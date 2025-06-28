“Blue Veins On Her Hands?”: Lauren Sánchez’s ‘Something Blue’ Sparks Buzz And Hilarious Comparisons

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Mogul Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are married, and she has shared that she has a special “something blue” for her newlywed husband.

Leading up to the procession, she gave an interview to the press and explained that she was bringing a souvenir from another event to her big day.

“It was literally one of the most profound experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” she told the interviewer—but she was not referring to her wedding.

Highlights Lauren Sánchez revealed her “something blue” was a secret item she took to space.

Sánchez said therapy and her Blue Origin space trip reshaped her, impacting even her wedding dress choice.

After the lavish ceremony, Sánchez wiped her Instagram and rebranded as Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

The newlywed admitted to having a lot of therapy

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

In an interview with Vogue Magazine on June 27, the 55-year-old former journalist chatted about her wedding gown and explained that she changed her mind at least once.

“It went from ‘I want a simple, s*xy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now,” Sánchez recalled.

Image credits: Stefano Mazzola / Getty

She motivated the decision with: “I am a different person than I was five years ago.”

Sánchez also noted that there was a point when she was not quite in top form.

“I went into a lot of therapy and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways,” she claimed, and went on to say that as much as the therapy did work, it was nowhere near as effective as Bezos’ influence on her.

Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty

“Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free,” she said, praising her husband.

Sánchez says her trip to space changed her mind about her wedding gown

The ultra-rich tycoon made one significant change to his new wife and warned her of it beforehand, saying, “It’s gonna change you more than you think.”

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

Bezos was referring to her space trip on April 14 this year at the head of a crew of five other women, including US pop star Katy Perry, and CBS anchor Gayle King.

“Seeing Earth from space, I came down and I couldn’t describe it. It was the greatest experience I’ve ever had,” Sánchez, who can fly a helicopter, reminisced.

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

She credited the experience with changing her mind about her wedding dress.

Although she suggests that the resulting garment was the more conservative of her choices, the lacy, high-collar number by Dolce & Gabbana, described by Vogue as “a confection of hand-appliquéd Italian lace,” took around 900 hours to create.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

She has thus far not indicated how much the dress cost.

She let on that her out-of-this-world experience was tied to her wedding day in another way.

She is saying what her “something blue” is

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

Sánchez told the media that the procession adhered to the traditional adage: “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

She explained that her “something borrowed” was a pair of Dolce & Gabbana earrings matching at least the designer brand that put together her and Bezo’s wardrobes.

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

Sánchez also indicated that she did indeed have “something blue,” which made the trip to space with her, and she planned on giving it to her husband. She refused to say what the mysterious item was.

Sánchez has since wiped her Instagram and changed her handle

Sánchez shared that her 17-year-old daughter, Ella was her maid of honor at the event that hosted 200 family members and friends—many of them Hollywood A-listers.

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

“She had never had a fitting before,” she said of her daughter, “and she loved it. She’s going to look amazing. It has been the most fun dressing all the kids.”

As a testimony to the conclusion of the formalities, Sánchez wiped her Instagram account and changed her handle to Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

Social media wants to know if it is the blue veins in her hands

Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

As watchful as it is critical, social media weighed on the couple, firing off salvos of insults at the bride.

“Jeff Bezos marries Steven Tyler,” wrote one netizen.

“I thought he and his ilk were against women who look like men,” quipped another. As for the “something blue,” one netizen asked: “The blue veins on her hands?”

Social Media has not been kind to Lauren Sánchez (now Bezos)

