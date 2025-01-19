Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Rudest Celebrity”: Sofia Vergara, 52, Slammed By Modern Family Co-Star
Celebrities, News

“Rudest Celebrity”: Sofia Vergara, 52, Slammed By Modern Family Co-Star

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Some dirt on Sofia Vergara has been dug up by a former co-star, and it seems the Modern Family actress has some explaining to do. 

Many familiar faces passed through as guest stars on the hit American sitcom and one in particular, Kelly Mantle, who was featured as a dragon queen in the 2019 episode The Last Halloween, opened up in the podcast The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya on what it was like working with Vergara.

Highlights
  • Sofia Vergara was labeled 'rudest celebrity' by a Modern Family guest star Kelly Mantle.
  • Mantle recalls Vergara's wig incident with her staff as a rather unpleasant experience.
  • But Mantle suggests Vergara might have just had a bad day.

She branded the 52-year-old as the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever encountered and went on to recall a wig-related incident on set.

RELATED:

    Modern Family guest star said Sofia Vergara was the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met

    Celebrity in a stylish black top posing by a large window with greenery in the background.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    “It was not the most pleasant experience I’ve ever experienced,” she stated. “It wasn’t toward me. It was the way that some of her staff were being treated.” 

    Vergara had allegedly acted short-tempered towards those who were trying to get her to wear bobby pins in order to secure her wig for a specific scene, as reported by Daily Mail.

    “In the episode, she’s wearing a wig, and they kept wanting to put bobby pins in it, and she kept telling them no bobby pins.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sofia Vergara in a stylish coat and purse, standing in an elegant bar setting, connected to recent discussions on celebrity behavior.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    And then things were directed towards Mantle.

    “They yell action, and I’m supposed to put the crown on her hair. So I put the crown on, and then they say cut, and she’s like ‘Watch out for the wig! You’re putting the crown on my head!’”

    The guest-star later claimed she jokingly said, “Well, girl, you should have put those bobby pins.”

    It was related to an incident involving bobby pins and a wig

    A person with long blonde hair and bold makeup taking a selfie in a car.

    Image credits: kellymantle

    Despite the harsh label she gave to Vergara, Mantle recognized that it may have simply been an off day for her, especially given how loved the Colombian actress is in Hollywood.

    “Maybe it was a bad day,” she said. “I’m just going to say it was a bad day. Because she’s hilarious, and beautiful, and talented, and gorgeous. I’m sure it was a bad day.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two individuals in glamorous costumes at an event, with one wearing a blue dress and elaborate wig.

    Image credits: kellymantle

    According to the outlet, Vergara has not commented on these claims at the time of writing.

    This news comes following multiple sightings where Griselda actress was linked together with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

    Dating rumors have been sparking, especially after the two were seen enjoying a little lunch together in New York City four days ago.

    But the guest star mentioned it may have merely been a bad day

    Group of people at an event in formal attire, including Sofia Vergara, sitting and posing in a lively setting.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    They were seated next to one another before they were joined by other friends.

    But a source has confirmed to E! News that there was nothing romantic about the meet-up.

    “This was a casual lunch with a big group of friends in a group setting,” they stated the next day and that it was “by no means a date.” 

    Vergara has previously shared her desire to find a partner during the first few days of 2025 when she opened up to Access Hollywood at the Golden Globes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I'm not sure who this is, but here's an alt text for the image: "Woman with a stylish necklace gazing upwards amidst abstract light patterns.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    She was hoping for “health, money, a boyfriend. Or a lover, maybe.”

    The actress has a few other relationships under her belt including her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb as well as her second husband Joe Manganiello, who she separated with back in July of 2023.

    On the other hand, Hamilton had a highly publicized on-off relationship with P–ssycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 until they split up for good in 2015.

    Some commenters brought Vergara’s heritage into the conversation

    Comment discussing Sofia Vergara's humor being mistaken for rudeness, with social media reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sofia Vergara praised in comment for her candidness and lack of filter, expressing admiration with clapping emojis.

    Comment on social media reacting to "rudest celebrity" claims about a TV star.

    Comment questioning celebrity behavior after 11 years of collaboration, highlighting rudest celebrity discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Sofia Vergara, calling her a favorite actress and hilarious.

    Text comment discussing celebrities being perceived as rude, mentioning television personas.

    Facebook comment by Maree Vella, reacting to 'Rudest Celebrity' news about Sofia Vergara, reads: Typical think they above everyone.

    Comment by Jennilee Pérez defending Sofia Vergara's behavior, emphasizing cultural traits.

    User comment on social media post about rudest celebrity news, stating 'No smoke without fire'.

    Facebook comment by Christine Chadwick about rudest celebrity, expressing a critical opinion.

    Social media comment criticizing a celebrity's voice, related to "rudest celebrity" topic.

    Comment defends Sofia Vergara as honest, not rude, amid "rudest celebrity" claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Julianne Martin saying 'It's a doggy dog world out there' with laughing emoji, related to rudest celebrity topic.

    Comment defending a celebrity labeled as rude, emphasizing cultural pride.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda