“She Deserves It All”: Katy Perry Posts Telling Message Following Breakup With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry smiling outdoors wearing a cap, posing closely with a quokka amid trees and clear sky background.
"She Deserves It All": Katy Perry Posts Telling Message Following Breakup With Orlando Bloom

I Kissed a Girl singer Katy Perry posted a philosophical video about “self-healing”—a telling move after her long-term fiancé, Orlando Bloom, was seen in Venice with another woman.

The post follows weeks of speculation that the couple’s relationship was on the rocks and an insider’s claim that the two quietly called off their engagement.

Highlights
  • Katy Perry shared a video about “self-healing” and spiritual purpose, as Bloom is seen with another woman in Venice.
  • Perry posted playful photos from Australia—without her engagement ring—while relaxing with daughter Daisy.
  • Orlando Bloom was spotted embracing a mystery brunette at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

Later, Perry made a show of having fun, sharing a string of photos from her ongoing visit in Australia on Instagram, drawing a sympathetic comment from Jeff Bezos’s bride-to-be, Lauren Sánchez, whose wedding Bloom is attending.

    Katy Perry dropped cryptic lines about “ending things” and “new chapters”

    Katy Perry posing with dramatic makeup and pearl accessories, highlighting her style after breakup with Orlando Bloom.

    Image credits: katyperry

    “The phase of the moon that was during your date of birth determines your purpose. 

    “If you were born under a waning crescent,” like Perry, “you are here to complete the mission you feel,” said the star, who in April this year traveled to space with Lauren Sánchez and four other women, courtesy of Bezos’ Blue Origin.

    “You are ending things that no longer serve the collective. You are setting the new stone for new chapters. You are here to save people.”

    Katy Perry smiling outdoors wearing a cap, posing with a quokka in a nature setting after breakup with Orlando Bloom.

    Image credits: katyperry

    Perhaps testifying to the recent “end” in her own life, she stopped wearing her engagement ring.

    Orlando Bloom was seen in the embrace of a strange brunette 

    On the other side of the world, Bloom was seen among a star-studded entourage in Venice, Italy, attending Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding procession.

    Woman explaining moon phases on whiteboard with drawings, relating to Katy Perry posts telling message after breakup.

    Image credits: loveagainjen

    On the other side of the world, Bloom was seen among a star-studded entourage in Venice, Italy, attending Bezos and Sánchez's wedding procession.

    He was spotted climbing into a water taxi earlier in the day, and later, running from the illustrious Madonna dell’Orto venue in a rainstorm. 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @loveagainjen

    He was then snapped climbing into a boat in the company of an unknown brunette.

    A hawk-eyed member of the paparazzi spotted the two in each other’s embrace through the vessel’s window as it carried them back to the five-star Aman Hotel where they were staying.

    Sanchez left a seemingly sympathetic comment on Katy Perry’s photo

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posing closely at an event following their breakup and her telling message post.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/VF25 / Getty

    It’s unclear if news of Bloom’s behavior got back to Perry, but she fired back from Australia with a photo dump.

    The album on Instagram shows the 40-year-old former child music prodigy on a yacht with her and Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove.

    She also shared footage of herself playing cards with her crew, before taking to open waters while everyone basked on the vessel’s sun pad.

    Orlando Bloom smiling while climbing pool ladder, enjoying a swim amid scenic outdoor water and mountain backdrop.

    Image credits: orlandobloom

    In another image, she posed with one of Australia’s indigenous animals and tagged it “mood: quokka.”

    Sánchez, who shared the historic space trip with Perry, was quick to weigh in (not unlike a few others) and wrote, “we miss you Katy.”

    A source claims that the split was brought by Perry’s attempt to make a comeback

    The sightings and signals from both parties follow a report by PEOPLE on Thursday, June 26. 

    Katy Perry and another woman posing at Vanity Fair event, highlighting Katy Perry's messages following breakup with Orlando Bloom.

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/VF25/Getty

    An unnamed source spoke to the outlet, telling them that Perry and Bloom were “pretty much done.” The leaker claimed that they did not “see them being able to turn things around.”

    They went on to say that the couple’s relationship had been deteriorating over the last two months and that things did not “look good.”

    The main reason for the falling out, allegedly, was differing ambitions underscored by Perry’s effort to make a comeback.

    Organizers in Australia report that Perry’s shows are sold out

    Katy Perry posing in a detailed, embellished cut-out dress following breakup with Orlando Bloom.

    Image credits: katyperry

    As a nod to the source’s claims, Perry’s stint in Australia is not only for pleasure. The global live entertainment company, TEG Dainty, reports that she is in high demand.

    Its website states: “Due to phenomenal demand and every single show around the country sold out, Katy Perry has added two new and final Australian shows in Sydney and Melbourne.”

    She is expected back in the United States before July 10, as that is when the American leg of her Lifetimes Tourwill kick off in Denver, Colorado.

    Not everyone is convinced by her photo dump

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing anger towards Orlando Bloom following Katy Perry breakup news.

    Image credits: StarrsPov

    Tweet by PURE THIQUE HONEY commenting on a breakup with Orlando Bloom, mentioning a potential divorce album hit.

    Image credits: purethiquekj

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply post stating She’s finally free, related to Katy Perry’s message following breakup with Orlando Bloom.

    Image credits: turquoisepogos

    Screenshot of a tweet by Mikey replying to PopCrave, sharing a heartfelt message with a red heart emoji.

    Image credits: NaughtyKp

    Tweet from user Alarm responding to PopCrave, expressing sadness after a breakup with crying and broken heart emojis.

    Image credits: ButterPepto

    Social media comment praising Katy Perry living her happy single life after breakup with Orlando Bloom.

    Image credits: grandeunext

    Tweet from Ashley replying to PopCrave with a message about Orlando Bloom after Katy Perry breakup news.

    Image credits: BornThisSwift

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply doubting authenticity with text saying this looks so fake omg.

    Image credits: GlowMetax

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PopCrave, discussing Katy Perry’s message after breakup with Orlando Bloom.

    Image credits: DirtysBurner

    Tweet from user Henry expressing that Britney deserves it all, highlighting karma in context of a breakup message.

    Image credits: Henry19882022

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Katy Perry following her telling message after breakup with Orlando Bloom.

    Image credits: johnnybeane

