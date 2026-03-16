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“Melania Trump Clone”: Heidi Klum’s Outfit At The Oscars After Party Triggers Explosive Reactions
Heidi Klum at Oscars after party wearing a revealing gown sparking Melania Trump clone outfit reactions
Awards & Events, Celebrities

“Melania Trump Clone”: Heidi Klum’s Outfit At The Oscars After Party Triggers Explosive Reactions

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Heidi Klum has once again found herself at the center of an online debate after stepping out in a daring look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, held at the soon-to-reopen Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

While some viewers praised her bold fashion choices at the age of 52, others brutally criticized the outfit.

Melania Trump clone,” wrote one user.

Highlights
  • Heidi Klum’s pale yellow gown at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party ignited a viral firestorm, with critics branding her a "Melania Trump clone".
  • The 52-year-old supermodel faced brutal feedback over the gown's extreme side slits.
  • Amid speculation about her figure, Klum’s previous candid remarks resurfaced, where she defended her aging body.
  • This backlash followed her viral latex look from the 2026 Grammys.

The comparison comes just weeks after Klum faced backlash at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where she wore a latex outfit.

RELATED:

    Heidi Klum’s Oscars after-party look sparked wild comparisons to Melania Trump

    Heidi Klum wearing a yellow embellished gown at the Oscars after party resembling Melania Trump clone style.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    The exclusive event was attended by celebrities across film, music, fashion, and television following the 98th Academy Awards.

    Among the stars embracing the night’s daring fashion trend was Klum, who arrived in a pale yellow gown, featuring sheer panels and intricate embroidery.

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    However, the look, especially the slits from both sides, left viewers baffled.

    Heidi Klum wearing a yellow sheer embellished gown, sparking reactions as a Melania Trump clone at the Oscars after party.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    “Dress is hideous,” wrote one user, while another added, “Oh no girl, the dress looks cheap.”

    “I am embarrassed for her. This dress is ugly and ill-fitting,” added a third.

    Others compared the supermodel to Melania Trump, who has often been slammed for her looks and stature. “Thought it was Melania for a moment,” said one user.

    Another flock of commenters questioned her stylist altogether, saying, “Whichever stylist did this to her needs to be sacked and thrown out of the fashion industry.”

    Despite the criticism, several viewers praised Klum’s presence and her beauty

    Heidi Klum wearing a yellow detailed gown at Oscars after party sparking Melania Trump clone outfit reactions

    Image credits: HELLO!/YouTube

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    “The Oscar for ‘hottest look’ goes to Heidi Klum,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “Timeless beauty right there.”

    Beyond the dress itself, some viewers also speculated about Klum’s body.

    One commenter wrote, “I didn’t realize she had implants.”

    However, Klum has previously spoken openly about her body and aging.

    The supermodel once emphasized that her appearance has naturally changed over the years after having four children, Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou.

    Comment on Heidi Klum's outfit comparing it to early sewing attempts, triggering reactions about Melania Trump clone.

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    Commenter Tam C. Trinh asking about the designer of the gown, with emoji reactions and 17 likes.

    Woman wearing a yellow embroidered dress resembling Melania Trump clone style at a glamorous event, smiling confidently.

    Image credits: HELLO!/YouTube

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    “Do they look how they looked before they had kids, and they sucked the living daylights out of them? They’re different now, and yes, thanks for pointing it out, it’s true they’re different. I had four kids, and I breastfed them,” she said of her breasts during a 2025 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

    She further noted that aging brings unexpected changes.

    “It’s strange what happens with age. All of a sudden, you have hair growing out of various places,” she said in The Times in February 2025.

    Addressing cosmetic procedures, Klum told People in July 2025, “I’m all for Botox. Whoever wants to talk about [plastic surgery] and wants to share, give me all the numbers.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

    Comment by Christine Rogers Bechtold praising someone's fight against aging, linked to Melania Trump clone reactions.

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    Comment by Robert Charles Hopkins Jr. questioning Halloween costume timing, posted 10 hours ago with 84 likes, related to Melania Trump Clone.

    “The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf,” she said. “We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see.

    Despite the scrutiny, Klum has repeatedly admitted that negative opinions about her and her age do not affect her.

    But this wasn’t the first time Klum was compared with some other controversial personality

    Heidi Klum wearing a Melania Trump clone-inspired embellished gown at the Oscars after party on the red carpet.

    Image credits: news.com.au

    At the 68th Grammy Awards in February 2026, Klum wore a skin-toned latex dress designed by Marina Hoermanseder, which quickly went viral and received intense criticism.

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    As reported by Bored Panda, the dress was molded directly to her body and intentionally designed to resemble a completely bare figure.

