“She Deserves It All”: Katy Perry Posts Telling Message Following Breakup With Orlando Bloom

I Kissed a Girl singer Katy Perry posted a philosophical video about “self-healing”—a telling move after her long-term fiancé, Orlando Bloom, was seen in Venice with another woman.

The post follows weeks of speculation that the couple’s relationship was on the rocks and an insider’s claim that the two quietly called off their engagement.

Highlights Katy Perry shared a video about “self-healing” and spiritual purpose, as Bloom is seen with another woman in Venice.

Perry posted playful photos from Australia—without her engagement ring—while relaxing with daughter Daisy.

Orlando Bloom was spotted embracing a mystery brunette at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

Later, Perry made a show of having fun, sharing a string of photos from her ongoing visit in Australia on Instagram, drawing a sympathetic comment from Jeff Bezos’s bride-to-be, Lauren Sánchez, whose wedding Bloom is attending.

Katy Perry dropped cryptic lines about “ending things” and “new chapters”

“The phase of the moon that was during your date of birth determines your purpose.

“If you were born under a waning crescent,” like Perry, “you are here to complete the mission you feel,” said the star, who in April this year traveled to space with Lauren Sánchez and four other women, courtesy of Bezos’ Blue Origin.

“You are ending things that no longer serve the collective. You are setting the new stone for new chapters. You are here to save people.”

Perhaps testifying to the recent “end” in her own life, she stopped wearing her engagement ring.

Orlando Bloom was seen in the embrace of a strange brunette

On the other side of the world, Bloom was seen among a star-studded entourage in Venice, Italy, attending Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding procession.

He was spotted climbing into a water taxi earlier in the day, and later, running from the illustrious Madonna dell’Orto venue in a rainstorm.

He was then snapped climbing into a boat in the company of an unknown brunette.

A hawk-eyed member of the paparazzi spotted the two in each other’s embrace through the vessel’s window as it carried them back to the five-star Aman Hotel where they were staying.

Sanchez left a seemingly sympathetic comment on Katy Perry’s photo

It’s unclear if news of Bloom’s behavior got back to Perry, but she fired back from Australia with a photo dump.

The album on Instagram shows the 40-year-old former child music prodigy on a yacht with her and Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove.

She also shared footage of herself playing cards with her crew, before taking to open waters while everyone basked on the vessel’s sun pad.

In another image, she posed with one of Australia’s indigenous animals and tagged it “mood: quokka.”

Sánchez, who shared the historic space trip with Perry, was quick to weigh in (not unlike a few others) and wrote, “we miss you Katy.”

A source claims that the split was brought by Perry’s attempt to make a comeback

The sightings and signals from both parties follow a report by PEOPLE on Thursday, June 26.

An unnamed source spoke to the outlet, telling them that Perry and Bloom were “pretty much done.” The leaker claimed that they did not “see them being able to turn things around.”

They went on to say that the couple’s relationship had been deteriorating over the last two months and that things did not “look good.”

The main reason for the falling out, allegedly, was differing ambitions underscored by Perry’s effort to make a comeback.

Organizers in Australia report that Perry’s shows are sold out

As a nod to the source’s claims, Perry’s stint in Australia is not only for pleasure. The global live entertainment company, TEG Dainty, reports that she is in high demand.

Its website states: “Due to phenomenal demand and every single show around the country sold out, Katy Perry has added two new and final Australian shows in Sydney and Melbourne.”

She is expected back in the United States before July 10, as that is when the American leg of her Lifetimes Tourwill kick off in Denver, Colorado.

Not everyone is convinced by her photo dump

