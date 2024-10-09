Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Putting Dog On Plant-Based Diet: “Put A Steak In Front Of Him”

ADVERTISEMENT

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed the one big change that has made his canine companion healthier: a plant-based diet.

The British racing icon, 39, has been a longtime advocate of ditching meats for the greens, and now, he has revealed that his 12-year-old bulldog Roscoe is also enjoying the benefits.

“Roscoe is almost like a different dog to when I first got him,” he told People. “I’m always looking for ways to look after his health and really just improve his quality of life, and his diet is just one part of that, but he has so much more energy and doesn’t struggle as much with the health issues he had before.”

Image credits: Roscoe Hamilton

The seven-time Formula One Driver‘s Championship winner explained that his four-legged friend was being fed a typical diet that included meat for the first eight years. But he said Roscoe always struggled with health issues and would struggle to walk or even breathe.

“I wanted to see if there was anything I could do to help him, so I did some research into things that might improve his health,” Lewis told the outlet. “I saw that having a plant-based diet was something that could be helpful as long as you were making sure the dog was getting all its nutritional needs met, so I decided to try it.”

Image credits: Bramble

Image credits: Bramble

Since the big switch, the pet parent noticed that the bulldog has not only had fewer health problems but also had more energy. Even his coat is shinier, Lewis said as he listed the positives.

The famous racer recently became an investor in the plant-based dog food brand called Bramble, which promises a healthy, sustainable dietary option for pets without compromising on the “tastes and textures they love.”

Image credits: Roscoe Hamilton

“I switched Roscoe to a plant-based diet years ago when I noticed his energy was slowing down,” he said in a Bramble feature. “When I switched him to a plant-based diet, he was back to being himself. He had so much energy, his coat was shinier, his skin healthier – it was amazing. ⁠Honestly, Roscoe probably eats better than I do.”

The racing icon himself has reaped the benefits of a plant-based diet over the last few years.

“I was thinking about my health and fitness and what changes I could make to feel my best, and the more I started looking into plant-based diets, the more I realized this was something that could be impactful,” he said.

“It just felt like ethically, scientifically, and even based on the types of foods I love to eat, this was something that made sense for me,” he continued.

Netizens weren’t all supportive of the F1 driver’s dietary choices for his dog.

“Dogs aren’t inherently vegetarians…..” said one comment on Instagram while another said. “Dogs are meat eaters. Only plants is absolut not okay.”

One wrote, “Dogs are not naturally plant based.”

“Put a steak in front of him I’m tryna see something,” another said.