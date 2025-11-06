“Nauseating”: Heidi Klum, 52, And Daughter Leni, 21, Fire Back At Critics With Bold New Lingerie Shoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum, 52, and her daughter Leni, 21, once again found themselves at the center of online debate after participating in yet another lingerie campaign together.

The German-born supermodel and her daughter posed for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, wearing matching pajama-style pieces from the company’s new Ultralight with Cashmere collection.

Highlights Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni posed for a new lingerie campaign despite previous backlash.

Some netizens called the ad campaign “weird” and “inappropriate,” while others defended their close bond.

The pair has previously stated that they feel comfortable modeling together and see nothing unusual about it.

The ad itself seems quite inoffensive, though some netizens maintained that a mom and child modeling underwear together is still quite “weird.”

RELATED:

Fans reignited criticism after Heidi and Leni’s mother-daughter shoot went viral

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni posing in bold lingerie shoot, embracing self-confidence against critics.

Share icon

Image credits: heidiklum

In the new photos, Heidi and Leni appeared relaxed and joyful, modeling long-sleeve pajama tops and pants. One image showed Heidi standing proudly behind her daughter, smiling as Leni took center stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

A soft voiceover played through the ad, highlighting the comfortable nature of Heidi and Leni’s pieces.

Heidi Klum in black dress posing confidently in a bold lingerie shoot addressing critics alongside daughter Leni.

Share icon

Image credits: heidiklum

“I feel comfortable when you are nearby. I feel comfortable when we laugh about little things. I feel comfortable being my silly self around you. I feel comfortable when we’re hanging out doing nothing, when I come home to you,” the voiceover noted.

The backlash echoed reactions from their earlier campaigns, where critics had labeled Heidi and Leni’s lingerie ads “inappropriate,” according to the Daily Mail.

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose together in a bold lingerie shoot, responding to critics with confidence.

Share icon

Image credits: leniklum

ADVERTISEMENT

One person commented, “I think they need to do separate photo shoots! These photos feel creepy to me!”

Another wrote, “Well, it’s just… weird. Like, who sits around laughing and talking with their daughter in lingerie in real life?”

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose in bold lingerie shoot, responding to critics with confident and stylish looks.

Share icon

Image credits: leniklum

Still, there were others who saw authenticity in the images. “That is one nepo baby who is actually model material. She is stunning,” one fan countered.

Heidi and Leni have previously defended their decision to model together

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni lying down in bold new lingerie shoot, responding to critics confidently.

Share icon

Image credits: leniklum

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time the pair have faced criticism. Their 2022 lingerie campaign sparked similar outrage after Heidi posed in a lace set with Leni.

The photos were appreciated by many, but they also attracted a lot of criticism. These included Howard Stern, who branded the mother-daughter lingerie campaign “inappropriate” on his SiriusXM show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

“I looked at it and I thought, ‘This is so f**king out of line.’ It is so inappropriate. But you can’t stop looking at it,” Stern said. “It looks like a guy’s (personal) fantasy. They’re kissing and they’re holding each other. And they’re frolicking.”

Netizens at the time also slammed Heidi for allowing her daughter to model for intimate apparel. “S**ualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird,” one commenter wrote.

Young woman in bold lingerie and white robe posing for a confident and fierce lingerie shoot against a neutral background.

Share icon

Image credits: leniklum

ADVERTISEMENT

Both mother and daughter have stood firm in their defense, however. According to the Mail, Leni has stated that the criticisms do not bother her. “I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions. I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom,” she said.

Heidi has echoed similar sentiments. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together.’ But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that,” she said.

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni posing confidently in bold lingerie for a striking new photoshoot.

Share icon

Image credits: leniklum

Heidi added, “I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European… my kids don’t know me any other way.”

She went on to explain that their family doesn’t view n**ity as taboo or overly s**ualized. She has also stated that her openness has helped her children become more self-assured.

Leni Klum’s modeling career is seeing a lot of momentum, but only after her mom gave the green light

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose closely in a bold lingerie shoot responding to critics with confidence.

Share icon

Image credits: leniklum

Leni, Heidi’s daughter with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, was adopted by Seal during his marriage to Heidi.

Although she was offered modeling jobs at a young age, Heidi initially resisted letting fher join the industry.

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose together in a bold lingerie shoot, responding to critics with confidence.

Share icon

Image credits: leniklum

She only allowed Leni to start modeling officially in 2020, wanting to ensure her daughter was emotionally ready for the pressures of the industry.

Since becoming a professional model, Leni’s career has seen a notable rise. She has walked in numerous high-fashion events and gained a massive social media following on Instagram.

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni posing together in elegant outfits with bold lingerie shoot theme and floral foreground.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR

Leni is not the only child who is following in Heidi’s footsteps, either. Earlier this year, her son, Henry, 19, also made his debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Heidi and Leni Klum’s recent lingerie ad campaign on social media

Nauseating Heidi Klum and daughter Leni respond to critics with bold new lingerie shoot at ages 52 and 21.

Share icon

Heidi Klum, 52, and daughter Leni, 21, pose confidently in bold lingerie shoot responding to critics.

Share icon

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose confidently in bold lingerie, responding to critics with a striking photoshoot.

Share icon

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose confidently in bold lingerie shoot, responding to critics with empowering style.

Share icon

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni posing confidently in bold lingerie during a striking fashion shoot.

Share icon

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose confidently in a bold new lingerie shoot firing back at critics.

Share icon

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose confidently in bold lingerie, responding to critics with a striking new shoot.

Share icon

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose confidently in bold lingerie, responding to critics with a striking photoshoot.

Share icon

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose confidently in a bold lingerie shoot, responding to critics with strength and style.

Share icon

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose confidently in bold lingerie shoot, responding to critics with fierce style and attitude.

Share icon

Heidi Klum, 52, and daughter Leni, 21, in a bold lingerie shoot responding to critics with confident poses.

Share icon

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose confidently in a bold lingerie shoot responding to critics.

Share icon