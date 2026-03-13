Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Full-Time Job”: Cindy Crawford’s “Sad” Morning Routine Video Sparks Health Debate
Cindy Crawford in workout attire flexing arm muscles in a walk-in closet during her full time job morning routine.
“Full-Time Job”: Cindy Crawford’s “Sad” Morning Routine Video Sparks Health Debate

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
The seemingly meditative morning routine of the 1990s’ most renowned supermodel, Cindy Crawford, has sparked a full-blown health debate online about ageism, beauty standards, and celebrity privilege.

On Wednesday, March 11, the 60-year-old detailed her extensive 2.5-hour wellness ritual on her social media, leaving fans strongly divided over the sheer length and complexity of her regimen.

Highlights
  • Cindy Crawford’s morning routine video quickly went viral, sparking a heated debate over celebrity privilege, wellness culture, and unrealistic lifestyle standards.
  • While some viewers mocked the ritual as a “full-time job” and a “wellness startup before breakfast,” others defended the supermodel, arguing that maintaining her appearance is part of her career.
  • The viral clip also ignited discussion about financial privilege and time luxury, with critics noting that most working people simply cannot afford such wellness routines.

Critics and fans alike are questioning whether this is realistic self-care or essentially a “full-time job,” as one netizen commented, “Still so messed up that these types of videos are a thing anyway. We used to roll our eyes and avoid people who did this at all costs…”

    Cindy Crawford’s “embarrassing” and “sad” morning ritual has sparked intense controversy online, leaving viewers divided

    Cindy Crawford in a white robe with voluminous hair, posing indoors for a full time job morning routine shoot.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    While establishing a good and positive morning ritual and skincare routine is generally considered beneficial for both mental and physical health, Cindy Crawford appears to have crafted one that many netizens deem “extremely time-taking” and financially “out of reach for most women.”

    For someone like the supermodel, these practices may be critical due to the intersection of her professional demands and her personal brand.

    Woman stretching on a bed early morning in a bedroom, illustrating Cindy Crawford's full time job morning routine health debate.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    But her latest morning ritual video has sparked brutal backlash, as many fans labeled the routine “sad,” suggesting that the intense focus on “agelessness” and rigid rituals might be more stressful than beneficial for her overall health.

    The beauty icon, who has graced more than 18 Vogue covers, shared the ritual on her social media earlier this week with the caption, “I love my morning routine—sets me up to have a great day!”

    Cindy Crawford using gua sha and red light therapy in her full time job morning skincare routine video.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    User comment on social media expressing a personal opinion related to a full time job routine discussion.

    Crawford’s morning starts around 6:00 a.m. and involves a highly structured series of rituals before she even begins her workday.

    In the clip, she is seen getting out of bed, dry brushing her legs while reading from a Bible app, doing red light therapy, light stretching, and drinking apple cider vinegar, before walking barefoot on the grass in her garden “for grounding.”

    One user criticized the 60-year-old, writing, “That’s not a morning routine, that’s a wellness startup incubator before breakfast”

    Cindy Crawford in a lavender robe pouring apple cider vinegar during her full time job morning routine in the kitchen.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    She then enjoyed time in a jacuzzi, got dressed for her workout, and drank a collagen-enriched coffee before heading to her at-home gym, where she performed a mix of warm-up exercises before her “Pilates teacher comes.”

    The video ended with the message, “And that’s my morning.”

    Feet walking on grass and a person in a bathrobe by a jacuzzi during a full time job morning routine.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    Comment saying Hello from district 12 with a swan emoji and 2258 likes on a social media platform.

    Comment on social media post with crying emojis reacting to a discussion about full time job and health routine.

    The video polarized the internet. While some viewers enjoyed it and expressed their hopes of incorporating a similar routine into their lifestyles, others argued that maintaining such a lifestyle is essentially a full-time job, noting that most working people cannot dedicate nearly three hours to wellness every morning.

    One critic noted, “Many women would love to afford that morning routine.”

    Cindy Crawford relaxing in a jacuzzi at 7:15 AM during her full time job morning routine sparking health debate.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading a 7am jacuzzi is low key iconic with 4523 likes, discussing full time job.

    A second user added, “My wife would do this, as well as any other woman if they had all the money and time in the world, and lived in a mansion on the ocean. Glad for her, but most women work or take care of their families out of necessity, they are the real heroes in all our lives.”

    “Sad part of the video I found is that she’s missing the one main thing that will prolong her longevity and happiness… another human to interact with and share love life and happiness. So sad. There was literally no one in her video,” commented a third person.

    Crawford shared a mix of wellness routines as she detailed her 2.5-hour-long morning ritual, which sets her up to “have a great day”

    Cindy Crawford's full time job morning routine includes making coffee with collagen and checking emails at home.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    User comment on Cindy Crawford's full time job video, discussing breakfast habits and health concerns in a social media post.

    “For regular people, morning routine = wake up, shower, coffee, go to work. Celebrity routine = a whole wellness documentary,” said one critic, while others agreed, saying, “She has to do all this. Imagine the backlash if she stopped looking good. She’s a celebrity… Her morning routine is work. It’s her job.”

