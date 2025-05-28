“Gonna Be A Hot Summer”: 52 YO Sofía Vergara Has Fans Talking As She Poses In Plunging One-Piece

ADVERTISEMENT

Sofía Vergara is welcoming the summer heat with open arms!

The Modern Family alumna showed off her bare legs as she smiled into the camera, wearing a plum-colored one-piece swimsuit, featuring a criss-cross pattern and a plunging neckline, on her Instagram this Tuesday, May 27.

She was lounging on the couch, letting her brunette hair flow naturally as she accessorized the look with gold rings, layered bracelets, and a delicate necklace.

Sofía Vergara is ready for the summer as she posted a series of photos on Instagram

For the casual photoshoot, Vergara settled for neutral, light makeup as she rocked her light pink pedicure.

“Summer is almost here!!” she captioned the post, alongside three sunshine emojis while tagging her suncare brand. Sprawled around her person also appeared to be essentials for the summer — a floral cover-up, sunglasses, and an orange bag.

The photos were met with loved ones and fans gushing.

“Summer’s definitely not ready for you, good thing your toty SPF is!” wrote toty’s Instagram account.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2023, the actress gave a little sneak peek of what it was like to create her skincare brand toty.

The pictures included the actress wearing a plum-colored one-piece

Mentioning her childhood in Barranquilla, Colombia, she said, “The plan was always ‘go to the beach.’ We did it the wrong way. We didn’t know about protecting ourselves — we [applied] coconut oil. It was like frying a chicken.”

She confessed, “Now I am paying for it.”

Aside from her beauty habits and professional career, Vergara has also been known to seemingly defy age. At 52 years old, many compliment her on her infinitely ageless look.

Opening up to E! News, she talked about how entering her 50s has made her glow with a different kind of confidence, especially while wearing certain outfits.

Vergara, 52, has always been complimented on looking so much younger than her age

“Swimsuits are always difficult for women — no matter what age, what size, what race,” she told the outlet. “We all have our insecurities. But once you get older, it’s even more because we don’t look the same.”

She explained the healthy mindset of trying to remember that clothes are supposed to fit you — not the other way around.

“You have to find options that do what you want them to do,” the Griselda star explained. “You can’t wear the same thing you wore in your 20s and 30s.”

Confidence is something the actress has embraced, getting older

“In your 40s and 50s, things start changing, so it’s good that there are things, like our Walmart [collection], that hold you and shape you, and enhances what you have.”

But of course, learning how to dress isn’t Vergara’s only weapon. For the actress, the wisdom she’s gained is invaluable.

“When you reach a certain age, you know life more,” she confessed. “That’s one of the fun things about getting older: You realize what’s important in life and what is not.”

For the 52-year-old? That means taking care of herself.

“I’m in a business where we’re always being looked at,” Vergara said, “and now the cameras are high definition. It’s different to age as a normal woman in a normal job, but to age in front of a camera is completely different. And all of our insecurities become even bigger once you get older.”

She affirmed that getting extra help for her appearance, such as undergoing plastic surgery, was not something to be ashamed of.

The actress said, “I want to feel good and not because what people are thinking of me. It’s for me. I want to feel fresh — not exhausted. You have to accept that you’re going to be different, but also I’m never afraid to do the best that I can.

“So, if there’s things I can do without going crazy, why not?”

Fans were, unsurprisingly, all over Vergara’s photos and display of confidence

