"Come Over": Heidi Klum's Response To Sofía Vergara's Cheeky Bikini Snap Goes Viral
Sofu00eda Vergara in a cheeky bikini lounging by the pool on a sunny day, Heidi Klumu2019s response goes viral online.
Celebrities, News

“Come Over”: Heidi Klum’s Response To Sofía Vergara’s Cheeky Bikini Snap Goes Viral

Sofía Vergara declared that summer has officially begun with a cheeky photo shared on her Instagram on Sunday (June 8).

The Modern Family star sunbathed topless on a lounge chair by the pool, showing off her backside in tiny bikini bottoms.

“Llegó el verano!☀️,” the 52-year-old captioned the post, which translates to, “Summer has arrived.”

Highlights
  • Sofía Vergara's topless bikini photo celebrating the start of summer got over 730,000 likes and widespread attention on Instagram.
  • Heidi Klum replied to Sofía's post with a cheeky invite.
  • Sofía denied plastic surgery rumors, though she admitted to doing Botox and and microneedling treatments.

Her post has amassed over 730,000 likes, with thousands of social media users complimenting her toned physique.

    Sofía Vergara set the Internet ablaze with a summery social media post
    Sofía Vergara posing outdoors in a red and white bikini, showing a cheeky smile with beach huts in the background.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    “My God, I want to look like this when I’m older,” wrote one fan.

    “Sofia you are perfection and do not age❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍” said another admirer.

    “I crashed my car.. thank u,” a third fan joked.

    But there was one comment which stood out, and it came from Sofía’s fellow America’s Got Talent judge, Heidi Klum.

    Sofía Vergara lounging by the pool in a cheeky bikini, enjoying sunny weather and tropical surroundings.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    Heidi Klum's Instagram comment saying Come Over in response to Sofía Vergara's cheeky bikini snap goes viral.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    “Come over ….I am doing the same thing. Sunbathing 😛👙💦,” wrote the German model.

    In 2023, the Colombian actress posted a similar photo of herself that she captioned, “Lo mio es el verano,” which translates to, “My thing is summer.”

    That year, she launched her skincare and makeup brand, Toty. “I’m always very put together,” she told People magazine.

    “I’ve been doing my same makeup since I was 15. I’ve never really loved a lot of foundation or contouring, but I always have eyeliner on and lashes and lipstick.

    “Even in the morning, I put it on. That’s my thing, and of course, my sunscreen with the color.”

    The post received over 730,000 likes and thousands of comments, including from Heidi Klum

    Heidi Klum in a black and white bikini enjoying poolside sunshine, responding to Sofía Vergara’s cheeky bikini snap.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    Heidi Klum smiling in a white striped top with layered blonde hair responding to Sofia Vergara's cheeky bikini snap.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    However, she also enjoys occasions like red-carpet events when she opts for a more glamorous look.

    “I wish I could tell you, ‘Oh I like it when I just wake up, and my hair is this.’ No!” Sofía added. “I like it when I’ve done an hour and a half of hair and makeup. More is more!”

    Sofía also owns a Latin American food company called Toma, as well as a coffee brand named ¡Dios Mío! Coffee.

    Sofía and Heidi were both judges on America‘s Got Talent

    Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum smiling closely together, showcasing a viral social media moment with vibrant outfits.

    Image credits: Sofia Vergara/Facebook

    The Griselda actress denied going under the knife to modify her appearance. She told Glamour, “Sometimes I read messages (…) and it’s like, ‘She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.’ And I’m thinking… It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on.

    “I always want to say, ‘No, it’s called aging! It’s called f**king I’m old! That’s why I look different!'” she shared.

    Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara wearing sunglasses and smiling in a close-up selfie with a bright outdoor background.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    However, the mom clarified that she does Botox around her eyes and neck regularly, in addition to microneedling treatments on her face. “Little things that I don’t need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can’t.

    “I don’t have downtime. I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more sh*t,” she admitted.

