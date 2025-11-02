ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum hosted her annual Halloween bash in New York and attracted the likes of many famous (and almost famous) figures.

And because it was Halloween, they all treated it like a red carpet with no rules, resulting in some looking genuinely scary.

Others lost the plot, while many, it seems, were just happy to make the guest list.

Here are 30 of the most notable costumes photographed at the event—and the people who wore them.

Candy Cash

Person wearing a 1980s inspired leopard print costume with red accessories at Heidi Klum's 2025 Halloween celebrity costumes event.

    #2

    Tom Kaulitz

    Celebrity costume resembling a weathered stone statue with helmet and beard at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween freak-fest event.

    #3

    Heidi Klum

    Medusa-inspired costume with detailed scales and snake hair at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween freak-fest event.

    Since it was Heidi Klum’s party, she has to be included in this list. Vying to outdo herself, as she has every year before, the retired model put significant effort into looking unattractive.

    Leading up to the big reveal just before midnight on October 31, the 52-year-old dropped a string of teasers on her Instagram.

    The finished product turned out to be a worm-like costume – supposedly a snake – with the head of Medusa, the mythological Greek creature who turned men to stone.

    The look was met with humor, and one person quipped, “Weird you’d dress up as my mother-in-law, but okay.”

    #4

    Tristan Schukraft

    Celebrity costume inspired by Edward Scissorhands with black spiky hair and scissor-glove at Heidi Klum’s Halloween freak-fest 2025.

    Tristan Schukraft, often referred to as the “CEO of everything gay” thanks to his significant investments in LGBTQIA businesses, came as Edward Scissorhands.

    The original Edward Scissorhands was a Hollywood creation from the 1990s, played by Johnny Depp. It depicts a fairly simple-minded man with shears for fingers who comes to live among other people but falls afoul of societal bias.

    Schukraft donned a theme of leather, chains, and lace, with scissors on his hands that were substantially smaller (and presumably safer) than those of Scissorhands.

    While stock photography outlets have captured the look, he has yet to post it on his own social media accounts.

    #5

    Jannik Richter

    Person wearing black feathered wings and dark gothic costume at a celebrity costume event for Heidi Klum Halloween.

    #6

    Feli

    Woman in shimmering black butterfly costume posing at Heidi Klum's 2025 Halloween freak-fest celebrity costumes event.

    #7

    James Charles

    Headless celebrity costume with detailed makeup and military jacket at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween celebrity costumes event.

    #8

    Gigi Gorgeous

    Woman wearing an elaborate red feather costume at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween event with celebrity costumes.

    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Nothing to do with Halloween and the hat is wonky but it's showy if nothing else.

    #9

    Bill Kaulitz

    Celebrity costume at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween event, featuring a glamorous cosplay inspired by Sailor Moon.

    Bill Kaulitz, who rose to fame through the German band Tokio Hotel, showed up dressed as Sailor Moon.

    He went the whole nine yards with high-heeled boots, a voluminous wig, a mini dress, and unshaven chin stubble—just to make it scary.

    The singer, who has since gone solo, has yet to post the image to his social media accounts.

    #10

    Palina Rojinski

    Woman in a green latex dress and styled red hair at Heidi Klum Halloween 2025 celebrity costume event.

    #11

    Alexis Ren

    Woman in an ornate white and gold costume posing at Heidi Klum Halloween event showcasing celebrity costumes.

    #12

    Amaya Espinal

    Person dressed in an intricate blue Avatar costume holding a bow at Heidi Klum Halloween 2025 freak-fest event.

    Amaya “Amaya Papaya” Espinal, a cardiac nurse from New York, showed up at the event dressed as Neytiri from Avatar.

    The Love Island alum’s costume – or rather, body paint – was complemented by a loincloth and an array of other accessories.

    In one photo, she toted a realistic bow over her shoulder, like the character from James Cameron’s brainchild.

    “New character unlocked, Avatar Papaya. Happy Halloween!” she captioned footage of the look on her Instagram.

    #13

    Tamron Hall

    Celebrity in a bold costume with red hair posing at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween Freak-Fest event on a blue backdrop.

    #14

    Maye Musk

    Celebrity costume inspired by Cruella de Vil with black and white hair, fur coat, and elegant black dress at Heidi Klum Halloween event.

    The world’s richest man’s mother was invited to the same party dressed as Cruella de Vil—or at least, that’s what her faux fur jacket and matching hairstyle appeared to be reminiscent of.

    Aesthetically, she pulled off the look, complete with red lipstick, a cigarette holder, and an expression that fit the theme perfectly.

    Later, in a video posted on X, she could be seen with four puppies milling around her feet.

