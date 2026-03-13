“Full-Time Job”: Cindy Crawford’s “Sad” Morning Routine Video Sparks Health Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

The seemingly meditative morning routine of the 1990s’ most renowned supermodel, Cindy Crawford, has sparked a full-blown health debate online about ageism, beauty standards, and celebrity privilege.

On Wednesday, March 11, the 60-year-old detailed her extensive 2.5-hour wellness ritual on her social media, leaving fans strongly divided over the sheer length and complexity of her regimen.

Highlights Cindy Crawford’s morning routine video quickly went viral, sparking a heated debate over celebrity privilege, wellness culture, and unrealistic lifestyle standards.

While some viewers mocked the ritual as a “full-time job” and a “wellness startup before breakfast,” others defended the supermodel, arguing that maintaining her appearance is part of her career.

The viral clip also ignited discussion about financial privilege and time luxury, with critics noting that most working people simply cannot afford such wellness routines.

Critics and fans alike are questioning whether this is realistic self-care or essentially a “full-time job,” as one netizen commented, “Still so messed up that these types of videos are a thing anyway. We used to roll our eyes and avoid people who did this at all costs…”

While establishing a good and positive morning ritual and skincare routine is generally considered beneficial for both mental and physical health, Cindy Crawford appears to have crafted one that many netizens deem “extremely time-taking” and financially “out of reach for most women.”

For someone like the supermodel, these practices may be critical due to the intersection of her professional demands and her personal brand.

But her latest morning ritual video has sparked brutal backlash, as many fans labeled the routine “sad,” suggesting that the intense focus on “agelessness” and rigid rituals might be more stressful than beneficial for her overall health.

The beauty icon, who has graced more than 18 Vogue covers, shared the ritual on her social media earlier this week with the caption, “I love my morning routine—sets me up to have a great day!”

Crawford’s morning starts around 6:00 a.m. and involves a highly structured series of rituals before she even begins her workday.

In the clip, she is seen getting out of bed, dry brushing her legs while reading from a Bible app, doing red light therapy, light stretching, and drinking apple cider vinegar, before walking barefoot on the grass in her garden “for grounding.”

One user criticized the 60-year-old, writing, “That’s not a morning routine, that’s a wellness startup incubator before breakfast”

She then enjoyed time in a jacuzzi, got dressed for her workout, and drank a collagen-enriched coffee before heading to her at-home gym, where she performed a mix of warm-up exercises before her “Pilates teacher comes.”

The video ended with the message, “And that’s my morning.”

The video polarized the internet. While some viewers enjoyed it and expressed their hopes of incorporating a similar routine into their lifestyles, others argued that maintaining such a lifestyle is essentially a full-time job, noting that most working people cannot dedicate nearly three hours to wellness every morning.

One critic noted, “Many women would love to afford that morning routine.”

A second user added, “My wife would do this, as well as any other woman if they had all the money and time in the world, and lived in a mansion on the ocean. Glad for her, but most women work or take care of their families out of necessity, they are the real heroes in all our lives.”

“Sad part of the video I found is that she’s missing the one main thing that will prolong her longevity and happiness… another human to interact with and share love life and happiness. So sad. There was literally no one in her video,” commented a third person.

Crawford shared a mix of wellness routines as she detailed her 2.5-hour-long morning ritual, which sets her up to “have a great day”

“For regular people, morning routine = wake up, shower, coffee, go to work. Celebrity routine = a whole wellness documentary,” said one critic, while others agreed, saying, “She has to do all this. Imagine the backlash if she stopped looking good. She’s a celebrity… Her morning routine is work. It’s her job.”

Another person said, “This is the classic ‘Wellness Industrial Complex’ reaching its final form. What starts as a simple morning routine has evolved into a high-tech, multi-layered biological maintenance project that only someone with a supermodel’s schedule and budget could actually sustain.”

“Is it a ‘Morning Routine’ or a 40-hour work week? ​Cindy Crawford waking up at 6:00 AM to do 14 different bio-hacks before she even hits the gym is wild. By the time she’s done ‘grounding’ for the second time, I’d be ready for a nap.”

However, some fans came to her defense, writing, “Same people that complain she’s doing too much, would be the first to complain if she also just let herself go. Personally, I’m not going to bash anyone for being healthy.”

One person wrote, “I see nothing wrong here. She’s rich and she doesn’t have to rush to get to work. I would do the same If I had the luxury to.”

Another netizen commented, “This is 100%, how I expect any multimillionaire former supermodel to behave. I expect her to spend her money exactly like she is doing doing these exact things… So she’s right on target.”

🚨 INTERNET SHOCKED AS SUPERMODEL CINDY CRAWFORD TURNS INTO A MORNING ROUTINE TIKTOKER — PEOPLE SAY THIS CAN’T BE REAL LIFE The woman who defined the 90s supermodel era just posted a TikTok showing her morning routine, and people watching it say the steps just keep multiplying.… pic.twitter.com/MSUPyn6OaP — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 12, 2026

“So many hater responses in this post, thats wasted energy. Everyone has the same 24 hours in a day… instead of complaining, level up.”

As a supermodel, Cindy’s physical appearance is her primary professional asset.

Cindy’s routine sparked a range of criticism, with some labeling it a “full-time job,” while others voiced disappointment over her luxury lifestyle

Crawford herself has noted that in modeling, taking care of your skin is more important than makeup because it allows for a “glowy” look without needing heavy coverage.

Moreover, as the founder of Meaningful Beauty, her personal adherence to a rigorous skincare and wellness regimen serves as proof of brand authenticity.

Meaningful Beauty is an anti-aging skincare and haircare brand founded in 2004 by Crawford in collaboration with world-renowned French aesthetic specialist Jean-Louis Sebagh.

Previously, Crawford shared the importance of a good morning ritual, telling People, “When you feel good about yourself and feel confident, you hold your head a little higher and that’s what people really see.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

The mother of two also emphasized the importance of self-care during an appearance on The Skinny Confidentialpodcast, saying, “I think part of being healthy is mental health and part of mental health is feeling like you are taking care of yourself and feeling good about yourself.”

“I think with women, if we feel good about ourselves we have so much more confidence and so much more to offer… If I’m at home I do a little bit of intermittent fasting so I don’t usually have breakfast until 10am, I usually work out before breakfast.”

“The normal life of wealthy people. The disparities between the lifestyles are obvious…” wrote one disappointed netizen

