Dax Shepard Appears To Enjoy Photo Of Heidi Klum With No Clothes On
Heidi Klum, supermodel and TV host, has just done a photo shoot for Paris Match, in which she wore nothing but red fingernails.
She posted the photo on her Instagram account, which is garnering lots of attention.
Amongst those who “liked” the photo is Dax Shepard, the comedian known most recently for his successful podcast Armchair Expert, on which Klum was once a guest.
Klum poses on a wooden cabinet in St. Barth’s for Paris Match
Image credits: daxshepard
Image credits: heidiklum
Klum’s photo shows the 52-year-old lying on a wooden table or cabinet on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy, known to people from the U.S. as St. Barts, and people from Europe and the U.K. as St. Barths.
With her bare back and bottom to the camera, she leans over her right shoulder to show her face.
Image credits: Armchair Expert
Her dirty-blond hair is tousled and wavy, her fingernails long, pointy, and red.
The caption is one word in all caps: “MERCI”, with tags for the photographer and hair and makeup artist whom she worked with.
Shepard posted a photo of his wife Kristen Bell wearing only socks
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
It didn’t take long for the photo to start acquiring likes and views. One of those to like the photo is Dax Sheppard, the actor and host of the Armchair Expert podcast.
It’s not the first time Sheppard has liked or posted a photo of a barely clad female.
Image credits: heidiklum
Sheppard, who is married to actor Kristen Bell, posted a picture of his wife earlier this year wearing nothing but her birthday suit.
And a pair of socks.
View this post on Instagram
The Instagram photo showed Bell performing yoga, apparently in the yard of the couple’s home, wearing only blue knee-high socks.
He covered parts of Bell’s body that were unclothed with a black bar and congratulated Bell for her Emmy nomination.
Image credits: Armchair Expert
“People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” Shepard wrote.
“This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” he added.
“For me, it was never weird”: Klum talks about not wearing clothes on Shepard’s podcast
Image credits: Armchair Expert
Image credits: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Shepard and Klum’s relationship goes back at least a year, when she was a guest on his popular podcast Armchair Expert.
During the February 5th 2024 episode, Klum talked about a range of topics, including why she feels so comfortable without clothes on.
“Well, I grew up n*de around my house with my parents being n*de and us going on vacations where it’s FKK, which is Freie Körperkultur, which means the freedom of your body,” she told Shepard on the podcast.
Image credits: daxshepard
She explained that her entire family embraced the idea of body freedom, with her family even vacationing at n*dist beaches and campsites.
“And so I would always see people n*de on the beach, n*de swimming. So I grew up on that. For me, that was never weird,” she said.
Klum said on the show that while she does follow the rules at beaches in the U.S. and keeps her bikini on, she feels very comfortable without one as well.
Image credits: daxshepard
Elaborating on not feeling self-conscious, Shepard said: “But mentally, you can’t make yourself all of a sudden self-conscious. You already grew up that way.”
Another person who perhaps grew up embracing her body is Sofía Vergara, who also “liked” Klum’s photo and who is also a practitioner of barely-covered sunbathing.
Months ago, Vergara posted a photo wearing a g-string bikini bottom, and nothing else, while sunbathing, to announce the start of summer.
Klum famously liked the photo, saying, “Come over! I’m doing the same thing, sunbathing.”
Klum is promoting her return to Project Runway for season 21
Image credits: daxshepard
Image credits: daxshepard
Klum is making the rounds to promote her return to Project Runway after an eight-year hiatus.
While Tim Gunn, who also left the show when she did, did not return, one of her former students did.
Designer and season four winner Christian Siriano will be Klum’s co-star for the 21st season of Project, which premiered in late July.
