots by the same US brand. The look also included a white T-shirt, black straight-leg jeans and rectangular shades.

Khloé Kardashian and bestie Hailey Bieber praised the fashionista’s gown

Image credits: kardashian__jenner__

Jenner currently works with celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, who briefly touched upon their process of putting together a look while speaking to British Vogue last year.

“Before any special fitting, she shares her vision, the references she feels, and what inspires her,” the stylist told the outlet.

“Then I work on it every day until the day we fit, where we create moments with the looks that she connects with the most.”

Image credits: kendalljenner

The fashionista, who is now an undisputed runway queen, said even she used to get “nervous” before fashion shows when she was young.

“I used to get really nervous during fashion shows,” she said backstage during a fashion show in 2019. “I feel like when you’re walking on the runway—I say this from experience—you’re just thinking, ‘Walk straight! Walk straight!’—and you try to just focus on that.”

Jenner was captured wearing a brown leather blazer in her post-runway look

Image credits: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

“Especially me, because I used to get really nervous when I knew people in the audience. I would try and force myself to zone out,” she continued.

The catwalk stunner said she eventually got “better” and doesn’t mind having people she knows in the audience.

“Now, I’m cool with it—I’ve actually gotten so much better at it that I like knowing who’s there, and I’ll kind of peek over to see who’s in the audience before I come out. But it took a little while to get to that point,” she said at the time.

The model’s gown was called the “dress of nightmares” but many called her “absolutely stunning”

