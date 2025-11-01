ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween isn’t just a holiday for Heidi Klum; it’s a runway ritual.

While some of her peers play it safe, Klum treats it as her personal Met Gala in which she strives to claim the spotlight every single time.

And so, every year, fans and fellow A-listers crowd her feed (and her bash) to see what boundary she’ll cross next, and true to form, she never disappoints.

Here, we revisit 15 of her Halloween looks and the costumes in which she turned Hollywood’s spooky season into a spectacle.