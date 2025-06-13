Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Heidi Klum, 52, Films Racy Video In Her Garden In Tiny Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Heidi Klum smiling in a tiny bikini outdoors, filming a racy video in her garden on a sunny day.
Celebrities, News

Heidi Klum, 52, Films Racy Video In Her Garden In Tiny Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Heidi Klum is turning up the heat at 52. The supermodel gave her social media followers an eyeful as she shared a sultry Instagram video of herself tending to her garden in a nude-colored bikini.

Wearing a skimpy Calzedonia two-piece, Klum zoomed the camera in to highlight her curves, dancing confidently to Tate McRae’s hit Sports Car.

  • Heidi Klum showed off her toned physique in a barely-there bikini while watering her garden.
  • The supermodel playfully danced in the sultry clip set to Tate McRae’s "Sports Car."
  • Her bikini moment follows her son Johan’s high school graduation this week.

Fans appreciated Klum’s racy video, with some describing the 52-year-old supermodel as “one of God’s finest examples” and the “perfect woman.”

    Klum danced to a viral song while flaunting her bikini body

    Heidi Klum smiling outdoors in a tiny bikini, filming a racy video in her sunny garden setting.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    Klum’s stylish bikini featured a wrap-around triangle top and thong bottoms, making it one of the supermodel’s raciest posts on her Instagram page yet.

    Heidi Klum kept her accessories minimal but striking, opting for statement gold earrings. Her signature blonde hair was styled in a soft, flicky blowout. 

    As the music played, she playfully panned the camera toward her cleavage and backside, flashing a cheeky smile, according to a Daily Mail report.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    The clip, which doubled as a paid partnership with Calzedonia, was captioned with: “Did you know that I have hazel eyes? @calzedonia #ad.”

    The supermodel’s post came days after celebrating her son’s graduation

    Heidi Klum in a tiny bikini filming a racy video in her garden on a sunny day, holding a garden hose.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    While Klum turned heads online, the mom of four recently had a proud parent moment. 

    Earlier this week, she celebrated her son Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel’s graduation from Campbell Hall, a private school in Studio City, Los Angeles.

    The 18-year-old wore a classic cap and gown for his graduation ceremony, which was held at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, according to People

    Heidi Klum films in her garden wearing a tiny bikini that highlights her figure in natural sunlight.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    In his mom’s Instagram post about his graduation, Johan could be seen beaming with his mom and brother, 19-year-old Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel. 

    “Cheering you on today and every day, congratulations Johan! My heart is full of joy and pride,” the supermodel wrote in her post.

    Notably absent from Johan’s graduation photos was Johan’s father, 62-year-old R&B legend Seal, who is set to headline the Jazzablanca music festival in Casablanca on July 3. 

    Comment on social media praising Heidi Klum's appearance, expressing admiration with the words oh my god, you are so pretty.

    Comment on social media post expressing admiration with emojis, reading QUEEN IS SLAYING AGAIN.

    Comment on social media expressing jealousy of Tom with a sad face emoji, posted 2 hours ago.

    Klum and Seal, who were married for seven years before divorcing in 2012, also share daughter Lou, and Seal legally adopted Heidi’s eldest daughter Leni in 2009.

    Heidi is preparing for her Project Runway return this summer

    Heidi Klum in a tiny bikini by the pool, enjoying the sun with arms outstretched in a garden setting.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    Beyond parenting and viral bikini moments, Klum is also making a professional comeback. The Emmy-winning TV host is expected to return to Project Runway for its 21st season, which is scheduled to premiere July 31 on Freeform, Disney+, and Hulu. 

    Speaking to People last month, Klum shared her excitement about returning to the show that made her a household name in fashion television.

    “It’s felt like coming home,” she said. She also joked that working as a judge on Project Runway is second nature to her. 

    Heidi Klum in a tiny bikini sunbathing in her garden, wearing sunglasses and smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    “I can do it with my eyes closed… even though I’m judging clothes, so I have to have my eyes open!” she said.

    Joining Klum this season are longtime judge Nina García and celebrity stylist Law Roach, while designer Christian Siriano will return as the contestants’ mentor.

    She continues to juggle multiple projects while being a supportive mom to her kids

    Heidi Klum close-up with long blonde hair wearing a pearl-embellished top in a bright indoor setting.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    Klum hosted Project Runway for 16 seasons, from 2004 to 2017, before moving on to Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut alongside Tim Gunn. 

    That series ran for three seasons and showcased up-and-coming designers from around the globe.

    Earlier this year, America’s Got Talent announced that former Spice Girls member Mel B would be replacing Klum as a judge for the show’s 20th season. 

    Heidi Klum with two young men celebrating graduation outdoors on a sunny day, smiling and holding diplomas.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    Despite stepping away from AGT, Klum remains a steady presence on Germany’s Next Topmodel, which she continues to produce and host.

    Despite her busy schedule, Klum shared that she still finds time to support her children’s endeavors.

    Back in March, she spoke to Access Hollywood and revealed that her son Henry, who made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, had asked her for advice about pursuing a serious career in the modeling industry.

    A woman wearing sunglasses kisses a young man dressed in a suit and tie at an outdoor event.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    “He was like, ‘You know mom, I really want to get into modeling, what do you think about it?… Do you think I can do this?’” Klum recalled.

    “And I’m like, ‘You’re like, so handsome, of course you should do this.’ So he strutted around a little bit at home,” Klum shared.

    Netizens were absolutely stunned by the supermodel’s racy Instagram reel

    Heidi Klum, 52, posing confidently in a tiny bikini in her garden, showcasing a bold and racy look.

    Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a tiny bikini, filming a racy video in her garden on a sunny day.

    Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a tiny bikini while filming a racy video in her garden on a sunny day.

    Heidi Klum, 52, in a tiny bikini filming a racy video in her garden, showcasing bold and revealing swimwear.

    Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a tiny bikini, films a racy video in her garden, showcasing a bold and revealing look.

    Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a tiny bikini in her garden, filming a racy video that leaves little to the imagination

    Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a tiny bikini in her garden, filming a racy, revealing video outdoors.

    Heidi Klum, 52, posing in a tiny bikini in her garden while filming a racy video that leaves little to the imagination

    Heidi Klum, 52, posing in a tiny bikini in her garden while filming a racy video on a sunny day

    Heidi Klum, 52, posing in a tiny bikini outdoors, filming a racy video in her garden.

    Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a tiny bikini, films a racy video in her garden showcasing her fit figure.

    Heidi Klum, 52, filming a racy video in her garden wearing a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

    Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a tiny bikini in her garden while filming a racy video that leaves little to the imagination

    Heidi Klum in a tiny bikini filming a racy video in her garden, showcasing her fit figure confidently.

    Heidi Klum, 52, filming a racy video in her garden wearing a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

    Heidi Klum, 52, posing in a tiny bikini in her garden while filming a racy video outdoors.

    Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a tiny bikini, filming a racy video in her garden on a sunny day.

    Heidi Klum, 52, filming a racy video in her garden wearing a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

    Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a tiny bikini filming a racy video in her garden on a sunny day.

    Heidi Klum, 52, wearing a tiny bikini, posing in her garden for a racy video that highlights her figure.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
