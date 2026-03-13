Heidi Klum reveals she suffers from a disorder that she partly credits for her success

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Supermodels are often associated with confidence and effortless success, women who seem capable of doing it all.

That image certainly rings true for Heidi Klum, but the reality behind her decades-long career is a bit more complicated.

The renowned star, whose face has graced countless magazine covers and who is also a popular television host while raising four children, recently revealed in an interview that she lives with a disorder that can be challenging for some.

Highlights Heidi Klum surprised fans by revealing a personal medical secret she says has fueled her relentless drive and ability to juggle countless projects.

The supermodel described the condition as her “superpower,” explaining that it allows her to multitask and stay energized while managing a packed career and family life.

Klum shared the revelation while celebrating a full-circle career moment with Glamour Germany, the same publication she first covered when it launched 25 years ago.

The 52-year-old admitted her diagnosis has also played a surprisingly positive role in pushing her to work harder and achieve the level of success she enjoys today.

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In a recent interview with Glamour Germany, supermodel Heidi Klum revealed she suffers from a challenging disorder

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On Wednesday, March 11, Heidi Klum graced the cover of the March 2026 issue of Glamour Germany, marking the publication’s iconic 25th anniversary.

The feature centered on themes of “Power, Courage, Motherhood, and Endurance.”

For the cover, Klum wore a daring sheer white lace top and was styled by the magazine’s Head of Editorial Content, Theresa Pichler.

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Other looks in the editorial included a completely sheer black Vivienne Westwood dress layered over Intimissimi lingerie.

Klum fronted the magazine’s latest issue due to her decades-long, deeply sentimental connection with the publication.

She was also the first-ever cover model for Glamour Germany when it launched 25 years ago, making her return for the anniversary feel like a full-circle moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

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Moreover, in 2021, her daughter Leni Klum made her own solo debut on the cover of the publication.

When Heidi was asked in her cover interview to share a fact most people did not know about her, she revealed that she has a form of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD.

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The German beauty graced the 25th anniversary issue of the magazine, marking a more than two-decade, full-circle moment in her career

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It is a chronic neurodevelopmental condition that affects how the brain develops and processes information.

The disorder is characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that can interfere with daily functioning or development.

While there is no permanent cure for ADHD, it is often highly manageable through a combination of medication, such as stimulants, behavioral therapy, and specialized lifestyle strategies.

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Reportedly, the condition can have a significant impact on many aspects of a person’s daily life if left unmanaged.

However, Klum revealed that her diagnosis has worked in her favor, describing it as her “superpower.”

The mother of four told the outlet, “I see ADHD as something positive because it allows me to do more things at once. It’s my superpower.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

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“Maybe it’s instinct – or just my own idea. I’m very hyperactive because of my ADHD. I can do a thousand different things at once. I work on many projects simultaneously and keep taking on more.”

As an advocate for female empowerment for more than three decades, the supermodel shared her story to highlight the condition and encourage others to see their differences as strengths rather than weaknesses.

Heidi revealed her medical diagnosis as a secret fact that most people did not know about her

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The America’s Got Talent alum also shared elsewhere in the interview, “I’m a workaholic – that’s the only way to get ahead. I don’t sit on the couch waiting for things to fall into my lap.”

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While Klum described herself as a “workaholic,” she now views these tendencies through the lens of her neurodivergence, which helps her stay focused on her various shows and creative ventures.

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Last year, while making her comeback for season 21 of Project Runway, Klum told PEOPLE, “I’m a workaholic, control fr**k. I’ve been so focused with the shows that I have been doing and making sure that everything that comes out of them looks good. I love what I do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

She added, “The biggest misconception being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf.”

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“We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see. Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring.”

“I work on many projects simultaneously and keep taking on more,” Klum said, explaining how she has turned her disorder into a “superpower”

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As for ADHD, it is generally grouped into two categories: inattention and hyperactivity/impulsivity, though many people experience a combination of both.

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Symptoms reported by people with this condition range from difficulty staying focused, following detailed instructions, organizing tasks, or remembering daily activities to constant movement, such as fidgeting, an inability to remain seated, excessive talking, and acting without thinking.

While it is often first diagnosed in children, symptoms must be present before age 12 for an official diagnosis, and the condition frequently continues into adulthood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAMOUR Germany (@glamourgermany)

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For Klum, certain traits, such as hyperfocus on interesting tasks and high energy, have channeled into professional success.

She is soon launching a brand-new two-part documentary series titled On & Off the Catwalk — by Heidi Klum and has also been confirmed to return as host and executive producer for the 22nd season of Project Runway.

“Is there any celebrity out there without ADHD!” questioned one social media user

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