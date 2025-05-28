Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Gonna Be A Hot Summer”: 52 YO Sofía Vergara Has Fans Talking As She Poses In Plunging One-Piece
Sofia Vergara posing indoors in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, showcasing leggy display and summer style.
Celebrities, News

“Gonna Be A Hot Summer”: 52 YO Sofía Vergara Has Fans Talking As She Poses In Plunging One-Piece

Sofía Vergara is welcoming the summer heat with open arms!

The Modern Family alumna showed off her bare legs as she smiled into the camera, wearing a plum-colored one-piece swimsuit, featuring a criss-cross pattern and a plunging neckline, on her Instagram this Tuesday, May 27.

She was lounging on the couch, letting her brunette hair flow naturally as she accessorized the look with gold rings, layered bracelets, and a delicate necklace.

Highlights
  • Sofía Vergara, 52, shared summer-ready photos in a plum one-piece swimsuit on Instagram.
  • Vergara highlighted her skincare struggles from childhood, admitting she used coconut oil like sunscreen, leading to challenges now.
  • She discussed aging gracefully, emphasizing the importance of clothes that fit well and enhance the body in your 40s and 50s.
RELATED:

    Sofía Vergara is ready for the summer as she posted a series of photos on Instagram

    Sofia Vergara posing in a floral strapless dress with long hair against a technical equipment background.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    For the casual photoshoot, Vergara settled for neutral, light makeup as she rocked her light pink pedicure.

    Summer is almost here!!” she captioned the post, alongside three sunshine emojis while tagging her suncare brand. Sprawled around her person also appeared to be essentials for the summer — a floral cover-up, sunglasses, and an orange bag.

    Sofía Vergara posing leggy in a plunging one-piece swimsuit at home, showcasing confidence and summer style.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    The photos were met with loved ones and fans gushing.

    “Summer’s definitely not ready for you, good thing your toty SPF is!” wrote toty’s Instagram account.

    In an interview with PEOPLE in 2023, the actress gave a little sneak peek of what it was like to create her skincare brand toty.

    The pictures included the actress wearing a plum-colored one-piece

    Sofía Vergara posing leggy in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, showcasing her style and elegance indoors.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    Sofía Vergara displaying leggy look in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, sitting indoors amid floral decor.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    Mentioning her childhood in Barranquilla, Colombia, she said, “The plan was always ‘go to the beach.’ We did it the wrong way. We didn’t know about protecting ourselves — we [applied] coconut oil. It was like frying a chicken.”

    She confessed, “Now I am paying for it.”

    Sofía Vergara posing in a plunging one-piece swimsuit showing a leggy display and summer style indoors.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    Aside from her beauty habits and professional career, Vergara has also been known to seemingly defy age. At 52 years old, many compliment her on her infinitely ageless look.

    Opening up to E! News, she talked about how entering her 50s has made her glow with a different kind of confidence, especially while wearing certain outfits.

    Vergara, 52, has always been complimented on looking so much younger than her age

    Comment on Sofia Vergara leggy display in a plunging one-piece swimsuit that has fans talking online.

    Comment on social media praising Sofia Vergara’s leggy display and beauty in a plunging one-piece swimsuit.

    User comment on social media with a man expressing awe and saying he needs to catch his breath for the rest of the day.

    Sofia Vergara in a leggy display wearing a plunging one-piece swimsuit outdoors with plants and flowers nearby.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    “Swimsuits are always difficult for women — no matter what age, what size, what race,” she told the outlet. “We all have our insecurities. But once you get older, it’s even more because we don’t look the same.”

    She explained the healthy mindset of trying to remember that clothes are supposed to fit you — not the other way around.

    “You have to find options that do what you want them to do,” the Griselda star explained. “You can’t wear the same thing you wore in your 20s and 30s.”

    Confidence is something the actress has embraced, getting older

    Sofia Vergara posing in a plunging black swimsuit on the beach with dogs and ocean in the background.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    “In your 40s and 50s, things start changing, so it’s good that there are things, like our Walmart [collection], that hold you and shape you, and enhances what you have.”

    But of course, learning how to dress isn’t Vergara’s only weapon. For the actress, the wisdom she’s gained is invaluable.

    Sofía Vergara smiling with long hair, wearing a white shirt and gold necklace inside a vehicle seat.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    “When you reach a certain age, you know life more,” she confessed. “That’s one of the fun things about getting older: You realize what’s important in life and what is not.” 

    For the 52-year-old? That means taking care of herself.

    “I’m in a business where we’re always being looked at,” Vergara said, “and now the cameras are high definition. It’s different to age as a normal woman in a normal job, but to age in front of a camera is completely different. And all of our insecurities become even bigger once you get older.”

    Sofia Vergara posing confidently in a plunging one-piece swimsuit with a leggy display and stylish snake print dress.

    Image credits: sofiavergara

    She affirmed that getting extra help for her appearance, such as undergoing plastic surgery, was not something to be ashamed of.

    The actress said, “I want to feel good and not because what people are thinking of me. It’s for me. I want to feel fresh — not exhausted. You have to accept that you’re going to be different, but also I’m never afraid to do the best that I can.

    “So, if there’s things I can do without going crazy, why not?”

    Fans were, unsurprisingly, all over Vergara’s photos and display of confidence

    Sofia Vergara posing leggy in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, sparking fans' admiration at 52 years old.

    Sofia Vergara displays leggy look in plunging one-piece swimsuit, sparking fan excitement at 52 years old.

    Sofia Vergara posing leggy in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, sparking fans' attention at 52 years old.

    Sofía Vergara, 52, posing in a plunging one-piece swimsuit showing her leggy display in summer setting.

    Sofia Vergara poses in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, showcasing a leggy display that has fans talking.

    Sofia Vergara in a leggy display, posing confidently in a plunging one-piece swimsuit at 52 years old.

    Sofia Vergara posing leggy in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, showcasing her stunning figure and style.

    Sofia Vergara posing outdoors in a leggy display wearing a plunging one-piece swimsuit in hot summer style

    Comment by Timothy McArdle expressing excitement and complimenting someone for looking amazing as always.

    Sofia Vergara leggy display posing in plunging one-piece swimsuit, showcasing her style and summer confidence.

    Sofía Vergara posing in a plunging one-piece swimsuit showing a leggy display at age 52.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Sofia Vergara's leggy display and swimsuit look in a summer post.

    Sofia Vergara posing in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, showcasing a leggy display and summer style.

    Sofia Vergara posing leggy in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, sparking fan reactions at 52 years old.

    Sofia Vergara leggy display in plunging one-piece swimsuit, showcasing stylish summer fashion at 52 years old.

    Sofia Vergara strikes a leggy pose in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, showcasing her stunning summer style at 52 years old.

    Sofia Vergara showing a leggy display in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, sparking fan buzz at 52 years old.

    Sofia Vergara showing leggy display in plunging one-piece swimsuit, sparking fan reactions and summer style buzz.

    Sofia Vergara in a plunging one-piece swimsuit showing a leggy display, sparking fan buzz at 52 years old.

    Sofia Vergara in a plunging one-piece swimsuit, showing a leggy display and posing confidently by the pool.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
