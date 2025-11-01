ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween isn’t just a holiday for Heidi Klum; it’s a runway ritual.

While some of her peers play it safe, Klum treats it as her personal Met Gala in which she strives to claim the spotlight every single time.

And so, every year, fans and fellow A-listers crowd her feed (and her bash) to see what boundary she’ll cross next, and true to form, she never disappoints.

Here, we revisit 15 of her Halloween looks and the costumes in which she turned Hollywood’s spooky season into a spectacle.

#1

2017- A 'Thriller' Style Werewolf

Heidi Klum in a detailed werewolf costume with a red varsity jacket and jeans at a Halloween event.

In 2017, Heidi Klum found inspiration in Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video by donning the white socks—and a werewolf upper torso.

Like with numerous other performances, the actress had a cast of extras to complete the look.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Report

    #2

    2024 - Et (The Female Version)

    Alien creature with large blue eyes and blonde wig in a spooky setting, related to Heidi Klum nightmare-level 2025 costume.

    In 2024, the 52-year-old opted for something out of this world—quite literally.

    She appeared as E.T., well, the female version at least, and in her photo dump of the event, she could be seen next to the opposite gender of the creature.

    Both had the wide-eyed ovoid visages that have long defined TV watchers’ perceptions of what extraterrestrials look like as they waded through the grass.

    It must be noted that so much thought and effort went into the costumes that Klum’s was able to move its eyes around in their sockets—eyes definitely were not hers; they were way too big.

    Also, a telltale pair of oglers, two holes more or less where a human’s nose would be in relation to their eyes, and a telling horizontal slash below them appeared on the costume’s neck.

    This was where her actual face was. 

    Either that or E.T. has two faces, and Hollywood has been keeping it a secret.

    heidiklum Report

    #3

    2019 - An Alien With Its Innards Showing

    Heidi Klum in a detailed horror costume with biomechanical elements, showcasing a nightmare-level 2025 Halloween look.

    October 2019 was a particularly gory evening for anyone in attendance. According to In Style, the costume makers took 12 hours to put together what was at that point dubbed an “alien” look.

    But truly, it is reminiscent of something that escaped the ME’s table mid-post-mortem, put on a pair of heels, and tried to slay at Heidi’s Halloween party.

    Paul Bruinooge/Getty Report

    #4

    2018 - Princess Fiona

    Heidi Klum in a detailed green costume with face makeup and prosthetic ears at a Halloween event.

    In 2018, the retired model treated her followers to a video interview, dressed as Fiona from the animated movie series Shrek.

    Her fiancé at the time, Tom Kaulitz, from the German band Tokio Hotel, was dragged into the gag and made to dress up as the titular character.

    In the interview, Klum said she was surprised that Kaulitz agreed. Kaulitz used the opportunity to score some points.

    “She still looks pretty,” he said into the microphone.

    TheStewartofNY/Getty Report

    #5

    2015 - Jessica Rabbit

    Heidi Klum in a red dress and purple gloves showcasing a nightmare-level 2025 Halloween costume with bold makeup and hairstyle.

    Heidi Klum, it must be said, mimicked Jessica Rabbit to the point that it looked like the animated character had stepped out of the TV screen.

    Images posted to her Instagram account show her in character and costume, strutting her stuff in a setting much like that in the movie Who [unalived] Roger Rabbit?

    According to In Style, it was not so much the idea that won Klum attention – Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio showed up wearing the same costume at the event – but rather the prosthetic curves.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Report

    #6

    2014 - A Butterfly

    Person in an elaborate butterfly costume with large colorful wings posing on a busy city street at night, Halloween event.

    While Klum may have described herself as “winging it” in 2014, we beg to differ. That costume, like so many others, must have consumed time and effort.

    According to reports, the model walked the streets of New York in the costume before attending her own party.

    She would later explain: “I have no problem with bugs and spiders or snakes and that kind of stuff. I like them.”

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Report

    #7

    2025 - Medusa

    Heidi Klum in a detailed Medusa costume with scales and snakes, revealing her 2025 Halloween look at Hard Rock Hotel event.

    Starting with the most recent: Klum showed up in a long snake like outfit and as a nod to the age old legend, captioned the image: “Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone.”

    Fans welcomed the sighting with one person summing up the general sentiment, writing, “So awesome. I can go to bed now. The only reason I stayed up was to see the reveal.”

