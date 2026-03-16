“Melania Trump Clone”: Heidi Klum’s Outfit At The Oscars After Party Triggers Explosive Reactions

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Heidi Klum has once again found herself at the center of an online debate after stepping out in a daring look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, held at the soon-to-reopen Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

While some viewers praised her bold fashion choices at the age of 52, others brutally criticized the outfit.

“Melania Trump clone,” wrote one user.

Highlights Heidi Klum’s pale yellow gown at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party ignited a viral firestorm, with critics branding her a "Melania Trump clone".

The 52-year-old supermodel faced brutal feedback over the gown's extreme side slits.

Amid speculation about her figure, Klum’s previous candid remarks resurfaced, where she defended her aging body.

This backlash followed her viral latex look from the 2026 Grammys.

The comparison comes just weeks after Klum faced backlash at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where she wore a latex outfit.

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Heidi Klum’s Oscars after-party look sparked wild comparisons to Melania Trump

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The exclusive event was attended by celebrities across film, music, fashion, and television following the 98th Academy Awards.

Among the stars embracing the night’s daring fashion trend was Klum, who arrived in a pale yellow gown, featuring sheer panels and intricate embroidery.

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However, the look, especially the slits from both sides, left viewers baffled.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“Dress is hideous,” wrote one user, while another added, “Oh no girl, the dress looks cheap.”

“I am embarrassed for her. This dress is ugly and ill-fitting,” added a third.

Others compared the supermodel to Melania Trump, who has often been slammed for her looks and stature. “Thought it was Melania for a moment,” said one user.

Another flock of commenters questioned her stylist altogether, saying, “Whichever stylist did this to her needs to be sacked and thrown out of the fashion industry.”

Despite the criticism, several viewers praised Klum’s presence and her beauty

Image credits: HELLO!/YouTube

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“The Oscar for ‘hottest look’ goes to Heidi Klum,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “Timeless beauty right there.”

Beyond the dress itself, some viewers also speculated about Klum’s body.

One commenter wrote, “I didn’t realize she had implants.”

However, Klum has previously spoken openly about her body and aging.

The supermodel once emphasized that her appearance has naturally changed over the years after having four children, Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou.

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“Do they look how they looked before they had kids, and they sucked the living daylights out of them? They’re different now, and yes, thanks for pointing it out, it’s true they’re different. I had four kids, and I breastfed them,” she said of her breasts during a 2025 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

She further noted that aging brings unexpected changes.

“It’s strange what happens with age. All of a sudden, you have hair growing out of various places,” she said in The Times in February 2025.

Addressing cosmetic procedures, Klum told People in July 2025, “I’m all for Botox. Whoever wants to talk about [plastic surgery] and wants to share, give me all the numbers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

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“The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf,” she said. “We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see.

Despite the scrutiny, Klum has repeatedly admitted that negative opinions about her and her age do not affect her.

But this wasn’t the first time Klum was compared with some other controversial personality

Image credits: news.com.au

At the 68th Grammy Awards in February 2026, Klum wore a skin-toned latex dress designed by Marina Hoermanseder, which quickly went viral and received intense criticism.

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As reported by Bored Panda, the dress was molded directly to her body and intentionally designed to resemble a completely bare figure.

The glossy latex surface emphasized sculpted anatomical details, including exaggerated bust definition, abdominal contours, and even a subtle belly button and pubic mound.

The unusual design immediately sparked comparisons to Bianca Censori’s 2925 Grammys moment, when the model appeared in a nearly transparent outfit during a controversial appearance with Kanye West.

Image credits: HELLO!/YouTube

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Several viewers heavily made the comparisons, with one writing, “Bianca Censori, 2026 edition.”

Others mocked the design as they found the outfit confusing and impractical. “Looks like someone dipped her in a liquid wax and called it fashion,” said one user.

“How do you sit in this?” asked one netizen.

Following the heavy scrutiny over the outfit, Klum later explained on her Instagram that the look was intentional and meant to stand out.

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She shared behind-the-scenes images, revealing that before being lacquered and painted, the dress looked “truly human-like in its truest form.”

“I also go for a showstopper kind of an outfit,” Klum told Billboard. “I’m never someone who is… for the nice thing. I always like something special.”

“That dress is so unflattering,” wrote one netizen

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