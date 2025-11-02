ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum hosted her annual Halloween bash in New York and attracted the likes of many famous (and almost famous) figures.

And because it was Halloween, they all treated it like a red carpet with no rules, resulting in some looking genuinely scary.

Others lost the plot, while many, it seems, were just happy to make the guest list.

Here are 30 of the most notable costumes photographed at the event—and the people who wore them.