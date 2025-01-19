“Rudest Celebrity”: Sofia Vergara, 52, Slammed By Modern Family Co-Star

ADVERTISEMENT

Some dirt on Sofia Vergara has been dug up by a former co-star, and it seems the Modern Family actress has some explaining to do.

Many familiar faces passed through as guest stars on the hit American sitcom and one in particular, Kelly Mantle, who was featured as a dragon queen in the 2019 episode The Last Halloween, opened up in the podcast The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya on what it was like working with Vergara.

She branded the 52-year-old as the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever encountered and went on to recall a wig-related incident on set.

Image credits: sofiavergara

“It was not the most pleasant experience I’ve ever experienced,” she stated. “It wasn’t toward me. It was the way that some of her staff were being treated.”

Vergara had allegedly acted short-tempered towards those who were trying to get her to wear bobby pins in order to secure her wig for a specific scene, as reported by Daily Mail.

“In the episode, she’s wearing a wig, and they kept wanting to put bobby pins in it, and she kept telling them no bobby pins.

Image credits: sofiavergara

And then things were directed towards Mantle.

“They yell action, and I’m supposed to put the crown on her hair. So I put the crown on, and then they say cut, and she’s like ‘Watch out for the wig! You’re putting the crown on my head!’”

The guest-star later claimed she jokingly said, “Well, girl, you should have put those bobby pins.”

Image credits: kellymantle

Despite the harsh label she gave to Vergara, Mantle recognized that it may have simply been an off day for her, especially given how loved the Colombian actress is in Hollywood.

“Maybe it was a bad day,” she said. “I’m just going to say it was a bad day. Because she’s hilarious, and beautiful, and talented, and gorgeous. I’m sure it was a bad day.”

Image credits: kellymantle

According to the outlet, Vergara has not commented on these claims at the time of writing.

This news comes following multiple sightings where Griselda actress was linked together with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

Dating rumors have been sparking, especially after the two were seen enjoying a little lunch together in New York City four days ago.

Image credits: sofiavergara

They were seated next to one another before they were joined by other friends.

But a source has confirmed to E! News that there was nothing romantic about the meet-up.

“This was a casual lunch with a big group of friends in a group setting,” they stated the next day and that it was “by no means a date.”

Vergara has previously shared her desire to find a partner during the first few days of 2025 when she opened up to Access Hollywood at the Golden Globes.

Image credits: sofiavergara

She was hoping for “health, money, a boyfriend. Or a lover, maybe.”

The actress has a few other relationships under her belt including her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb as well as her second husband Joe Manganiello, who she separated with back in July of 2023.

On the other hand, Hamilton had a highly publicized on-off relationship with P–ssycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 until they split up for good in 2015.