    Another person said, “This is the classic ‘Wellness Industrial Complex’ reaching its final form. What starts as a simple morning routine has evolved into a high-tech, multi-layered biological maintenance project that only someone with a supermodel’s schedule and budget could actually sustain.”

    Cindy Crawford posing in workout clothes at home, highlighting full time job health and fitness debate.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    “Is it a ‘Morning Routine’ or a 40-hour work week? ​Cindy Crawford waking up at 6:00 AM to do 14 different bio-hacks before she even hits the gym is wild. By the time she’s done ‘grounding’ for the second time, I’d be ready for a nap.”

    However, some fans came to her defense, writing, “Same people that complain she’s doing too much, would be the first to complain if she also just let herself go. Personally, I’m not going to bash anyone for being healthy.”

    Woman performing morning stretches on a mat and using an inversion table as part of a full time job fitness routine.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    One person wrote, “I see nothing wrong here. She’s rich and she doesn’t have to rush to get to work. I would do the same If I had the luxury to.”

    Another netizen commented, “This is 100%, how I expect any multimillionaire former supermodel to behave. I expect her to spend her money exactly like she is doing doing these exact things… So she’s right on target.”

    Tweet discussing a morning routine that feels more like a full time job, sparking debate about celebrity wellness rituals.

    Image credits: HustleB***h_

    “So many hater responses in this post, thats wasted energy. Everyone has the same 24 hours in a day… instead of complaining, level up.”

    As a supermodel, Cindy’s physical appearance is her primary professional asset.

    Cindy’s routine sparked a range of criticism, with some labeling it a “full-time job,” while others voiced disappointment over her luxury lifestyle

    Cindy Crawford in scrubs sitting with a man by an MRI machine, highlighting full time job health routine debate.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    Tweet by Paula Matiz discussing how maintaining appearance is a full time job with a pensive emoji.

    Image credits: PaulaMatiz2

    Crawford herself has noted that in modeling, taking care of your skin is more important than makeup because it allows for a “glowy” look without needing heavy coverage.

    Moreover, as the founder of Meaningful Beauty, her personal adherence to a rigorous skincare and wellness regimen serves as proof of brand authenticity.

    Cindy Crawford in a white robe reading a book while champagne is poured, highlighting full time job morning routine debate.

    Image credits: cindycrawford

    Meaningful Beauty is an anti-aging skincare and haircare brand founded in 2004 by Crawford in collaboration with world-renowned French aesthetic specialist Jean-Louis Sebagh.

    Previously, Crawford shared the importance of a good morning ritual, telling People, “When you feel good about yourself and feel confident, you hold your head a little higher and that’s what people really see.”

    The mother of two also emphasized the importance of self-care during an appearance on The Skinny Confidentialpodcast, saying, “I think part of being healthy is mental health and part of mental health is feeling like you are taking care of yourself and feeling good about yourself.”

    “I think with women, if we feel good about ourselves we have so much more confidence and so much more to offer… If I’m at home I do a little bit of intermittent fasting so I don’t usually have breakfast until 10am, I usually work out before breakfast.”

    “The normal life of wealthy people. The disparities between the lifestyles are obvious…” wrote one disappointed netizen

    Tweet from user Lady commenting on a full time job, expressing hope to avoid feeling lame at an older age.

    Image credits: lady_stun

    Alt text: Social media post humorously referencing full time job status in a tweet about lifestyle and success advice.

    Image credits: looking4nunyo

    Tweet by Jerry Kazee expressing views on women working and family care, sparking debate on full time job and health routine.

    Image credits: kaze57346

    Tweet by Gianna Legal Fockery discussing Cindy Crawford’s full time job and her sad morning routine video sparking health debate.

    Image credits: LegalFockery

    Social media post reacting to Cindy Crawford’s sad morning routine video sparking full time job health debate.

    Image credits: SammieT26

    Tweet by user hopefulpatriot7 expressing opinion about narcissism, posted on March 12, 2026, in a social media thread.

    Image credits: hopefulpatriot7

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing energy wasted on haters in Cindy Crawford full time job health debate.

    Image credits: SonicQuote

    Tweet discussing Cindy Crawford’s full time job maintaining appearance through her morning routine and public expectations.

    Image credits: AlexM_Artist

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing time wasted on vanity in response to Cindy Crawford's full time job and morning routine video.

    Image credits: LisaValent63568

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing reactions to Cindy Crawford's sad morning routine video and the health debate it sparked.

    Image credits: marijiggwan

    Tweet showing a brief full time job morning routine listing shower, drying hair, coffee, and commute in 23 minutes.

    Image credits: soltrain69

    Tweet by Cyrus Pavel expressing a comment related to Cindy Crawford's full time job and morning routine health debate.

    Image credits: cyruspavel

    Tweet discussing Cindy Crawford's complex full time job morning routine and its impact on health debates.

    Image credits: DrAnakwenze

