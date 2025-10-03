Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Heidi Klum’s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum at Vetements Paris show wearing a fully sheer dress with thong revealing bold fashion statement.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Heidi Klum’s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum, the 52-year-old supermodel, has stepped into Paris Fashion Week with a look that seemed to draw more ridicule than praise from viewers.

The appearance came during the Vetements womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on Friday, where Klum arrived in a sheer lace gown coupled with a bizarre accessory: gold grillz flashing across her teeth. 

Highlights
  • Heidi Klum’s choice to wear a see-through gown and teeth grillz was criticized online.
  • Commenters accused the 52-year-old of overshadowing her daughter Leni, a rising model.
  • The backlash tied Klum to Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori’s see-through headline stunts.

While she smiled for cameras, netizens wasted no time in making their thoughts known, with some being brutally direct.

“Klum’s the oldest swinger in town,” one viewer wrote.

RELATED:

    Model Heidi Klum raised eyebrows after showing up to the Vetements womenswear show with a see-through gown and grillz on her teeth

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong revealing more than it covers at Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong revealing more than it covers at Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Klum went braless in the transparent lace dress, revealing a white thong underneath. She paired the gown with nude heels, black sunglasses, and heavy grey-toned makeup, completing an outfit that left little to the imagination.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong at Vetements Paris show revealing bold fashion style.

    Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

    These types of form-fitting, translucent outfits have become a fixture at fashion week in recent years, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori using them to guarantee headlines.

    Klum’s choice placed her squarely in that same lane, with viewers expressing exasperation at what they see as a tired, vulgar attempt at relevancy.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong, attending the Vetements Paris show, styled with sunglasses and loose hair.

    Image credits: heidiklum_daily

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She seems emotionally stunted. Trying desperately to hold on to her 20’s. Desperation is not attractive. Just sad,” one comment read. 

    “Reeks of desperation,” another said. “Absolutely classless.”

    Critics felt Klum’s outfit drew negative attention to her daughter, who is still establishing herself as a model

    Comment by Sue Rotella Ligmanowski praising Heidi Klum’s sheer dress but questioning her confidence and need for validation.

    Comment by Sue Rotella Ligmanowski praising Heidi Klum’s sheer dress but questioning her confidence and need for validation.

    Comment by Dani Seth saying in Hollywood it’s about who can wear the least amount of clothes, referencing sheer fashion trends.

    Comment by Dani Seth saying in Hollywood it’s about who can wear the least amount of clothes, referencing sheer fashion trends.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong, showcasing a bold look at the Vetements Paris fashion show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: heidiklum_daily

    Klum was joined by her 21-year-old daughter Leni, who wore a cropped black shirt and pencil skirt, and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz. Together, they posed for photographers and sat in the front row at the event.

    The family appearance, however, only fueled more scrutiny.

    “Another Madonna, can’t grow up. Stealing her daughter’s moment,” one person remarked.

    Another added, “I’m sure her kids are mortified. No class and a bad role model tbh.”

    Close-up of Heidi Klum with glamorous makeup and wavy blonde hair, showcasing a bold fashion style.

    Close-up of Heidi Klum with glamorous makeup and wavy blonde hair, showcasing a bold fashion style.

    Image credits: heidiklum

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Leni Klum has been carving her own path in modeling after growing up largely shielded from the spotlight. 

    She is the daughter of Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, though she was later adopted by Klum’s ex-husband, musician Seal, who helped raise her from infancy.

    In recent years, Leni has become a recognizable figure in fashion in her own right.

    Critics, on the other hand, believe Heidi’s choice of outfit did little to help her daughter’s rising career.

    The model also made headlines for stumbling as she was leaving a Karl Lagerfeld event

    Screenshot of a social media comment with partially censored text and emojis, discussing a grill in someone's mouth.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with partially censored text and emojis, discussing a grill in someone's mouth.