    She said those who speculate about her undergoing plastic surgery and criticize her appearance are “in a bad mood or depressed or jealous.”

    “Come over ….I am doing the same thing. Sunbathing 😛👙💦,” wrote the German model

    Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum taking a close-up selfie with Heidi Klum's cheeky bikini snap comment going viral.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    Sofía previously expressed her distaste for noticeable cosmetic surgery, saying women in Los Angeles “all look the same.”

    She told Esquire, “That thing with the cheeks. Like Madonna. Who do they think they’re fooling? It doesn’t make them look young. You end up looking like a freak.”

    The Barranquilla native also told the magazine that she considered undergoing breast reduction surgery when she was younger but changed her mind after her mother warned her, “God is going to punish you if you cut them.”

    Sofía Vergara in a cheeky bikini snap by the poolside, with a sunny backdrop and tropical greenery.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    Sofía’s career began when she caught the attention of a photographer while walking on a beach in Colombia. At the age of 17, she made her first television appearance in a Pepsi commercial aired in Latin America.

    The model hosted Colombian TV shows until 1998, when her brother was m*rdered during a kidnapping attempt, prompting her family to move to Miami.

    The Colombian actress has denied plastic surgery rumors, saying she doesn’t have enough “downtime from work” to undergo invasive procedures

    Sofía Vergara in a black bikini posing on the beach with dogs nearby, a viral response featuring Heidi Klum.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    In the US, she hosted a Spanish-language game show, A que no te atreves, (“I Dare You”), and began landing small roles in films and TV shows, including Four Brothers and Meet the Browns.

    Her big break came in 2009 when she joined the cast of Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the younger wife of a man with two children close to her own age. She played the role until the show ended in 2020, earning three Emmy nominations for her performance.

    “Show some respect for us mere mortals,” wrote one fan under Sofía’s bikini photo

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman, related to Heidi Klum’s response to Sofía Vergara’s cheeky bikini snap.

    Comment by Braidon Johnson asking how to get younger as you age, related to Heidi Klum's response to Sofía Vergara's bikini snap.

    Comment praising a woman’s attractiveness, shared in response to Heidi Klum's viral reaction to Sofía Vergara's bikini snap.

    Comment on Sofia Vergara’s bikini snap calling her "absolutely gorgeous" with a playful tone.

    Comment from Chance Deterding saying awesome lady thank you let’s get tan together in response to Heidi Klum’s come over viral bikini snap.

    Comment from Paul Zamora praising a woman as beautiful with a heart emoji in a social media post.

    Comment by Arnaud Vanden Wyngaert praising timeless beauty with heart eyes and smiling face emojis on a viral bikini snap post.

    Comment from Ernie Mangrobang saying hello and complimenting relaxation in a social media post about Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara.

    Comment on social media praising Sofía Vergara as beautiful and funny, mentioning America’s Got Talent.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Sofía Vergara, related to Heidi Klum's viral bikini snap response.

    Comment saying oh my, you're absolutely gorgeous in response to Sofia Vergara's cheeky bikini snap going viral.

    Comment praising Sofia Vergara as a goddess and inspiration for Greek sculptors, reflecting on viral social media buzz.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with text saying Gets better with age, related to Heidi Klum's response to Sofía Vergara's bikini snap.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Sofía Vergara’s Colombian roots amid a viral bikini snap discussion.

    Comment by Anthony Tabbitas praising someone's appearance at 52 years old in a social media post about Heidi Klum.

    Comment from Emily Davis saying "She's in great shape and spirit" on a post about Heidi Klum's viral bikini snap response.

    Comment on social media saying she looks great with a smiling emoji in response to a bikini snap going viral.

    Facebook comment from Stephen Portch praising a bikini snap, relating to Heidi Klum's response going viral.

    Comment from Cyndi Gillen Maxedon praising a photo with the text I wish I looked that good displayed.

    Comment on social media praising a cheeky bikini snap, related to Heidi Klum's response and Sofía Vergara's viral post.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

