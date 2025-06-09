“Come Over”: Heidi Klum’s Response To Sofía Vergara’s Cheeky Bikini Snap Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Sofía Vergara declared that summer has officially begun with a cheeky photo shared on her Instagram on Sunday (June 8).

The Modern Family star sunbathed topless on a lounge chair by the pool, showing off her backside in tiny bikini bottoms.

“Llegó el verano!☀️,” the 52-year-old captioned the post, which translates to, “Summer has arrived.”

Highlights Sofía Vergara's topless bikini photo celebrating the start of summer got over 730,000 likes and widespread attention on Instagram.

Heidi Klum replied to Sofía's post with a cheeky invite.

Sofía denied plastic surgery rumors, though she admitted to doing Botox and and microneedling treatments.

Her post has amassed over 730,000 likes, with thousands of social media users complimenting her toned physique.

RELATED:

Share icon Sofía Vergara set the Internet ablaze with a summery social media post



Image credits: sofiavergara

“My God, I want to look like this when I’m older,” wrote one fan.

“Sofia you are perfection and do not age❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍” said another admirer.

“I crashed my car.. thank u,” a third fan joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there was one comment which stood out, and it came from Sofía’s fellow America’s Got Talent judge, Heidi Klum.

Share icon

Image credits: sofiavergara

Image credits: sofiavergara

“Come over ….I am doing the same thing. Sunbathing 😛👙💦,” wrote the German model.

In 2023, the Colombian actress posted a similar photo of herself that she captioned, “Lo mio es el verano,” which translates to, “My thing is summer.”

That year, she launched her skincare and makeup brand, Toty. “I’m always very put together,” she told People magazine.

“I’ve been doing my same makeup since I was 15. I’ve never really loved a lot of foundation or contouring, but I always have eyeliner on and lashes and lipstick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even in the morning, I put it on. That’s my thing, and of course, my sunscreen with the color.”

The post received over 730,000 likes and thousands of comments, including from Heidi Klum

Share icon

Image credits: heidiklum

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: heidiklum

However, she also enjoys occasions like red-carpet events when she opts for a more glamorous look.

“I wish I could tell you, ‘Oh I like it when I just wake up, and my hair is this.’ No!” Sofía added. “I like it when I’ve done an hour and a half of hair and makeup. More is more!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sofía also owns a Latin American food company called Toma, as well as a coffee brand named ¡Dios Mío! Coffee.

Sofía and Heidi were both judges on America ‘s Got Talent

Share icon

Image credits: Sofia Vergara/Facebook

The Griselda actress denied going under the knife to modify her appearance. She told Glamour, “Sometimes I read messages (…) and it’s like, ‘She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.’ And I’m thinking… It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on.

“I always want to say, ‘No, it’s called aging! It’s called f**king I’m old! That’s why I look different!'” she shared.

Share icon

Image credits: heidiklum

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the mom clarified that she does Botox around her eyes and neck regularly, in addition to microneedling treatments on her face. “Little things that I don’t need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can’t.

“I don’t have downtime. I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more sh*t,” she admitted.

She said those who speculate about her undergoing plastic surgery and criticize her appearance are “in a bad mood or depressed or jealous.”

“Come over ….I am doing the same thing. Sunbathing 😛👙💦,” wrote the German model

Share icon

Image credits: sofiavergara

Sofía previously expressed her distaste for noticeable cosmetic surgery, saying women in Los Angeles “all look the same.”

She told Esquire, “That thing with the cheeks. Like Madonna. Who do they think they’re fooling? It doesn’t make them look young. You end up looking like a freak.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Barranquilla native also told the magazine that she considered undergoing breast reduction surgery when she was younger but changed her mind after her mother warned her, “God is going to punish you if you cut them.”

Share icon

Image credits: sofiavergara

Sofía’s career began when she caught the attention of a photographer while walking on a beach in Colombia. At the age of 17, she made her first television appearance in a Pepsi commercial aired in Latin America.

The model hosted Colombian TV shows until 1998, when her brother was m*rdered during a kidnapping attempt, prompting her family to move to Miami.

The Colombian actress has denied plastic surgery rumors, saying she doesn’t have enough “downtime from work” to undergo invasive procedures

Share icon

Image credits: sofiavergara

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In the US, she hosted a Spanish-language game show, A que no te atreves, (“I Dare You”), and began landing small roles in films and TV shows, including Four Brothers and Meet the Browns.

Her big break came in 2009 when she joined the cast of Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the younger wife of a man with two children close to her own age. She played the role until the show ended in 2020, earning three Emmy nominations for her performance.

“Show some respect for us mere mortals,” wrote one fan under Sofía’s bikini photo

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT