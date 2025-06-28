Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Blue Veins On Her Hands?”: Lauren Sánchez’s ‘Something Blue’ Sparks Buzz And Hilarious Comparisons
Lauren Su00e1nchez in a white lace wedding dress with blue veins on her hands, smiling beside a man in a black tuxedo outdoors.
Celebrities

“Blue Veins On Her Hands?”: Lauren Sánchez’s ‘Something Blue’ Sparks Buzz And Hilarious Comparisons

Amazon Mogul Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are married, and she has shared that she has a special “something blue” for her newlywed husband.

Leading up to the procession, she gave an interview to the press and explained that she was bringing a souvenir from another event to her big day.

“It was literally one of the most profound experiences I’ve ever had in my life,” she told the interviewer—but she was not referring to her wedding.

Highlights
  • Lauren Sánchez revealed her “something blue” was a secret item she took to space.
  • Sánchez said therapy and her Blue Origin space trip reshaped her, impacting even her wedding dress choice.
  • After the lavish ceremony, Sánchez wiped her Instagram and rebranded as Lauren Sánchez Bezos.
RELATED:

    The newlywed admitted to having a lot of therapy

    Lauren Sánchez wearing an embroidered off-shoulder dress showing blue veins on her hands in an elegant indoor setting.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    In an interview with Vogue Magazine on June 27, the 55-year-old former journalist chatted about her wedding gown and explained that she changed her mind at least once.

    “It went from ‘I want a simple, s*xy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now,” Sánchez recalled.

    Lauren Sánchez waving from a boat, showing blue veins on her hands, sparking buzz and amusing comparisons outdoors.

    Image credits: Stefano Mazzola / Getty

    She motivated the decision with: “I am a different person than I was five years ago.”

    Sánchez also noted that there was a point when she was not quite in top form.

    “I went into a lot of therapy and it’s changed me in a bunch of ways,” she claimed, and went on to say that as much as the therapy did work, it was nowhere near as effective as Bezos’ influence on her.

    Man in tuxedo wearing sunglasses and waving, with blue veins visible on his hand in a boat setting.

    Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty

    “Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free,” she said, praising her husband.

    Sánchez says her trip to space changed her mind about her wedding gown

    The ultra-rich tycoon made one significant change to his new wife and warned her of it beforehand, saying, “It’s gonna change you more than you think.”

    Woman in a detailed lace wedding dress with long sleeves having a veil adjusted, highlighting blue veins on her hands.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    Bezos was referring to her space trip on April 14 this year at the head of a crew of five other women, including US pop star Katy Perry, and CBS anchor Gayle King.

    “Seeing Earth from space, I came down and I couldn’t describe it. It was the greatest experience I’ve ever had,” Sánchez, who can fly a helicopter, reminisced.

    Lauren Sánchez in a white lace wedding dress, highlighting blue veins on her hands in an elegant indoor setting.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading He traded gold for plastic, discussing blue veins on her hands.

    Comment on social media reading Amazon dress with reaction emojis, related to blue veins on her hands discussion.

    She credited the experience with changing her mind about her wedding dress.

    Although she suggests that the resulting garment was the more conservative of her choices, the lacy, high-collar number by Dolce & Gabbana, described by Vogue as “a confection of hand-appliquéd Italian lace,” took around 900 hours to create.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

    She has thus far not indicated how much the dress cost.

    She let on that her out-of-this-world experience was tied to her wedding day in another way.

    She is saying what her “something blue” is

    Lauren Sánchez in a white lace wedding dress showing blue veins on her hands at a celebratory outdoor wedding event.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    Text screenshot showing a social media comment about Jeff Bezos marrying Steven Tyler, highlighting online buzz.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing blue veins on her hands and humorous comparisons to Lauren Sánchez’s style.

    Sánchez told the media that the procession adhered to the traditional adage: “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

    She explained that her “something borrowed” was a pair of Dolce & Gabbana earrings matching at least the designer brand that put together her and Bezo’s wardrobes.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    Sánchez also indicated that she did indeed have “something blue,” which made the trip to space with her, and she planned on giving it to her husband.  She refused to say what the mysterious item was.

    Sánchez has since wiped her Instagram and changed her handle

    Sánchez shared that her 17-year-old daughter, Ella was her maid of honor at the event that hosted 200 family members and friends—many of them Hollywood A-listers.

    Lauren Sánchez kissing a man outdoors, wearing sunglasses, with blue veins visible on her hands in natural light.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    “She had never had a fitting before,” she said of her daughter, “and she loved it. She’s going to look amazing. It has been the most fun dressing all the kids.”

    As a testimony to the conclusion of the formalities, Sánchez wiped her Instagram account and changed her handle to Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

    Social media wants to know if it is the blue veins in her hands

    Lauren Sánchez posing outdoors in a white outfit, with visible blue veins on her hands sparking buzz and comparisons.

    Image credits: laurensanchezbezos

    As watchful as it is critical, social media weighed on the couple, firing off salvos of insults at the bride.

    “Jeff Bezos marries Steven Tyler,” wrote one netizen.

    “I thought he and his ilk were against women who look like men,” quipped another. As for the “something blue,” one netizen asked:  “The blue veins on her hands?”

    Social Media has not been kind to Lauren Sánchez (now Bezos)

    Comment from a social media user Toni Kramer Rodarte expressing interest in what the prenup says, with a top fan badge.

    Comment by Diane Forrester reacting to Hollywood joker, mentioning blue veins on her hands in a humorous context.

    Comment by Glenda Wilks mentioning Janice Dickinson, displayed on a light blue background with social reaction icons.

    Comment by Terry Hall Sr. questioning a woman’s outfit, referencing Bruce Jenner on South Park, with laughing reactions.

    Comment on social media post mentioning blue veins on her hands, sparking buzz and comparisons about Lauren Sánchez’s look.

    Comment from David Hughes joking about Lex Luthor and Miss Skeletor getting married, sparking laughs online.

    Comment by Shannon Kay humorously criticizing a woman wearing white to her fourth wedding, referencing blue veins on her hands.

    Comment by Lori Whittington saying her face is Outta this world in a social media post discussing blue veins on her hands.

    Comment from Irina Pashinsky stating she looks like Michael Jackson, in a social media style format.

    Comment from Kathy Morelli criticizing spending, mentioning blue veins on her hands in context of Lauren Sánchez’s viral moment.

    Comment by Jazabelle Armstrong expressing strong dislike for media coverage of two individuals.

    Comment by Carol Zapasnik Butcher asking if an object is a moon rock, sparking buzz about blue veins on her hands.

    Comment saying her face looks nightmarish in black text on a light blue background with 2 likes indicated.

    Comment text reading The blue veins on her hands with a like reaction icon on the right side.

    Comment text on a social media post discussing a honeymoon, with visible reaction icons below the comment.

    Text message screenshot showing Nicky Williamson saying "Astronaut marries bookseller" with a laughing emoji.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing blue veins on her hands and humorous comparisons to Lauren Sánchez’s style.

    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the money in the world and you go with Jackie Stallone's face

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, I just do not like that dress, no matter how many hours it took to make. His tux, however, is very nice.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