    The glossy latex surface emphasized sculpted anatomical details, including exaggerated bust definition, abdominal contours, and even a subtle belly button and pubic mound.

    The unusual design immediately sparked comparisons to Bianca Censori’s 2925 Grammys moment, when the model appeared in a nearly transparent outfit during a controversial appearance with Kanye West.

    Heidi Klum wearing a pearl-embellished outfit resembling Melania Trump clone at the Oscars after party event.

    Image credits: HELLO!/YouTube

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    Several viewers heavily made the comparisons, with one writing, “Bianca Censori, 2026 edition.”

    Others mocked the design as they found the outfit confusing and impractical. “Looks like someone dipped her in a liquid wax and called it fashion,” said one user.

    “How do you sit in this?” asked one netizen.

    Following the heavy scrutiny over the outfit, Klum later explained on her Instagram that the look was intentional and meant to stand out.

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    She shared behind-the-scenes images, revealing that before being lacquered and painted, the dress looked “truly human-like in its truest form.”

    “I also go for a showstopper kind of an outfit,” Klum told Billboard. “I’m never someone who is… for the nice thing. I always like something special.”

    “That dress is so unflattering,” wrote one netizen

    Social media post referencing Melania Trump clone triggered by Heidi Klum's Oscars after party outfit.

    Image credits: TMDude

    User tweet reacting to Heidi Klum's outfit at Oscars after party, mentioning Melania Trump clone comparisons.

    Image credits: 637KatRo

    Tweet reacting to Heidi Klum's outfit at Oscars after party, mentioning Melania Trump clone comparisons and style criticism.

    Image credits: VegisGuerda

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    Twitter user reacting to Heidi Klum’s Oscars after party outfit sparking Melania Trump clone comparisons and explosive reactions.

    Image credits: overstreet_anne

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    Tweet comment criticizing the lack of makeup artist or stylist, linked to Heidi Klum’s Melania Trump clone outfit reaction.

    Image credits: dukeofEarlGray

    Twitter post by John Barrowman MBE reacting to Heidi Klum’s outfit at the Oscars after party resembling Melania Trump clone.

    Image credits: JohnBarrowman

    Tweet from Jenn criticizing an unflattering dress, related to Melania Trump clone and Heidi Klum’s Oscars after party outfit.

    Image credits: spitfirejen1776

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    Tweet expressing frustration about event dress codes, referencing arriving naked to avoid controversy over Heidi Klum's Melania Trump clone outfit.

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    Tweet criticizing Heidi Klum’s outfit at Oscars after party, sparking reactions about Melania Trump clone comparison.

    Image credits: cindyintoronto

    Tweet by Alison Sawers reacting to Heidi Klum's outfit at Oscars after party, triggering Melania Trump clone comments.

    Image credits: SawersAlison

    Twitter user commenting on Heidi Klum's Oscars after party outfit sparking Melania Trump clone reactions.

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    Tweet criticizing Heidi Klum's outfit at Oscars after party, sparking Melania Trump Clone comparisons and reactions.

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    Tweet criticizing Heidi Klum’s outfit at the Oscars after party, sparking Melania Trump clone comparisons.

    Image credits: renmusb1

    User tweet criticizing a celebrity’s hairstyle, expressing harsh opinion about Hollywood appearance standards.

    Image credits: wholerabbt

    Tweet criticizing Heidi Klum's outfit at the Oscars after party, sparking reactions about Melania Trump clone style and dress fit.

    Image credits: vegasbaby2012

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    Heidi Klum in a striking outfit at the Oscars after party, sparking Melania Trump clone comparisons and reactions.

    Image credits: jascounit

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    Twitter post criticizing Heidi Klum’s outfit at Oscars after party, sparking Melania Trump clone comparisons.

    Image credits: texastrilogy12

    Tweet from Trisha Williams criticizing Heidi Klum’s dress choice, linked to Melania Trump Clone outfit reactions.

    Image credits: TrishaW78249585

    Woman reacting on social media to Heidi Klum’s Oscars after party outfit resembling Melania Trump clone.

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    Tweet criticizing Heidi Klum's outfit at Oscars after party, comparing her look to Melania Trump clone, sparking reactions.

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    Image credits: RobertLail12

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That dress is ugly, trashy and makes her look like she's pregnant.

    1
    1point
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is one of the most unattractively cut dresses I have ever see. It's too skinny, too low cut, and too light with her hair.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That dress is ugly, trashy and makes her look like she's pregnant.

    1
    1point
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is one of the most unattractively cut dresses I have ever see. It's too skinny, too low cut, and too light with her hair.

    1
    1point
    reply
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