    “Thanks @heidiklum for inviting me to your fabulous party,” she wrote on her X page.

    #15

    David Kirsch

    Person in a detailed costume inspired by The Scream painting at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween celebrity costumes event.

    Celebrity trainer David Kirsh showed up at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party dressed as a painting.

    In a bid to explain the look, he took to his Instagram account and wrote: “The meaning of Edvard Munch’s The Scream is a visual representation of overwhelming existential angst and anxiety.”

    “I reflect the sentiment of so many today. We must block out the noise, but we must never be silent!”

    And just to show everyone his look was on the mark, he had the same painting depicted on his jersey.

    #16

    Heidi Wong

    Celebrity in a striking Halloween costume with red face paint and a black leather outfit at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween event.

    #17

    Coco Jones

    Woman wearing a glossy brown costume posing at Heidi Klum Halloween event, showcasing standout celebrity costume creativity.

    Twenty-seven-year-old musician Coco Jones came to the event dripping in chocolate. 

    At least, we’re pretty sure that’s the look she was going for with her ultra-long boots, gloves, and bodice.

    But it’s not just the color—it’s the texture, too—that created the realistic depiction of melted chocolate dribbling down her costume.

    According to one netizen who responded to her photo dump on Instagram, this was the outfit designed for her tours and not, per se, for Halloween.

    This then led to another netizen’s deduction: “She came as herself.”

    #18

    EJAE

    Celebrity in a large blue furry costume with big eyes and tongue, posing at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween event.

    #19

    Famke Jansssen

    Woman in black blazer, fishnet tights, and top hat at a celebrity Halloween costume event 2025.

    #20

    Jesus Estrada And Antonio Estrada

    Two celebrities wearing extravagant black and red costumes with large curved headpieces at Heidi Klum’s Halloween event.

    #21

    Anna Ermakova

    Woman in a pink corset and white tutu holding a feathered mask at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween celebrity costume event.

    #22

    Yannik Zamboni And Aaron Kohler

    Two people in creepy white costumes crawling on blue carpet at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween Freak-Fest event.

    Imagine Sadako Yamamura from The Ring showing up anywhere within your line of sight. Now imagine there being two.

    This is what Swiss designer Yannik Zamboni and Aaron Kohler, an architectural designer from the same country, sought to portray at Heidi Klum’s event.

    Photos of the duo show them in white, nightgown-like garments with greasy hair as they loitered on all fours in front of the camera.

    Footage from the evening on Zamboni’s Instagram account shows them having a blast and posing with Klum.

    “It was, once again, a blast! Thank you @heidiklum for that legendary night,” he captioned the image.

    #23

    Valentina Sampaio

    Model in a striking white costume with red wig posing at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween Freak-Fest celebrity costumes event.

    #24

    Haley Kalil

    Celebrity costume with long red hair, bold makeup, and a sequined dress at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween event.

    #25

    Coco

    Woman in a colorful striped costume holding a knife, posing at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween freak-fest event.

    #26

    CT Hedden

    Person in a sculpted gray costume with curled hair and dramatic makeup at Heidi Klum Halloween 2025 celebrity costume event.

    #27

    Remi Bader

    Woman in a red Halloween costume with playing cards and fake blood at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween freak-fest event.

    Size-inclusion fashion advocate, Remi Bader, was one of the attendees at Heidi Klum’s Halloween do.

    She donned a ballerina-type skirt with playing cards hanging from it. On her upper torso, the look took on a gory theme, and the cards were made to appear as if they had pierced her skin.

    She even had one stuck to her forehead. 

    It must be noted that the smile Bader wore as she posed for the camera did not reflect her gory getup.

    Bader is known for celebrating Halloween every year but got into hot water in 2023, when fans realized that she resold her Halloween outfits after making videos in them.

    She was also ridiculed for dressing “not-cute.”

    #28

    Quenlin Blackwell

    Celebrity costume in purple latex with futuristic accessories and prop gun at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween Freak-Fest event

    #29

    Damian Hurley

    Person in a blue animal costume with furry boots at Heidi Klum Halloween event showing celebrity costumes.

    #30

    Carmella Rose

    Celebrity in a striking costume with red face paint and long red nails at Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween freak-fest event.

    American model and actress Carmella Rose’s glossy crimson dome, along with her pointed ears, is reminiscent of the leprechaun’s cousin, the clurichaun.

    Both have pointy ears and originate from Irish folklore. Unlike the internet’s depictions of other versions of the creature, Rose does not sport any hair for the look, which is perhaps suggestive of her having cut her locks recently.

    She has yet to post images of herself at the party on Instagram.