    The most recent Halloween post was the only one she opened up for comments.

    John Nacion/Getty Report

    #8

    2012 - Cleopatra

    Heidi Klum wearing a golden costume with elaborate wings and an Egyptian-inspired headpiece for Halloween.

    Perhaps as a nod to the industry that propelled her to fame, Heidi Klum paid tribute to an ancient queen—one who was renowned for her beauty and intelligence: Cleopatra.

    Like all of her Halloween endeavors, this one was comprehensive, sporting everything from the headgear to the eyeliner.

    Tellingly, she conveyed this message at her first Halloween after she split with her ex-husband, Seal.

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Report

    #9

    2011 - The Human Anatomy

    Person in a detailed muscle anatomy costume at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party, showcasing a nightmare-level 2025 outfit.

    Heidi Klum’s outfit in 2011 was not so much scary as it was anatomically accurate to the point of being horrifying.

    Klum donned a body suit that depicted what a human would look like if their skin were peeled off.

    To complete the performance, she was wheeled in on a gurney by two individuals donning lab coats so stained that they could just as well have experienced a mishap at a ketchup factory.

    Chris Weeks/Getty Report

    #10

    2010 - An Extra-Tall Robot

    Person dressed in a nightmare-level 2025 costume with purple glitter skin and red armor at a Halloween event.

    Klum took high-fashion to a whole new level when she came dressed as a robot. “High fashion #HeidiHalloween back in 2010” she captioned the photo posted on Instagram nearly a decade and half later.

    She was not joking when she said high fashion. The robot costume she donned extensions below her feet that made her at least two heads taller.

    “Klum embraced the futuristic trend of the time with her two-ton, towering robot costume,” Woman’s Wear Daily wrote.

    Two-ton you say? 

    We are going to need to see the receipts for that.

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Report

    #11

    2002 - Betty Boop

    Woman in a red dress and gloves with dramatic makeup showcasing a Halloween costume inspired by Heidi Klum's 2025 look.

    The model took a leap back three decades to celebrate Halloween in 2002 when she came outfitted as the cartoon character, Betty Boop. 

    She reposted a video of the event in 2018 in which she was being interviewed. “I love Halloween,” she told a journalist. “It’s so much fun.”

    But she loved the character more and indicated as much when she wrote:

    “I loved those super long eyelashes and extra curves, so much fun to dress as a cartoon character!”

    Mark Mainz/Getty Report

    #12

    2000 - An Adult Version Of Children's Folk Tale, Heidi

    Woman in a black gothic costume with braided hair and spiked accessories posing against a brick wall, Halloween look inspired.

    The turn of the century would be a big one, or this is what we would have expected. But not so. 

    Not to say it was underwhelming, especially not to Heidi Klum because she wore a black spandex dress designed by “the one and only @marcbouwer.”

    Believe it or not, this was her take on Heidi, the legendary character from children’s books.

    As NBC reported, the model’s understanding of the character entailed a “downtown after-dark spin.”

    DMIPhoto/Getty Report

    #13

    2023 - A Peacock Themed Display With 5 Other People

    Heidi Klum in a detailed blue peacock costume with large feathered fans and dancers in matching green peacock outfits.

    Heidi Klum took on a Peacock theme. 

    She was not outfitted as a peacock herself, but in order to complete her look, she required at least five extras.

    So essentially, for Halloween 2023, Klum came dressed in five other people—and a lot of feathers.

    Noam Galai/Getty Report

    #14

    2022 - A Life-Sized Worm

    Heidi Klum in a detailed, nightmare-level 2025 Halloween costume resembling a large segmented worm.

    We have to give her costumes stats for being creepy and scary, like in 2022, when she had a life-sized worm costume designed for the night.

    In one of the photos published on Instagram, she could be seen next to what appears to be an angler who picked the wrong worm for his hook and was rewarded with a gruesome injury to his left eye.

    Gotham/Getty Report

    #15

    2004 - What May Or May Not Be A Witch

    Heidi Klum in a nightmare-level Halloween costume with bright red hair and skeletal accessories at a festive event.

    In 2004, Klum showed up in what looked like bolts of red lace. The only clue as to what she was going for here was her caption that read: “Cursed and captivated.”

    For “cursed,” we look at the pointed hat and think witch. As for “captivated”… We guess this is up for interpretation.

    We think she was referring to her singing while suspended from the ceiling.

    Evan Agostini/Getty Report

