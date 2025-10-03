Heidi Klum’s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum, the 52-year-old supermodel, has stepped into Paris Fashion Week with a look that seemed to draw more ridicule than praise from viewers.

The appearance came during the Vetements womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on Friday, where Klum arrived in a sheer lace gown coupled with a bizarre accessory: gold grillz flashing across her teeth.

Highlights Heidi Klum’s choice to wear a see-through gown and teeth grillz was criticized online.

Commenters accused the 52-year-old of overshadowing her daughter Leni, a rising model.

The backlash tied Klum to Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori’s see-through headline stunts.

While she smiled for cameras, netizens wasted no time in making their thoughts known, with some being brutally direct.

“Klum’s the oldest swinger in town,” one viewer wrote.

Model Heidi Klum raised eyebrows after showing up to the Vetements womenswear show with a see-through gown and grillz on her teeth

Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong revealing more than it covers at Vetements Paris fashion show.

Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Klum went braless in the transparent lace dress, revealing a white thong underneath. She paired the gown with nude heels, black sunglasses, and heavy grey-toned makeup, completing an outfit that left little to the imagination.

Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong at Vetements Paris show revealing bold fashion style.

Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

These types of form-fitting, translucent outfits have become a fixture at fashion week in recent years, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori using them to guarantee headlines.

Klum’s choice placed her squarely in that same lane, with viewers expressing exasperation at what they see as a tired, vulgar attempt at relevancy.

Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong, attending the Vetements Paris show, styled with sunglasses and loose hair.

Image credits: heidiklum_daily

“She seems emotionally stunted. Trying desperately to hold on to her 20’s. Desperation is not attractive. Just sad,” one comment read.

“Reeks of desperation,” another said. “Absolutely classless.”

Critics felt Klum’s outfit drew negative attention to her daughter, who is still establishing herself as a model

Comment by Sue Rotella Ligmanowski praising Heidi Klum’s sheer dress but questioning her confidence and need for validation.

Comment by Dani Seth saying in Hollywood it’s about who can wear the least amount of clothes, referencing sheer fashion trends.

Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong, showcasing a bold look at the Vetements Paris fashion show.

Image credits: heidiklum_daily

Klum was joined by her 21-year-old daughter Leni, who wore a cropped black shirt and pencil skirt, and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz. Together, they posed for photographers and sat in the front row at the event.

The family appearance, however, only fueled more scrutiny.

“Another Madonna, can’t grow up. Stealing her daughter’s moment,” one person remarked.

Another added, “I’m sure her kids are mortified. No class and a bad role model tbh.”

Close-up of Heidi Klum with glamorous makeup and wavy blonde hair, showcasing a bold fashion style.

Image credits: heidiklum

Leni Klum has been carving her own path in modeling after growing up largely shielded from the spotlight.

She is the daughter of Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, though she was later adopted by Klum’s ex-husband, musician Seal, who helped raise her from infancy.

In recent years, Leni has become a recognizable figure in fashion in her own right.

Critics, on the other hand, believe Heidi’s choice of outfit did little to help her daughter’s rising career.

The model also made headlines for stumbling as she was leaving a Karl Lagerfeld event

Screenshot of a social media comment with partially censored text and emojis, discussing a grill in someone's mouth.

Heidi Klum in a fully sheer dress with thong revealing more than it covers at Vetements Paris fashion show.

Heidi Klum in fully sheer dress with thong posing for selfie with two people at Vetements Paris show backstage.

Image credits: heidiklum_daily

The Vetements show capped off a busy week for Klum.

Days earlier she had appeared at the Christian Louboutin Loubi show in a sheer lace catsuit, walked the L’Oréal runway event, and even made headlines for nearly face-planting while leaving Karl Lagerfeld’s “From Paris With Love” party.

The supermodel lost her balance stepping off a curb in a strapless jumpsuit and towering heels, laughing it off after security helped her back up.

Heidi Klum wearing a sheer dress with thong detail posing with a woman in black at Vetements Paris fashion show.

Image credits: heidiklum_daily

But while the stumble was seen as a harmless mishap by netizens, her turn at Vetements was not.

The gold grillz and see-through gown kept attracting negative attention and comments.

“Sick narcissistic woman. Anything for attention. Lacks morals and decency,” wrote one viewer.

“Careful. If you have any more work done on those they’re likely to break off and roll around on the floor,” another wrote, referencing her dental accessories.

“She’s in crisis.” Netizens compared Klum to other celebrities who have walked the red carpet in similar outfits

Comment by Sandra Thomas expressing sympathy for children and parents with reaction emojis.

Terri Pollan commenting on gorgeous gowns, expressing amazement and admiration in a social media post.

Comment by Patricia Forte reacting to Heidi Klum's fully sheer dress with thong at the Vetements Paris show.

Comment by Carol Frey Crecelius criticizing a celebrity’s behavior, comparing her to Jlo seeking attention.

