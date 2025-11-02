30submissions
1week left
30 Celebrity Costumes That Made Everyone Gasp At Heidi Klum’s 2025 Halloween Freak-Fest
Heidi Klum hosted her annual Halloween bash in New York and attracted the likes of many famous (and almost famous) figures.
And because it was Halloween, they all treated it like a red carpet with no rules, resulting in some looking genuinely scary.
Others lost the plot, while many, it seems, were just happy to make the guest list.
Here are 30 of the most notable costumes photographed at the event—and the people who wore them.
This post may include affiliate links.
Candy Cash
Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum
Since it was Heidi Klum’s party, she has to be included in this list. Vying to outdo herself, as she has every year before, the retired model put significant effort into looking unattractive.
Leading up to the big reveal just before midnight on October 31, the 52-year-old dropped a string of teasers on her Instagram.
The finished product turned out to be a worm-like costume – supposedly a snake – with the head of Medusa, the mythological Greek creature who turned men to stone.
The look was met with humor, and one person quipped, “Weird you’d dress up as my mother-in-law, but okay.”
Tristan Schukraft
Tristan Schukraft, often referred to as the “CEO of everything gay” thanks to his significant investments in LGBTQIA businesses, came as Edward Scissorhands.
The original Edward Scissorhands was a Hollywood creation from the 1990s, played by Johnny Depp. It depicts a fairly simple-minded man with shears for fingers who comes to live among other people but falls afoul of societal bias.
Schukraft donned a theme of leather, chains, and lace, with scissors on his hands that were substantially smaller (and presumably safer) than those of Scissorhands.
While stock photography outlets have captured the look, he has yet to post it on his own social media accounts.
Jannik Richter
Feli
James Charles
Gigi Gorgeous
Nothing to do with Halloween and the hat is wonky but it's showy if nothing else.
Bill Kaulitz
Bill Kaulitz, who rose to fame through the German band Tokio Hotel, showed up dressed as Sailor Moon.
He went the whole nine yards with high-heeled boots, a voluminous wig, a mini dress, and unshaven chin stubble—just to make it scary.
The singer, who has since gone solo, has yet to post the image to his social media accounts.
Palina Rojinski
Alexis Ren
Amaya Espinal
Amaya “Amaya Papaya” Espinal, a cardiac nurse from New York, showed up at the event dressed as Neytiri from Avatar.
The Love Island alum’s costume – or rather, body paint – was complemented by a loincloth and an array of other accessories.
In one photo, she toted a realistic bow over her shoulder, like the character from James Cameron’s brainchild.
“New character unlocked, Avatar Papaya. Happy Halloween!” she captioned footage of the look on her Instagram.
Tamron Hall
Maye Musk
The world’s richest man’s mother was invited to the same party dressed as Cruella de Vil—or at least, that’s what her faux fur jacket and matching hairstyle appeared to be reminiscent of.
Aesthetically, she pulled off the look, complete with red lipstick, a cigarette holder, and an expression that fit the theme perfectly.
Later, in a video posted on X, she could be seen with four puppies milling around her feet.
“Thanks @heidiklum for inviting me to your fabulous party,” she wrote on her X page.
David Kirsch
Celebrity trainer David Kirsh showed up at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party dressed as a painting.
In a bid to explain the look, he took to his Instagram account and wrote: “The meaning of Edvard Munch’s The Scream is a visual representation of overwhelming existential angst and anxiety.”
“I reflect the sentiment of so many today. We must block out the noise, but we must never be silent!”
And just to show everyone his look was on the mark, he had the same painting depicted on his jersey.
Heidi Wong
Coco Jones
Twenty-seven-year-old musician Coco Jones came to the event dripping in chocolate.
At least, we’re pretty sure that’s the look she was going for with her ultra-long boots, gloves, and bodice.
But it’s not just the color—it’s the texture, too—that created the realistic depiction of melted chocolate dribbling down her costume.
According to one netizen who responded to her photo dump on Instagram, this was the outfit designed for her tours and not, per se, for Halloween.
This then led to another netizen’s deduction: “She came as herself.”
EJAE
Famke Jansssen
Jesus Estrada And Antonio Estrada
Anna Ermakova
Yannik Zamboni And Aaron Kohler
Imagine Sadako Yamamura from The Ring showing up anywhere within your line of sight. Now imagine there being two.
This is what Swiss designer Yannik Zamboni and Aaron Kohler, an architectural designer from the same country, sought to portray at Heidi Klum’s event.
Photos of the duo show them in white, nightgown-like garments with greasy hair as they loitered on all fours in front of the camera.
Footage from the evening on Zamboni’s Instagram account shows them having a blast and posing with Klum.
“It was, once again, a blast! Thank you @heidiklum for that legendary night,” he captioned the image.
Valentina Sampaio
Haley Kalil
Coco
CT Hedden
Remi Bader
Size-inclusion fashion advocate, Remi Bader, was one of the attendees at Heidi Klum’s Halloween do.
She donned a ballerina-type skirt with playing cards hanging from it. On her upper torso, the look took on a gory theme, and the cards were made to appear as if they had pierced her skin.
She even had one stuck to her forehead.
It must be noted that the smile Bader wore as she posed for the camera did not reflect her gory getup.
Bader is known for celebrating Halloween every year but got into hot water in 2023, when fans realized that she resold her Halloween outfits after making videos in them.
She was also ridiculed for dressing “not-cute.”
Quenlin Blackwell
Damian Hurley
Carmella Rose
American model and actress Carmella Rose’s glossy crimson dome, along with her pointed ears, is reminiscent of the leprechaun’s cousin, the clurichaun.
Both have pointy ears and originate from Irish folklore. Unlike the internet’s depictions of other versions of the creature, Rose does not sport any hair for the look, which is perhaps suggestive of her having cut her locks recently.
She has yet to post images of herself at the party on Instagram.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish
Other than hedi and famke I do not know who these people y
I ɢᴇᴛ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ $120 ᴘᴇʀ ʜᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. I ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ɪ'ᴅ ʙᴇ ᴀʙʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ ɪᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴍʏ ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇs ᴏᴠᴇʀ $13,453 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴅᴏɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ᴄᴏɴᴠɪɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴍᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴛʀʏ. sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴇᴀʀɴɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴄᴀsʜ ɪɴ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ. ᴄʜᴀɴɢᴇᴅ ᴍʏ ʟɪғᴇ.....➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺Load More Replies...
Heidi, as usual, plays queen bee to an ecclectic array of C list celebrities. Bottoms up!