    Heidi Klum in a fully sheer dress with thong revealing more than it covers at Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum in a fully sheer dress with thong revealing more than it covers at Vetements Paris fashion show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heidi Klum in fully sheer dress with thong posing for selfie with two people at Vetements Paris show backstage.

    Heidi Klum in fully sheer dress with thong posing for selfie with two people at Vetements Paris show backstage.

    Image credits: heidiklum_daily

    The Vetements show capped off a busy week for Klum

    Days earlier she had appeared at the Christian Louboutin Loubi show in a sheer lace catsuit, walked the L’Oréal runway event, and even made headlines for nearly face-planting while leaving Karl Lagerfeld’s “From Paris With Love” party. 

    The supermodel lost her balance stepping off a curb in a strapless jumpsuit and towering heels, laughing it off after security helped her back up.

    Heidi Klum wearing a sheer dress with thong detail posing with a woman in black at Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a sheer dress with thong detail posing with a woman in black at Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Image credits: heidiklum_daily

    But while the stumble was seen as a harmless mishap by netizens, her turn at Vetements was not. 

    The gold grillz and see-through gown kept attracting negative attention and comments. 

    “Sick narcissistic woman. Anything for attention. Lacks morals and decency,” wrote one viewer. 

    “Careful. If you have any more work done on those they’re likely to break off and roll around on the floor,” another wrote, referencing her dental accessories.

    “She’s in crisis.” Netizens compared Klum to other celebrities who have walked the red carpet in similar outfits

    Heidi Klum at Vetements Paris show wearing a fully sheer dress with thong, revealing more than it covers.

    Heidi Klum at Vetements Paris show wearing a fully sheer dress with thong, revealing more than it covers.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong revealing more skin at the Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong revealing more skin at the Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong revealing at Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong revealing at Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong at Vetements Paris show, revealing bold fashion statement on runway.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong at Vetements Paris show, revealing bold fashion statement on runway.

    Comment by Sandra Thomas expressing sympathy for children and parents with reaction emojis.

    Comment by Sandra Thomas expressing sympathy for children and parents with reaction emojis.

    Terri Pollan commenting on gorgeous gowns, expressing amazement and admiration in a social media post.

    Terri Pollan commenting on gorgeous gowns, expressing amazement and admiration in a social media post.

    Comment by Patricia Forte reacting to Heidi Klum's fully sheer dress with thong at the Vetements Paris show.

    Comment by Patricia Forte reacting to Heidi Klum's fully sheer dress with thong at the Vetements Paris show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong at the Vetements Paris fashion show revealing bold style.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong at the Vetements Paris fashion show revealing bold style.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong at the Vetements Paris fashion show, revealing bold style choices.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong at the Vetements Paris fashion show, revealing bold style choices.

    Comment by Carol Frey Crecelius criticizing a celebrity’s behavior, comparing her to Jlo seeking attention.

    Comment by Carol Frey Crecelius criticizing a celebrity’s behavior, comparing her to Jlo seeking attention.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong, revealing more than it covers at Vetements Paris show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong, revealing more than it covers at Vetements Paris show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong, revealing details at Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong, revealing details at Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong at Vetements Paris show, revealing more than it covers on the runway.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong at Vetements Paris show, revealing more than it covers on the runway.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong revealing more at the Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum wearing a fully sheer dress with thong revealing more at the Vetements Paris fashion show.

    Heidi Klum wears a fully sheer dress with thong, revealing more than it covers, at Vetements Paris show.

    Heidi Klum wears a fully sheer dress with thong, revealing more than it covers, at Vetements Paris show.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Bianca censori
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let’s be careful what we say, I don’t think she is well.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am far from a prude, but why, WHY must these beautiful women think that leaving nothing to the imagination in public is a fashion statement?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let’s be careful what we say, I don’t think she is well.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am far from a prude, but why, WHY must these beautiful women think that leaving nothing to the imagination in public is a fashion statement?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT