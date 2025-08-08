Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dax Shepard Appears To Enjoy Photo Of Heidi Klum With No Clothes On
Heidi Klum posing nude outdoors with tousled hair, emphasizing natural beauty and confidence in a sunlit setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Dax Shepard Appears To Enjoy Photo Of Heidi Klum With No Clothes On

Heidi Klum, supermodel and TV host, has just done a photo shoot for Paris Match, in which she wore nothing but red fingernails.

She posted the photo on her Instagram account, which is garnering lots of attention. 

Amongst those who “liked” the photo is Dax Shepard, the comedian known most recently for his successful podcast Armchair Expert, on which Klum was once a guest.

Highlights
  • A new photo on Heidi Klum’s Instagram page shows the model and TV host wearing nothing but a tan.
  • One of the many of people who liked it was podcaster and actor Dax Shepard, who has spoken to Klum before about her penchant for not wearing clothes.
  • It’s not the first time Shepard has posted a photo of a woman wearing nothing but her smile.

It’s not the first time Shepard has “liked” a photo of a woman wearing nothing but her tan.

    Klum poses on a wooden cabinet in St. Barth’s for Paris Match

    Dax Shepard in a sleeveless shirt, showing tattoos, appearing relaxed in a well-lit indoor setting.

    Image credits: daxshepard

    Heidi Klum posing in a stylish black dress, with Dax Shepard appearing to enjoy her photo online.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    Klum’s photo shows the 52-year-old lying on a wooden table or cabinet on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy, known to people from the U.S. as St. Barts, and people from Europe and the U.K. as St. Barths.

    With her bare back and bottom to the camera, she leans over her right shoulder to show her face.

    Dax Shepard and Heidi Klum smiling together, with Dax Shepard enjoying a photo of Heidi Klum.

    Image credits: Armchair Expert

    Her dirty-blond hair is tousled and wavy, her fingernails long, pointy, and red.

    The caption is one word in all caps: “MERCI”, with tags for the photographer and hair and makeup artist whom she worked with.

    Shepard posted a photo of his wife Kristen Bell wearing only socks

    Heidi Klum posing in a bikini outdoors with a scenic ocean background, Dax Shepard appears to enjoy the photo.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    Heidi Klum posing outdoors without clothes on a wooden surface, with natural greenery in the background.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    It didn’t take long for the photo to start acquiring likes and views. One of those to like the photo is Dax Sheppard, the actor and host of the Armchair Expert podcast.

    It’s not the first time Sheppard has liked or posted a photo of a barely clad female.

    Dax Shepard liking Heidi Klum photo with no clothes on, visible Instagram likes list on screen.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    Sheppard, who is married to actor Kristen Bell, posted a picture of his wife earlier this year wearing nothing but her birthday suit.

    And a pair of socks.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

    The Instagram photo showed Bell performing yoga, apparently in the yard of the couple’s home, wearing only blue knee-high socks. 

    He covered parts of Bell’s body that were unclothed with a black bar and congratulated Bell for her Emmy nomination.

    Dax Shepard wearing headphones, speaking into a microphone, reacting excitedly during a podcast recording session.

    Image credits: Armchair Expert

    “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” Shepard wrote. 

    “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” he added.

    “For me, it was never weird”: Klum talks about not wearing clothes on Shepard’s podcast

    Heidi Klum speaking into a microphone wearing headphones and a bright pink sweater during a podcast recording.

    Image credits: Armchair Expert

    Image credits: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

    Shepard and Klum’s relationship goes back at least a year, when she was a guest on his popular podcast Armchair Expert.

    During the February 5th 2024 episode, Klum talked about a range of topics, including why she feels so comfortable without clothes on.

    “Well, I grew up n*de around my house with my parents being n*de and us going on vacations where it’s FKK, which is Freie Körperkultur, which means the freedom of your body,” she told Shepard on the podcast.

    Dax Shepard smiling in a black tank top with a floral tattoo on his arm in a warmly lit indoor setting.

    Image credits: daxshepard

    She explained that her entire family embraced the idea of body freedom, with her family even vacationing at n*dist beaches and campsites.

    “And so I would always see people n*de on the beach, n*de swimming. So I grew up on that. For me, that was never weird,” she said.

    Klum said on the show that while she does follow the rules at beaches in the U.S. and keeps her bikini on, she feels very comfortable without one as well. 

    Dax Shepard smiling shirtless next to Heidi Klum in a red dress enjoying a sunset moment on the water.

    Image credits: daxshepard

    Elaborating on not feeling self-conscious, Shepard said: “But mentally, you can’t make yourself all of a sudden self-conscious. You already grew up that way.”

    Another person who perhaps grew up embracing her body is Sofía Vergara, who also “liked” Klum’s photo and who is also a practitioner of barely-covered sunbathing.

    Months ago, Vergara posted a photo wearing a g-string bikini bottom, and nothing else, while sunbathing, to announce the start of summer.

    Klum famously liked the photo, saying, “Come over! I’m doing the same thing, sunbathing.”

    Klum is promoting her return to Project Runway for season 21 

    Dax Shepard enjoying a candid moment outdoors, shirtless and wearing colorful socks, in a sunlit patio setting.

    Image credits: daxshepard

    Instagram post by Dax Shepard with a caption congratulating Kristen on her Emmy-nominated performance, showing 147K likes.

    Image credits: daxshepard

    Klum is making the rounds to promote her return to Project Runway after an eight-year hiatus.

    While Tim Gunn, who also left the show when she did, did not return, one of her former students did.

    Designer and season four winner Christian Siriano will be Klum’s co-star for the 21st season of Project, which premiered in late July. 

    Karina Babenok

    Julie Christine Noce

